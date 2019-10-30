Bayelsa: Dickson tasks poly’s governing council on performance

B

ayelsa State Governor and Moderator of the state-owned Bayelsa State Polytechnic in Aleibiri, Seriake Dickson, yesterday tasked the newly inaugurated governing council and the State Environmental Sanitation Authority to bring to bear the wealth of experience of its members in contributing and repositioning the state’s economic and the education sector.

The governor gave the charge yesterday in in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the inauguration of the polytechnic Governing Council, chaired by the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mike Zuokumor, as well as the State Environmental Sanitation Authority, headed also by the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr. Tolu Amatu.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, the governor described the establishment of the polytechnic as timely as it would go a long way to provide the much needed high and middle level manpower, as well as technical skills required by the oil and gas industry.

Dickson, who expressed delight that the polytechnic and its academic programmes had already been approved by the relevant regulatory agencies, however, disclosed that the institution would move to its permanent site with its pioneer set of students in less than two months.

According to the governor, the several years of neglect of the education sector necessitated the establishment of the various education institutions in the state, including the University of Africa, Medical University, Driving Institute, Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and the Institute of Midwifery, which are all aimed at building and developing middle level and skilled manpower for the state.

The statement added: “The polytechnic has been approved by all the regulatory agencies and I am delighted that they have several courses already approved for commencement of academic work. I am also delighted that they have their first set of students already. They will move to their permanent site in the next one or two months.

“Two years ago, we established the polytechnic, but at that time there was no road leading to the institution. Indeed, early part of this year, I directed them to admit students because our intention has never been to take the polytechnic out of Aleibiri.”

The governor also assured the management of prompt release of funds for the construction and remodelling of the institution, which according to him, would be carried out through direct labour under the supervision of the new governing council.

Dickson, who also said that members of the council and authority were carefully and painstakingly selected having been found worthy to serve the state, noted: “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria is represented and other professional bodies whose disciplines are being taught in the polytechnic are represented on the Council. The Community Project Liaison Officer will help to mobilise the community to support this project. You should begin discussions with various institutions and polytechnics that have the capacity to support us with the skills that we need.”

Besides, the governor also tasked the Zuokumor-led Council to work towards organising the polytechnic’s maiden matriculation in December, this year, saying there were never plans to relocate the institution as the government opted to locate the polytechnic in the community without any pressure from any political leaders contrary to speculations.

Like this: Like Loading...