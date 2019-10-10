Metro and Crime
Benue: Lecturer arraigned over alleged rape of minor to death
A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman on Thursday arraigned a 54-year-old senior lecturer with the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja on a four-count charge for raping a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ogbanje, who was kept under his custody, to death.
He was arraigned exactly a year after Ochanya’s death in October last year.
Ochanya had died as a result of complications from her prolonged rape by the don and his son, Victor, who is now at large and remained a second suspect in the case which the police is yet to arrest or even declare him wanted.
But Mr. Ogbuja, however, pleaded not guilty when the four-count charge was read out to him.
The prosecution, Mr. P. M. Ukande, who doubles as Deputy Director, Public Prosecution in the state’s Job Ministry, prayed the court to remand the accused and fix a date for proper trial having plead not guilty to all the charges.
Counsel to the accused, Mr. Abel Onoja, did not opposed the application for trial and urged the court to make an order to compel the prosecution to ensure that medical experts named in the suit are physically brought before the court to testify during commencement of full trial.
The prosecuting counsel, however, vehemently opposed the application brought before the judge saying it was wrong and premature for the defence counsel to come up with such application hence full trial was yet to commence.
Metro and Crime
Ex-UNILAG lecturer rape trial: Court fixes Nov 21 for adoption of final addresses
Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court on Thursday fixed November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer of University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG), Afeez Baruwa.
The date was fixed Thursday after the defence counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde, informed the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses.
Baruwa is standing trial on a charge of raping an 18-year-old admission seeker (name withheld) in his former office at UNILAG.
The ex-lecturer committed an offence contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The defendant was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university when he allegedly committed the offence.
While addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Mr O. A. Azeez, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.
According to Azeez, the former lecturer allegedly raped the victim at 9.25 a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building, UNILAG.
“Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.
“The alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.
“UNILAG authority has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer,” he said.
Meanwhile, four prosecution witnesses have testified against the defendant in the course of trial; including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.
Metro and Crime
Police nab kidnapper, rescue victim
A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Betuwa, member of a five-man gang of kidnappers, has been arrested by the Police in Niger State.
Betuwa, during interrogation, confessed to have kidnapped the daughter of one Sariki Aliyu, of Kudun-Gure Fulani settlement camp Kotonkoro in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.
The incident was said to have occurred on September 29, 2019 when Aliyu reported to the police that unknown hoodlums numbering five invaded his compound and kidnapped his daughter.
It was learnt that the suspect and gang members were shooting sporadically into the air before they kidnapped Aliyu’s daughter and took her to unknown destination.
Findings have it that, they were chased by a team of Police Detectives attached to Bangi Division who were able to rescue the victim unhurt.
Our Correspondent on Thursday learnt that it was only Betuwa that was arrested by the operatives, while four of his accomplices took to their heels on sighting the police.
Betuwa, cattle rearer and a farmer, blamed greediness for his involvement in heinous crime.
Metro and Crime
Armed bandits renege on cease-fire deal, sack 3 Niger communities
- Render over 1,200 homeless
Unknown armed bandits have relaunched attacks on three communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, leaving about 1,200 residents homeless.
It should be recalled that the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had a few weeks ago pardoned and released about 30 bandits who has been terrorising parts of the state.
According to the governor: “We signed a peace pact with them (bandits) and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day, and I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there has been peace in that part of the state.
“We have expended alot of resources using military solutions but at the same time we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in, is beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state.”
The fresh attack is coming barely one month after armed bandits attacked several communities in the same area, killing two women and a child and sacking over 5,000 persons from their homes.
The bandits, who reneged on the agreement reached with the state government, attacked Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities at about 10am on Wednesday.
According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables including foodstuffs and petroleum products.
Metro and Crime
Kidnappers release Mrs Okhiria, wife of NRC MD
Police in Edo State on Thursday confirmed the release of wife of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mrs Frank Okhiria in Benin, the state capital.
Commissioner of Police on the state, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.
It would be recalled that gunmen in police uniform had kidnapped Mrs. Okhiria three weeks ago on the state.
He said the woman was released Wednesday night and has since re-joined members of her family.
DanMallam explained that the abductors were from Delta State, adding that the state command is working in collaboration with its Delta State counterpart to arrest the suspects.
“You know those who kidnapped her we have found out are from Delta State so we are working with our command in the state to locate them,” he said.
Metro and Crime
NAGGMDP salutes Kwara Gov over appointment of member
The Kwara State chapter of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the appointment of Dr Raji Razaq as a commissioner-nominee.
NAGGMDP Chairman, Dr Lakadir Adebayo and Public Relations Officer, Dr Lai Umar, said in a statement on Thursday that the appointment was well deserved and expressed optimism that the appointee would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the service of the state and its people.
The statement also commended AbdulRazaq for his giant strides in the health sector within the past four months, saying Kwara has not had it so good over the past 10 years because the effects of his interventions have been so glaring on the sector.
The governor’s release of counterpart fund for Basic Health Care Provision Funds (BHPF) and the initial appointment of the Special Adviser on Health showed his declaration of the health sector in the state as an emergency, the statement added.
Assuring AbdulRazaq of its continued support, the association urged him not to derail in his government’s health policies aimed at bettering the lot of the citizenry.
The group also rejoiced with the commissioner-designate over his appointment and wished him well in the task of taking the state to the next level.
Metro and Crime
Traffic congestion: Oyo impounds 50 trailers
Poised to sanitize its highways and ensure free flow of traffic, the Chairman of Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi Thursday led men and officers of the agency and impounded 50 vehicles at the popular Iwo-Road axis of Ibadan, the state capital.
The action followed the indiscriminate parking of the vehicles along the road, causing huge obstruction to free vehicular movement and paralyzing economic activities around the area.
The impounded trailers were towed to the agency’s headquarters in the state Agodi Government Secretariat.
While addressing the drivers of the impounded vehicles, the Chairman said the present administration in the state was not out to make life unbearable for the people of the state, but to do all within the ambit of the law to woo foreign direct investors by creating enabling environment devoid of avoidable and perpetual traffic jams.
“You may recall that we recently announced the approval by the governor for immediate use of a 250-trucks capacity parking space at our Sanyo operational centre. While frantic efforts are on to secure other parking spaces across the State, we implore all heavy duty vehicle operators to utilise the available park and desist from indiscriminate parking on the highways as this is highly inimical to other road users, as well as, the fact that it cripples economic activities within the state.
“This operation is not to witch-hunt anybody. We are aware of the technical implications of the continuous parking of these heavy-duty vehicles whose imposing weights far supersede that of the designed load-carrying capacity of the highways, thus destroying the roads by creating portholes at different sections of the highway,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Lady escapes lynching over alleged snatching of manhood in BRT bus
A yet-to-be-identified young lady on Thursday escaped lynching by an irate mob over alleged snatching of manhood of three men in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the incident, reports that the young lady escaped death as irate mob and BRT passengers pounced on her over the allegation.
An eyewitness and passenger in the bus, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the young lady touched him in the bus.
She added that two other men standing close to the first man almost immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their organs
The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident
Speaking at the police station, an unidentified police officer, confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the situation.
The three affected men were taken to undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims.
Metro and Crime
Lagos seals Total station over water contamination fears
- Begins comprehensive investigation
Worried by the complaints over contamination of underground water in its host community, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off the Total filling station at the Akoka area of the metropolis.
The government said that the petrol station should remain closed pending the conclusion of its comprehensive water pollution investigation to determine the source and causes of water contamination being experienced by the Akoka community.
The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who ordered the closure of the station during an on-the-spot visit to the community, said that the directive was in response to the outcries of members of the community who alleged that water from their various water sources was being contaminated by the PMS spills from the Total filling station situated within the area.
She said: “As a responsive and responsible government, the safety and well-being of our people is paramount and must not be compromised for any reason; as an agency saddle with responsibility of regulating all environmental activities in the state, we own it as a duty to protect our people and shield them away from any form of environmental hazards that may likely have negative health impact on them, regardless of whose ox is gored, this is our mandate and on this we stand with our people.
“As a state with myriad business opportunities, we encourages entrepreneurship development and promotes business activities but not at the detriment of our people. Today’s action is basically intended to correct unfriendly habits that make our environment degraded and our people very susceptible to health issues.”
Dr Fasawe, who was accompanied by a member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu Constituency 1, Hon. Rotimi Olowo, and the Executive Chairman, Somolu Local Government, Hon. Abdul Hammed Salawu said that the directive was necessary in order to prevent health damage that may arise from indiscriminate exposure of the people to unsafe water and further ascertain the existence of unwanted substances in water sources within the community.
Meanwhile, the Total filling station representative, Yahaya Alliu, expressed the readiness of his organization to support the move initiated by LASEPA and its commitment to a friendly working environment that will further promote a rancour-free relationship with its host community.
Metro and Crime
Lagos State Examinations Board releases 2019 BECE results
The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the release of 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) result.
A circular issued from the Office of the Director of Exams Board revealed that the results were released after the conclusion of the Award Meeting where the modality or criteria to award scores for the 10 subjects recorded during the conduct of the examination was decided by the stakeholders.
The circular further stated that the government’s public junior secondary Schools would get their results from their district headquarters while the registered approved private junior secondary schools in the state should get in touch with their Liaison Officers at the Exams Board for the collection of theirs.
Recall that BECE conducted in July, 2019 was to test the suitability of students for promotion from JSS3 to SSS1.
It should be noted that only candidates who had six credits, including English Studies and Mathematics, would be promoted to SSS1.
Metro and Crime
Sex-for-grade: More victims open up on social media
- I was abused by gay lecturer, says drop-out student
- UNILAG raises panel, as Senate revisits sexual harassment bill
Following the sex-for-grade scandal that rocked the University of Lagos and the University (UNILAG) of Ghana over the last 48 hours, some higher institution students and former students have called out lecturers on social media who allegedly molested them.
The BBC Africa Eye in a 52-minute documentary entitled: ‘Sex for Grades, Undercover in West African Universities,’ and anchored by investigative reporter, Kiki Mordi, revealed how students are sexually harassed in West African universities, showing UNILAG and the University of Ghana as examples. Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu and Dr. Samuel Oladipo were screened from University of Lagos while Ransford Gyampo and Paul Butakor from University of Ghana were revealed as culprits in the documentary. Calling out a lecturer on social media using his Twitter handle @ilivelike61, the user claimed he was sexually harassed by a gay lecturer who usually abuse male students of Faculty of Science at the Ekiti State University.
The user, who claimed that his intervention in the sex-for-grade trend was to see that the said lecturer was exposed, alleged that he had to drop out of the university due to bad Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) that was swayed by the said lecturer. While stating that he was seduced as a young fresher in the university, he alleged that the said lecturer usually have homosexual affairs with male students after asking them an array of weird sex-related questions.
He wrote: “Mr… of Faculty of Science, Ekiti state University is gay and abuses male student, Brilliant or not he would call you to his office to touch your ***** and ask arrays of weird sexrelated questions, I really hope he is exposed #sexforgrades.
“The shameless man would *****and still fail you in his course cause you are a fine boy. “Ya’ll were making it look like females were seducing lecturers, what was seductive in a 14-year-old boy just facing his studies? Was I busty? “Well for those asking, I ended up dropping out due to bad CGPA and thanks to … for cutting my academic journey short.” Corroborating the claim, another user @olubory, said his roommate was a victim of the said lecturer, adding that the lecturer failed his roommate twice. @olubory wrote: “Very true.
My best friend/roommate was a victim. He failed him twice and he had an extra year. There was a time he almost naked him in his office. It’s a long story dear.” A former student of the department in question, @Tee__pearl611, said: “I graduated from the department, I know u are not lying but I didn’t say it is the truth too, they still have my transcript biko.” Meanwhile, UNILAG said it had set up a panel headed by Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor of Public Law, Faculty of Law and the incumbent Dean of the Faculty to probe the allegation of sexual harassment of female students levelled against two lecturers by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa Eye.
This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, UNILAG, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede. Oloyede said the panel would probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, as well as other related cases. She said: “As previously announced in the University’s Press Release dated Monday, October 7, 2019, Dr. Samuel Oladipo who was featured in the full version of the BBC broadcast has been suspended from work with immediate effect and barred from the university academic areas until conclusion of the panel’s assignment.
“The university wishes to inform the general public that the panel set up to investigate another allegation of sexual harassment involving a professor in the university in June 2018 still subsists and awaits further information that will aid in concluding the investigation. “Students and members of staff who have relevant information are encouraged to come forward. Their protection is assured.
“We firmly reassure all our students, staff, alumni, parents and guardians that this matter will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves. The whole process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable.” Also yesterday, the Senate revisited the sexual harassment bill which prescribes five-year jail term and N5 million fine for lecturers convicted for sexually harassing male or female students.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) in October 2016 and passed by the 8th Senate. According to the bill, an educator will be “guilty of committing an offence of sexual harassment against a student if he/she has sexual intercourse with a student who is less than 18 years of age; has sexual intercourse with a student or demands sex from a student or a prospective student as a condition to study in an institution, or as a condition to the giving of a passing grade or the granting of honour and scholarships”.
The bill prescribes that: “Any person who commits any of the acts specified in Section 4 of this Act is guilty of an offence and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years, but not less than two years without any option of a fine.”
The bill, however, suffered a major setback as it was not given Presidential assent after its passage by the 8th Senate. Some lawmakers, who were against its passage, had argued that it should be more inclusive and not discriminatory or targeted only at university lecturers. The reintroduced bill, which prescribes the five years jail term, is sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.
