Boxing: World champion in intensive care after car crash
Boxing world champion Errol Spence Jr has been involved in a serious car crash in Dallas, Texas.
A 29-year-old man was ejected from a Ferrari he was driving at high speed, when it veered over the centre of the road and flipped multiple times, Dallas Police said.
He is in intensive care and “expected to live”.
Spence Jr’s injuries are “not life threatening”, said Tim Smith of promoter Premier Boxing Champions.
The cause of Thursday’s crash at 2:53am local time on 500 S Riverfront Blvd is undetermined, reports the BBC.
The white Ferrari was travelling northbound, and crossed over the centre median on to the southbound lanes.
Police said the driver, the only person in the car, had not been wearing a seatbelt.
American welterweight Spence Jr beat Shawn Porter on a split decision to unify the IBF and WBC world titles on September 29, leaving the Texan unbeaten after 26 fights.
Messages of support have been sent on social media by Porter, Terence Crawford who holds the WBO welterweight title, and Manny Pacquiao who holds the division’s WBA belt.
Britain’s Kell Brook, who lost the IBF title to Spence Jr in 2017, and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also tweeted their support.
Golden Eaglets arrive Brazil for U17 World Cup
Five-time champions Nigeria has landed in host nation Brazil for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals which will hold October 26 – November 17.
A team of 25 players and nine officials flew out of the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday evening for Dubai, where they connected another flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Four players would be cut from the roster after the preparatory period before a 21-man World Cup squad is unveiled ahead of the opening encounter.
Nigeria won the 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 tournaments, but missed the 2017 finals in India. Head Coach Manu Garba, who led the 2013 winners, is confident that the Class of 2019 is in Brazil to reclaim the trophy.
The early departure will afford the Golden Eaglets a full two-week final preparatory period, before their opening match of the tournament against Hungary in Goiania on October 26.
Nigeria will then clash with Ecuador (at the same venue on October 29) and Australia (in Brasilia on November 1) in Group B.
Vitoria is the other city hosting the 24-nation championship.
FIFA U17 WORLD CUP BRAZIL 2019 GROUPS
GROUP A: Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Angola
GROUP B: Nigeria, Hungary, Ecuador, Australia
GROUP C: Korea Republic, Haiti, France, Chile
GROUP D: USA, Senegal, Japan, Netherlands
GROUP E: Spain, Argentina, Tajikistan, Cameroon
GROUP F: Solomon Islands, Italy, Paraguay, Mexico
25 EAGLETS IN BRAZIL FOR FIFA U17 WORLD CUP FINALS
Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen, Joseph Oluwabusola, Daniel Jinadu
Defenders: Charles Etim, Ogaga Oduko, Usman Ibrahim, Clement Ikenna, Shedrack Tanko, Quadri Edun, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi, Simon Omon
Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Akinkunmi Amoo, Daniel Francis, Ibraheem Jabaar, Ibrahim Sa’id, Monsuru Opeyemi, Fawaz Abdullahi, Idris Eletu-Odibo, Malcolm Ebowei, Peter Agba
Forwards: Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mayowa Abayomi
Eagles have full house as training begins in Singapore for Brazil
Three-time African champions Nigeria have full capacity in Singapore as they began training sessions on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s prestige friendly with five-time world champions Brazil.
Stoke City of England’s Oghenekaro Etebo is a late withdrawal from the roster, but all the other 21 players trained on Thursday morning and will train twice on Friday. The official training session will take place on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1pm Nigeria time on Sunday.
Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has opted not to call any more players following the withdrawal of Etebo, and Wednesday’s withdrawal of defender Olaoluwa Aina as a result of injury. The Franco-German already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor joined the camp following France-based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.
Solomon-Otabor and forward Peter Olayinka are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time ever while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.
Former junior international midfielder Ramon Azeez also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.
21 EAGLES TO BATTLE BRAZIL
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)
Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Efosa Solomon-Otabor (PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)
Osaka giving up US citizenship to play for Japan in 2020 Olympics – Media
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken steps to give up her U.S. citizenship to play for Japan in the 2020 Olympics, Japanese media said on Thursday.
The 21-year-old, born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother but raised in the United States, told NHK it will be special for her to represent host Japan at the Tokyo Games, the public broadcaster said.
Osaka, who will turn 22 on Wednesday, faced that deadline to relinquish one nationality because neither Japan nor the United States permits dual citizenship for adults, reports Reuters.
The Japanese Olympic Committee and a U.S.-based agent for Osaka in the United States could not immediately be reached outside business hours.
Japan, which has long prided itself on being homogeneous, is becoming more ethnically diverse. But prejudice remains against “haafu”, or half-Japanese, including cases of bullying against mixed-race children.
And while Japan has largely embraced Osaka, she still faces some indignities.
Two weeks ago, Osaka laughed off comments by a Japanese comedy duo who said she was “too sunburned” and “needed some bleach”, and turned the tables with a plug for Japanese cosmetic giant Shiseido, one of her sponsors.
In January, Japanese noodle company Nissin removed a commercial in which a cartoon character depicting Osaka was shown with pale skin and light brown hair, after it prompted an outcry.
Argentina fights back to hold Germany
Argentina came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Germany in a friendly in Dortmund.
In a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final, the hosts raced into an early lead when Serge Gnabry poked home in the 15th minute before Kai Havertz side-footed in seven minutes later.
But Argentina fought back after the break as substitute Lucas Alario’s header halved the deficit, reports the BBC.
Debutant Lucas Ocampos secured the draw with a deflected strike late on.
It was an impressive fightback by Argentina in a game that was ultimately turned on its head by Lionel Scaloni’s substitutions, with Ocampos coming on at half-time and Alario just after the hour mark.
It had been all Germany in a first half where Argentina failed to manage a single shot on target and when Gnabry grabbed his 10th goal in 11 international appearances, it looked like the hosts would go on to record a big win.
However, they took their foot off the pedal after the break, allowing Argentina to get back into the game.
By the end, 2014 World Cup winners Germany were perhaps fortunate not to finish on the losing side, with a last-minute panic in their penalty area only eased when Emre Can managed to scramble clear.
It could prove an important lesson in avoiding complacency for Joachim Low’s side as they prepare to resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign this weekend.
Germany, who are top of Group C and level on 12 points with Northern Ireland, travel to Estonia on Sunday.
Surprise reception excites Brume, coach
IAAF World Athletics Championships long jump bronze medalist, Ese Brume, and her coach, Kayode Yaya, have expressed their happiness over the surprise reception giving to them after returning from Doha, Qatar, the venue of the tournament by Eastern Mediterranean University. Brume, a student of Tourism and Hospitality management, at the Northern Cyprus school, was given a heroic welcome after winning bronze medal in Doha. Speaking with New Telegraph from her base, the Commonwealth and African Games champions said it was a big surprise to her seeing the students coming out in their numbers to welcome her. “It was a big surprise for me, I can’t really believe it,” she said.
“I was looking forward to having agoodrestafterthestress of the journey but all that disappeared when I saw my fellow students applauding me. “It shows they appreciated what I did and such thing will propel me to do more because it meant a lot to me. I really want to thank everyone for their support.”
On his own part, Yaya, who currently works as a coach in the school said the management of Eastern Mediterranean University had been supportive since the start of the World Championships. According to him, some top officials of the school were in Doha to lend moral support to the athlete and were all there till she won the bronze medal. Yaya said: “The Director of Sport, Cemal Konnolu and Athletic Coordinator, Hassan Maydon, were both in Doha, among others. “It was a good moment for Ese (Brume) and would have love to win the gold, but we will continue to work hard ahead of the Olympic Games next year.”
D’Tigress to face Mozambique, DR Congo in Olympic qualifiers
African Champions, D’ Tigress of Nigeria will face host Mozambique, DR Congo in Group A of the Africa Pre- Qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in November. D’Tigress won the AfroBasket Championship in Senegal this year and will battle Mozambique ranked and DR Congo for a semifinal spot.
The two top countries from both groups A and B at the end of the qualifiers will earn the tickets for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. In Group B are 11 times African Champions Senegal who will play alongside Mali and two-time winners Angola.
D’ Tigress only last August defeated Senegal at home by 60- 55 to win a second consecutive title in what was a pulsating encounter. The current Nigerian and African side is the best female basketball in history to reach to the quarterfinals of a FIBA World Championships. The qualifying tournament begins on November 14, 2019.
19 players hit Eagles’ camp for Brazil
…as injury knocks out Ola Aina
The camp of the senior national team has come alive ahead of their international friendly game against Brazil as 19 of the 23 players invited have arrived the camp. In total coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr will work with 22 players following the late withdrawal of Ola Aina due to a domestic accident and the decision not to call up a replacement for the Torino defender.
Ahead of the game which will take place on Sunday, October 13, all of the newly-invited players by Rohr have arrived the camp of the team as at the time of filing in this report and only five players are still being expected ahead of the start of training tomorrow. Oghenekaro Etebo, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Jamilu Collins and Shehu Abdullahi are the players yet to arrive the camp of the team as at 3pm Nigerian time which is 10pm in Singapore.
Moses Simon, Anderson Esiti, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi,Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuel Chukwueze,Chidozie Awaziem, Francis Uzoho, Peter Olayinka, Wilfred Ndidi, Ramon Azeez, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi. Meanwhile, Eagles will be without Torino’s of Italy defender Ola Aina when they take on the Brazilian senior national team. Reason, the NFF confirmed Aina’s unavailablility for the important tie on Wednesday morning.
“Torino of Italy wing back Ola Aina is out of Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil. He picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available,” NFF said on its Twitter handle. Given the short notice, the federation is unlikely to call up a replacement for the fullback. Manager Gernot Rohr assign Abdullahi Shehu or Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi the right full position usually given to Aina. The Brazil/ Nigeria match will kick-off on Sunday by 1pm Nigerian time.
Oparaku faults timing of friendly
Former international, Mobi Oparaku, has described this weekend Super Eagles’ friendly game against Brazil as unnecessary, claiming that the team is not ripe yet to face top teams like the five-time FIFA World Cup winner. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Heartland of Owerri Team Manager said the team was supposed to be playing morale boosting games like the one they played against Ukraine during the last international break.
“Playing against Brazil, I don’t really know the reasons behind it,” he said. “I think at this point in time, we are supposed to be playing friendlies that will improve the players and not the one that will demoralise them because I am sure Brazil will be coming to beat us well.
“We have to play against a team that will help the coach to access the players while they will also improve on their patterns. “For us to be playing Brazil, that means we already have a complete team or let me say our team is like 80 to 90 per cent ready not when we are still trying new players here and there. We are still scouting for new players and the result will not help our rankings.” Oparaku however charged the team to play the game as a competitive match and not just a mere friendly while also avoiding disgrace. According to him, Brazil are still hurt about the defeat they suffered against the country’s U-23 team at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and will always come out for revenge whenever they have the opportunity of playing against Nigeria.
He added: “They have to approach the match with all seriousness because the 1996 Olympics team already set the mark against Brazil. “Brazil will continue to look for ways of avenging what happened at the Games 23 years ago. Anytime they want to play Nigeria, they will always remember that day, so it is going to be a tough game.
“They will come out against us and we have to take the game as a competitive one and try as much as possible to avoid disgrace.” The Super Eagles will file out against the Seleção of Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.
25 Eaglets depart for Brazil
Twenty-five players departed the country on Wednesday for Brazil ahead of the 2019 U-17 World Cup after 33 of them underwent the mandatory MRI age test to determine their eligibility for the tournament. Coach Manu Garba had wanted to travel with at least 30 players to Sao Paulo for a training camp ahead of the World Cup. The coaches also proposed that cash-strapped NFF conduct the age test for the 50 players on the provisional squad submitted to FIFA for the World Cup.
The 25 players off to Brazil are made up mainly the squad which recently featured at the UEFA/CAF invitational tournament in Turkey, where they won two matches and lost on to Senegal. Coach Manu will be expected to submit a final 21-man squad for the World Cup by October 16, which will be 10 days before the big kick-off in Brazil. The Eaglets open their World Cup campaign against Hungary and will also battle Ecuador and Australia in the first round of the championship.
