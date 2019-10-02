News
BUA to NPA: Stop misleading the public
he Management of BUA Ports and Terminal, a member of the BUA Group, yesterday, told the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to desist from spreading inaccurate information about “the deliberate, and illegal decommissioning of BUA Terminal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State”. The company said the action was done without following due process.
Responding to statements credited to the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, that the decision was taken for health and safety reasons as a result of failure of the terminal operators to reconstruct the berths, BUA disclosed that the NPA failed to carry out any of its own obligations under the Lease Agreement, which are necessary and required for any meaningful reconstruction to take place.
It also said that NPA has not responded to BUA’s several requests for approval to perform remedial action on the berth.
The company in a statement last night, said they had contacted a renowned construction company to effect the needed repairs at the terminal and thereafter paid the sum of E4.7million but that approval letters sent to the NPA for work to begin were without reply, thereby making any construction work impossible.
BUA also said the failure of the NPA to provide security for the terminal as required in the lease agreement has given way for nefarious activities of hoodlums and vandals, who over a period of time cut the pipes and steel beams of the berths, thereby affecting their stability and consequently making remedial works imperative.
BUA Group described attempts by the NPA to ensure it decommissions BUA Ports and Terminal without due consideration for arbitration or the subsisting court injunction, as scripted and in total disregard for due process and the rule of law.
According to the statement from the management: “It is gratifying to note that the MD of the NPA admitted issuing a Notice of Termination but interestingly omitted to acknowledge that NPA failed to abide with the provisions of the Lease Agreement, especially the dispute resolution provisions. The Agreement provides that certain steps must be taken where there is a dispute which if cannot be resolved amicably, should be referred to arbitration.
“As a responsible corporate citizen, which appreciates the coercive powers of the NPA as an agency of Government, BUA approached the Federal High Court for the protection of its rights and investments. The court dutifully granted an injunction restraining the NPA from giving effect to the Notice of Termination and also ordered parties to proceed to arbitration in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. In essence, NPA was enjoined to await the outcome of the arbitration proceedings.
“Rather than wait for the outcome of the arbitration proceedings, which NPA itself had initiated, NPA again issued a letter decommissioning the terminals, which is tantamount to an effective termination of the Agreement, ostensibly relying on a letter written by us requesting the approval of NPA (as required under the Agreement), to carry out remedial works.
“We restate that there is no provision under the Agreement enabling NPA to decommission the terminals neither is there anything in our letter to the NPA that to suggest that the remedial works required to be carried out on the berths affected requires a closure of the entire Terminal.
“We note the statement by the MD of NPA alleging that BUA Ports and Terminals failed to reconstruct the berths as a purported reason for the said termination. It is however interesting to note that the MD of NPA failed to state that NPA actually failed to carry out any of its own obligations under the Agreement to date, which obligations are necessary and required for a concomitant obligation by for any meaningful reconstruction. For instance, the NPA has the specific obligation to dredge the ports, repair, renew, rebuild the quay walls and provide security for the terminals. It did not do any of these.
“It was the failure of the NPA to provide the required security that led to the nefarious activities of hoodlums and vandals, who over a period of time cut the pipes and steel beams of the berths thereby affecting their stability and consequently making remedial works imperative.
“Our stance is that the NPA under the current management should desist from misleading the general public with inaccurate statements and deliberate misinformation.
“We restate that disputes are not resolved on pages of newspaper, twitter accounts or other social media.
“We believe that if the NPA has confidence in the merits of its case, it should as a law abiding Agency of Government and creation of statute, diligently prosecute its claims in the arbitration”. BUA Group added.
News
Tribunal upholds Ortom’s election as Benue gov
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday upheld the election of Governor Samuel Ortom as the duly elected governor of the state.
Delivering the judgement, which lasted for over nine hours, Chairman of the three-member tribunal, Justice Henry Olusiyi, dismissed the petition by the defeated All Progressives Congress, (APC), Emmanuel Jime and his party for lack of merit.
Jime was challenging the return of Ortom as winner of that election, alleging that the election was marred with irregularities, over-voting and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and prayed the court to declare him winner on the ground that he scored majority of lawful votes cast with a margin of 2, 224 votes.
But the tribunal, in its final verdict, said the petitioner was unable to prove his case, and declared the second respondent Ortom of the PDP as winner of the
March poll.
News
EFCC arraigns American national, Ramirez, over $388.8m US visa fraud
An American national, Marco Antonio Ramirez, was on Monday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding Nigerians of $388,838.88 in a USA green card scam.
Ramirez was arraigned alongside his companies; USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instaldodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, was docked on a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.
The anti-graft commission alleged that Ramirez obtained the money from different people under false representation that the money was for an investment in his company, USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP in the employment based forth preference (EB-5), a United State of America investor programme, which will qualify them to be eligible for the US Green Card.
The prosecution counsel, Mrs Vera Aigboje said the offence contravened Section 1(3)of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences act, No 14 of 2006.
Also, the defendants were alleged to have obtained the total sum of $388.838.88 from Oludare Talabi and Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon in various tranches.
Following his plea of not guilty, the defence counsel, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) prayed the court to allow defendants continued on bail granted him earlier by a sister judge, Justice Josephine Oyefeso
News
#SexForGrades: Atiku advocates legislation, punitive measures
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for punitive measures and legislation to curb the incidences of sex-for-marks in the nation’s higher institutions.
Atiku, who was reacting to the BBC undercover documentary that implicated a lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in the the latest exposé for #SexForGrades in public universities, said there must be a deterrence to such behaviour.
The former Vice President in a statement Monday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said there should be checks and balances on the processes of communication between lecturers and students.
“As a father and promoter of education, Atiku Abubakar believes that we should not allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive. In fact, that is a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.
“The overwhelming outrage, outpouring of examples and outright naming of perpetrators means that unless something is done, and expeditiously too, young people might begin to take the laws into their own hands.
“Moreover, there is a compelling need to focus on helping the victims to also cope with their turmoil – at least one person wanted to kill herself three times,” Atiku recalled.
News
Invictus Obi forfeits N280.5m to FG
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N280.5 million warehoused in the bank accounts of two firms linked to Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, to the Federal Government.
The 31-year-old Okeke is currently standing trial in the United States of America for an alleged $11 million cyber fraud.
Justice Aikawa’s order was sequel to the granting an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The two firms involved are; Invictus Oil and Gas Limited and Invictus Investment Limited.
In his arguments, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the motion was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, Section 44 (2) (b) of the Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
The lawyer told the court that the funds domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Zenith Bank, were “reasonably suspected” to be proceeds of cyber crime.
He sought for an order of Interim forfeiture of the fund to the Federal Government to prevent Okeke from dissipating same saying the court is empowered by law to do so.
After listening to Oyedepo’s submissions, Justice Aikawa made an order for the temporary forfeiture of the fund to the Federal Government.
He also directed the anti-graft agency to publish the interim order in a national daily for the two firms or any other interested party to show cause within 14 days why the fund should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
In an affidavit in support of the motion, an EFCC’s investigator, Ariyo Muritala, disclosed that he was one of the officers assigned to investigate the request for information from the United States Department of Justice, office of the Legal Attache, U.S Consulate General, on Obinwanne George Okeke and three others.
News
Herders/farmers clashes: Fulani leaders adopt NLTP – PDP BoT chair
Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin said Fulani leaders have endorsed the proposal by Northern Governors Forum for the establishment of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), as solution to the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.
Jibrin, who spoke in an interview Monday, assured that cattle roaming would be a thing of the past as Fulani leaders have begun enlightenment of the herders to accept the programme.
“Fulani leaders are meeting to enlighten the herdsmen to accept the National Livestock Programme adopted by the Northern governors.
“We are trying hard to ensure that herdsmen are confined to convenient places thereby bringing to an end (cattle) roaming,” Senator Jibrin stated.
Northern governors had adopted the NLTP at a meeting in Kaduna last month, describing it as a pathway for modernising pastoral farming.
The PDP BoT Chairman, who expressed the confidence that Nigeria would overcome her security challenges, however, advised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to stop its unprovoked attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan.
He noted that Jonathan saved the nation from bloodbath by conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election.
Jibrin took exception to the accusation of former British Prime Minister, David Cameron against Jonathan in his book, noting that “the Nigeria security problems are serious to single out one particular individual for blame.”
News
BEDC to give out 67,452 prepaid meters to Ekiti consumers
- As metering begins in Ado Ekiti
Benin Electricity Distribution Company(BEDC) has expressed it’s readiness to give out a total of 67, 452 meters to consumers in Ekiti State.
This is an effort to ensure accurate metering and put in place mechanism to safeguard the rights of electricity consumers in the state.
The Company said metering all consumers will encourage willingness to pay the monthly bills and reduce the burden of huge debt being owed by consumers through estimated billings.
The BEDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Funke Osibodu, represented by the Executive Director in charge of Commercial, Dr. Abu Ejoor, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti on Monday during the official launch of the mapping and enumeration exercises leading to the registration of consumers to have acccess to meters.
For the scheme to be successful, Osibodu urged the government to implement relevant laws to stop cases of vandalism, advising that mobile courts can be set up to try some of the criminals perpetrating this nefarious act.
She said the mapping and enumeration initiatives were in line with the directive of the National Eletricity Regulation Commission NERC), to encourage development of independent and competitive meter services, eliminate estimated billings, attract private investments, close the metering gap and ensure revenue assurance in Nigeria electricity supply industry.
Osibodu said power will be restored in Gbonyin and Ekiti East local government areas of the state that have been in darkness for over five years after the scheme, saying the power outage in the councils was caused by rejection of bulk billings by consumers in the affected areas.
Osibodu lamented that the greatest challenges of electricity suppy in Ekiti have always been the transmission bottlenecks , vandalism , massive energy theft, high community unrest and huge debt owed on bills.
“We have been able to correct some of these challenges through rehabilitation of some of the damaged facilities like Ikogosi/Erinjiyan/Ipole Iloro on Aramoko 33KV, commissioning of Ado Ekiti 2.5MVA 33/11KV injection substations to increase power supply from six to 12 hours,” she said.
The BEDC official in charge of Ekiti, Mrs Kunbi Labiyi, said the company has been trying to improve electricity supply despite the administrative and technical hitches it suffers, saying some communities have been energised to boost the economy and diversify the economy from the civil service structure.
News
Bodies of 13 women found after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean
Italian coastguards recovered the bodies of 13 women who died after a crowded migrant boat capsized in heavy weather as rescue boats approached it off the coast of Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily, local authorities said on Monday.
The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 survivors, but they feared many other people might have died in the accident – the latest in a long line of sea disasters to hit migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.
One of the survivors said she had lost her sister and eight-month-old niece in the tragedy.
The ship, which had set sail from Tunisia, had been carrying around 50 people, almost all from Tunisia and West African, the U.N. migration agency said.
Italian coastguards received an alert late on Sunday that a boat was in difficulty. Two rescue vessels found the ship, which was already listing, just after midnight about 6 nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa.
“In order to proceed with the transfer operation, the naval units approached the small boat, but the adverse weather conditions and the sudden movement of migrants caused the vessel to overturn,” the coastguard said in a statement.
Coffins were lined up on the quay of the small port of Lampedusa as a coastguard ship entered harbour on Monday, bringing the bodies to shore.
Italian magistrates have opened an investigation into the disaster, with a magistrate from Sicily flying to Lampedusa on Monday to lead the probe, reports Reuters.
Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency, the UNHCR, said more than 1,000 people had died in the Mediterranean so far this year, most trying to cross from lawless Libya to Europe.
“This highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation in the Mediterranean,” he said.
The Italian interior ministry says some 7,939 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, down 63% on the same period in 2018 and 93% on 2017 levels.
Italy has introduced tough laws over the past year to dissuade charity rescue ships from operating in the Mediterranean in an effort to cut back on the number of possible asylum-seekers reaching the country.
The government has also urged both Tunisia and Libya to do more to prevent migrant boats from setting sail.
Over the past 18 months, the largest number of migrants entering Italy have come from Tunisia, a change from previous years when the new arrivals came mainly from sub-Saharan Africa.
Between January 1 and October 7, the interior ministry said 2,232 Tunisians had reached Italy by boat. The next largest group by nationality, were Pakistanis, with 997 making the crossing, followed by migrants from the Ivory Coast, who totalled 867.
News
Group accuses US-based journalist of blackmailing Buhari’s appointees
South Eastern Alliance for Democracy and Progress (SEADP) has cautioned media practitioners to stop using their platform to deliberately spread fake news for cheap propaganda and pecuniary benefits. The group dropped this hint in Enugu after a one- day interactive session on the role of media in the fight against insecurity in the country. According to a statement released to the media by group’s Secretary General Dr. Jideofor Nzekwe, the group affirmed that media has a constitutional role in a democracy which must be discharged according to the law.
The group frowned at those they described as media practitioners who use fake news to promote instability across the country. The group gave an example of Jackson Ude, who is said to be a publisher of an online news platform, Pointblanknews. The statement described the New York based publisher as a known scammer who has been in the business of blackmail, smear attacks and extortion for more than twenty years. The group further confirmed that regrettably, Mr. Ude who was a former aide to former President Jonathan does not hide the fact that he is in a mission to demonize the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by posting irresponsible online propaganda.
The group further observed that the Publisher has recently carried false stories on his platform Pointblanknews.com, calculated to tarnish the image of key appointees of Buhari government including Prof. Charles Dokubo, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program on the Niger Delta, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation among others. According group’s scribe, this Jackson Ude leads a despicable gang of blackmailers who keep on spreading lies, half-truths and outright fabrications to get underserved attention. On several occasions, according to the statement “this man and his group have made unsubstantiated claims of phantom corruption charges and imaginary contract awards against their targets just to tarnish the image of these appointees”.
“We are aware that many politicians have been victims of this brand of defamatory, irresponsible and gangster journalism. We are warning every discerning member of the public especially those in the social media to beware of his falsehood. However, the painful thing is that Mr. Ude and his unpatriotic cohorts are doing these damages abroad and their actions have potential negative implications on the image of our dear country. This fugitive deserves to be prosecuted and handed appropriate punishment as a warning to others” the statement read.
The group consequently called on all security agencies especially the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to watch out for him so that he can brought home to face justice. It was confirmed that a formal petition in this regard has been despatched to all relevant agencies home and abroad to ensure that Mr. Ude and his collaborators are placed on a watchlist.
The South East Alliance for Democracy and Progress is a group of not-for- profit organisation across the states in the old south eastern region that is working together to promote democracy and stability through grassroots based initiatives. The interactive session was attended by 65 journalists and media practitioners from the region.
News
Turkey set to invade Syria; US to remove forces from area
Turkey is set to invade Syria, as the country had been threatening in recent months, with the U.S. saying it will remove all of its forces from the “immediate area,” according to the White House.
The news came late Sunday after President Donald Trump spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone earlier in the day.
“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria,” the White House said in a statement late Sunday. “The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”
The White House also confirmed that Turkey will take possession of all captured ISIS fighters from the past two years.
“The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused,” the U.S. said in it statement. “The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer.”
Trump and Erdogan agreed to meet at the White House in November, Turkish state media reported, though the White House did not mention that in its statement.
Negotiators from the U.S. and Turkey had reached an agreement August 7 to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria in order to secure the territory once held by the Islamic State.
The deal came after Erdogan had threatened to take up an offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces that had helped eliminate ISIS. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces — the PKK and YPG — terrorist organisations .
But the agreement was only a stopgap with Erdogan repeating those calls in recent weeks, reports abcnews.
News
Former US President Carter falls, requires stitches
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 95, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, but “feels fine” and will attend a Habitat for Humanity event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night, his staff said.
Carter’s fall on Sunday required stitches above his brow, said spokeswoman Deanna Congileo in a statement emailed to reporters.
“He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee,” Congileo said.
Carter, a Democrat who was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, was elected president in 1976 and served one term in the White House. He was defeated for re-election in 1980 by Republican Ronald Reagan.
Since leaving the presidency, Carter has drawn international praise for his humanitarian work. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, reports Reuters.
He is the longest-living U.S. president, celebrating his 95th birthday on Tuesday.
