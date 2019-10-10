News
Bayelsa guber race: APC lacks structure to win election – Dickson
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Tuesday reiterated that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked the political structure and presence to win the November 16, gubernatorial election. The Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement quoted the governor as stating this while inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Grassroots Movement for Brass and Yenagoa Local Government Areas of the state. Governor Dickson noted that the APC in its usual character was putting its hope on luring members of the PDP to its fold with money and fake promises which would fail.
He, therefore, urged party faithful and the electorate not to be deceived by the antics of the party, saying that the APC had been torn apart by unaddressed grievances from the party’s primaries which have made the founders of the party in the state stayed away from the party and its candidate, David Lyon.
The governor further stressed that the leaders of the party were not with its gubernatorial candidate, adding that the opposition party lacked the political structure to adequately mobilise support to wrest power from the PDP. while noting that a crushing defeat waits the party at the polls, the governor said that it was quite interesting that the APC opted to field a candidate, who lacks the experience and capacity to articulate issues of governance against the PDP standard-bearer, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, who are both tested and experienced with exemplary records in public service. Dickson had earlier in the day received a prominent member of his party and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr. Tolu Amatu, who defected to the APC three days ago.
He, however, lamented that the APC was banking on electoral fraud through collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the use of the security agencies to harass and intimidate innocent voters, as well as cause violence.
The governor, who said that the PDP abhors violence, and expressed confidence that PDP would sweep the gubernatorial election in November 16, thanked members of the party for their continued support for his administration in the past seven years and charged them to mobilise support in the various units, wards and communities, as well as work with INEC and security agencies to protect their votes during the poll. Dickson added: “I want you to take the message to our people about the antics of the APC.
The original founders of the APC, even those who worked for former Governor Chief Timipre Sylva in the state are no longer with their current flag bearer. There are more grievances in the APC and they are not doing anything about it. “They are concerned about using the federal might and money, and in making promises and luring people of the state and PDP stakeholders. Defectors do not win elections, political parties win elections, parties with structures and superior strategies and planning win elections.”
Sule says no governor has justification stealing public funds
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says any person elected as governor of a state has no justification to steal public funds.
Sule stated this during the closing ceremony of the 23rd National Quranic Recitation Competition organised by the Jamaatul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) on Saturday in Lafia.
According to him, any person elected as governor and is found to be stealing public funds, required God’s deliverance.
He said governors were well provided for in the scheme of things, and as such, only a diabolic governor would resort to stealing public funds.
“When I assumed office as governor, I realised that only those who have no true knowledge about God could steal or that their major preoccupation is to steal public funds.
“Any person who is a governor and is stealing public funds, then such a person is in need of God’s deliverance,” he said.
The governor called on scholars and other educated elite to join politics in order to help to bring sanity to the system.
He dismissed insinuations that one must be wealthy before joining politics, stressing that as long as religious scholars kept avoiding politics, then they should be prepared to elect leaders who would betray their trust.
He called on Islamic scholars not to relent in telling the people the truth, even at the risk of rejection.
Sule also urged them to aspire for political leadership positions.
Sheikh Sani Jengre, National Chairman, Council of Ulama of JIBWIS, charged Muslims to be law abiding, stressing the importance of seeking both Quranic and western education.
Jengre decried the level of moral decadence in the country’s educational system, especially with recent reports of sexual harassment of female students in some universities.
He urged university lecturers to put the fear of God in their work and to henceforth desist from molesting both their male and female students.
NAN reports that Mubarak Abdulkarim from Niger, emerged the overall winner of the national Quranic recitation competition, carting away a brand new Toyota Siena Bus as well as a cash prize of an unspecified amount.
Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, and some other members of the House of Representatives.
Others were traditional leaders led by the Emir of Lafia rtd. Justice Sidi Bage.
Winners of the various categories of the competition carted away various prizes including cars, motorcycles, electronics and cash.
Confluence Rice’ll be affordable to Nigerians, says Olonade
The management of Confluence Rice has assured Nigerians of higher quality, nutritious and affordable rice to all Nigerians irrespective of their status.
The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Olusegun Olonade, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the processes employed by the company in the growth, cultivation and refining of the final product by the management of the mill are the best standards available anywhere in the world.
He said: “Although our paddy rice is locally grown, the finished product is of very high quality and higher nutritional value than imported rice grains. Consumers of the rice will find our product quite enjoyable, smooth and excellent in taste as we hit the market.
Olonade said the recent ban on importation of rice by the Federal Government had resulted in widespread increase in prices of rice, leaving the masses who represent the highest consumers of rice
He added: “We have received a lot of patronage since the commencement of the production, presently, there is a high demand from our distributors, as I speak our rice is currently in production is sold out.
“Sincerely, the government policy has completely put a stop to illegal rice importation and for the first time in the history of Nigeria we have not witness such things.
EX-WINNERS OF BBNAIJA: Where they are, what they do now
The BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem rounded off on Sunday, October 6, 2019, to a glitzy end with Mercy emerging the winner. It might interest you to know where the past three winners of the show are and what they now do.
Katung Aduwak Won The First Big Brother Naija
The first edition of the reality TV show was known as Big Brother Nigeria and it held in Nigeria.
The edition was won by Katung Aduwak and had Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as housemates.
After winning the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria, Katung Aduwak decided to acquire more training in filmmaking and production.
He returned to Nigeria to start working on music videos and TV series. A few years ago, he had an accident that almost claimed his life but he survived and after treatment, he returned to work
He’s one of the directors of some of the series and TV shows on Africa Magic.
Efe Ajaba- the second winner of BBNaija
The brand name of the reality TV show changed as the second edition held in South Africa with a theme, ‘See Gobbe’. The franchise became known as BBNaija and it had housemates like Bisola, Kemen, TBoss, and Efe, who went on to win the edition.
Efe became famous for representing the streets of Warri despite living in Jos.
His participation in the BBNaija season two became synonymous with the phrase, ‘Based on logistics.’ After the show, Efe decided to pursue a career in entertainment with music as his forte.
He has since worked with top music acts that include Olamide, Iceprince and BOJ. In 2018, he claimed the prize money he won has been spent on various things.
Efe is still a budding music act and yet to break even.
Miracle won the third BBNaija Double Wahala edition in 2018
After a successful second edition, the third edition also held in South Africa with the theme, Double Wahala.
The edition had Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Miracle, who won the edition.
After winning the edition – which has gone in history as one of the most dramatic seasons – Miracle stayed back in Nigeria to fulfill all he signed up for with owners of the BB franchise in Nigeria before leaving the country.
Miracle had told fans and viewers that he aims to win the prize money in other to get training to become a professional and commercial pilot.
The BBNaija season 3 winner has been in school for the last 12 months studying to become a professional and commercial pilot
11 heroes emerge from Enugu Peoples’ Hero auditions
From a pool of about one thousand youths who swarmed the Oakland Hotel in Enugu to show their skills and win the title “The People’s Hero” and a grand prize of N7 million, eleven have emerged to contest at the live shows in Lagos from October.
These eleven participants were selected from twenty-four participants that had qualified from the first stage of the audition. It was a keenly contested audition as there were group and solo performances across all classes of talents before the judges could settle for the top eleven.
And just like the judges had a tough time settling for top twenty at the previous audition, the judges could not limit their choices to ten as initially planned because they are talents that cannot be denied the opportunity to vie for the title of The People’s Hero Encouraging the disqualified participants, Marc Swagz, one of the judges and an on-air personality told the participants not to regard their disqualification as the end of their dream.
He urged them to return to base and improve on their skills. Another judge Tobechukwu Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss also said the competition must be stiff as whoever emerges the People’s Hero must be acknowledged by the world in his or her craft. The eleven participants are made up of three dancers, two actors, three spoken word artists and three singers.
They will slug it out with the next nine participants who will emerge from Owerri auditions happening next week. An initiative of Hero Lager Beer, an International Breweries brand, The Peoples’ Hero seeks to identify the best of talents in singing, dancing, spoken word and acting in the Southeast and Southsouth region of Nigeria and to reward the winner with a grand prize of N7 million and consolation prizes of N2 million and N1 million for the first and second runner up.
Impressed with the outcome of Enugu audition, the Marketing Manager, Hero Lager Beer, Mr. Obumneke Okoli said the brand is quite pleased to see such a turnout of young, energetic and talented youth who identified the platform as an effective one for their rising.
He also commended how the participants identified with their culture by showing up in different cultural attires that further explained the beauty of the Igbo culture.
The show continues to air on MTV Base every Saturday by 9.pm with a repeat show on Wednesdays by 9.pm. It will also air on the following terrestrial channels at the indicated times and days:- STV by 11pm every Thursdays. NTA Onitsha by 10pm every Saturdays. ETV Enugu by 10pm every Sundays. NTA Owerri by 10pm every Fridays. NTA Port Harcourt by 10pm every Saturdays.
New York shooting leaves four dead, three injured
Four people were killed and three others seriously wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn, New York.
The NYPD say officers responding to an emergency call shortly before 7am Saturday morning found the deceased, all males, along with a woman and two other men suffering non-life threatening injuries, reports metro.co.uk.
Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighbourhood, which has reportedly struggled with gang violence, at a premises believed to double as an after-hours club.
The building is two blocks from a police station. Crime-scene tape surrounded the premises Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.
No arrests have been made and there is no known motive at this stage, according to preliminary reports.
Japan floods ahead of biggest typhoon in decades
Japan is bracing itself for Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful storm to hit the country in 60 years, to make landfall near Tokyo later on Saturday.
The country is already feeling the effects, with some areas already flooded, tens of thousands of homes without power, and one person dead.
Winds of 180km/h (111mph) could cause further flooding and landslides, the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned.
Some Rugby World Cup matches and Formula One races have been cancelled, reports the BBC.
Authorities have issued evacuation advisories in areas at particular risk, while supermarkets are running low as people stock up before the typhoon hits.
Flights and trains have been shut down, while shops and factories have also been closed.
Even while the storm was still out to sea, tornado-like winds battered Chiba, east of Tokyo, damaging homes and toppling a car, killing its occupant.
Hagibis, which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog, is forecast to hit the main Japanese island of Honshu.
It could be the strongest storm the country has faced since Kanogawa Typhoon in 1958, which left more than 1,200 people dead or missing.
“The typhoon could bring record-level rainfall and winds,” an official at the meteorological agency said, citing the risk of floods and landslides.
The typhoon has made headlines due to its disruption of the Rugby World Cup and Japanese Grand Prix.
Two World Cup games billed for Saturday have already been cancelled, and declared as draws, while Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.
But the impact on the local population could be serious.
France says Turkey must ‘stop’ Syrian invasion
France’s president has discussed the Turkish offensive in Syria with U.S. President Donald Trump, and warned about a possible resurgence of Islamic State activity as a result of the military action.
President Macron’s office said in a statement Saturday that in the call, the French leader “reiterated the need to make the Turkish offensive stop immediately.”
The statement didn’t say whether Macron urged U.S. forces to intervene. Trump’s decision to pull out of the region cleared the way for this week’s Turkish offensive against Kurds in northeast Syria it sees as a threat, reports APNews.
Macron stressed: “Above all else the need to avoid any resurgence of IS in the region,” and to support the Kurdish forces who helped the U.S.-led military coalition retake Syrian and Iraqi territory from IS extremists.
France has suffered multiple deadly attacks by IS-linked radicals.
The statement said France and the U.S. “share common concerns” and will coordinate closely on the issue in the coming days
Meanwhile, Turkey’s official news agency says Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have reached a strategic highway in northeastern Syria as Turkey’s offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters enters its fourth day.
Anadolu news agency said Saturday the forces have arrived at the M-4 highway that connects the Syrian towns of Manbij and Qamishli. The road is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the Turkish border.
Turkey has said it aims to push back Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers terrorists for its links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.
Erdogan said Friday Turkey won’t stop until the YPG, who forms the backbone of the U.S.-backed ground force against the Islamic State, withdraws below a 32 kilometer (20 miles) deep line.
Sex-for-grades: Students hail efforts to curb menace
Following the sex-for-grades investigation by BBC where some UNILAG lecturers were caught on tape sexually harassing the broadcaster’s undercover reporter who posed as a student seeking admission, students of higher institutions in the country have expressed happiness with efforts to expose lecturers involved in such scandalous activities. A 200 level Mass Communication student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Lucy Emenike, stated that it was a right move to rid the ivory towers of the menace of sexual exploitation of students by lecturers.
She told Saturday Telegraph: “I feel it is a great step and they shouldn’t relent in fishing out lecturers involved in sexual immorality and harassment of their students because it’s something that happens in every university.”
Emenike who said she had not experienced such harassment however advised students to: “No, I haven’t experienced that and I don’t wish to but my advice to students is that they should avoid indecent dressing and be prayerful at all times.” Similarly, a 200 level Medical student of OOU, Feyi Shobowale, noted that the issue is rapidly becoming widespread in the country.
“The issue of sex-for-grades is something that is becoming rampant in Nigerian universities, and it a good thing that it is really being exposed now.
However, we need to consider the fact that there are two sides to a coin. But I also want to advise students to do the right thing; they should study hard and if they are approached by lecturers they should report to the school authorities,” she said.
Another student, Okonji Judith, of Biochemistry of the same school, also agreed that it is a good thing that lectures are being exposed. “It a good thing the issue of sex-for-grades is being brought to light; there are a lot of people in this situation and I’m happy Africa is watching. But I also think that students should watch the way they dress.
Although I must add that many lecturers are perverts and would still make moves towards students regardless of how decent they dress. Another thing is, if a student is in that position, they should report to people,” Okonji, a 300 level student, stated.
Alleged kidnapper: Dismissed corporal’s wife, brothers to be charged for money laundering
The Nigeria Police Force has filed money laundering charges against the wife of alleged kidnapper, late Collins Ezenwa, aka E-money. Also included in the charge are EMoney’s four brothers.
The four men and their sister-in-law, Gift Ezenwa, are expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State. An 11-count charge was brought before the court by the Inspector General of Police in charge number FHC/OW/05C/2019, against Gift, wife of E-Money, and his four brothers, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, Uche Okoronkwo, Ikechukwu Onyekere and Franklin Anugba. The defendants have been accused of conspiring among themselves to commit money laundering and unlawfully acquired property worth N798.6million, which was alleged to be proceeds of E-Money’s escapades, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.
One of the charges reads in part: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal part of the proceeds of crime and use same to acquire the following property: De Inglish Hotel, located at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N220 million, a five bedroom duplex also at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N65million, eight blocks of flat located at Ogui Road in Enugu State, valued at N50 million, six bungalows located at Amakohe Owerri, Imo State valued at N40million. A twin two storey building located at Uratah, Orji, Imo State, valued at N100million and several others, including cars totaling the sum of N798.6million.”
Another charge reads: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal and retain the sum of N100million via your FCMB Account Number 4598447013,being proceed of crime to yourself and as well on his behalf, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.”
While count four of the charge read; “That you Emmanuel Okoronkwo and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sums of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive and conceal money amounting to the sum of 200,000US Dollars and used same to illegally acquire a house at No. N0 23, Hein Crescent Speedbat, Amakohe, Owerri, Imo State.”
E-money, a dismissed police corporal turned kidnapper, was killed in January 2018 during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), attached to the Imo State Police Command, when he allegedly attempted to kidnap a Nigeria businessman based in South Africa, in Owerri, Imo State. E-Money, who police alleged terrorised residents of Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states for long as a kidnapper, allegedly received hundreds of millions as ransom.
He was also said to have acquired several property, including buildings, exotic cars, trucks and tippers from proceeds of crime. More than 13 buildings, including a hotel, alleged to belong to the late corporal were traced by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), to Abia, Imo and Enugu states. Seven cars, two SUVs, one Hilux truck, a commercial bus, two tippers and trailer were also traced and recovered from several locations within the South-East by the operatives. Justice T.G Ringim at the Federal High Court Owerri, Imo State penultimate Friday, granted an interim forfeiture order to Nigeria Police Force.
The Judge also asked the Police to take full management of all properties confiscated from the late kidnapper on behalf of the Federal Government until the end of investigation or prosecution of the matter. Justice Ringim also ordered anyone who has interest in any of the property to appear and show reason why the property should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government.
You gave Nigeria a voodoo budget, PDP tells Buhari
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, said President Muhammadu Buhari presented voodoo budget to the National Assembly. Secondus, who spoke yesterday when he inaugurated three committees for the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections, said the budget was presented without estimates.
The committees are the National Campaign Council for the two states as well as the reconciliation committee. Immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, heads the reconciliation committee while Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde are chairmen of the Bayelsa and Kogi campaign councils, respectively. Secondus regretted that the National Assembly was already debating the budget without the details.
“Even if you want to support the executive, we should not hurry overnight to pass the budget without the estimates,” he said. He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working for inclusive elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. “We are aware that APC has chosen the option of violence knowing what awaits them at the ballot box. Unfortunately, Nigeria security agencies that are aware of these evil plots of the APC,” Secondus stated.
According to him, the enviable achievements of PDP in Bayelsa State in delivering democracy dividends to the people in the last eight years, while the poor performance of APC government in Kogi State, would be a smooth contest for the PDP. “Intelligence available to the party shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning charade elections in these states as was witnessed in Ekiti, Osun, Kano and Kaduna states.
“We want to warn INEC that we are aware of their rigging romance with the APC in the November 16 elections in these two states. “I wish, therefore, to call on the international community and all lovers of democracy to show more than passing interest in the forthcoming elections in the two states,” he added.
