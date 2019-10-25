Bayelsa polls: Group urges new gov to focus more on women, youth

Hon. Mashood Salvador, a former member of the House of Representatives is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, the early race for the 2023 presidency and governance in Lagos State. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

Nigeria recently marked her 59th years Independence and some are of the view the country is not where it should be. What is your take on that?

It is only when you don’t believe in Almighty Allah that you will think you should be more than what you are. It is what Almighty Allah ordained you to be that you will be; everything has its reason. Do you think Nigeria is not growing? Do you think Nigeria is not developing? Everything is comparative in life. Don’t even talk of 59 years; about 40 years ago, majority of Nigeria’s space were bush and jungles. Even then at the University of Lagos, when I was in 100 Level, if we sit down at the Arts Block, we do see monkeys jumping inside our classroom.

Anybody that attended University of Lagos then will attest to what I am saying. We cannot walk at night, especially when there is light rain; heavy white craps will cover the whole road because of the level of development. Now you can’t see that, not to talk of inner parts of Nigeria. Forty years ago, Lekki Peninsula that is now one of the fastest growing estates in the world was mangrove and yet you are saying we are not developing. We have everything to appreciate what God has done for us.

But what many people are really concerned about is the value of life and that cost of living now cannot be compared to that time. You are talking of university; you know some of the facilities you enjoyed in your university day are no longer there. Now, we are talking of rate of poverty…

It is about people involving in corrupt activities in the country. The civil servants are there; they are the greatest enemies of the nation. They are the ones destroying the society. We will just sit down and be speaking grammar, practical things to do to stop it, we refused to do. We have to bring capital punishment back; capital punishment for corruption.

Are you saying death penalty should be brought back?

You can call it anything you like, I never mentioned death. Is death penalty the only capital punishment? I said we have to bring capital punishment to corruption. If we don’t do, we are only wasting our time. Looking at us now, putting up N10.33 trillion budget for 2020 and how much in the amount in the budget will touch the lives of individuals, not even up to N1.2 trillion.

What happens to the rest? They will start stealing the rest, change it to dollars and the rate of dollar will now go up and skyrocket and the value of the one that will affect the lives of people will be valueless and people will suffer. We all know this, why are we doing this to ourselves? We should all think and start changing Nigeria from our own hearts. Let everybody feel for this nation. That is the only solution; if you start talking grammar from now till thy kingdom come, you are only wasting your time.

As a former lawmaker, how would you react to the calls for reduction in the number of federal lawmakers and the need for Nigeria to adopt a unicameral legislature on account that much is being spent to maintain the National Assembly?

It is not true. If you give me opportunity; I am not begging for it and I am not looking for it. I am comfortable enough in my life. What God gives me, I don’t even need it; I use it for the public. During Ramadan, I usually distribute all that I saved to the public. Hardly do I want to eat twice in a day because I am comfortable, while you see people who are even struggling and praying to get four times. They can afford to eat four times, but they cannot even get one. That is punishment. So, if we cannot be out to solve such punishment, then we are wasting our time.

Don’t think you are doing anybody’s favour if you do good things; you are doing yourself a favour. If I am in government and I say I want to be feeding everybody in Lagos; feeding in the sense of subsidised food, you are going to work with some people and 80 per cent of those you want to work with, have started thinking of how they want to enrich themselves from that opportunity for the poor. That is the problem. Therefore, our problem is from us, not from anybody. Our problem is man-made, not just man-made, we made them.

Will you agree with Prof. Anya O. Anya’s recent statement at a public function in Lagos that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as others lack the capacity to address the problems of Nigeria?

If Prof. Anya can say that, let him form himself into a political party and do otherwise. Why can’t he join a political party and make sure he changes orientation or policy of that political party. The interest of Nigerians is to talk; they can talk, no action. So, I don’t believe in all what they are saying. Tell him to go to his constituency and say he want to contest. Democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people. If people don’t want you, what can you do?

One of the major promises of the APC in 2015 was to fight corruption. With what has happened in the last four and half years, are you convinced that party is really fighting corruption?

Talking about the fight against corruption; if the arrowhead is saying he wants to fight corruption, what about the followers? Therefore, he is going to fight all of them. That is enough for you to know that he will just carry the load on his head and stand on a spot. That is to say you are doing no work because you will just carry the load and the load will be pushing your head inside and you will not be able to make a step..

What is the way forward?

We have to be realistic. We should all change and let everybody feel that. If I have N50 and I know that if I eat N50 food, it will be too much for my tummy; I will give part of it to somebody that is hungry. Let us feel for ourselves. Let us put off our eyes from excess wealth. Don’t let us appreciate thieves in this society; those that steal your money, embezzle public fund, the society will give them chieftaincy titles and universities will give them doctorate degrees. All these rubbish must stop.

The media should help the nation. When I was in the House of Representatives, I told them that the fourth tier of government is the media after the three recognised tiers of government in Nigeria. I proved it to them and if anybody doesn’t accept it, so be it. Because you are saying somebody is sitting down in the hallowed chamber discussing about our problems because we put them there. But some people are taking what was discussed to the world to hear. If they discussed in that hallowed chamber and the thing ends there, it has no effect. The media is the fourth tier and if we can accuse first, second and third tiers of government, the accusation also goes to the media too.

It seems the battle for the 2023 presidency is distracting the country, looking at the comments and jostle over which zone should produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 between the North and South. What is your take on that?

I am not even interested in talking about the 2023 presidency because the one we have done, we have not seen what we promised the public. So, why should I be talking about 2023? I am sorry, I don’t want to talk about it; it is senseless discussing such a thing.

The South-West is agitating that it is its turn and some people are saying if the principle of zoning should be followed, it should go to the South-East, while some northerners are saying they want to retain power. Don’t you see that Nigeria is heading towards the rock?

If you see it that way, that is your problem. This is not the first time such thing will happen; it has been happening and nothing happened to Nigeria. You can only hit your head, nothing will happen to Nigeria. My concern is the poor people. I don’t want to talk about somebody becoming anything. You can be anything in your life only when God says you will be.

As a chieftain of the APC in Lagos State, are you satisfied with the performance of the present administration in the state?

They just started. How can I be scoring somebody that has just entered Primary One?

But people are complaining about the poor state of roads and other infrastructures in the state…

I just have to tell them to be patience. When did you swear-in the new governor? He was sworn-in office on May 29 and we are in October. It is just about five months for somebody, who has 48 months to spend in office. So, we have to be patient with them. This is raining season; that is an act of God, we have to be considerate with that. If after the raining season, we cannot see change, we will then ask the governor, what he has done with the tax we paid.

I am a regular taxpayer and just last week I called the person I know in the tax office to tell him that we have been trying to pay certain amount and the code is rejecting it. He later sent me another code, which I used. We should voluntary pay our tax for us to have the moral justification to ask them what they have done with our money.

