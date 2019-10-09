BBNAIJA: A show of Shame?

For 20 years, they wallowed in darkness over alleged indebtedness to electricity companies. Most communities in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State were without electricity for long. In this report, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the pains residents had as well as the respite on the way for the communities

espite finally came for these communities when the flash of electricity illuminated the communities. Immediately, thunderous cacophony of noise, ‘Up Nepa’, rented the air. Every household jubilated saying, “we thank God; electricity is taken or restored to our communities.”

Although, NEPA had for a long while metamorphosed from PHCN into privately owned distribution companies, the word is still the only word that is fully understood between the literate class and laymen in the country but this cannot be said for residents of Ondo State, residing in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, who had been without power from the national grid for almost 20 years.

With this seemingly pathetic condition, views of the over 1,000 communities making up the six local government areas of the senatorial district, no doubt have been redirected to see power as luxury and no longer a necessity, with generators competing for spaces in various households and no option other than to acclimatize to its attendant effect of noise pollution.

Residents of communities in Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, and Ilaje Local Government Areas have been in total darkness due to the disconnection of affected areas from the national grid by the BEDC.

According to the BEDC, the action was taken so as to pressurise the communities to pay up the outstanding debt of about N2 billion, which were allegedly incurred by some households within the affected communities since the days of NEPA and PHCN

Reason for this, according to the BEDC officials in some of the numerous meetings held with top government officials of the state government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis, was that when the privatisation of the power sector was formalised, February 21, 2013, assets and liabilities were handed over, hence their resolve that all outstanding debts of consumers from the days of PHCN and the preceding company must be paid.

After series of meetings by residents and stakeholders, BEDC trimmed the debt from N2 billion to millions of naira as against the appeal for a total write-off of the debt in order to begin the billing from when BEDC took over.

After the stalemate on measures to resolve the issue, series of protests rocked the various parts of the communities as BEDC insisted that the affected local governments be cut off in an alleged strategy believed to force non-debtors to compel the actual debtors to pay up. Among the protests that shook the state was the blockage of the Benin-Shagamu highway at the Ore axis of the road by the youths from the senatorial district last year.

According to the leader of the United Action Democracy (UAD), Kunle Ajayi, also known as ‘Wise Man’ who led youths on the protest held on August 1st, 2018 he emphasized that the blockade of the busy route became necessary due to the continuous cut off of the district from the national grid by BEDC. Ajayi, who maintained that efforts of the various personalities from the area as well as some of the district’s political representatives have continued to prove abortive, stressed that BEDC’s action has deprived everyone in the district from happenings around the world as well as suffocated businesses.

Also, the Ondo State Traditional Council of Obas had passed a vote of no confidence in BEDC over the issue with a call to Federal Government not to renew the operating license of the distribution company. According to the traditional rulers during one of their monthly meetings in Akure, the state capital, the move became imperative as a result of the years of inefficient and erratic power supply by BEDC to the people of Ondo North and Ondo Central Senatorial districts as well as the total blackout in Ondo South district, which they said have negatively affected social, cultural and economic activities of the people. The monarchs added that BEDC had in past years put majority of the communities in southern parts of the state in perpetual blackout, yet continues to make unrealistic demands from the people.

Meanwhile, some groups within the senatorial district were of the opinion that politicians, who hailed from the area, have not been doing enough towards ensuring that power was restored to the communities.

The Chairman of Tailors Association, Okitipupa branch, Mr. Wahab Muhammed, during one of the protests against BEDC and politicians in the district prior to the 2019 general elections, lamented the deafening silence of their political representatives, stressing that they have failed the people by not coming to their rescue.

“It is sad that our politicians from the Ondo South Senatorial District have failed us. We have been in total darkness for over 10 years and they have failed to restore our electricity. We are also not happy that the state government has not done anything meaningful to address the situation. Henceforth, we are not going to pay revenue to the government,” he said.

Also, Chairman of Electronic Technicians Association, Okitipupa branch, Comrade Omosule, urged the Federal Government not to renew the contract of BEDC because of its alleged failure in the district as well as across the state.

“It is crystal clear that BEDC has failed woefully, despite the fact that we do not owe them. They have refused to supply us with electricity. We want the Federal Government to terminate their contract because they are not in any way effective,” he said.

Meanwhile, respite came the way of the affected communities during the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to the state, prior to the last general elections where he assured the people that the Federal Government had ordered replacement of the all-power installation within the Ondo South Senatorial District following years of neglect.

Through the words of the Vice President, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) moved to site, where it replaced all the affected lines within the district with readiness to restore power to the affected communities.

Speaking in Akure, recently on the restoration process, the Executive Director, NDPHC, Engr. Ife Oyedele, disclosed that respite is now in the offing as the countdown to the restoration of electricity to the affected communities begins.

According to Oyedele, commissioning of the restoration of electricity to the affected communities would be done by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is Chairman of the NDPHC as he stressed that the project was fully conceived by the Federal Government. He disclosed that restoration of electricity supply had been completed in communities such as Ajagba, Igbokoda, Okitipupa, and Igodan-Lisa (OSUSTECH) while rehabilitation of Ore-Okitipupa 33KV line had equally been completed.

Oyedele also said work is on-going on the rehabilitation of Okitipupa to Ilutitun 11KV through Ikoya, rehabilitation of Igbotako to Ilutitun 33kv line through Ijuodo, and the rehabilitation of Ore to Irele 33kv line.

“It is now certain that people of the area will have power supply because the job has been completed. Right now, what we are doing is a re-commissioning test, our work is to restore power supply.

“This project was conceived by the Vice President, designed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and awarded to contractors that have passed the test and it has nothing to do with any individual, state, local government or politics. It is purely Federal Government-sponsored projects being projected by the Niger Delta Power Holding Limited. It is about development,” he said.

Oyedele also disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), has signed an agreement with Discos in supplying meters to customers across the country.

“The NERC has what we call meters assessment programme and this makes it possible between the meters providers and the consumers at an easy time. I think Discos have signed an agreement with NERC. It is the responsibility and duty of Discos to provide meters to all its customers across the country. Anybody, who wishes to have these meters should approach Discos.”

As regards the indebtedness of the Southern Senatorial district to the BEDC which led to the subsequent disconnection of the district from the national grid, Oyedele stated that, “I am not aware of any debts being owed by any people but in any case, what I know is that every consumer apply to be connected for power supply. It is an individual thing, not a community thing.

“But I know that in Ondo South senatorial district, the place is not classified as eligible customers. This is an individual to those who applied from former NEPA. But I know that if you have an outstanding payment, you have to pay.”

However, for some of the residents of the district, they have been expressing mixed feelings as to the full restoration of power to the entire axis of the southern senatorial district.

According to majority of the people New Telegraph spoke to, not until electricity from the national grid is seen by residents before accepting the claims of the Federal Government of electricity supply to the area.

One of the residents, Festus Akinkunmi, insisted that if truly electricity would be switched on the area, BEDC should be sanctioned for what he described as deliberate act in order to cut off the affected communities from the national grid.

He added that the decision had affected the livelihood of residents, particularly those in need of electricity to power their businesses.

“Why must I bear the brunt of my neighbour’s iniquity when we are definitely operating different meters? Why must I pay for the inefficiency of PHCN? Why should I be made to suffer just because BEDC wants to make an unending profit?”

“Sequel to the blackout, how many jobs do you think must have been lost? What about lives during emergencies at hospitals within this area and the industrious youths that have been rendered restless and restive owing to the fact that this area makes Ondo State part of Niger Delta? Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, how do they think have been coping with this abnormality?”

