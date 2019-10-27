Sports
Brazil 2019: Late Eaglets’ rally sinks Hungary
Five-time champions Nigeria swept past Hungary 4-2 in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil on Saturday evening, with three goals in six second half minutes that were just reward for the persistence and determination of the Golden Eaglets.
As happened when both teams last met at the championship – the inaugural edition in China 34 years ago – Hungary drew the first blood inside the first three minutes, as Gyorgy Komaromi took full advantage of poor defensive organization to slot past Daniel Jinadu in goal for Nigeria.
The Eaglets, in search of a sixth world title, created chance after chance and eventually drew level when captain Samson Tijani sent goalkeeper Kristjan Hegyi the wrong way from the spot after Wisdom Ubani had been upended in the box.
Tijani’s equalizer was Nigeria’s 150th goal in the history of the FIFA U17 World Cup.
Yet, the Europeans would again go into the lead, when Samuel Major placed the ball clinically beyond Jinadu from a counter attack as the Nigerian defence was again caught napping.
Still unruffled, the Eaglets continued to launch onslaught after onslaught, but were undone by a combination of poor passes and wayward shooting.
On resumption of the second half at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, the Eaglets took full control, dictating the pace and creating goalscoring opportunities, but poor finishing by Wisdom Ubani, captain Samson Tijani, Ibrahim Sa’id and Olakunle Olusegun delayed the turn-around.
The introduction of Akinkunmi Amoo and Ibrahim Jabaar invigorated the Nigerian side, and in the 79th minute, defender Usman Ibrahim was on the alert to head the ball into the net from a corner by Ibrahim Sa’id as keeper Hegyi made a poor job of coming out to claim the ball.
Two minutes later, it was 3-2 after Ibrahim Jabaar’s dazzling run ended with a pull –out from the left that defender Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi headed past Hegyi even as Donat Orosz tried in vain to stop the contact.
Tijani made the scoreline safe for a hard working Nigeria side when in the 85th minute, his angled free kick from 23 yards out was deflected by the head of Botond Balogh to wrong foot Hegyi.
In the other match of the opening day, host nation Brazil pounded Canada 4-1 in Brasilia.
Nigeria will go up against Ecuador in their next match on Tuesday at the same venue, with victory certain to take the Eaglets to the Round of 16 ahead of their final Group B encounter with Australia.
RESULTS
Nigeria 4 – 2 Hungary
Brazil 4 – 1 Canada
Carabao Cup: Fred will play Pogba’s position, Solskjaer confirms
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Fred will replace the injured Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield “for a while” and has backed him to “step up” in the Frenchman’s absence.
Following United’s 3-1 victory over Norwich in the Premier League, Solskjaer admitted that Pogba would not be back to full fitness and available for selection again until December.
Fred, 26, has featured in six top-flight games so far this season, but has only played the full match in the defeat against Newcastle and the draw with Liverpool in October, reports Sky Sports.
Last season the Brazil international played a largely peripheral role in the United squad, following his £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk.
“Fred will probably take Paul’s position for a while now,” Solskjaer said.
“There’s no use talking about who’s not going to be here for a long, long time because he’s not going to come on the pitch and help us until he’s fit.
“Paul’s been brilliant and he is a creative midfielder that we need, but then it is up to the others to step up.”
United face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.
The two sides’ previous meeting ended in a 4-0 victory for United on the opening day of the season, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (two), Anthony Martial and Daniel James.
Ahead of their clash with Frank Lampard’s side, Solskjaer insists that the result did not reflect the performance that his side put in against the Blues at Old Trafford in early August.
“I think Frank has done a good job because the performance against us was good. The result was bad,” said Solskjaer.
“We held our hands up as well and said: ‘4-0? Yeah, flattering’.
“We were pegged back, they pressed us, but we scored two goals, the second and the third within a minute which decided the game for us, so we didn’t think we were 4-0 better than them but it’s going to be an interesting game.”
Martial scored in the second half against Norwich last weekend and, along with David de Gea, provided a welcome boost to Solskjaer’s squad, with both coming back from spells on the sidelines at Carrow Road.
Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests new nickname for Ronaldo
Former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger believes Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should be celebrated with a new nickname.
Ronaldo has won five Ballons d’Or and five Champions Leagues along with a number of other major titles for club and country but (aside from CR7) the Portuguese hit-man has never really been given his own special moniker.
But Schwarzenegger – star of the new movie ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ – has an idea up his sleeve.
“In the NBA we have a guy that actually is called The Terminator,” the 72-year-old told the BBC.
“I don’t think there is any soccer player called The Terminator.
“So why don’t you start one. Ronaldo?
“Yeah, but you have to call him that, so then everyone will pick it up and call him The Terminator.”
Ronaldo became only the sixth player in history to rack up 700 career goals when he netted in Portugal’s EURO 2020 qualifier against Ukraine earlier this month.
And this isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has expressed admiration for the 34-year-old.
Back in 2013, the Austrian told Spanish radio station COPE: “He has a fantastic physique. He has some great abs, he looks spectacular. He looks to be in great shape, so it is clear he’s a great footballer.”
African champions, Cameroon, stumble at Brazil 2019
African champions, Cameroon are the spoilers, as they became the first African side to lose a match in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.
The Cameroonians were stunned 1-0 by Tajikistan.
Tajikistan’s head coach, Zaynidin Rakhimov, made a perfect pair of half-time subs – Amadoni Kamolov and Rustam Soirov came off the bench and combined to win the penalty kick that sealed the game.
It was a perfect way to start for the Central Asians in their first match on the world stage since 2007, while the Cameroonians were left licking their wounds on their return after a 16-year absence.
Tajikistan showed some resolute defending and strong organisation to survive an early onslaught from a Cameroon side who dominated goalscoring opportunities.
The Tajiks, who relied largely on counter-attacks, took the lead as Rahmatov converted from the penalty spot six minutes after the interval following a foul from Cameroon goalkeeper Manfred Ekoi.
Tajikistan, having had a goal chalked off after a VAR review, were then reduced to 10 men when Shuhrat Elmurodov was dismissed for a second cautionable offence with just under 20 minutes remaining.
NAFEST 2019: Culture, sports are unifying factors – Oba of Benin
His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin Kingdom has observed that while culture and sports have been unifying forces in Nigeria, the story unfortunately has not been the same for politics.
The first class monarch was speaking at the Benin Golf Course during the Royal Golf Tourney forming part of activities lined up at the 2019 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture hosted in Benin.
The Oba who was received at the event by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, noted that culture had been an instrument for entrenching peace, unity and national integration wishing politics in Nigeria has not been so divisive. His Royal Majesty used the opportunity to inform everyone that as a major custodian of our rich culture, he does not hesitate to promote Nigeria during his international engagements and diplomatic sojourns.
The Oba thanked Otunba Runsewe specially for leading to Benin for the first time in the history of NAFEST, 30 participating states describing the NCAC helmsman as a good Nigerian. As Benin concludes a high-profile NAFEST, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior ranking government officials who took part at the annual event agreed that the Federal Government must now reposition the culture and living arts sector to foster peace and unity while generating employment to empower Nigerians.
S’West, S’South dominate Chevron Junior Tennis Mastersally
Players from the South-West and South-South completely dominated the eight events of the Chevron Junior Tennis Masters which ended at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday.
The tournament which featured two age categories – boys and girls 12s and 16s – was the culmination of a three-month long training programme which impacted over 1500 school and out of school children in seven target locations. The masters tournament featured the best players from the training programmes and the best players from the six zones of the country.
The grand finale started with the girl’s 12 between Nene Yakubu of the South West, runner up in the last edition, and Favour Amaechi from the South-South. Yakubu who was favoured to win and got majority support from about 1000 students and children who attended the finals, overcame a late surge from Amaechi which saw the Port Harcourt based girl take the second set to win 10-7, 8-10, 10-3.
The boy’s 12 final took an almost similar pattern with the No.1 seed, Seun Ogunsakin (aka Nadal) from the South West, also a runner-up in the last edition, rallying back from a set down to clinch the title 7-10, 10-5, 10-8. Rebecca Ekpeyong of the South-South retained her title with a tough 12-10, 10-12, 10-3 victory over Jesutoyosi Adeusi of the South West.
With top 16s like Omolade Aderemi, Favour Moses, and Omolayo Bamidele promoted to the seniors, it was assumed that 15 year-old Ekpeyong was going to have an easy tournament but that proved not to be the case as she also had a testy semifinal match against Mary Udofa from the North Central.
Wike, Real Madrid sign agreement on P’Harcourt Academy
Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Football Club have signed an agreement to develop the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt into an international football academy.
The signature of the ratification protocol was executed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation , Enrique Sanchez.
On September 21, 2019, the Rivers unveiled the Real Madrid Football Academy constructed by the Wike Administration to promote professional football. At yesterday’s agreement signing ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeau Stadium, home of Real Madrid Football Club, Wike said the State was preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a tool to empower Rivers’ children.
He added that the academy would also serve as an avenue to grow the economy of Rivers State, which is the second largest in the country, and equally urged officials of Real Madrid to serve as ambas sadors of Rivers State to the rest of Europe. He said: “We are preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a veritable pathway for our young stars to be international football talents and for them to realise their dreams.
“We will offer them exposure, nurturing opportunities and mentorship by world renowned professionals at the Real Madrid Academy “.
He informed the Real Madrid Football Club management that Rivers had already exhibited seriousness by developing the needed infrastructure at the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.
“Taking the interest of our youths, the Real Madrid Academy is designed for culture and holistic programmes with a comprehensive package for the acquisition of high level knowledge in a comfortable and inspiring environment “, he said. Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation , Sanchez commended the Rivers for its commitment to using football as a tool to empower youths, and assured that the Real Madrid Foundation will continue to partner with it for the training and exposure of Rivers children.
2019 Zenith Women Basketball fallout: MFM to beef up team for FIBA Africa tourney
2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League runner up, MFM Queens, have concluded plans to beef up the team ahead of the FIBA Africa Club championship.
MFM alongside champions, Air Warriors, will both be representing the country in the tournament scheduled for December with FIBA Africa yet to decide the final host of the competition between Angola and Madagascar who have both indicated interest. Speaking with our correspondent, MFM Worldwide Director of Sports, Godwin Enakhena, said they would miss the services of about six of the players that finished second at the women league last week Thursday. Six of my players can’t play on the continent because they’re not 18 yet,” he said. “The FIBA rules say so.
Two of them are actually in the national U-18 team. Now, we have to recruit six new players for the continent.” Despite playing with bulk of young players, the club formed just in 2018 defeated some of the experienced teams in the league before succumbing to the fire power of Air Warriors, who made their debut in the league this season.
MFM defeated Dolphins 58-53 in the semifinal game, they had earlier qualified from Akure zone in the first round without losing a game. The club will hope to continue their good run when they get to play on the continent later in the year.
This will be the first time that First Bank will not be playing on the continent while other top clubs like Customs, Deepwater and the likes also failed to get ahead of the new comers.
AIICO Tennis singles event hots up at Ikoyi Club
The AIICO Tennis Singles Championship which started on Friday at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts enters crucial stages this evening. Male smashers are competing in groups A and B while the women will compete in Ladies Singles.
The oldies are not left out as there is veteran single for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans of 70 years and above are also involved.
This event is part of the run-in tournaments of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis section which has maintained a very busy schedule in the 2019.
It will be recalled that the a new tennis tournament sponsored by Eko Disco was concluded earlier in the month. Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, on Monday said the AIICO Tennis Singles tournament had been very competitive.
Okubena said he was elated about the number of new events being staged by the elite club in recent times. “AIICO is not new in the club but we are particularly glad that we are having a good run of events at the tennis section.
“Members of the club across all ages and gender are happy because we are making new friends and we are excited that there are events to boost their skills in tennis “As the year rolls to an end, we expect more events at the club. We thank our sponsors AIICO for keeping faith with us” The tournament ends on Friday.
Alleged $130, 000 fraud: ICPC arrests AFN Secretary General
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, has announced the arrest of the former Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Amaechi Akawu.
The commission said Akawu was arrested over allegations of misappropriation of $130, 000 belonging to the International Association of Athletics Federation.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the ICPC said: “Akawu was detained on Tuesday October 22, 2019 following his arrest and was subsequently released on administrative bail the next day, to enable him submit some vital documents that were requested by investigators handling the case” According to the statement: “ICPC had received a petition alleging that he had failed to account for $130,000 mistakenly paid into the account of AFN in 2017 by the IAAF.
“IAAF had in a letter to AFN in March 2017, volunteered to grant $20, 000 to the federation towards the successful hosting of the CAA Grand Prix Competition in Delta State, popularly known as 2017 Warri Relay Competition.
“However, the international body for athletics while fulfilling the pledge, mistakenly paid $150, 000 to AFN in May, 2017, a sum which was far in excess of the $20, 000 grants it had earlier pledged. “IAAF quickly wrote to its Nigerian counterpart two months after the payment admitting the mistake and promptly requested that the $130,000 excess be returned forthwith”. It added that: “AFN is yet to refund the excess fund with Akawu as the Secretary General, claiming that the entire $130, 000 was spent on hosting the competition that held in July, 2017.
“Details available to the commission have revealed several transactions on the account which were originated by the Secretary General moments after the payment of the money.
“ICPC found out that Akawu, acting without AFN Board, got several approvals for the release of the money through a series of letters to the then Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung.
“On different occasions, he requested for and got approval for the release of N30.4 million, N4.9 million and $20, 000 all in the month of July, 2017 as expenses for the competition.
He also requested for N9.5 million in the same period, but N5 million was approved by the then Permanent Secretary”. The commission further disclosed that: “Akawu is yet to furnish the commission with the evidence of the expenditures, telling investigators that he had submitted all the documents relating to how the $130,000 was spent by AFN to the registry in the office of the Minister”.
Eagles must maintain momentum – Adepoju
Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju, has charged the Super Eagles to maintain the momentum as the coaches continue to build a future team for the country. Adepoju said with the performance against Ukraine and Brazil in recent friendly games, the players had shown that they are coming of age. According to him, the performances in the friendlies would be nothing if they fail to get result against Benin and Lesotho in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
“The team is in the right direction and they will be full of confidence after the back-to-back draws against Ukraine and Brazil,” he said. “They should be consistent and keep on improving on what they have been doing at the moment and I see them getting the result against Benin and Lesotho.
They should go for victory and play as they have been doing in recent times. “Nigerians are looking up to them and they must not disappoint because nobody will remember the results against Ukraine and Brazil respectively if they didn’t get satisfactory results against Benin at home and Lesotho away next month.” Speaking further with New Telegraph, the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan General Manager said Nigeria should forget about what happened with the CHAN team, who failed to qualify for the tournament organised for players playing in their home leagues.
It would be recalled that the Super Eagles team B lost 4-3 on aggregates to the Sparrow Hawks of Togo in the final round of the qualifiers and failed to qualify for Cameroon 2020. Meanwhile, the Nigeria LaLiga Amabassador, has applauded the organiser of the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League, claiming the league is another avenue to unearthed talents for the country. Adepoju said:
“This is a championship to be applauded because it gives another opportunity for talents to be unearthed. “I will have to praise the organisers for a wonderful job. It has improved from what we saw last year and I know it will keep improving. There are so many talents coming out of the competition which is a good one for Nigeria as a country.”
