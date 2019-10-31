Politics
Bayelsa guber: Spend money on meaningful campaigns not vote buying, group tells candidates
By Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
As the Bayelsa State governorship poll takes place in two weeks’ time, the Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, known as Center for Transparency Advocacy, Faith Nwadishi has advised the candidates that are planning to cause electoral violence to channel their money towards doing proper campaigns instead of causing mayhem.
Nwadishi, who was speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during a stakeholders meeting tagged towards credible November 16 governorship election, told the candidates: “That the money that you budgeted for buying arms, bribing security operatives, that money that you want to use to pay thugs or buy votes can be used for proper campaigns.
Speaking further she said: “That money you are spending, somebody gave it to you and tomorrow you begin to have political god fathers, and if you don’t deliver the mandate of the political god father you won’t succeed.”
The Executive Director, however, said that the most important thing was for the citizens themselves to agree that they need to have a peaceful election adding that people who are uses to perpetrate the violence were among them.
Advising the voters she said: “If you understand the kind of power you have, you won’t want to sell out your votes because selling it out means you have lost that power for deciding who is to be in position or deciding to say this is the agenda I’m setting for you.”
Why presidency should return to South in 2023, by Finnih
Dr. Abayomi Finnih, a member of the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the APC administration at federal and state levels and the 2023 presidency, among other issues
As an elder statesman, what is your view about the present state of the nation?
We are having a lot of challenges as a nation but I believe it is a matter of time; good times will still come. But before then, we all have to make sacrifices and ensure that we take responsibility to make this nation great again. The people in government cannot do so much because the generality of the population should try and do a lot more to ensure that we all work towards the same process of ensuring that this nation is great again.
People vote for a government to address the problems of the nation. Do you think the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has actually addressed Nigeria’s problem?
Quite honestly, I cannot see any government addressing the nation’s problem in totality; issues will continue to arise. If you solve one problem, there would be another problem to resolve. We know what the major problems are and they are being addressed; we may not be getting the result right now because of the enormity of the problem. But I have no doubt that when we look at the issue of infrastructure, power, health, security, economy of the nation and problem of corruption; I believe the problems are so large that it is not possible for one government to solve it all at the same time. But if you prioritize, chances are that people will think some things are being done that can be seen physically and it is improving their standard of living, imparting on their own sources of income and wellbeing. That is what the citizens expect and I believe that is what the government should also be trying to put in place.
When your party, the APC came on board in 2015, they promised to address three problems, namely; corruption, insecurity and economy. Will you say APC has addressed those problems?
One thing I have come to realise with government’s manifesto and promises is that it is difficult to accept what you are getting into before you get into government. Like I have enumerated, quite a number of challenges are now facing the country. If I am campaigning for office, I will tell you I will look for a way of solving the problems but there are issues which have been there for so long and it has gotten to a very bad extent, then you can’t just jump in there and be the superman to solve all the problems overnight; it is very difficult. For instance when this government came in 2015, there was a lot of problems, particularly economic problem, problem of insecurity, corruption and everybody just thought that by magic wand President Muhammadu Buhari will just get in and throw the wand into the space and everything will be settled. It is not possible. The government has been trying its very best; the problems are variance and enormous, and one definitely will expect that it will take quite some time to be able fix some of these things. There cannot be any quick fix.
The 2023 general election is still about three years away and the battle for next president has started between political gladiators and ethnic nationality leaders. What is your view about that?
I am not aware of what is going to happen in 2023. We have not gone deep into the present government; we are just about five months into the government. I am not aware that the race has started but I know that some rumours are flying around here and there but when the time comes, people will open their eyes and minds to see what and what they need to do. But I can tell you categorically that there cannot be any quick magic about fixing the problems of the country, all of us must contribute and that is what I believe we should be planning for. Right from the primary school, let the children know what it means to live a decent life, to be a good student, that your mother shouldn’t come and bribe your teacher to make you pass your examination. We have had cases of people cheating in WAEC and JAMB and people forging certificate to gain admission into tertiary institution. We just had a scandal recently about what lecturers have been doing, sex for marks. We have a lot of problems in the country; there are lots and lots of challenges. I believe that there is no single person that will just come and wipe all of these problems out. We can all decide that this is the kind of mission I want to be part of; you don’t go about criminalising everybody. There are some people that are doing some good in this country and we may not hear their names. I feel very sad and upset when I hear Nigerians, particularly in some parts of the world saying horrible things about their country. I think it is the most unpatriotic thing anybody should do. All you can do is to come home and make it better. Don’t stay over there and start saying bad comments about your own home; it is morally wrong.
Don’t you think some of these comments come as a result of government’s failure?
Tell me which country has the government fully satisfied its people? In the United States, the President is troubled. In Britain, our colonial master, the government is troubled. Everywhere, there is always problem, it is only that the definition of the problems are different but there is no magic about this thing because it is a human thing. Some people have been elected to run the affair of the country, if they are not running it very well, the onus is on you that next time they come and talk to you about voting, you make sure you don’t vote for them. But if when we talk about wiping off corruption and when it is time for voting, you sit down in your house and watch television instead of you to go out and vote, how would you then elect the kind of government you feel will do good for your people. It is not possible and that is part of the problem we have.
Talking about electing people, ahead of 2023, there is argument that presidency should return to the South while some are saying the North should retain the seat. What is your take on this?
My understanding about the political demographic situation in this country is that for purposes of balancing, the presidency should rotate between the North and the South and what that means is that if the North has done eight years, let the South also do eight years. But if some people feel otherwise, then they should go and ask how this issue of geographical spreading and all the other forum of balancing South-North relationship came about. It is just to make sure the country remain together and everybody takes part in it but if some people feel that they have the sole right of ruling the country, then it raises a lot of question.
Do you think the presidency should return to the South in 2023?
I feel very strongly so. It should be because that was the basis on which the last election was held. As far as we are concerned, it is the North that was expected to pick a candidate and that is it. All other mushroom parties that floated presidential candidates from South were not part of the show; they just wanted recognition. The two major parties than ran for the election, which were APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), picked their candidates from the North.
Even in the South, there is a tussle over the 2023 presidency between the South-West and South-East…
I think that would be resolved. If you say North-South, so be it. The Southerners should know how to solve their problems. And as far as I am concerned, the South-South/South-East had their turn with Goodluck Jonathan and I think this time it must come to South-West. But if they now want to go into argument that is Jonathan from South-South or South-East, he is the only one who can answer that question.
So, you believe South-West should have the presidency in 2023?
Yes.
But South-East has never produced a president in Nigeria?
That is why I said it is Jonathan that can answer that question, who he was really representing.
How true is the speculation in some quarters that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to run for presidency in 2023?
It is rumour and claims. But there is nothing wrong in anybody having an ambition. If it is the wish of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for the presidency of this country, I don’t think that there is anything wrong with it. It is his right. But there has not been an official declaration from him, we have just been reading about the rumours, innuendos and all the claims that he is doing this because he wants to be next president. Why not if he wants to be? He has the capacity and records and I don’t see why anybody should feel disturbed about that.
So, you believe Tinubu has all it takes to govern Nigeria…
Yes, I believe so. Look at the foundation he laid in Lagos State. How Lagos State has evolved in the midst of all other 35 states. And on that foundation, subsequent governors have been walking. Lagos is the number one state in the country and I have no apology saying that. To that extent if somebody could create such foundation for a state and the way he has applied himself to the oneness and progress of Nigeria, I believe he has what it takes.
What is your take about the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led APC government in Lagos State, considering the grumbling in some quarters about the administration, especially about the traffic situation of the state and other issues?
I have heard all these complaints. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into government just about five months ago and he is not a magician. And from what we heard, there have been some problems about financial resources in the state; he has to address it. Now, what people are complaining about is that the traffic has become worse but of course the rain has become heavier and it is not stopping. We all know that year in, year out during the raining season, the roads become bad, a lot of problems arise here and there, particularly those areas where there are no good drainages. So, it is not something he could fix in two-three months and if you don’t have enough resources to be able to move forward snappily, then you have to go gently. Just like the situations on the road are demanding fixing, hospitals, schools and security of the state are also demanding fixing, and you have to priorities whatever you are doing. Talking about the traffic, you could see that there are a lot of works going on over the past weeks and the delay has been because of the rain, it would have been more difficult to get people out to go and fix roads when it is raining heavily. But now that hopefully the rain may be going down, the work is going on and I am sure within the next few weeks, things will start taking shapes. In addition to that, we as Nigerians must learn how to discipline ourselves. All the problems are not due to bad roads; most of the problems are due to us; reckless driving, no respect for road signs, impatience, people driving against traffic and you cannot blame government for this.
INEC to create additional polling units by 2020
Pols (pix: inec chair)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would create additional polling units by the first quarter of 2020.
INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye at a dialogue organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room), in Abuja, said the Commission would consult critical stakeholders before embarking on the project
According to Okoyo, INEC could no longer continue with the ad-hoc procedure of creating voting points and voting point settlements, which he described as stop-gap measures to ease the voting process.
He promised that the Commission would work in collaboration with the National Assembly and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation in effecting reforms to the electoral legal framework, and urged Nigerians to have faith in the electoral process and work towards democratic consolidation.
The National Commissioner disclosed that INEC was served with 807 petitions by aggrieved parties and candidates after the 2019 general elections.
NUJ NEC suspends ex-president Odusile
By Muhammad Bashir
Lokoja
The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Thursday suspended its former National President, Waheed Odusile over anti-union activities.
Other senior members of the union suspended included: Petrus Obi, Chibota Edozien and Pat Agbo.
The NEC, which is the decision making body of the NUJ, in it resolution, said the suspension of the former president and others was based on their untimely choice of dragging the union to court over the outcome of the October 2018 Delegates’ Conference at Abeokuta in Ogun State.
The National President of the Union, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, who presided over the NEC meeting, had during the opening ceremony held in Lokoja, Kogi State, said the main objective of the meeting was to discuss national issues, ranging from insecurity infrastrural decay around the country.
He said Nigerians plying along the Auchi-Okene, Okene-Lokoja and Itobe-Ajaokuta-Lokoja routes are always discourage whenever they are travelling on these roads.
The NUJ President said a lot of federal and state roads in the country had collapsed and were in terrible condition making life on the roads a nightmare and therefore, called on government at all levels to rise to the occasion.
2.4m voters to elect next govs in Kogi, Bayelsa – INEC
T
he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 2, 375, 136 voters would elect the next governors in Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 16.
The breakdown of this figure showed that Kogi State has a total of 1, 485, 828 voters while Bayelsa State has 889, 308 voters.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with civil society organizations (CSOs) and the media, said the figures were the number of voters who collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) as at September 30.
He disclosed that all uncollected PVCs have been retrieved from the commission’s local government areas offices and would be deposited at the branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Bayelsa and Kogi States “for safe keeping pending the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).”
Prof. Yakubu stated that the election would be conducted in eight local government areas in Bayelsa State, 105 registration areas and 1, 804 polling units.
For Kogi State, the INEC Chairman said the election would be conducted in 21 local government areas, 239 registration areas and 2,548 polling units.
“So far, 10 out of the 14 activities have been successfully implemented, including the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates.
“At the end of the process, 45 political parties in Bayelsa State (42 male and 3 female) and 23 in Kogi (21 male and 2 female) will be on the ballot.
“We have already published the names of the candidates, their running mates and other details on our website.
“We have similarly re-published details of the 14 candidates for Brass 1 State Constituency supplementary election in Bayelsa State and the 24 candidates for the Kogi West senatorial re-run election,” he said, but regretted that no political party nominated a Person with Disability (PWD) as its governorship candidate.
The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission has accredited 135 domestic observer groups for the two states (67 for Bayelsa and 68 for Kogi), and 16 foreign observer groups (eight for each state).
“We wish to remind the observer groups of the imperative of submitting their reports in line with their terms of accreditation,” he said.
Lagos Assembly passes audit law
T
he Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill to amend the Lagos State Audit Law to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
The bill was passed into Law when the members considered the third reading on the floor.
The amendment bill which has 16 sections include amendment to the composition of the Commission which states that the Commission shall comprise of a Chairman and four other Members appointed by the Governor subject to the confirmation of the House.
Section 4 of the Principal Law amended which was redrafted to read tenure of office, “A Member of the Commission shall hold office for a term of five years and may be re-appointed for another term of five years only, subject to the reconfirmation of the House.”
According to Section 9, Powers and functions of the Commission which gives the Commission power to appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the directorates and units of the commission.
The powers and functions of the Commission shall include;
“The Commission shall have overall responsibility on Audit Personnel Management in the State Public Service”.
Also, “The Commission shall appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the Directorates and Units of the Commission”.
And “The Commission may fill a vacancy in the office by notifying the appropriate Commission concerned and cause such vacancy to be filled by way of secondment or transfer”.
The Section also gives powers to the Commission to formulate and implement guidelines on audit procedures.
“It advises the State Government on Policy issues relating to audit matters.” It further gives power to the Commission to deploying Internal Auditors to manage Internal Audit Department, Divisions and Units in Ministries and Extra-Ministerial agencies.
Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to key into housing policy
L
agos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the people of Lagos State to take advantage of the Lagos Home Ownership Scheme that government and private partnership is providing to own a house in Lagos State.
Speaking during the Victoria Crest Homes Property Festival in Lekki, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, encouraged people to log in into the housing policy of government.
She also commended the good gesture of Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, the CEO of Nedcomoaks, owners of Victoria Crest Homes for providing a platform for 1,000 people to be a landlord in Lekki with a deposit of a one million naira.
Her words: “I am glad that the private sector is helping government in term of housing policy. Dr. Okonkwo has done a lot in providing thousands of affordable homes for people in Lagos and I believe if 100 more private sector builders do the same, we would be where we need to be. I am glad that whatever government is preaching, the private sector is also tagging along to make sure it is achieve.
“Lagos State government has its own housing policy. We have Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (HOMS). We are also joining private sector people to provide affordable housing for people. We have Lagos HOMS in different parts of state and we are also doing what we can to make sure that housing become affordable to everybody in Lagos.
“I will advise Lagosians to take advantage of the homes that government and private partnership is bringing up. For example, you don’t need to have N45million to own a home in Victoria Crest Homes. With one million naira, you can be a homeowner.”
Nigeria’s party system, a jamboree, says Shitu
Kabir Shitu, the presidential candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), in the last general election, speaks about the nation’s multi-party system and the 2020 budget. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports
What is your impression about rural-urban migration and insecurity in the country?
In order to stop urban immigration, we need to create employment opportunities. It is unemployment that has created insecurity. Therefore, it is now time to create employment by putting on processing industries that will suite each local government. It is time we call each state to bring one cash crop or aquatic resources to develop. They can use that to create employment within their areas.
It is visible. We are human beings, if we are willing, if we have patriotic leaders we can develop this country. What is the growth of our country? Within one month we can clear everything that is why the president has given an instruction that no minister should leave the country until they defend the budget of their ministries.
Our industries are in a bad shape. What do you think should be done to revamp them?
In order not to allow the hard time that is why it is time for us to create industries. We have to ban exploitation of raw materials. For thousands of years, Africa has been exporting raw material even including crude oil. It is time we ban exportation of crude oil. We must refine our crude oil and stop importations of fuels.
AGO, PMS, even asphalt, until we ban the importations of these goods we have in our country and encourage processing industry to grow in our local government areas and take comparative advantage of resources within each of local governments we cannot create employment opportunity.
How do you see the plans to borrow to fund the 2020 budget?
I don’t believe that we should be taking loan to service our budget. Let us put our budget according to our earnings. If we earn 10 million, let us spend five million and keep five million. It is wrong for us to be earning 10 million and spend 100 million. For me, I am happy that Mr. President is coming up with 20 years plan to be able to develop the economy. I’ve been advocate since 2006 in order for us to grow our local industry to discourage importation materials.
Now that they’ve closed our border, the must encourage local production. It is time that we quickly encourage local production, locally industries, processing industries and ban exportation and importation of any material that can be sourced in Nigeria. Those policies must go hand in hand, closing our border, encourage local industries, encourage processing, ban exportation of raw materials, and importation of any material that can be sourced within the country.
What is the vision of your party in this regard?
For us, we want to build an ideological party, not just to win contest. We want to deviate from forming a party just to contest an election to an ideological political party that will promote the sustainability of the country, not necessarily we go into an election. We have two-party in America and they only encourage that party that can take America into a greater future and when they see such, they come out for it. That is the type of our party.
How do you see plans to reduce political parties in the country?
The political party system in Nigeria is a jamboree. You can register a party today and tomorrow register another. We always throw a baby with the bath water. Why not look at the two political parties and say look, ‘put a reform that a party who knows they will get 200 to 500 members within a local government will be there.’ The way it is done in America when we have party data within a country. Whenever a bigger party, which is national, wants to go into that party in the local government, which they called county now America, even in China, they say we are here to collaborate and win election around that place, then you close on party to the state party. Probably if you have one or two million followers, you could be called a state party like the way APGA is today.
APGA has sustained its status as a state party in Anambra State for the past 12 years. And that party can say ‘look for you as a presidential candidate to win that state you have to collaborate with the state party. It started in 1999, where AD had only five states in the West. Then it diminished to one state which is Lagos. They surged in 2007, then 2011. Today AD has metamorphosed to ACN and then APC. Today, they are a national party. If 2003 they killed AD, would they have APC today? Why can’t we look at history? Where APGA in 1999 or in 2003 but today APGA was owns a state and has some federal lawmakers.
We must reform our political parties system and we must remove state Electoral Commission in order to allow competition in local government administration, many, many parties would win their local government but because you have state electoral commission that is on the hand of the governor of the day. No party he can win any local government in any state without the blessing on the state government and that is where we have killed our political party also our economy. When you place the fate of local government in the hands state governors then you kill the economy because nothing go down to the local government and that is where you have the land, you have the capital and you even have the labor and we are not using this and that is why we are not growing that is why crime is not taking away in every local government because we didn’t encourage rural development which should have started from local government administration.
Bayelsa: INEC not enlisting APC members as officers – REC
T
he Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh yesterday debunked conniving with the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke to enlist All Progressives Congress (APC) members as Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO).
He said the information is false, adding that it was a fragment of the imagination of authors of such news.
The REC stressed that INEC in Bayelsa State is interested and seriously working towards conducting a fair, free, credible and peaceful election come November 16.
Speaking during a press briefing in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, the REC said the commission would remain focus in achieving its mandate.
His words: “We shall remain focused in achieving our mandate. We shall not be distracted by fake and false news being peddled against my humble self and INEC Bayelsa State. I want to state frantically, I have no contact with the Acting DVC of Otuoke either to recruit or to receive a list from him. So, it is completely false and a fragment of the imagination of the authors of such news,” he said.
The State REC also noted that Bayelsa State was 75 per cent water, hence it was always very difficult to conduct election as well as the movement of materials and election personnel.
Udoh further hinted that he was able to convince the national commission to allow them to run election for three day against two days in other states due to our peculiar nature.
He said: “Now, over one month to the election, we have concluded arrangements with boat owners and the supply of buses to the point that Navy is profiling them as we speak and what does profiling mean is that we want to know who is the owner of that boat and who is driving the boat for that day.
“Just yesterday, my legal department were in line with them and they have signed on the agreement. In fact, they have gone ahead to tell them that if we are ready between 11th and 13th, they are going to ship all our non-sensitive materials to the areas so that it could be close to the polling units.
“We have trained our adhoc staff about two weeks ahead of the election. Apart from that we have giving them CDs and YouTube copies of the training so that even when they go home, they could be able to train themselves so that we want to up our game.
“INEC want this election to be exemplary in a way that it is going to act as a catalyst for the 2023 between Kogi and Bayelsa State. Yesterday we had a meeting where the service commanders were here.”
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay in the media
… Says Sagay once approached him to contest for President
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday said that he will not reply the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) in the media over series of allegations levelled against him (Oshiomhole) about the crisis in the party and Edo State.
Oshiomhole, who stated this in Abuja, stressed that he would rather call him on phone or schedule a meeting with him and hear issues he claimed he had with him, saying that he has a high respect for Sagay
Prof. Sagay had during the weekend accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, adding that he would personally demand his removal as Party Chairman if Edo State, the only state controlled by the APC in the South-South, was lost to the opposition.
Sagay was quoted in an interview as saying: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behavior In a leadership position. You need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.
“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method. I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”
When asked to react to Sagay’s allegations, Oshiomhole said, though he had not read what the PACAC Chairman said but that even if he had read it, he won’t reply through newspapers.
“All I can tell you is that, I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President. I respect him, he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believed in and he pays the price for it.
“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said and I will find time and call him and know what the issues are, that he is not comfortable with. He is my brother and my Elder Statesman,” Oshiomhole said.
Sanwo-Olu ‘ll fix uncompleted projects – Tobun
Hon. Abiodun Tobun represents Epe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on governance in the state, the priorities of the incumbent government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and infrastructural development. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
How would the people of Lagos State know that they have a new Sheriff in town in the area of road infrastructure because it seems Lagos roads are now in a sorry state?
The Lagos State government under Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is ready and determined to fix infrastructure in the state. We all see that a state of emergency has been declared on roads in the state by the state government. The government is ready to deplore all strategic and technical know-how to fix all the roads in the state.
The plan of the government is to fix the roads that are in bad shape and those already dilapidated and continue to maintain the roads in the state. The government is ready to deplore passion and energy on road repair in the state.
Lots of manpower has been lost in traffic gridlock in the state. With good roads, business activities will flourish, what people go through to get things done will reduce and generally, the aesthetic value of the environment would be better enhanced.
With good roads, the wear and tear on the vehicle will reduce. Fixing the roads, constructing bridges and pedestrian bridges would be better under this government.
At the same time, we need to advise our people that the roads constructed by the government should be guided by them. We should not be agents of destruction. You see a lot of people performing mechanical activities on the roads, this should be discouraged. Those who cut roads should stop. If you want to cut a road to lay pipes or anything make sure you take permission from the appropriate government agency and such road should be fixed back immediately.
Basically, fixing existing roads, reconstructing the failed road and continuous road maintenance is the principle of the government.
It’s like many of the roads are bad, people didn’t expect that so many roads should go bad at the same time in a city such as Lagos. The former administration embarked on the construction of new roads and neglected road maintenance. Should we expect a new approach this time around?
In the last few years, about two years ago, the policy where one seems to start a new project and abandoned the existing ones became rampant. The road maintenance started by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State governor and continued by former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola was abandoned midway by the last administration.
The Public Works Corporation (PWC) that was supposed to patch bad roads and repair roads were not allowed to work, yet a lot of vehicles enter Lagos every day. But this is being addressed by the current government. In advanced countries, they continuously maintain their infrastructure, which is why you see their environment wearing a new look every day. You must maintain anything you are using continuously.
That is why even as human beings we take drugs and go for medical checkups. Most of the roads were abandoned in the last few years. But this government is determined about road construction, road maintenance, and continuous road maintenance policy. The existing roads must be well maintained for the people to use both day and night. This government would go back to that policy. They have given bigger road projects to big construction companies, while the inner roads and others are being repaired by the PWC. Then those roads would be put back into proper perspective.
When should we expect the completion of the Agege Bridge project?
The projects embarked upon by the last administration would be completed by this government to make life more meaningful and more comfortable for our people. Abandoning the road projects started by the last administration would make life difficult for our people. For example, the Agric-Ishawo road started by the last administration is been completed; the Pen Cinema flyover initiated by the last administration is being completed by the current government. The completion of the projects would be determined by the work schedule of the project given to the construction companies. We are not to determine when the projects would be completed; it depends on what the ministry has given them. Our own is to ensure that they do what they said they were going to do base on the Appropriation Law of the state.
