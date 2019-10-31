Politics
Bayelsa: INEC not enlisting APC members as officers – REC
T
he Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh yesterday debunked conniving with the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke to enlist All Progressives Congress (APC) members as Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO).
He said the information is false, adding that it was a fragment of the imagination of authors of such news.
The REC stressed that INEC in Bayelsa State is interested and seriously working towards conducting a fair, free, credible and peaceful election come November 16.
Speaking during a press briefing in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, the REC said the commission would remain focus in achieving its mandate.
His words: “We shall remain focused in achieving our mandate. We shall not be distracted by fake and false news being peddled against my humble self and INEC Bayelsa State. I want to state frantically, I have no contact with the Acting DVC of Otuoke either to recruit or to receive a list from him. So, it is completely false and a fragment of the imagination of the authors of such news,” he said.
The State REC also noted that Bayelsa State was 75 per cent water, hence it was always very difficult to conduct election as well as the movement of materials and election personnel.
Udoh further hinted that he was able to convince the national commission to allow them to run election for three day against two days in other states due to our peculiar nature.
He said: “Now, over one month to the election, we have concluded arrangements with boat owners and the supply of buses to the point that Navy is profiling them as we speak and what does profiling mean is that we want to know who is the owner of that boat and who is driving the boat for that day.
“Just yesterday, my legal department were in line with them and they have signed on the agreement. In fact, they have gone ahead to tell them that if we are ready between 11th and 13th, they are going to ship all our non-sensitive materials to the areas so that it could be close to the polling units.
“We have trained our adhoc staff about two weeks ahead of the election. Apart from that we have giving them CDs and YouTube copies of the training so that even when they go home, they could be able to train themselves so that we want to up our game.
“INEC want this election to be exemplary in a way that it is going to act as a catalyst for the 2023 between Kogi and Bayelsa State. Yesterday we had a meeting where the service commanders were here.”
Politics
2.4m voters to elect next govs in Kogi, Bayelsa – INEC
T
he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 2, 375, 136 voters would elect the next governors in Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 16.
The breakdown of this figure showed that Kogi State has a total of 1, 485, 828 voters while Bayelsa State has 889, 308 voters.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with civil society organizations (CSOs) and the media, said the figures were the number of voters who collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) as at September 30.
He disclosed that all uncollected PVCs have been retrieved from the commission’s local government areas offices and would be deposited at the branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Bayelsa and Kogi States “for safe keeping pending the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).”
Prof. Yakubu stated that the election would be conducted in eight local government areas in Bayelsa State, 105 registration areas and 1, 804 polling units.
For Kogi State, the INEC Chairman said the election would be conducted in 21 local government areas, 239 registration areas and 2,548 polling units.
“So far, 10 out of the 14 activities have been successfully implemented, including the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates.
“At the end of the process, 45 political parties in Bayelsa State (42 male and 3 female) and 23 in Kogi (21 male and 2 female) will be on the ballot.
“We have already published the names of the candidates, their running mates and other details on our website.
“We have similarly re-published details of the 14 candidates for Brass 1 State Constituency supplementary election in Bayelsa State and the 24 candidates for the Kogi West senatorial re-run election,” he said, but regretted that no political party nominated a Person with Disability (PWD) as its governorship candidate.
The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission has accredited 135 domestic observer groups for the two states (67 for Bayelsa and 68 for Kogi), and 16 foreign observer groups (eight for each state).
“We wish to remind the observer groups of the imperative of submitting their reports in line with their terms of accreditation,” he said.
Politics
Lagos Assembly passes audit law
T
he Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill to amend the Lagos State Audit Law to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
The bill was passed into Law when the members considered the third reading on the floor.
The amendment bill which has 16 sections include amendment to the composition of the Commission which states that the Commission shall comprise of a Chairman and four other Members appointed by the Governor subject to the confirmation of the House.
Section 4 of the Principal Law amended which was redrafted to read tenure of office, “A Member of the Commission shall hold office for a term of five years and may be re-appointed for another term of five years only, subject to the reconfirmation of the House.”
According to Section 9, Powers and functions of the Commission which gives the Commission power to appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the directorates and units of the commission.
The powers and functions of the Commission shall include;
“The Commission shall have overall responsibility on Audit Personnel Management in the State Public Service”.
Also, “The Commission shall appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the Directorates and Units of the Commission”.
And “The Commission may fill a vacancy in the office by notifying the appropriate Commission concerned and cause such vacancy to be filled by way of secondment or transfer”.
The Section also gives powers to the Commission to formulate and implement guidelines on audit procedures.
“It advises the State Government on Policy issues relating to audit matters.” It further gives power to the Commission to deploying Internal Auditors to manage Internal Audit Department, Divisions and Units in Ministries and Extra-Ministerial agencies.
Politics
Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to key into housing policy
L
agos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the people of Lagos State to take advantage of the Lagos Home Ownership Scheme that government and private partnership is providing to own a house in Lagos State.
Speaking during the Victoria Crest Homes Property Festival in Lekki, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, encouraged people to log in into the housing policy of government.
She also commended the good gesture of Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, the CEO of Nedcomoaks, owners of Victoria Crest Homes for providing a platform for 1,000 people to be a landlord in Lekki with a deposit of a one million naira.
Her words: “I am glad that the private sector is helping government in term of housing policy. Dr. Okonkwo has done a lot in providing thousands of affordable homes for people in Lagos and I believe if 100 more private sector builders do the same, we would be where we need to be. I am glad that whatever government is preaching, the private sector is also tagging along to make sure it is achieve.
“Lagos State government has its own housing policy. We have Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (HOMS). We are also joining private sector people to provide affordable housing for people. We have Lagos HOMS in different parts of state and we are also doing what we can to make sure that housing become affordable to everybody in Lagos.
“I will advise Lagosians to take advantage of the homes that government and private partnership is bringing up. For example, you don’t need to have N45million to own a home in Victoria Crest Homes. With one million naira, you can be a homeowner.”
Politics
Nigeria’s party system, a jamboree, says Shitu
Kabir Shitu, the presidential candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), in the last general election, speaks about the nation’s multi-party system and the 2020 budget. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports
What is your impression about rural-urban migration and insecurity in the country?
In order to stop urban immigration, we need to create employment opportunities. It is unemployment that has created insecurity. Therefore, it is now time to create employment by putting on processing industries that will suite each local government. It is time we call each state to bring one cash crop or aquatic resources to develop. They can use that to create employment within their areas.
It is visible. We are human beings, if we are willing, if we have patriotic leaders we can develop this country. What is the growth of our country? Within one month we can clear everything that is why the president has given an instruction that no minister should leave the country until they defend the budget of their ministries.
Our industries are in a bad shape. What do you think should be done to revamp them?
In order not to allow the hard time that is why it is time for us to create industries. We have to ban exploitation of raw materials. For thousands of years, Africa has been exporting raw material even including crude oil. It is time we ban exportation of crude oil. We must refine our crude oil and stop importations of fuels.
AGO, PMS, even asphalt, until we ban the importations of these goods we have in our country and encourage processing industry to grow in our local government areas and take comparative advantage of resources within each of local governments we cannot create employment opportunity.
How do you see the plans to borrow to fund the 2020 budget?
I don’t believe that we should be taking loan to service our budget. Let us put our budget according to our earnings. If we earn 10 million, let us spend five million and keep five million. It is wrong for us to be earning 10 million and spend 100 million. For me, I am happy that Mr. President is coming up with 20 years plan to be able to develop the economy. I’ve been advocate since 2006 in order for us to grow our local industry to discourage importation materials.
Now that they’ve closed our border, the must encourage local production. It is time that we quickly encourage local production, locally industries, processing industries and ban exportation and importation of any material that can be sourced in Nigeria. Those policies must go hand in hand, closing our border, encourage local industries, encourage processing, ban exportation of raw materials, and importation of any material that can be sourced within the country.
What is the vision of your party in this regard?
For us, we want to build an ideological party, not just to win contest. We want to deviate from forming a party just to contest an election to an ideological political party that will promote the sustainability of the country, not necessarily we go into an election. We have two-party in America and they only encourage that party that can take America into a greater future and when they see such, they come out for it. That is the type of our party.
How do you see plans to reduce political parties in the country?
The political party system in Nigeria is a jamboree. You can register a party today and tomorrow register another. We always throw a baby with the bath water. Why not look at the two political parties and say look, ‘put a reform that a party who knows they will get 200 to 500 members within a local government will be there.’ The way it is done in America when we have party data within a country. Whenever a bigger party, which is national, wants to go into that party in the local government, which they called county now America, even in China, they say we are here to collaborate and win election around that place, then you close on party to the state party. Probably if you have one or two million followers, you could be called a state party like the way APGA is today.
APGA has sustained its status as a state party in Anambra State for the past 12 years. And that party can say ‘look for you as a presidential candidate to win that state you have to collaborate with the state party. It started in 1999, where AD had only five states in the West. Then it diminished to one state which is Lagos. They surged in 2007, then 2011. Today AD has metamorphosed to ACN and then APC. Today, they are a national party. If 2003 they killed AD, would they have APC today? Why can’t we look at history? Where APGA in 1999 or in 2003 but today APGA was owns a state and has some federal lawmakers.
We must reform our political parties system and we must remove state Electoral Commission in order to allow competition in local government administration, many, many parties would win their local government but because you have state electoral commission that is on the hand of the governor of the day. No party he can win any local government in any state without the blessing on the state government and that is where we have killed our political party also our economy. When you place the fate of local government in the hands state governors then you kill the economy because nothing go down to the local government and that is where you have the land, you have the capital and you even have the labor and we are not using this and that is why we are not growing that is why crime is not taking away in every local government because we didn’t encourage rural development which should have started from local government administration.
Politics
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay in the media
… Says Sagay once approached him to contest for President
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday said that he will not reply the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) in the media over series of allegations levelled against him (Oshiomhole) about the crisis in the party and Edo State.
Oshiomhole, who stated this in Abuja, stressed that he would rather call him on phone or schedule a meeting with him and hear issues he claimed he had with him, saying that he has a high respect for Sagay
Prof. Sagay had during the weekend accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, adding that he would personally demand his removal as Party Chairman if Edo State, the only state controlled by the APC in the South-South, was lost to the opposition.
Sagay was quoted in an interview as saying: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behavior In a leadership position. You need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.
“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method. I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”
When asked to react to Sagay’s allegations, Oshiomhole said, though he had not read what the PACAC Chairman said but that even if he had read it, he won’t reply through newspapers.
“All I can tell you is that, I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President. I respect him, he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believed in and he pays the price for it.
“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said and I will find time and call him and know what the issues are, that he is not comfortable with. He is my brother and my Elder Statesman,” Oshiomhole said.
Politics
Sanwo-Olu ‘ll fix uncompleted projects – Tobun
Hon. Abiodun Tobun represents Epe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on governance in the state, the priorities of the incumbent government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and infrastructural development. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
How would the people of Lagos State know that they have a new Sheriff in town in the area of road infrastructure because it seems Lagos roads are now in a sorry state?
The Lagos State government under Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is ready and determined to fix infrastructure in the state. We all see that a state of emergency has been declared on roads in the state by the state government. The government is ready to deplore all strategic and technical know-how to fix all the roads in the state.
The plan of the government is to fix the roads that are in bad shape and those already dilapidated and continue to maintain the roads in the state. The government is ready to deplore passion and energy on road repair in the state.
Lots of manpower has been lost in traffic gridlock in the state. With good roads, business activities will flourish, what people go through to get things done will reduce and generally, the aesthetic value of the environment would be better enhanced.
With good roads, the wear and tear on the vehicle will reduce. Fixing the roads, constructing bridges and pedestrian bridges would be better under this government.
At the same time, we need to advise our people that the roads constructed by the government should be guided by them. We should not be agents of destruction. You see a lot of people performing mechanical activities on the roads, this should be discouraged. Those who cut roads should stop. If you want to cut a road to lay pipes or anything make sure you take permission from the appropriate government agency and such road should be fixed back immediately.
Basically, fixing existing roads, reconstructing the failed road and continuous road maintenance is the principle of the government.
It’s like many of the roads are bad, people didn’t expect that so many roads should go bad at the same time in a city such as Lagos. The former administration embarked on the construction of new roads and neglected road maintenance. Should we expect a new approach this time around?
In the last few years, about two years ago, the policy where one seems to start a new project and abandoned the existing ones became rampant. The road maintenance started by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State governor and continued by former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola was abandoned midway by the last administration.
The Public Works Corporation (PWC) that was supposed to patch bad roads and repair roads were not allowed to work, yet a lot of vehicles enter Lagos every day. But this is being addressed by the current government. In advanced countries, they continuously maintain their infrastructure, which is why you see their environment wearing a new look every day. You must maintain anything you are using continuously.
That is why even as human beings we take drugs and go for medical checkups. Most of the roads were abandoned in the last few years. But this government is determined about road construction, road maintenance, and continuous road maintenance policy. The existing roads must be well maintained for the people to use both day and night. This government would go back to that policy. They have given bigger road projects to big construction companies, while the inner roads and others are being repaired by the PWC. Then those roads would be put back into proper perspective.
When should we expect the completion of the Agege Bridge project?
The projects embarked upon by the last administration would be completed by this government to make life more meaningful and more comfortable for our people. Abandoning the road projects started by the last administration would make life difficult for our people. For example, the Agric-Ishawo road started by the last administration is been completed; the Pen Cinema flyover initiated by the last administration is being completed by the current government. The completion of the projects would be determined by the work schedule of the project given to the construction companies. We are not to determine when the projects would be completed; it depends on what the ministry has given them. Our own is to ensure that they do what they said they were going to do base on the Appropriation Law of the state.
Politics
Kogi West: Melaye, Adeyemi renew rivalry
Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi are familiar foes as far as Kogi West Senatorial District is concerned. In this report, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the renewed battle of wits between the duo ahead of the November 16 senatorial rerun election
C
ome November 16, the people of Kogi State will march out en masse to take part in the forthcoming governorship election, whose outcome will determine either continuity or change of baton in the Lugard House.
The Kogi gubernatorial election is a two-horse race between Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking re-election and his main opponent, Engr. Musa Wada, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.
But apart from November 16 being a decision day for the people of Kogi State in general, the day is also crucial for people of Kogi West Senatorial District, who will also troop out in their thousands to elect their representatives in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.
Without any iota of doubt, the senatorial poll is going to be a renew battle between Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP and his opponent in the APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi. This is the third time both of them will be battling for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat. They contested against each other during the 2015 and 2019 National Assembly elections.
The November 16 senatorial rerun became necessary following the October 11 ruling of a Court of Appeal, which sacked Senator Melaye on account that he was not validly elected during the February 23 National Assembly election and therefore ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district within 90 days.
The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice A.O. Chijioke, in its majority decision, upheld the August 23 judgment of the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kogi State, which nullified the election of Melaye and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election in the senatorial district.
The appellate court also invalidated the poll outcome due to what it described as discrepancies in dates indicated in the result sheets produced by the electoral commission, noting at that while the election was conducted on February 23, 2019, the result sheets indicated February 25, 2019 as the date of the election.
Reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Senator Melaye said he was not worried by the verdict, which he described as human judgment. “It is absolutely okay. No worries, no tension, no pains. I celebrate God for He is always a good God. I believe in God’s judgment. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding, as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory,” he said.
Adeyemi, however, expressed confidence of defeating Melaye in the Senate rerun, saying, “I am not afraid of poll rerun with Senator Melaye. He cannot defeat me in a free and fair election. He is no match any day. It is now obvious that he did not defeat me at the last poll.
“Dino Melaye has never won an election before. I thank God we have judges with a high level of integrity because the facts before them spoke for themselves. You don’t have to be a judge to see that the results were manipulated,” he said.
With the legal dispute on the February 23 National Assembly election laid to rest by ruling of the appellate court, INEC on Monday October 21 announced November 16 as the date for the senatorial election. Announcing the date, INEC in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “The commission has fixed November 16, 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.
“This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on February 23 2019, by the election petitions tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.
“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the commission has fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of a bye-election for the state constituency.”
Since the announcement, Melaye and Adeyemi as well as their political parties have been campaigning vigorously to woo electorate for supports to realise their ambitions in the poll which is expected to be a big battle for supremacy between the ruling party, APC and PDP. Apart from the senatorial election, the two political parties will also use the gubernatorial poll holding the same date to settle the political scores.
While APC is strategising to use the senatorial poll to maintain its edge in Kogi politics by ensuring that it occupies all the three senatorial seats in the state, having produced Senator Oseni Yakubu (Kogi Central) and Jibrin Isah (Kogi East) in the last National Assembly poll, the opposition party, PDP is not resting on its oars to reclaim the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.
Ahead of the election, political observers believe that a lot of factors will determine which party will come victorious during the poll. Some of the factors that will shape the election are: party’s structures, power of incumbency, state might, crisis within the political parties, among other issues.
Melaye and Adeyemi are not new in the senatorial race and the personalities of both candidates and their structures may likely determine the outcome of the poll. Melaye is not a novice in the politics of the state. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency and was re-elected in 2011. It his quest to serve her constituents, he ran for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat on the platform of APC and defeated Adeyemi who was then the incumbent and ran on the platform of the PDP.
Due to the internal wrangling in APC and having fallen out with Governor Bello, Melaye defected to PDP and contested for second term on the platform of his new party and was declared winner by INEC. He also contested in the Kogi State PDP governorship primaries but lost the party’s ticket to Engr. Musa Wada. While in the Senate, he served in many committees and is a former chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Court of Appeal sacked him from Senate on October 11.
Senator Adeyemi is also aspiring to return to the Senate. Adeyemi, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was first elected to the Senate in April 2007. And on assuming his Senate seat he was appointed to committees on Privatization, Industry, Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs (Chairman), Federal Capital Territory and Appropriation. He was also appointed vice chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. Adeyemi won the PDP primary to compete for re-election as Kogi West Senator in the April 2011 elections and won the poll but his aspiration to remain in the Senate beyond 2015 was cut short by Melaye.
The power of incumbency and state might would also be a major factor in the senatorial poll. APC as the ruling party will be going into the poll with power of incumbency since the party is the ruling party at the state and national level. Considering the fact that Kogi governorship election is also holding the same day with the senatorial poll, federal might may also work in favour of the ruling party.
Governor Bello is very interested in the election because Senator Melaye is regarded as one of his political opponents and critics in the state, therefore the governor will not relent in his effort to ensure that his party wins the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.
Considering the rivalry between Governor Bello and Melaye, the senatorial battle will not only be a straight one between Melaye and Adeyemi, but also between him and the governor, who many belief has a score to settle with Melaye, who once attempted to occupy the Lugard House.
The issue of performance will also be a major yardstick for the senatorial poll as the electorate may use the eight years records of Melaye and Adeyemi to determine whom they will vote for on November 16. Both the APC and PDP senatorial candidates have represented their senatorial districts in the last 16 years and their constituents, without any iota of doubt, would have taken cognizance of their records and performance as bases for choosing their senator.
The performance of the incumbent administration in Kogi State led by Governor Bello may also be a plus or minus to the aspiration of Melaye and Adeyemi. Some believed that Governor Bello has performed within his first term but others are of the opinion that the ruling party has failed to meet peoples’ expectation in term of people-oriented programmes and welfare. Workers’ salaries are said to be in arrears in the state.
Speaking ahead of the November 16 poll, both candidates have expressed confidence that they will win the election. Melaye assured his supporters that he would continue to defeat his political rival, Adeyemi, in any senatorial election organised in Kogi West. Melaye who posted a video on his Facebook page titled “I will defeat my political wife, Smart Adeyemi again,” said the November 16 fresh election would be the third goal he would score against his opponent.
Adeyemi, on his part, has also expressed confidence that he will beat Melaye arms down in the elections. “There’s no basis for comparison between me and Dino. If INEC conducts election again, I will beat him arms down,” he said.
As Kogi West Senatorial District residents prepare for the poll, the fate of the candidates is expected to be determined by the electorate, irrespective of the odds in favour or against the political parties and their candidates.
Politics
Lagos to make houses available for residents, says Yusuff
Hon. Bisi Yusuff who represents Alimosho Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly is the new Chairman of Committee on Housing. He tells WALE ELEGBEDE about the state government’s efforts to provide houses for the people
What is the state government’s plan for the people on Housing, the Committee you head?
I got the mandate of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to head the Housing Committee. But the Speaker only mentioned the Chairmen of the Committees; he has not mentioned the members. Once our members and the secretariat are in place, then we will start work. A good leader does not impose his ideas on the Committee. I have an idea of what to do, but we have to work together as a team. Even in a desert there would always be oasis. So, a committee depends on who is operating it. Like you said, housing project is important. We have our own agenda and the people of Lagos State would be happy for it.
What would be your relationship with the executive on this so that it would be put on its toes?
Lagos State House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp. We are proactive and our Speaker is also proactive. Our Speaker likes someone that is active. There would not be any confrontation, but we will do our job the way it is expected.
What of the issue of cost? With the new government, how would you ensure that the houses are affordable to the masses?
I have not seen their books so I cannot determine whether the houses are affordable or they are not. When I have that and the Committee starts work, we will know what to do. What I know is that we will do something that is unique.
Culture, they say is people’s way of life. Let us look at the major aspect of culture – language. What is the house going to do to preserve Yoruba Language?
To me, culture is not just an identity; it is a way of life. The way we drink water and the way we eat are parts of our culture. The way you sleep and the way you breathe are parts of our culture. As you said, language is a vehicle of culture. In the Lagos State House of Assembly, we have realized this, which is why we are embracing the language and our leader believes that once we preserve our identity through our language then we will go far.
About three years ago, we celebrated Yoruba Day in the Assembly and invited all the custodians of our culture such as Obas, Baales and others. If you go to foreign countries, the people preserve their language a lot. When you translate a message from Yoruba Language to English Language you would miss some ingredients. Yoruba is so rich that there is no way you can translate it to other languages except Yoruba. We have non-verbal communication in Yoruba Language. But nowadays we are losing it and when you lose your language you would lose everything -even economic development- we are losing it and we don’t care again.
Go to Germany, they speak their language, Chinese, they speak their language. They speak their language in every developed country. It is the most important and it is so rich. Even science could be done in Yoruba Language. But now, we cannot speak it fluently. None of us could speak Yoruba Language without interjecting it with English Language and we need to be very careful about this. When a child greets the father and mother at home, he says “good morning.” What is the meaning of that? In Yorubaland, you prostrate or kneel to greet elders as the case may be.
There is a way parents greet too. The mother would greet the sons or daughters in an emotional way and tell them their origin and tell them to know how to behave. What we are losing now is what the white men are coming to learn. They destroyed it in the first place. If you say this thing is not good, another person would take it, which is what they are doing. They are bringing the third colonization. The first was colonization, then we had neo-colonization and post colonization is what they want to do now. When they come now, they would learn our language and come back to teach us the language.
What is the way out?
That was what we started today by passing a motion that we should speak our language regularly.
Is our culture not being affected by Western religion?
Religion is different from culture. Religion is about the concept of the Supreme invisible being. The traditional people have their own belief; it is quite different from culture. But they can be interwoven. That was why I said that people should not mix religion with culture. They are two different things. You may be cultural without believing in traditional worship. That is why I dress like a Yoruba man regularly and I am proud of it. But I don’t worship God in the traditional way.
Politics
Bayelsa poll: PDP’s nightmare would be over on November 16, says APC
T
he All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the nightmare of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State would be over by November 16 when the party (PDP) would be defeated in the governorship election.
APC stated this in a statement yesterday in reaction to the allegation of the PDP that the opposition APC was influencing the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship election in the state.
The APC, which denied the allegation through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Nabena Yekini, revealed that PDP and its candidate Senator Douye Diri were doing everything possible to intimidate the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) into doing their bidding.
According to him, the PDP and its governorship candidate were crying wolf in the face of its imminent election defeat, come November 16, just as he said the Bayelsa REC and his officials rejected the bribe offer made to them by the PDP elements hence the call for the REC’s removal.
Yekini said, “The baseless allegation by the PDP and their governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty. You can see the PDP during their campaigns, they have nothing to tell Bayelsans following the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson, so they have resorted to falsehood, rumours and crying wolf.
Politics
Probe: Ambode fights back as court summons Lagos Speaker, 10 others
J
ustice Y. A. Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has summoned the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and 10 others over the on-going probe of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
The court’s summon was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by Ambode’s lawyer, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) in that regard.
Obasa and others are to appear in court today when Justice Adesanya is expected to hear a suit filed by the former governor against the Assembly to contest the constitutionality of the probe launched by the lawmakers into the purchase of 820 buses by Ambode’s administration.
Those expected to appear in court today alongside Obasa are: the House Clerk, Mr. A. A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the Committee.
They are: Gbolahan Yishawu, A. A Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M. L. Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T. A. Adewale and O. S. Afinni.
In his statement of claims attached to the suit, Ambode insisted that contrary to deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the lawmakers, the procurement of the 820 buses was well captured in the 2018 Appropriation Law which was duly approved by the House.
“In Section 1 of the Bill, the 1st Defendant (House of Assembly) authorized the total budget for the year 2018 to be N1,046,121,181,680 comprising the sum of N347,038,938,872 only and N699,082,242,808 only as the Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively.
“Part of the items authorized by the Bill under Capital Expenditure was: ‘LAGBUS Public Transport Infrastructure (MEPB); Part financing of 820 buses’ which was item 8 under schedule 1- Part C of the Bill,” he averred.
The former governor argued that having prescribed the manner of withdrawal of funds in Sections 3 and 4 of the 2018 Appropriation Law, it was unconstitutional for the House to attach another condition in Section 9 of the law for further approval to be sought before incurring any expenditure on the purchase of the buses.
Ambode also alleged a breach of his constitutional rights to fair hearing by the House.
An instance, according to him, was on August 27, 2019 during proceedings of the Assembly, when some lawmakers thoroughly vilified and disparaged him as having purchased the buses without budgetary approval and that the procurement was a waste of public funds, which consequently led to the setting up of an Ad Hoc Committee to probe the procurement.
He noted that in a clear derogation of his right to fair hearing, the lawmakers who contributed actively in vilifying, disparaging and denigrating him constituted the bulk of the members of the committee.
Ambode added that in continuation of deliberate misrepresentation of facts of the issue, the House falsely claimed that an invitation had been extended to him to appear before the committee but that he failed to honour the said invitation.
“On Thursday, 10th October, 2019, the 4th and 5th Defendants (Mojeed and Yishawu) who are Chairman and member of the Committee respectively set up by the 1st Defendant pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 of the Constitution, again, raised on the floor of the House an allegation that the claimant (Ambode) was invited to appear before the Committee, but that he failed to do so whereupon the 2nd Defendant (Speaker) ruled that a warrant of arrest would be issued against the claimant if he refuses to appear before the committee.
“The claimant states that no letter of invitation was delivered to him before the 4th and 5th defendants made the false allegation against the claimant which was widely reported by various national newspapers in the country.
“Further to the foregoing paragraphs, the 1st defendant had also invited some of the former commissioners, who served under my government to appear before the 1st defendant on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019. These included; former Commissioners for Energy, Agriculture and Economic Planning and Budget respectively amongst others,” Ambode further averred.
The former governor is consequently seeking the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that the power of the House to pass a resolution under Section 128(1) of the Constitution to cause an inquiry into his conduct as governor is subject to right to fair hearing as guaranteed by Section 36(1) of the Constitution.
“A declaration that the resolution of the House setting up a 9-man Committee comprising the 4th-12th Defendants to investigate all transactions in respect of the 820 buses said by the defendants to have been procured by him derogates from his right as guaranteed by Section 36(1) of the Constitution and, therefore, is unconstitutional, null and void.
“A declaration that having regard to the provisions of Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Appropriation Law of Lagos State 2018, Sections 8 and 9 of the Law which required the approval of the House of Assembly of Lagos State before certain expenditure of money is incurred by the Executive Branch of the State is not in accord with any provision of the Constitution and, accordingly, is unconstitutional, null and void.
“A declaration that it is not lawful for the defendants to represent or continue to represent to the public that the claimant, Akinwunmi Ambode, procured 820 buses in breach of budgetary approval.
“An injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents and or representatives from compelling the claimant, in any manner whatsoever, to appear before the defendants pursuant to the resolution passed by the defendants on 27th August 2019 or any other resolution passed in respect of the subject matter of this suit.”
Trending
-
Education16 hours ago
IMSU sacks medical student after 17 years of study
-
BREAKING NEWS18 hours ago
Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu; orders PDP candidates’ return
-
Arts & Entertainments13 hours ago
Nollywood: AY’s ‘Merry Men 2’ set for cinemas
-
News4 hours ago
A money-making Police Command
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Lagos to auction 53 vehicles arrested for driving against traffic
-
Sports22 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets stun Ecuador 3-2 to reach Round of 16
-
BREAKING NEWS19 hours ago
Atiku v Buhari: Supreme Court resumes hearing
-
Politics8 hours ago
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay in the media