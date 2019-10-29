Sports
Besiktas offer Iheanacho escape route from Leicester nightmare
Turkish giants Besiktas could end Kelechi Iheanacho’s nightmare at Leicester City as they plan to move for the out-of-favour striker when the transfer window opens in January, New Telegraph has learnt. Iheanacho has become surplus to requirement at the King’s Power Stadium as the former Manchester City star is yet to start an English Premier League game for the Foxes this term.
The player who struggled under the former Leicester coach has extended his lackluster run during Bredan Rodgers reign and the Manager is keen to offload his Nigerian forward. According to several media reports out of Turkey, Iheanacho could be on his way to Besiktas in January.
Iheanacho, 23, who cost Leicester City 25 million pounds when he joined from Manchester City, is also a target for some clubs in England but sources said the Turkish club were leading the race for his signature and could land him in January.
GOtv Boxing Night Mini, chance to enhance my reputation – Baby Face
ilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, has stated that GOtv Boxing Night Mini is an opportunity to enhance his reputation and prepare for a possible shot at the African title.
The maiden edition of the event holds on 16 November at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos.
Speaking in an interview in Lagos yesterday, Babatunde, who remains undefeated, said the event will also provide other boxers the chance to beef up their fight records and keep them in shape.
“Boxers need a lot of fights to test themselves and this is only possible when promotions are regular. It is no secret that I want the African title and GOtv Boxing Night Mini will help me realise this bid quicker,” Babatunde said.
Babatunde commended the sponsors for introducing the new event, describing it as a right step in the right direction for Nigerian boxing.
Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.
Imama sweats on Nwakali’s fitness, expects Awoniyi
elechi Nwakali and Orji Okwonkwo were sluggish and looked unfit in Tuesday’s test game for the Nigeria U-23s in Abuja, while officials said they were waiting on Germany-based Taiwo Awoniyi to join the U-23 AFCON-bound squad.
Niger Tornadoes held the U-23team to a goalless draw.
Nwakali has yet to play an official game for new club CD Huesca, while it has been several weeks since Okwonkwo played in the regular season in the Major Soccer League .
In the meantime, team officials said they were hopeful German Bundesliga club Mainz 05 would release Awoniyi in time for the U-23 AFCON, which kicks off on November 8 in Cairo.
The final 23-man squad fly out to Egypt from Abuja Thursday.
Nigeria will open their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire.
They are also drawn with Zambia and South Africa in the tournament, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, coach Imama Amapakabo has admitted he remains uncertain captain Okechukwu Azubuike will lead the country to next month’s U-23 AFCON in Egypt as he has yet to receive any confirmation the player’s Turkish club will release him.
“I have not received a confirmation his club will release him, probably I will get that in a few days,” Imama said.
“But if he is not released, we will have other options to work with.”
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria keen on hosting right
inistry of Youth and Sports Development ended a meeting with the Nigerian Football Federation late Monday with a resolve to update FIFA on the progress the country has made in the bid to host the 2020 U-20 Women’s World Cup.
The world football governing body FIFA has demanded guarantee of facilities to host the championship next year and the minister Sunday Dare does not want the opportunity to slip.
As a result the minister, reviewed the progress made by the country since FIFA’s inspection earlier in this year.
On its part, to show the world that Nigeria is ready for the hosting, the Vice -president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has thrown weight behind the NFF and promised them of total government’s support.
Also, Lagos state government has intensified plans to make sure that training pitches as well as match venues are upgraded to meet FIFA standard following observation raised by the world football governing body which are being largely addressed.
The Minister, our correspondent learnt, told the meeting that time was of essence in presenting the update to FIFA.
FIFA had been silent on the host of the championship when it reeled out the number of competitions it has next year, with the host countries name.
AFCON qualifiers: Don’t expect any surprise in my list – Rohr
uper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said Nigerians should not expect inclusion of new names in his squad that will tackle the Squirrels of Benin and Lesotho in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Apart from team captain Ahmed Musa who missed the two warm up ties last month most of the players that will be invited will come from the squad that played Ukraine and Brazil.
The 65 year old coach is expected to name his squad for both qualifiers next week and Nigeria Football Federation sources hinted that the Franco-German is expected to stick to those players he used in prosecuting the warm up matches.
“We are expecting to have active players in the team because we cannot afford to experiment now as there is no time again; we are hoping that none of the players will have injury.
“I must also let you know that there would not be any change from the squad that played against Brazil and Ukraine,” he stated.
The Super Eagles are slated for AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic at home on November 13 and away to Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.
Lyon’s blueprint for Bayelsa sports super, says Egbe
ayelsa State born FIFA match agent and sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe, says he is impressed with the sports blueprint of the APC governorship candidate in the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election, David Lyon.
Egbe, who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Construction Company, said yesterday that he had interacted with Lyon on his plans for sports, declaring that he (Lyon) has a package that would make Bayelsa the Mecca of sports if he emerged victorious.
“What anybody who truly loves Bayelsa should use as a criteria to decide who to support in the November 16 election should be who has the vision to fast track the development of our state. As a sports person, I have interacted with Lyon and I must tell you that we are on the same page on how to turn Bayelsa sports around. He has a sports blueprint that is super. In fact, he (Lyon) plans to use sports to boost tourism in the state. His vision is to attract international games to Bayelsa starting with the female national teams. The NFF can be sure of one thing and that is a full house in every international match played in Yenagoa,” Egbe said.
Egbe who last week threw his weight behind Bayelsa State boxers with the donation of kits said he wants Bayelsans to vote for a governor who loves the youths, even as he insisted that Lyon has over the years been a youth friendly person.
Edo 2020: All venues ready for use December, says Shaibu
do State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) for the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has assured that all the venues and facilities earmarked for the festival scheduled for March 22 to April 1, 2020 will be ready for use by December 31, 2019.
The Deputy Governor stated that unlike other sporting tournaments where venues and facilities were always a major challenge, the problem has been solved with the new look international standard Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other complementary venues already nearing 85-95% completion.
Shaibu noted that apart from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Edo State was the first state to have a double game event for squash while the Ogbemudia Stadium itself now has an Assisted Video Recorder (AVR) facility ready for use.
Towards ensuring the overall success of the Games, he said the 12 inaugurated sub-committees were working round the clock, adding that a formal fundraising has been scheduled for Lagos being headquarters and home to most corporate organizations.
He said the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) will commence a training programme for desk officers who are expected to handle the accreditation of athletes and officials for the competition.from October 30 to 31, 2019.
The services of between 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers would be needed to aid the smooth management of the Games and they would be sourced through a placed advertisement on the Games’ portal to make for the smooth running of the Games tagged, “Return of the native.”
He said, “Edo was on recess for 11-12 years which made Nigeria to lose its potentials. We are ready to host other 35 states and Abuja in the return of the native. Edo State is ready to take its pride of place concerning sports.”
Shaibu stated that apart from hosting to win straight at the sports fiesta, there was a conscious attempt at merging sports with academic activities with the building of 20 mini stadia in the 18 local governments of Edo State to harness young talents from secondary schools.
He also took time out with the Marketing and Communication sub-committees members to inspect the sports commission building and its workstations which doubles as the office of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).
AFN insists on trials before major meets – Gusau
resident of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Alhaji Ibrahimm Gusau has said athletes represting the country in future international competitions like the All Africa and Olympic Games must go through trials to avert the reccurence disturbing incidences at the Doha World Athletics Championship.
Gusau said in a press conference organised to clear the board out of the missing $130,000 wrongly credited to AFN by IAAF that both foreign athletes and home based ones would have to go through trials to determine who wears the country’s colours at such meet.
He blamed the incident in which some athletes opted out of the 100 metre race on the time frame and lack of funding they had before the championship.
“There were a lot of problem that arose like the issue of funding and many others.
“For example the Technical Director had to leave Nigeria on the eve of the championship, so there was no time to arrive there on time to get confirmation from the athletes before pulling out.
By the time he got to Doha, the athletes had been listed but they later pulled out to our surprise. We had to rally back to ensure that they were readmitted for them to take part in their remaining events,” the AFN President disclosed.
He said as part of efforts to reposition the sport in the country, the AFN would meet with the House Committee on Sports on how to take athletics back to primary and secondary schools.
“We want to dwell more on grassroots development in order to find replacement for our ageing aathletes,” he said.
Copa Lagos 2019: Okocha, Ikpeba, Sound Sultan, others for celebrity match
he 2019 Copa Lagos soccer event billed to hold at Eko Atlantic from November 1 to 3 will see Nigeria’s ex-international football stars engaging the who is who in the entertainment industry in a celebrity match.
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha, a brand ambassador of Bet King is expected to dazzle fans with his moves alongside fellow compatriots Victor Ikpeba, Victor Agali, Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorumu, Waidi Akanni, Ifeanyi Udeze, Wasiu Ipaye, Godwin Okpara, Segun Fetuga among others.
On the other hand, Sound Sultan, Sexy Steel, Jush2funny, Ehis of Mtv Base, Mozez Praiz, Brain Okpara, Jennie are some of the celebrities from the Entertainment Industry expected to compete with the ex-internationals.
Other events lined up to add colour to the event includes, elaborate closing ceremony and after-party.
Nigeria will face defending world champions Brazil, England and five-time African champion, Senegal in the main international matches, while three Nigerian Clubs, Pepsi Football Academy, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club, Gidi Sharks of Lagos and invited Ghanaian Club, Sunset Sports Keta will feature in the Club Challenge.
Meanwhile, Kinetic Sports Management, the organisers of the annual beach soccer event has assured fans of more excitement in this year’s edition.
The Copa Lagos mini tournament is made up of 16 teams in a tournament format set to play from the morning hours each day before the main the fixtures.
The introduction of the Copa Lagos Mini tournament is to get fans engaged via participation in the soccer event, it is a way designed by the organizers to create more awareness and interest in beach soccer.
Aside the top prize of $1000 for the eventual winners, other prizes will be won by participating teams who make it to the final.
Ogbonna: Why I snubbed Nigeria for Italy
est Ham star Angelo Ogbonna has revealed that the decision to wear the colours of Italy at international has instead of Nigeria had nothing to do with the colour of his skin.
Angelo’s uncle, Prince Ogbonna earlier informed allnigeriasoccer.com that his nephew had considered representing Nigeria but was ignored by the Nigeria Football Federation.
Born in Cassino to Nigerian parents who are both from Owerri West in Imo State, the central defender made his debut for Italy’s senior national team in a friendly against Poland in November 2011, then became cap-tied to the European nation when he started in a World Cup qualifier vs Bulgaria in September 2012.
Sharing his view on racism, Ogbonna told West Ham’s official website : ”I grew up with Nigerian parents, but I chose to play for the Italian national team because I felt that was right.
”Whether you are black, Asian or whatever, you should be proud. I always say, we should be focused on the important things, which are not black or white.
”We are the same people. We all laugh and we all cry. For me, there is no difference”.
The 31-year-old Ogbonna has 13 caps for Italy and represented the country at two major tournaments.
Kienka, Okubena shine at AIICO Tennis meet
he AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoy Club 1938 on Monday night recorded some interesting results across all categories.
In some of the matches, Kalada Kienka defeated O. Emelie in a straight set of 6/4, 6/2, E. Imoukhede defeated J.Efuribe while K. Awokoya was also 6/3,6/2 better than R. Nandal.
Chairman of the Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena was also impressive in one of the Monday night games.
Okubena was too much for S. Wang and it was an easy ride as he won in straight sets of 6/0, 6/1.In other matches in the open singles, G. Familoni edged out C. Idike who scratched at 5/2,
L. Abayomi beat S. Oladapo in a keenly contested encounter 6/7, 6/2, 10/8. It was a match that kept fans and club members at the edge of their seats for the better part of the duration. N. Abbi was also 6/4, 6-3 better that A. Mustafa in another match.
All the male tennis players are competing in groups A and B while the women will compete in Ladies Singles.
The oldies are to vie for honours in veteran single for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans of 70 years and above are also involved.
Okubena assured that the tournament would be more interesting as the event enters climax.
“We are so happy about the turnout for this and we expect that it will get tougher as we move on,” Okubena said.
The AIICO Tennis Singles championship ends on Friday.
