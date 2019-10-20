Border closure: Ghana trade union calls for boycott of Nigerian goods

I

mpeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, yesterday, said his political adversaries treated him like a common criminal in spite of his constitutional immunity.

Achuba, who was impeached on Friday by the state House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct, said he was forcefully ejected out of his official residence.

He told reporters in Lokoja, the state capital, that he was placed under house arrest and electricity to his official residence disconnected.

Achuba was impeached few hours after the submission of the report of a Judicial Panel of Enquiry constituted by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

The panel, headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. John Baiyesha, had reportedly cleared Achuba of all the allegations levelled against him.

Narrating his ordeal, Achuba told journalists at his private residence that a police patrol van, on Saturday morning, blocked the main entrance of his official residence at the GRA Lokoja, preventing anyone from going in or out.

His words: “I was in the house on that fateful Saturday, when a police Hilux van parked and blocked the main gate of my official residence. They refused anyone to come into the house and also stopped anyone from going out of the house. What it implied was that I was placed under house arrest.

“With the situation then, and since my security details were withdrawn and I didn’t know if the policemen at the gate were real or fake, I had to lock myself in the room. After a while, the electricity to the house was disconnected.

“I asked my private assistant to put on the generator, which he did. After some minutes, a technician led by armed policemen, went straight to the generator and put it off, removed the battery, so I was in a total darkness throughout the night.”

Achuba explained that he had earlier forwarded the soft copy of the Certified True Copy of the panel report to the state Police Commissioner, Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He added: “But I was shocked when the state Police Commissioner told me on phone that I have to vacate my official residence. His actions also proved that he has long been bedding with my adversaries.

“As I speak to you now, I have no single car; some of my personal effects are still in the office and my official residence.”

Achuba, however, appealed to President Muhammad Buhari and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene and save the party from embarrassment, saying the illegality going on in the state was capable of costing the party fortunes.

He also urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up as the sanctity of the nation’s Constitution was being trampled upon.

He insisted that swearing-in anyone else as deputy governor amounted to illegality and a breach of the constitution.

“My purported impeachment last Friday by the state House of Assembly was unconstitutional and an illegality that will not stand the test of judiciary,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, the Kogi State House of Assembly has said there is no going back on Achuba’s impeachment as deputy governor.

The House Leader, Hassan Bello, who spoke on behalf of the state legislators, asked the former deputy governor to approach the court if not satisfied with his impeachment.

Bello also accused members of the judicial panel of inquiry of allegedly compromising the assignment given to them.

He said: “Based on the Rule of Procedure given to members of the panel, their assignment was a fact-finding one, and were not required to give any resolution.

“The panel submitted report to us and based on their report, we gave our verdict. The rule of procedure says that the panel is a fact-finding panel; they are not to give judgement and it was in the rule of procedure which they accepted. They are not supposed to give any verdict in this circumstance.

“The decision of whether the deputy governor is guilty or not guilty is that of the House. If you look at Section 188(11), it says the House of Assembly is the only authority which determines what gross misconduct is. It is not for the panel to say, proved or not proved.”

On the panel’s report which has gone viral, Bello expressed concern that the panel chairman attempted to compromise the process.

The lawmaker said: “I don’t know where that is coming from, can you imagine the panel chairman who said while addressing pressmen at the Assembly complex shortly after he submitted the report to the Speaker that it is not constitutional for him to disclose what is in report since he has submitted to the appropriate channel?

“How come few minutes later the whole report was on social media even before the deliberation of the House on the same report? Again, just to let you know that even the report in the public domain is not signed, for us, we know that the panel has compromised in the process.

“In the rule of procedure, it was written boldly that the panel shall not give the report of their investigation to anybody, except to the House of Assembly.

“We question the rationale behind the statement credited to the Panel Chairman, Barrister John Baiyeshea on the issue and wonder; what is his interest?

“So, if the panel has gone ahead to release the report to anybody, that means they are compromised.

“It is a known fact that the impeached Deputy Governor was on some national television stations discussing issues that should be classified information about the state government, going against the oath of secrecy he swore to himself. Does that not amount to a gross misconduct?

“Even at the panel, Elder Simon Achuba confirmed that he did appear on those stations. Then, how come the Panel said it was not proved?

“Aside that, he also affirmed through an affidavit that he did commit the offence as alleged and beside the reports he submitted came in three parts – part 1, 2, 3. How come, the version on social media is only part 1 and 2?

“In a nutshell, his actions already negated the oath of secrecy; is that not gross misconduct? Achuba also lied that he was not paid his salary when the schedules of payment showed clearly that he was paid. These and many more show that he negated his function as a Deputy Governor.

“Basically, our action was based on the report of the Panel and there is no going back from what we have done. If he is not comfortable with our decision, he can go to court.”

