BBNaija: Mercy receives N30m, car
Winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 reality television show, Mercy, has finally received the cheque of N30 million from the organisers of the programme.
Mercy was presented the money and a car on Tuesday.
The presentation was done at the BBNaija Press Conference, which held in Lagos.
Mercy emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Pepper Dem” after beating 25 other participants to the grand prize.
Mercy had trounced Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi, the top five BBNaija housemates, who contested for the bragging rights of the reality TV show’s season 4 with a whooping 20.5m votes representing about 41.77 percent of the total votes cast.
Preserve dying culture for generations to come
Book title: Tongues of the Forecourt: A Collection of Yoruba Proverbs and Aphorisms
Author: Olawale Obadeyi
Editor: Leke Akinrowo
Pages: 129
Book reviewer: Dr. Tunji Azeez
T
ongues of the Forecourt is Wale Obadeyi’s offering to a people whose rich cultural values and mores are being fast eroded in the face of Euro-American and Asian dominated world. Based entirely on the cosmological and epistemological fount of the Yoruba people, the book is an ambitious and daunting attempt by a culture activist to draw attention to two of the vehicles of self-preservation, growth and development – proverb and aphorism.
The book contains 250 carefully selected proverbs and aphorisms that cover diverse aspects of the life and cosmology of the Yoruba people. While this number may seem meager as mentioned by the writer of the foreword, Professor Adeoti, they open vistas into the rich and unique culture and mind of the Yoruba people across time and space.
The editor, too, is a true friend also added something fundamental to the book; he edited the work for grammatical and typographical mistakes, ensured that all the proverbs are properly tonal marked to prevent ambiguity and also arranged the proverbs and aphorisms into thematic sections. All of these efforts make the collection a good read as readers can turn to sections for appropriate proverbs and aphorisms to suit specific occasions. Therefore, we have five sections or chapters namely; Destiny and Inevitability, Human Relations, Conflict and Dialectics, Morality, Community and Human Relations, Profundity, Nature and Wildlife and Miscellany. Each of the sections contains 50 proverbs and aphorisms. This seems very balanced. However, one noticed that a few of the proverbs appear in more than one section.
Another major strength of the book is that the author went to great pains to let non-speakers of the Yoruba language benefit maximally from each proverb or aphorism by making additions to some of them in translation. For instance, ‘Eni a ngbe iyawo bo wa ba, kii garun’ is translated as, “the man for whom we’re bringing a bride does not crane his neck forward in excessive anxiety and childish anticipation’. Here we observe that ‘Excessive anxiety and childish anticipation’ are clearly not in the original proverb. This is because the expression or word “garun’ was expected to communicate anxiety clearly to the Yoruba speaker. However, in an age where parents can hardly speak the language, it becomes imperative to explain the essence of ‘garun’ or ‘craning the neck’ to the reader in a language that they will understand. While this is good for ease of understanding by someone who is not familiar with the culture, it clearly takes away from the brevity of the proverb. As the Yoruba will say, ‘soki l’obe oge’ or abo oro laa so fun omoluabi, to ba de inu e, a di odidi or ‘brief is what is said to a well-trained child, the full import will be felt when he digests it’.
This confirms the fact as stated by a scholar that ‘when two languages meet, they kiss and quarrel’. This is particularly true of proverbs and aphorisms, verbal resources that thrive on sound and pun. This was noted by Professor Adeoti in his foreword. To make up for this, however, the author attempted a sort of poetic translation.
The author also took the liberty to put several Yoruba oral traditions like ayajo, ogede, ofo, orin, owe, and isure into the broad heading of proverbs and aphorisms. For instance, Ayunlo, ayunbo lowo nyenu’ (back and forth does the hand visit the mouth} is neither proverb nor aphorism in the strict sense of the words; it isan affirmation or ayajo. The same can be said of ‘Adun ni gbehin ewuro, (sweetness is the aftermath of the bitter leaf plant), ‘Abere a lo, ki ona okun to di, (The needle must pass through before the path becomes impassable for the thread}. All these can be classified as ayajo or affirmation. They are used to affirm or bring to reality a desired state of mind.
Also in another section, we have “Yokolu yokoluko a tan bi, iyawo gboko sanle, oko yoke, (Aha! Aha! Is it not over, the wife floors the husband in a fight and he has developed a hunch back’). Like the previously mentioned ones, this is neither a proverb nor an aphorism. This is merely a Yoruba song of mockery of a husband who was floored in a fight by his wife. It is used to mock the defeat of an expected stronger opponent in a fight who unexpectedly is defeated by the underdog. Also on page 39, Wale documents a popular saying that, ‘Ibere ko lonise, eni to ba se dopin la o gbala’, (Beginning a task is not the true test of a good worker, he who completes his work is the one who is truly saved). This popular saying is a Christianity-influenced translation of the original which is ‘Ibere kolo nise, eni to ba se dopin la o yin’ or (Beginning a task is not a good test of a true worker, he who completes his work it is that is truly praised).
Like most intellectuals who have attempted to translate Yoruba epistemological modes into English and other languages, he is confronted with the reality that the Yoruba, over the ages have made clear that, ‘Ede elede ko le salaye asa alasa’ or (No foreign tongue can satisfactorily capture another’s culture). It is therefore, interesting that on page 178, we have “Oun to se igunnugun to fi pa lori, oun lo se akalamagbo to fi yogege l’orun’ (The fate which befell the vulture and made him bald, is the same that befell the phoenix that gave him a goiter hanging down his neck). Here, while the effort in translation is commendable, one notices that Akala or ground hornbill is translated as the phoenix, a bird in Greek mythology. The same is repeated on page 84. Also, we have instances where two proverbs are merged into one to achieve emphasis. For example, ‘ Omo eni kii se idi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomiran, teni nteni,” (that a man’s daughter has a broad behind is not enough reason to go and adorn the backside of another’s daughter with waist beads; what we have is what is ours). This is a combination of two proverbs. The proverb that has been added to the original is (Teni nteni, akisa ni taatan (One’s property is one’s property, a rag naturally belongs to the dumpsite). (page 94)
Despite some of these observations, we must commend Wale for several brilliant translations and improvement on original proverbs and aphorisms to bring their essence closer to the people. One particular one deserves mention; on page 94, his translation gives a more vivid description of the nature of the cat than the original. The proverb here is ‘Ologbo to sun bi ole, oun to ma je lo nwa’ is translated as (A cat that lies lazily around, merely awaits its next prey). This gives a vivid description of the cat as a predator and not as an animal that waits to be fed as the original proverb suggests.
In conclusion, Tongues of the Forecourt is a brilliant work of genius and an effort to preserve a dying culture for generations to come. The book couldn’t have come at a better time when parents, even those without Western education are making efforts to ensure that their children don’t speak their mother tongue. The book is a great contribution to the large body of work on Yoruba culture and values. Its simplicity and profundity will endear it to readers of all ages, cultures and class. It is a rare gift from a true public intellectual.
Impart Artist Fair: Using technology to promote art
A
ll is set for the maiden edition of Impart Artists Fair, organised by Lasmara to increase awareness of African Arts and Culture sector, as well as to improve African Art Recognition on a global pedestal.
The three-day event, themed Art Meets Tech, will hold from Friday, 25th to Sunday, 27th of October, 2019, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will feature 300 African artists exhibiting over 1000 recent artworks, to more than 6000 international and local art collectors, established members of the art community, students and art enthusiasts from different socio-economic backgrounds.
Other activities, during the fair, will include a Digital Art showcase (using ground breaking Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Technologies), workshops with artists and professionals, exclusive collectors’ events, etc.
Announcing the hosting of the fair at a press conference in Lagos, the founder and director of Lasmara, the fair organisers, Mrs. Hana Omilani, said the vetting process was very thorough by the selection committee, made up of 11 international art professionals and collectors.
“With the support of Templars (a law firm) and the Consulate of the United States in Lagos, the fair is offering artists a platform to exhibit themselves via the use of Interactive and Immersive Technology.
“This is where technology plays a vital factor and we believe that through technology we can reach a larger audience – the audience that is needed to create volume in the transaction of African Art,” Omilani said.
“What’s important to understand is that the fair is a way to officially launch Impart the platform,” she further revealed.
According to her, Impart is a new initiative – a platform to promote African artists and the Impart Artists Fair– is just one of the series of initiatives.
“Impart Artist Fair uses technology to promote art, this is why the maiden edition of Impart is themed Art Meets Tech.
“We have ongoing plans to empower artists through this platform, as we are actively involved in social, non-profit activities, such as community building, portfolio management, talks, artists’ workshops, residency programmes and special workshops for women, to help increase the representation of female artists in the field.”
She called on the art public to be at the fair: “You cannot afford to miss this experience. So, tell a friend to tell a friend to tell another friend. Come along one and all and enjoy the best that African Art has to offer. Interact with your favourite artists, purchase their artworks, meet new people and make new connections while taking pictures and enjoying lovely music. It will be a very exciting and stimulating experience.”
Lasmara is an independent art consultancy, specialising in contemporary African art. It offers a wide range of specialist art services, from commissioning artists and sourcing works to creating strategies for investment and exhibition.
She explained that Lasmara sees every client, like every piece of art, as unique. “So, it collaborates very closely with clients to understand their individual aesthetic and requirements, and to provide personally tailored solutions.”
She added that the art consultancy boasts the experience and insight to take a practical and artistic approach to every project, in order to provide a seamless bespoke service that delights our clients.
“Our database of artists is constantly expanding, both well-established and up-and-coming, but always exciting and original. Our speciality is African but our interests are global, and we work with clients, galleries and art houses all over the world.
“In addition to sourcing and acquiring artworks, we can also assist with the liquidation of art collections, resale of artworks, art handling, administration of loans and consignments, shipping and storage, and much more. We look forward to working with an expanding array of Nigerian and international clients, to meet their requirements while increasing awareness of African art and African artists across the globe,” Omilani said.
Culture, festivity as maiden Street Theatre holds in Lagos
I
t was excitement and dance galore as hundreds of residents and guests converged on the forecourt of Elephant House, Apongbon, Lagos Island, for the 1st Street Theatre organised by Carnivals & Cultural Pride.
Organised by former Captain of the Olowogbowo/Fanti Carnival, Idris Coker, with support from the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, the Street Theatre was part of series of activities to precede and promote the main Cultural Pride Festival that would hold on April 2020 at the Onikan Arena, featuring Nigeria’s 36 states as well as foreign participants.
According to Coker, two other editions of the Street Theatre will be held at the palaces of the Ojora and Elegushi before the main event. He said the festival is organised to promote indigenous heritage as well as engage the youths.
“I’m from Lagos Island. I’m a former captain of Olowogbowo Fancy Carnival. I’m the founder of Cultural Pride Festival. This festival is purposely structured to promote indigenous heritage, traditions and attires and local dialects. This was created to engage the youths and most especially to revive the cultural interest of our people. We believe that the best way we could unite Nigeria is to promote our culture,” Coker said.
Highlights of the show include performances by the Yahweh Brass Band, Ofuobi Star Boys from Enugu and Arewa Cultural Troupe led by notable dancer and former member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Samson Al-Hassan, also known as Gas Cooker, and pupils of Waslas School, Olowogbowo.
Dignitaries at the event include Dr Charles Williams of the Olowogbowo/Fanti Carnival, Chief Charles Cole of the Methodist Cathedral, Olowogbowo.
Afro young adult anthology for presentation
T
he Goethe-Institut is set to present the Afro Young Adult anthology, titled “Water Birds on the Lake Shore: An Anthology of African Young-Adult Fiction”.
Afro Young Adult was launched in October 2018, aiming at producing more African literature for Young Adults, with a call for applications that resulted in 435 submissions from 28 countries. The final stories were then selected through workshops in different African cities by panels consisting of writers, literary activists and, most importantly, Young Adult readers from across the continent. The 17 selected stories, written in English, French and Swahili, will now be published in an anthology, which appears in three editions – one in English, one in French and one in Swahili. The official launch is at the Ake Book Festival, taking place in Nigeria from 24 to 27 October 2019.
The project coordinator, Zukiswa Wanner, points out: “The Goethe-Institut Sub-Saharan Africa has been at the forefront of the Afro Young Adult initiative. This anthology is the first of its kind in recent memory on a continent where majority of the population are young adults and yet are too often ignored. Despite the unforeseen costs that came up in the process, they did not give up on it, and in this way, exemplified how developmental partners can work together with the African continent in literature.”
The stories in the anthology range from the fantastical to observations of youth in war situations and the mysteries of death; to personal questions about family, friendships and sexuality. Despite the wide ranging topics, what all these stories have in common is that they are written in young adults’ voices – familiar to anyone who has ever been (or is) at the start of adult life. Voices that are at times assertive, sometimes uncertain but always aware of a world around them. Asma Diakité, Regional Head of Cultural
Programmes at the Goethe-Institut concludes: “The stories in the anthology shine a light on the issues that young Africans are concerned with – the importance of these voices from the continent with the world’s youngest population cannot be underestimated. We are hopeful that the anthology will be widely distributed in book shops, libraries and class rooms all over the world, but particularly on the African continent so that young adults in Africa can see that they are not alone with their hopes, fears and dreams.”
The anthology will be available in selected book stores and libraries all over Africa. There will be additional release events in selected countries on the continent.
Foremost broadcaster, Olasope, dies at 82
Foremost African Broadcaster, Chief Kunle Olasope, is dead. He passed on yesterday, Sunday, at the age of 82.
Olasope was the first to cast the news on any African television in 1959 from the lawns of Government House, Agodi Ibadan on the first television station in Africa – WNTV/WNBS after the Premier of the Old Western State, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had declared it open.
He moved to join Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Abeokuta in 1976 where he mentored and developed many young broadcasters in various aspects of presentation including this reporter.
He joined the Radio Organisations of Nigeria, (RON) led by Ishola Folorunsho and Earnest Okonkwo to cover the National Sports Festival tagged ‘Oluyole 79’.
Olasope was a veteran presenter of EVERGREEN MUSIC where he featured his favourite Roy Chicago.
Although his daughter, Jumoke announced the passing away of her father but Efon Alaye his birth place is in greet mourning.
Former President, Ibrahim Babangida, who honoured him with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), had bankrolled Olasope’s health bills when he had challenges.
Olasope is one of the veterans expected at the Diamond celebration of television in Africa expected to take off in Ibadan on Tuesday.
Statistics emanating from the final day of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ episode shows that Nigerians spent a whopping N7.2 billion on votes.
Announcing the results on Sunday, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said that the season got over 240 million votes, out of which over 50 million votes were cast in the final week of the season.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it costs N30 to cast a vote on the BBNaija Reality TV Show.
With the figure, Nigerians spent over N7.2 billion on votes alone.
Announcing the winner of the show, the host also disclosed that a record-breaking over 50 million votes amounting to N1.5 billion were garnered in the last week of the show.
The N7.2 billion figure spent on votes is higher than the allocation received by three Nigerian states for the month of January.
Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has become the winner of Big Brother Naija season four, winning with a wide margin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.
This win makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.
Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.
The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.
As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over N40 million, a brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.
Joker breaks record for October opening weekend Box Office
The filmmakers and studio behind “Joker” have reason to put on a happy face. Despite concerns over its violent themes and ramped up theater security, audiences flocked to the multiplex to check out the R-rated film this weekend resulting in a record October opening.
Warner Bros. said Sunday that “Joker” grossed an estimated $93.5 million in ticket sales from 4,374 screens in North America. The previous October record-holder was the Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” which opened to $80 million last year. Internationally, “Joker” earned $140.5 million from 73 markets, resulting in a stunning $234 million global debut.
“This was a much larger result at the box office than we had ever anticipated globally,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution. “Putting records aside, we’re just thrilled that audiences are embracing the movie as strong as they are.”
Since debuting at the Venice Film Festival where it won the prestigious Golden Lion last month, “Joker” has been both praised and criticized for its dark spin on the classic Batman villain played by Joaquin Phoenix. The film from director and co-writer Todd Phillips was always seen as a bit of a gamble with one of the studios’ most valuable pieces of intellectual property, hence its modest-for-a-comic-book-film $55 million budget, reports time.com.
Emefiele: National Theatre mustn’t go to waste
- Says edifice can rival world class convention centres
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Apex Bank in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee requested for the Federal and Lagos State governments approval to take over the National Theatre because they believe that the edifice is too important to the nation to be allowed to go to waste.
The CBN Governor, who along with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, the Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs, Mr. Herbert Wigwe and other top government officials in the state, paid an assessment visit to the National Theatre in Lagos Saturday, said that in two years’ time the Theatre would have been so transformed that it could be able to rival the best convention centres in the world.
On Monday, Emefiele had announced that the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee had received approval from President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State government to take over the National Theatre and transform it into a creative industry park as part of their Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).
The scheme is aimed at enabling Nigerians, especially youths, in the movie, fashion, ICT and music industries, access loans at single digit interest rates.
Briefing journalists at the end of the assessment visit, the CBN Governor said: “About three years ago we were in Peru and I can tell you that if this is developed I can tell you this asset will be 10 times the kind of convention centre that we saw in Peru and that is the reason we said that the youth need a chance. We need to give the youths of this country a chance. That is why under our Creative Industry Financing Initiative we said, for those who want to so fashion, those who are into movies, IT, and entertainment industry, we will build a hub around this Arts Theatre edifice to accommodate them so that they can develop their God given gifts.”
Continuing, he said: “I can imagine what this place will look like in another two years; it will boost the tourism potential of Lagos State and Nigeria. Nigerians go out to different seminars. I must say this bluntly: there was a time within three months Nigerian business men were going to South Africa to attend almost four seminars because they are saying Nigeria does not have a convention centre. This place can stand any world class convention centre you can think off.”
He dispelled fears in some quarters that the takeover of the Theatre will lead to the displacement or eviction of some groups.
“There is no need for anybody to be afraid that they are going to be expelled. We will develop it for them to use and use for the good of their businesses and for their families. But the important thing is that with an asset of this nature, I think our future will not forgive us, our generations unborn will not forgive us if we allow this go to waste. That is the reason we are here today,” he said.
Also speaking at the briefing, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked President Buhari for granting permission for the planned transformation of the National Theatre by the CBN and the banks.
He said: “What we have come to see is for us to be able to give the go ahead working with all of the other stakeholders and our development partners, which is led by no other person than the governor of the central bank himself, who are putting investments together to be able to do a first of its type entertainment, fashion, music, technology, movies and an all-around creative hub.”
In his remarks, CEO Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, reiterated that the project is in line with the Federal Government’s vision of lifting 100 million out of poverty.
“The creative village that is being created, definitely, would provide employment for at least a million Nigerians, who have skills in music, IT, movies, etc. We are beginning to think of the multiplier effects – one million direct youths – it may mean that we may have 20 million youths taken out and given proper jobs. “Now, begin to imagine as well what this edifice would mean if we happen to develop the National Theatre. We have been to several countries in the continent; none of them have an edifice like this. Now, ours is derelict, but we believe in two years, working under the auspices of the CBN Governor, we would be able to raise the requisite private sector funds to support and gave this centre a proper facelift.
“We are working with a body called SANEF, which is an institution that holds the interest of the entire banking. So, what we here is the entire banking industry working with the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture, to ensure that we give grace to our country within the next two years,” he added.
