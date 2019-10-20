Bishop Ukwuoma visits nonagenarian couple, gives blessing

I

t was heaven on earth Saturday, October 12, for Nnaji Family in the small kindred of Umuotuasi, Eluama, in Osina Town, Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, when His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr) Tochukwu Augustine Ukwuoma, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Orlu, paid an unscheduled visit to two nonagenarians, Chief Damian Nnaji and his wife Lolo Josephine Nnaji, a couple in their nineties, to comfort and bless them in the lord.

This was a beautiful reminder of the encounter of our lord Jesus Christ and Zacheus who was longing to see Christ from afar but Jesus saw his urge and told him that he would be in is house today.

Being in their nineties, it has been in the minds of the elderly couple to attain mass and church activities, but age and inability to move around have been a hindrance, yet they never missed their devotion to our lord Jesus Christ, through praying with their Rosary which to them is a source of strength in our lord.

The nonagenarians were very active in church activities until recently when the blessings of age weighed them down.

As good Catholics, perhaps, that could be part of the deducible reasons the highly revered Bishop considered it germane to visit the wonderful couple.

Beyond that, attaining the age 90 and even above was considered a great feat especially in this age and time of premature and short longevity.

In the company of Bishop Ukwuoma was The Parish Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church Osina, Rev Father Dominic Nwuzor accompanied in the visit.

While Bishop Ukwuoma was at the Chief Damian Compound, he prayed and blessed the couple and wished them well. “It is well with you, may God continue to bless you,” Ukwuoma prayed.

Then came the big one; the couple gathered their widow’s mite which they presented to the bishop. In his most humble mien, the bishop sent those items back to the couple, with the message that they should use it to take care of themselves.

This singular act drew tears of joy down the cheeks of those that were present.

To many, the visitation was not just a display of spiritual responsibility, it is also physical, it encourages, the couple; the visit, to many, has multiplier effects for the spiritual and physical well-being of the couple. The story will be told till Jesus comes because this was a-never happened in the annals of Osina community.

