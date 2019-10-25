Politics
Bayelsa polls: Group urges new gov to focus more on women, youth
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
As the Bayelsa State governorship comes up on November 16, a non-governental organisation known, as Girl Child Empowerment and Reproductive Health Initiative (GREP) has urged any candidate that is eventually elected to work assiduously to improve the free maternal and child health care services in the state.
GREP also called on any candidate that will emerge as the next governor to build and rehabilitate primary and secondary school structures in all local government areas of the state, and invest in the free education scheme for primary and secondary school children.
Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a policy dialogue organised by GREP in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), for the governorship candidates, Rosemary Oweufawari the Executive Director of the group, promised to promote good policies to enhance the well being of women and girl child as well as providing employments to the teaming population of youths.
She also solicited with them to upgrade public health facilities and increase budgetary allocations to health institutions in all the local government areas in the state, as well as increase the numbers of medical doctors and nurses in public health sector.
Oweifawari said: “Access to business economic opportunities that drive trade and exchange is very slow for women denominated business both in the formal and informal sectors of the state. Lack of business incubation centers and accelerators programmes to promote entrepreneurship education and business development for women.”
Politics
APC, PDP in war of words ahead of poll
A head the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-enacted rivalry in ‘war of words’ as they canvass for votes.
Senator Douye Diri, PDP candidate had on Tuesday raised alarm, when he met with United Kingdom and U.S. officials on advocacy for peaceful polls in Bayelsa, that the rival APC was not ready for peaceful polls but to deploy violence.
The APC in a reaction accused the PDP in Bayelsa of trying to foster panic in the state to prepare the grounds for a state government-sponsored violence ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.
The party’s Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in reaction to allegations of poll rigging and violence by the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas.
APC also accused Gov. Seriake Dickson and his party of engaging in “a dress rehearsal for their own usual electoral violence and polls robbery”.
APC described the allegations by PDP as “the ranting of a panic-stricken party rocked by greed and fear of failure owing to its own poor performance.”
“It is clear to the people of Bayelsa and, indeed, Nigeria that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is in a terrible panic mood.
“Raising false alarm is only a way of managing their anxiety.
“False accusation and panic-mongering have been their signature election eve dress rehearsal for violence and electoral manipulation.
“Ahead of Nov. 16, PDP in the state is engaged in another full-scale practice before the launch of their terror assault on our electoral democracy.
“The party seems even more desperate this time.
“Hit by a wave of defections and imminent consequence of its poor performance, PDP in Bayelsa is nervous. And it has entered a persecution complex mode.
“But, unfortunately for them, their strategy has become an old joke to Bayelsans.
“Let us reiterate that APC is not distracted by PDP’s antics ahead of the governorship election. We remain focused.
“We are on the ballot to win. The mood of Bayelsa currently accords with our message. And we will win.” APC stated.
Meanwhile, the PDP state chairman said that the party was not under any threats from the opposition All Progressives Congress as a result of a few politicians who defected to the opposition.
Cleopas reassured the Bayelsa citizenry that the household of the PDP was stronger and more united as shown by the massive crowd of party supporters that have been attending its rallies across the state, in a statement on Thursday.
The PDP State Chairman said that all those who defected were those who were readmitted into the party with the former Managing Director òf the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, in November last year.
He said that that Bayelsans and Nigerians would readily observe that only a few passive members of the party and opposition politicians mobilized by Alaibe for the purpose of his election defected from the party.
According to him, the supporters of Alaibe whose original motive was to support him under the platform of the ADC and who were readmitted with him into the PDP in November are the ones leaving for their party.
Cleopas who urged the members of the PDP to ignore the stories of defections within the party said that only those members of the APC who were defeated by the PDP in 2015 elections defected to their base to await a more crushing defeat.
He listed the politicians to include Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, who was Alaibe’s Campaign Director General, now alternate DG in APC, Chief Nimi Amange, APC Senatorial Candidate , Hon. Enegesi, Mike Ogiasa, Beinmo Spiff, and Hon. Tiwei, Orunimighe, a former State Chairman òf the APC who came with Alaibe.
He said, “The good people of Bayelsa State should ignore the orchestrated report of defections in the PDP. The fact is that Chief Timi Alaibe mobilized some passive members of the party and opposition elements to pursue his gubernatorial agenda. These are the people who are defecting.
“Alaibe’s supporters whose original objective was to support him on the platform of the ADC came to fight within the party and are the purported party leaders who are leaving. They all came with him from the APC in November.
“The PDP is stronger, more united and vibrant and as far as we are concerned, victory is a certainty in this election.”
Politics
It’s senseless discussing 2023 presidency now – Salvador
Hon. Mashood Salvador, a former member of the House of Representatives is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the early race for the 2023 presidency and governance in Lagos State. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
Nigeria recently marked her 59th years Independence and some are of the view the country is not where it should be. What is your take on that?
It is only when you don’t believe in Almighty Allah that you will think you should be more than what you are. It is what Almighty Allah ordained you to be that you will be; everything has its reason. Do you think Nigeria is not growing? Do you think Nigeria is not developing? Everything is comparative in life. Don’t even talk of 59 years; about 40 years ago, majority of Nigeria’s space were bush and jungles. Even then at the University of Lagos, when I was in 100 Level, if we sit down at the Arts Block, we do see monkeys jumping inside our classroom.
Anybody that attended University of Lagos then will attest to what I am saying. We cannot walk at night, especially when there is light rain; heavy white craps will cover the whole road because of the level of development. Now you can’t see that, not to talk of inner parts of Nigeria. Forty years ago, Lekki Peninsula that is now one of the fastest growing estates in the world was mangrove and yet you are saying we are not developing. We have everything to appreciate what God has done for us.
But what many people are really concerned about is the value of life and that cost of living now cannot be compared to that time. You are talking of university; you know some of the facilities you enjoyed in your university day are no longer there. Now, we are talking of rate of poverty…
It is about people involving in corrupt activities in the country. The civil servants are there; they are the greatest enemies of the nation. They are the ones destroying the society. We will just sit down and be speaking grammar, practical things to do to stop it, we refused to do. We have to bring capital punishment back; capital punishment for corruption.
Are you saying death penalty should be brought back?
You can call it anything you like, I never mentioned death. Is death penalty the only capital punishment? I said we have to bring capital punishment to corruption. If we don’t do, we are only wasting our time. Looking at us now, putting up N10.33 trillion budget for 2020 and how much in the amount in the budget will touch the lives of individuals, not even up to N1.2 trillion.
What happens to the rest? They will start stealing the rest, change it to dollars and the rate of dollar will now go up and skyrocket and the value of the one that will affect the lives of people will be valueless and people will suffer. We all know this, why are we doing this to ourselves? We should all think and start changing Nigeria from our own hearts. Let everybody feel for this nation. That is the only solution; if you start talking grammar from now till thy kingdom come, you are only wasting your time.
As a former lawmaker, how would you react to the calls for reduction in the number of federal lawmakers and the need for Nigeria to adopt a unicameral legislature on account that much is being spent to maintain the National Assembly?
It is not true. If you give me opportunity; I am not begging for it and I am not looking for it. I am comfortable enough in my life. What God gives me, I don’t even need it; I use it for the public. During Ramadan, I usually distribute all that I saved to the public. Hardly do I want to eat twice in a day because I am comfortable, while you see people who are even struggling and praying to get four times. They can afford to eat four times, but they cannot even get one. That is punishment. So, if we cannot be out to solve such punishment, then we are wasting our time.
Don’t think you are doing anybody’s favour if you do good things; you are doing yourself a favour. If I am in government and I say I want to be feeding everybody in Lagos; feeding in the sense of subsidised food, you are going to work with some people and 80 per cent of those you want to work with, have started thinking of how they want to enrich themselves from that opportunity for the poor. That is the problem. Therefore, our problem is from us, not from anybody. Our problem is man-made, not just man-made, we made them.
Will you agree with Prof. Anya O. Anya’s recent statement at a public function in Lagos that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as others lack the capacity to address the problems of Nigeria?
If Prof. Anya can say that, let him form himself into a political party and do otherwise. Why can’t he join a political party and make sure he changes orientation or policy of that political party. The interest of Nigerians is to talk; they can talk, no action. So, I don’t believe in all what they are saying. Tell him to go to his constituency and say he want to contest. Democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people. If people don’t want you, what can you do?
One of the major promises of the APC in 2015 was to fight corruption. With what has happened in the last four and half years, are you convinced that party is really fighting corruption?
Talking about the fight against corruption; if the arrowhead is saying he wants to fight corruption, what about the followers? Therefore, he is going to fight all of them. That is enough for you to know that he will just carry the load on his head and stand on a spot. That is to say you are doing no work because you will just carry the load and the load will be pushing your head inside and you will not be able to make a step..
What is the way forward?
We have to be realistic. We should all change and let everybody feel that. If I have N50 and I know that if I eat N50 food, it will be too much for my tummy; I will give part of it to somebody that is hungry. Let us feel for ourselves. Let us put off our eyes from excess wealth. Don’t let us appreciate thieves in this society; those that steal your money, embezzle public fund, the society will give them chieftaincy titles and universities will give them doctorate degrees. All these rubbish must stop.
The media should help the nation. When I was in the House of Representatives, I told them that the fourth tier of government is the media after the three recognised tiers of government in Nigeria. I proved it to them and if anybody doesn’t accept it, so be it. Because you are saying somebody is sitting down in the hallowed chamber discussing about our problems because we put them there. But some people are taking what was discussed to the world to hear. If they discussed in that hallowed chamber and the thing ends there, it has no effect. The media is the fourth tier and if we can accuse first, second and third tiers of government, the accusation also goes to the media too.
It seems the battle for the 2023 presidency is distracting the country, looking at the comments and jostle over which zone should produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 between the North and South. What is your take on that?
I am not even interested in talking about the 2023 presidency because the one we have done, we have not seen what we promised the public. So, why should I be talking about 2023? I am sorry, I don’t want to talk about it; it is senseless discussing such a thing.
The South-West is agitating that it is its turn and some people are saying if the principle of zoning should be followed, it should go to the South-East, while some northerners are saying they want to retain power. Don’t you see that Nigeria is heading towards the rock?
If you see it that way, that is your problem. This is not the first time such thing will happen; it has been happening and nothing happened to Nigeria. You can only hit your head, nothing will happen to Nigeria. My concern is the poor people. I don’t want to talk about somebody becoming anything. You can be anything in your life only when God says you will be.
As a chieftain of the APC in Lagos State, are you satisfied with the performance of the present administration in the state?
They just started. How can I be scoring somebody that has just entered Primary One?
But people are complaining about the poor state of roads and other infrastructures in the state…
I just have to tell them to be patience. When did you swear-in the new governor? He was sworn-in office on May 29 and we are in October. It is just about five months for somebody, who has 48 months to spend in office. So, we have to be patient with them. This is raining season; that is an act of God, we have to be considerate with that. If after the raining season, we cannot see change, we will then ask the governor, what he has done with the tax we paid.
I am a regular taxpayer and just last week I called the person I know in the tax office to tell him that we have been trying to pay certain amount and the code is rejecting it. He later sent me another code, which I used. We should voluntary pay our tax for us to have the moral justification to ask them what they have done with our money.
Politics
Nigeria enjoys absolute freedom of speech under Buhari – Sagay
Professor Itse Sagay is a constitutional lawyer and chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). In this interview with EMMANUEL ONANI in Abuja, he offers perspectives on the state of the nation, freedom of speech, the electoral process, among others
You seem to have a lot of confidence in the current 9th National Assembly as opposed to the preceding one. What difference do you think this Assembly will make from the 8th parliament?
The 9th Assembly basically is very eager to be in a cordial relationship with the executive and to work together in the interest of the nation. The 8th Assembly was the real opposition. It wasn’t a question of PDP being opposition and APC as the party in power, no. They bonded together and formed a strong opposition in the National Assembly against the Buhari government throughout, and frustrated so many things, including in areas of corruption. The bills that were sent to them to be approved were completely left undone; nothing happened. The bill on special courts is still there, the bill on proceeds of crime, the approval of nominations of critical elements in the fight against corruption, they were either denied or delayed unreasonably. The confirmation of Magu was denied throughout the period, they never agreed to confirm him even though it was clear that he was doing tremendous work in the fight against corruption. The case of the ICPC chairman, Professor (Bolaji) Owasanoye was delayed for over a year for no reason and if you recall, the budget too. They will just laugh at the budget and then take a long break for weeks and then come back from recess. So, the decision to make our budget a January to December budget was completely defeated. And there are so many other things. And of course, you remember the way they use to pad all their budgets, hide things and hide money for projects that don’t exist, for streets and roads that are in their backyards which have no existence in reality.
In one word, how would you describe the 8th Assembly?
Well, I will say the 8th Assembly was hostile to the interest of Nigeria and was just interested in promoting its own personal interest in terms of material things and political matters among others. They just didn’t care about the interest of this country. Even when Saraki was accused and charged to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, virtually the whole Senate went with him. In my view, that was the senate that was hostile not only to corruption (fight), but to good governance.
There is this argument in some quarters that free speech under this government was being threatened. Do you think so?
Not at all. I think Nigeria is an example of a state where there is almost absolute freedom of speech in which people say whatever they like – the press, the ordinary man, will say all sorts of things and get away with it and nobody does anything about it. The level of freedom of speech we have in this country, I am not sure that even in Europe they enjoy it. I don’t know what example you can give of somebody being prosecuted or oppressed for expressing his views. There is hardly anything like that. Look at the social media it is all abuses, insults, hate speeches, and they are getting away with it. So, anybody saying that the freedom of speech in Nigeria is being threatened is definitely speaking in bad faith.
There is this claim in some quarters that prior to the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had allegedly spoken of training ad-hoc staff for electronic transfer of election results to a central server. Should the public hold the electoral body to account, in the event that funds may have been allocated for the exercise, which INEC said never happened?
To start with, electronic transfer (of results) was itself not legitimate under our law. Our law makes it quite clear that the present system that we have is manual. And you know, two or three times the President refused to sign anything electronic voting, electronic transfer and so on. So, there is no law. And if they had done it, the whole election would have been null and void, if they had used electronic system. That is the first issue. At that stage, the loser of the election could now have brought an action, that the whole process of transmission of results was illegal. And, that would have brought it down because there is no provision for it at all in our law. The present provision only provides for manual transfer, and it’s stated stage-by-stage. That is why I don’t understand the whole purpose of this legal action based on the existence of a server, which is an illegal entity. As far as the law is concerned, our law makes it quite clear that the present system that we have is manual. If actually INEC was given money under the budget for electronic transfer, (and) if it has not lawfully vired that money for any other purpose, then it has to account for it.
The President was inaugurated for a second term a few months ago, what policy direction do you think this government should pursue to move Nigeria to the next level?
Well, if you look at what they are doing now, they are consolidating on what they were working on. Look at infrastructure, you can see that all over the country, roads and bridges are been completed including the famous Niger bridge. Work is going on at a rapid rate. Ibadan –Lagos; all over the North, the same thing. You will even come to railway transport, the same thing. They got to Ibadan and from Lagos now they are on their way to the north and also in the same Lagos, they are trying to construct a modern rail line straight to the port to evacuate goods in future travel. This deliberate and well-mapped infrastructure will surely address all these problems we have of trailers blocking the roads and so on.
The Police Service Commission and the Force Headquarter are currently engaged in a crisis of recruitment of 10,000 police personnel. As a constitutional lawyer, who, between the two, has the mandate to recruit?
This is something I need to check because it is what somebody can get confused about as to who has the power to do what. What I know is that the Police Service Commission normally deals with policemen already in service. The commission is the one that presides over their affairs, appointment, conditions of service and so on. I am not sure who is in charge of actual recruitment. That is something one has to check. I don’t want to give you any definite answer without checking the appropriate provision in the constitution.
Politics
Kogi poll: NYSC DG tasks corps members on good conduct
Corps members participating in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State have been urged to be of good conduct and avoid any form of unholy activities detrimental to the success of the poll.
The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the advice at an INEC-NYSC sensitisation programme yesterday in Lokoja.
Represented by Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, the NYSC Area Coordinator in the North Central, Ibrahim stressed the need for corps members to remain apolitical throughout the electioneering process, urging them to make the scheme proud.
He enjoined the corps members to be properly dressed in their NYSC uniform, as security measures would be taken to ensure their safety during the conduct of the election.
The NYSC director-general assured the corps members that he would meet with security stakeholders in the state to give optimum priorities to their security in the course of the assignment.
Ibrahim had earlier met with NYSC staff members at the state secretariat, where he described the new Area Office as “a good initiative to make the implementation, coordination and supervision of programmes and activities of the scheme more achievable.”
Politics
APC to FG: Release Bayelsa’s N7bn VAT refund after guber election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the federal government not to release N7 billion Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds for the Bayelsa State government to avoid squandering the money on vote-buying.
This note of caution was given yesterday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.
The statement specifically urged the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, to delay approval of N7 billion VAT refund to the Bayelsa state government until after the conduct of the November 16 governorship election in the state.
Nabena said, “There is a N7 billion VAT refund to Bayelsa State awaiting the Minister of Finance for approval. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has committed to a commercial bank to give him the N7 billion with an agreement that the Ministry will, in turn, pay the money to them.”
The APC deputy spokesperson believes that if the money is released to the outgoing government in the state it will not serve the purpose it is meant to achieve.
He said, “The Minister is advised not to approve the VAT refund until after the governorship election. Governor Dickson has recently been in the news on an account of several schemes to raise money through the diversion of state funds to fund the election of his stooge and Bayelsa governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Coupled with Governor Dickson illegally withdrawing and diverting N17.5 billion from bank accounts belonging to the state government to prosecute the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election in the state, Bayelsans are still smarting from the exposed plan of Governor Dickson to sell off an oil field, Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) belonging to the state, months to the his handover.
“Governor Dickson must be stopped from achieving his selfish and desperate plan to buy votes using state funds and rig the election in favour of his unpopular candidate.”
Politics
Traditional rulers, Jonathan’s kinsmen endorse Diri
A head of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, the kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan led by the traditional rulers from Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri.
The people of Ogbia Local Government Area including indigenes reposed confidence in the capability of the joint ticket of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to improve on the developmental standard set by Governor Seriake Dickson.
In their display of solidarity, business activity was put on hold to receive the campaign train of Senator Diri at a rally in Otuokpoti, Kolo and Ogbia the main town on Wednesday.
A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite quoted the indigenes and non-indigenes submission that movers and shakers of Ogbia politics are in PDP.
The PDP, according to them, has been fair to the people of Ogbia Local Government Area, especially with the election of President Goodluck Jonathan as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Buttressing this views, the Paramount Ruler of Otuokpoti, HRH Azibakayam Wongo on behalf of 17 others said the only way to sustain the present tempo of developmental progress in the state is to support the joint ticket of Senators Diri and Ewrhudjakpo as the next governor of Bayelsa state.
Politics
APC youths demand 40 percent slots in Abiodun’s cabinet
The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, on Thursday, demanded 40 percent slots in the cabinet and appointments of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the youths asked the governor not to toe the path of his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, whom they accused of allegedly using and dumping them.
The event, which coincided with the general meeting of the youth since inception of the Abiodun administration, had the governor’s loyalists and aides, including Special Adviser on Youths and Job Creation, Lekan Olude; Engr Ayo Olubori, Hon Biyi Adeleye, Hon Afolabi Afuape, Lamide Lawal and Damilola Ogunpola, in attendance.
Speaking on behalf of the party youths, Comrade Rasheed Aroboto, who is the convener, also expressed their determination to run for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the next local government elections in the state.
Aroboto said the youths remain vital components of electioneering, stressing that the dividends of governance should be evenly shared with the youthful populace.
He, therefore, urged stakeholders in the ruling party to work with the governor towards ensuring that youths are given prominence in the state’s governance system.
He said: “The Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, just recently made it known that his administration’s cabinet will be shared with women of the state taking up to 50 percent of his cabinet members. This laudable development has since then left the youths of the state wandering in their own thoughts.
“Are we youths considered as an apex body of this government? Is this government actually interested in paying back the youth who stood firmly during turbulent times? Are the youths now considered as an alien, a misfit or being surplus to requirement in governance?
“Ogun State is blessed with innovative and politically experienced youths who are well capable of being Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Local Government Liaison Officers to the governor on various levels.
“We hereby call on the leaders of this great party, to liaise with the governor on behalf of the youth who have worked and suffered so much for the party and laboured painstakingly for the emergence of His Excellency, not to be ignored and abandoned at this hour.”
Politics
Bayelsa 2019: APC accuses PDP of ‘politically motivated panic-mongering’
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State of trying to foster panic in the state to prepare the ground for a state government-sponsored violence ahead of the November 16 governorship election.
The state’s Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee of APC Bayelsa State 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, said this in a statement on Thursday in Yenagoa in a reaction to allegations of poll rigging and violence by the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Mr. Moses Cleopas.
APC also accused the governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, and his party of engaging in “a dress rehearsal for their own usual electoral violence and poll robbery.”
It described the allegations by PDP as “the ranting of a panic-stricken party rocked by greed and fear of failure owing to its own poor performance, which is struggling to sow anxiety among the people to stave off imminent electoral rejection.”
Politics
Guber poll: DSS places Bayelsa politicians under surveillance
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that scores of politicians from the two leading political parties of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State have been placed under security watch and surveillance over possible involvement in the recruitment of youths and movement of heavy arms ahead of the November 17 governorship election in the state.
The State Director of the DSS, Ishaku Yusuf, who made this known on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the election seminar organised by the Nigerian Police Force led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, D.P.Yakadi for political party chairmen and other stakeholders in the state, said those under security watch are politicians that have been identified as having the capacity of instigate violence during elections.
“On the issue of identification of those intending to perpetuate violence during the election that is being done. Those who have the capacity have been put under security watch and homes under surveillance.”
Yusuf, however, observed that the poor attitude and attendance of representatives of political parties to the security seminar showed the poor readiness of parties for the elections, adding that “another worry I have for the coming Bayelsa election, is the fact that we have 45 political parties listed for the election but 10 are in attendance here. It shows the security agencies are more ready than the owners of the election.”
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. D.P. Yakadi, in his lecture, identified various factors that could lead the coming elections into violence and advised critical stakeholders including the media, political parties and the INEC to step up preparations and work against corrupt tendencies before, during and after the elections.
Politics
Bello has turned Kogi to Nigeria’s poverty capital – Wada
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada, believes that he has what it takes to take the state out of the woods. In this interview, he speaks on his vision for the state and developments ahead of the poll. FELIX NWANERI reports
What are your chances in the election given the fact that you are facing an incumbent, who also has the backing of the ruling party at the centre?
The abysmal performance of Governor Yayaha Bello is enough reason for me to confidently tell you that I will win the November 16 election. Let me use the word ‘confident’ because I don’t like human beings saying they are confident as only God can display confidence. But, all things being equal, my chances are far brighter than that of the incumbent given his poor performance in the governance of Kogi State. If you go to the state and sample opinion of the people, everyone is fed up. Payment of salaries, which is the right of every worker, has become an illusion. If someone cannot pay salaries, which is the right of every worker, how will he address infrastructure decay in the health, education sectors or maintenance of roads in the state?
If a sitting governor cannot campaign based on his first term achievements, what else will he tell the people in order to convince them to elect him for a second term? So, as far as I am concerned, I have every reason to feel that I have a bright chance of making it to Lugard House. I normally tell people that if you perform well as a governor, you have campaigned for yourself, but the current governor of Kogi State has nothing on ground to show for his almost four years in government. There is nothing Yahaya Bello will tell the people to warrant his re-election in a state, where hunger has become the order of the day. To every citizen of Kogi State, there is no governance; what they are used to are hunger, thuggery and guns booming from morning to night in all parts of the state as if we are in a banana republic.
The scenario in Kogi reminds one of the Ugadan experience under Idi Amin. If you say that Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world, then Kogi State is the poverty capital of Nigeria because everything bad in human existence is prevalent in the state. So, under a free, fair credible election, I will emerge winner of the Kogi State governorship election within three hours of commencement of voting.
What is the guarantee that there will be a free, fair and credible election given the build-up to violence ahead of the poll and what level of confidence do you have in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensuring a free process?
I will tell you that Kogi has not been this bad because the immediate past governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada, eradicated almost completely, thuggery in Kogi politics. That was why the governorship election of 2015 was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere. But, Yahaya Bello, knowing fully well that he is not democratic, has realised that the only way he can return to power is by arming the army of unemployed youths in the state, who, unfortunately, are victims of his policies and maladministration.
But, I have always said that my election is not worth anybody’s soul and I still stand by that statement. I am alien to guns, and we shouldn’t be preparing for an election as if we are preparing for war. I have never seen such a scenario in civilized climes. But, that is what you get, when you have uncivilized people in power; people who believe that everything must be taken by force. So, the onus is on the Federal Government and the relevant security agencies, which have right under the constitution, to arrest anyone bearing arms. And I have continued to wonder why no arrest has been made by the police in the state, when they know where these guns boom from because election is coming.
Yahaya Bello may have all instruments of coercion, state power and others, but citizens of Kogi State are vigilant this time around given what the party in power did in previous elections. They are ready to defend their votes, to ensure that all voting materials arrive at the polling centres at the same time. We know their tactics; late arrival of voting materials at some centres, making card readers to work in some centres and not working in others, trying to destabilize voters in opposition’s stronghold and protecting the stronghold of the party in power. We know all these tactics, but we are advising and appealing that for the sake of the people of Kogi State, INEC and the relevant security agencies should ensure a level playing field.
How far have you gone with the reconciliation process within your party given the fallout of the primary election?
Out of the 13 aspirants who contested the primary with me, 12 have already endorsed me; only one person went to court. But, the reconciliation committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and headed by Senator Bukola Saraki, has met with me and all critical stakeholders of Kogi PDP and has agreed to reach out to the aggrieved aspirant, who went to court to challenge the outcome of the primary election, so that we don’t give any room to the ruling party.
What the APC is looking for is for Wada not to be on the ballot because they are scared. If anyone from the PDP is in court; that gives them the room they are looking for even though they have their own cases. Ours’ is just bothering on the primary, which everybody adjudged as very transparent. Even when gunmen came to disrupt the process, that did not affect the procedure as we continued the next day, when a winner emerged.
You were not known as a major player in Kogi politics until your emergence as PDP’s candidate for the governorship…
That was what even caused panic in the camp of the ruling party in the state. However, the truth is that even though I was in the public service, I have been popular with people at home. I have always interacted with people at home because I am a home person. Don’t forget that my elder brother, Capt. Idris Wada, is the immediate past governor of Kogi State, and of course, the structure I set up, worked for his success in the election that brought him to power.
Because I was in public service, I couldn’t come out as a politician, but I have been interacting with critical stakeholders in the state. Of course, there are bigger gladiators in the PDP; people like Senator Dino Melaye, former Governor Wada, ex-Governor Ibrahim idris son and others, who have been in politics for some time, but ahead of the PDP primary, I retired voluntarily from the public service in line with constitutional and party guidelines.
I traversed the 21 local government areas in Kogi State, selling myself to the people and preaching the gospel of good governance. To God be the glory, I emerged the candidate of the PDP even when I was seen by many as an underdog. So, I won’t say that I emerged from the blues because I worked hard for the ticket.
What is your vision for Kogi State?
My vision is clear because my manifesto emphasizes more on human capital development. State of emergency would be declared in all sectors in Kogi because nothing is working in the state. None of the hospitals in the state has a functional generator, they make use of candles at night and you can verify this. The educational sector is not working; lecturers in the state owned university have left. So, what will I do for the people? I will restore their confidence in government by ensuring that there are adequate facilities in our hospitals and schools as well as ensure that there is a change in the narrative about governance in Kogi State as people will feel the pulse of governance.
How deep is you’re your pocket going into the election given the role money has played in recent elections in the country?
One’s wealth is not about one’s bank account or how much in one’s pocket, but about capacity to mobilize people to generate resources. I don’t have money, but I have the sympathy of the people. I am not going to buy votes because I have what it takes to transform Kogi State if elected as governor.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Strange illness breaks out in Ondo school, kills student
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘Swift judgement’: Man electrocuted while robbing church
-
News21 hours ago
FG begins deduction of bailout refund from states
-
News21 hours ago
Oyetola swears in new commissioners in Osun
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
‘We murdered DSS operatives trying to rescue journalist’s wife’
-
News21 hours ago
Alleged misconduct: Eight judges face probe, 29 escape NJC’s hammer
-
News21 hours ago
Russia, Nigeria sign agreements on oil exploration, rail modernisation
-
News18 hours ago
Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths, Chinese paper says