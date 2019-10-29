Politics
Budget: Lawan’s threat spurs MDAs to action
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the threat by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, that the apex Assembly will give zero budgetary allocation to any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of government that fails to honour Senate’s invitation for budget defence, is yielding positive result in the ongoing 2020 budget defence process
In previous assemblies, budget passage had always dragged for many months after being presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
However, delay in budget passage at the National Assembly became worse in the Eighth Assembly, when the relationship between the apex legislative institution and the executive was most acrimonious.
The reason could be traced to the frosty relationship between the executive and the leaderships of the two chambers of the National Assembly, which led to mutual suspicion and distrust between the two arms of government, with each trying to frustrate the other.
Senator Bukola Saraki and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara had emerged the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Eighth Assembly respectively, contrary to the wishes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency.
Public affairs analysts believe that this was responsible for some heads of the agencies and ministries’ disrespecting the National Assembly and its resolutions, particularly invitations for budget defence or any other thing whatsoever.
For instance, in March 2018, following rampant failures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear for budget, the Senate, in a resolution, threatened to pass the 2018 budget without submissions from recalcitrant MDAs.
The threat followed the observation made in plenary by the then Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, who told the Senate that majority of MDAs refused to turn up for their budget defence as required by law.
He said: “Majority of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies are not coming forward to interface with the standing committees. Some of the ministers will tell you they have a team, they are going outside the country and because of that the MDAs are not fully ready.
“So we don’t have the reports yet. We believe that when the MDAs come forward, our colleagues will be able to finish their work. Some of the committees are unable to do their work. When they screen what they have brought, they will ask them to go back to us but they don’t come back.
“That is really delaying the work for majority of the standing committees and that is why up till today, we don’t have a comprehensive report.”
Saraki who expressed serious concerns about the attitude of the MDAs, said that the Senate was prepared to conclude the process of the 2018 Appropriations Bill to ensure its passage but regretted that the MDAs were not cooperative.
He noted that the perception of the public was that the National Assembly was deliberately delaying the budget when the contrary was the truth.
Similar experience was also witnessed during the 2019 budget defence hearings with the MDAs. Many of the heads of the establishments failed to honour invitations by lawmakers as and when due, leading to serious delay in passing the document.
Having witnessed this anomalous attitude of the MDAs towards the National Assembly, and not willing to encounter a repeat of the experience, the Senate cautioned heads of the MDAs not to indulge in the ugly record of the past.
President Muhammadu Buhari, had on October 8, 2019, presented a budget of N10.33 trillion estimates for the 2020 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly, and also appealed to the members of the apex Assembly to expeditiously consider and approve the money, to facilitate early implementation.
The National Assembly had resolved to return the country’s budget cycle to January to December calendar. In keeping with this decision, the Senate immediately swung into action, by commencing debate on the general principles of the bill barely 24 hours after it was laid by the President.
The Senate also concluded debate on the Appropriation Bill within one week and passed it for second reading as well as committed it to the sub-committees of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, to engage the MDAs on defence hearing sessions.
However, when the Bill passed for second reading two weeks ago, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, gave the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) two-week ultimatum to appear before the Senate Standing committees to defend their budgets or risks zero allocation.
The apex legislative chamber also passed a resolution, mandating the sub-committees on Appropriations to compile their reports on the budget defence with various MDAs and present to the chamber in plenary within two weeks.
When Lawan was giving the ultimatum, he said that the window for budget defence for MDAs would end by October 29, and warned that any MDA that failed to appear before the date should forget about budget defence and prepare to go with zero budget.
He also advised the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to present its budget proposal on time, insisting that failure to present the budget would amount to non-provision of funds for the commission to spend for the 2020 fiscal year.
He said that the Senate would no longer tolerate MDAs which spend funds without appropriation, as has been the experience in the past, when many revenue-generating agencies refused to subject their budgets to National Assembly scrutiny.
He said that the Senate had put November 5, as timeline for it to conclude matters relating to budget defence, to ensure that the money bill would be passed in good time, probably before the end of this year.
The President of the Senate urged all the committees to work closely with the Appropriations Committee to meet the set date, and make a very serious departure from previous practices, when budget passage would drag into half of the fiscal year.
He said that it was time for the National Assembly members to show that it could pass the budget before the end of the year, and accordingly encourages the executive arm to ensure early and full implementation of the budget.
It is however, important to note that, following the threat by Lawan to punish defaulting MDAs with zero budgetary allocations in the 2020 fiscal year, heads of these agencies have been responding to invitations for their budget defence.
Therefore, it is likely that the Senate, and indeed the National Assembly may conclude the budget defence either this week or next week, as there has not been much reported cases of disloyalty to invitations by the MDAs.
Sanwo-Olu ‘ll fix uncompleted projects – Tobun
Hon. Abiodun Tobun represents Epe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview, he speaks on governance in the state, the priorities of the incumbent government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and infrastructural development. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
How would the people of Lagos State know that they have a new Sheriff in town in the area of road infrastructure because it seems Lagos roads are now in a sorry state?
The Lagos State government under Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is ready and determined to fix infrastructure in the state. We all see that a state of emergency has been declared on roads in the state by the state government. The government is ready to deplore all strategic and technical know-how to fix all the roads in the state.
The plan of the government is to fix the roads that are in bad shape and those already dilapidated and continue to maintain the roads in the state. The government is ready to deplore passion and energy on road repair in the state.
Lots of manpower has been lost in traffic gridlock in the state. With good roads, business activities will flourish, what people go through to get things done will reduce and generally, the aesthetic value of the environment would be better enhanced.
With good roads, the wear and tear on the vehicle will reduce. Fixing the roads, constructing bridges and pedestrian bridges would be better under this government.
At the same time, we need to advise our people that the roads constructed by the government should be guided by them. We should not be agents of destruction. You see a lot of people performing mechanical activities on the roads, this should be discouraged. Those who cut roads should stop. If you want to cut a road to lay pipes or anything make sure you take permission from the appropriate government agency and such road should be fixed back immediately.
Basically, fixing existing roads, reconstructing the failed road and continuous road maintenance is the principle of the government.
It’s like many of the roads are bad, people didn’t expect that so many roads should go bad at the same time in a city such as Lagos. The former administration embarked on the construction of new roads and neglected road maintenance. Should we expect a new approach this time around?
In the last few years, about two years ago, the policy where one seems to start a new project and abandoned the existing ones became rampant. The road maintenance started by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State governor and continued by former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola was abandoned midway by the last administration.
The Public Works Corporation (PWC) that was supposed to patch bad roads and repair roads were not allowed to work, yet a lot of vehicles enter Lagos every day. But this is being addressed by the current government. In advanced countries, they continuously maintain their infrastructure, which is why you see their environment wearing a new look every day. You must maintain anything you are using continuously.
That is why even as human beings we take drugs and go for medical checkups. Most of the roads were abandoned in the last few years. But this government is determined about road construction, road maintenance, and continuous road maintenance policy. The existing roads must be well maintained for the people to use both day and night. This government would go back to that policy. They have given bigger road projects to big construction companies, while the inner roads and others are being repaired by the PWC. Then those roads would be put back into proper perspective.
When should we expect the completion of the Agege Bridge project?
The projects embarked upon by the last administration would be completed by this government to make life more meaningful and more comfortable for our people. Abandoning the road projects started by the last administration would make life difficult for our people. For example, the Agric-Ishawo road started by the last administration is been completed; the Pen Cinema flyover initiated by the last administration is being completed by the current government. The completion of the projects would be determined by the work schedule of the project given to the construction companies. We are not to determine when the projects would be completed; it depends on what the ministry has given them. Our own is to ensure that they do what they said they were going to do base on the Appropriation Law of the state.
Kogi West: Melaye, Adeyemi renew rivalry
Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi are familiar foes as far as Kogi West Senatorial District is concerned. In this report, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the renewed battle of wits between the duo ahead of the November 16 senatorial rerun election
ome November 16, the people of Kogi State will march out en masse to take part in the forthcoming governorship election, whose outcome will determine either continuity or change of baton in the Lugard House.
The Kogi gubernatorial election is a two-horse race between Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking re-election and his main opponent, Engr. Musa Wada, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.
But apart from November 16 being a decision day for the people of Kogi State in general, the day is also crucial for people of Kogi West Senatorial District, who will also troop out in their thousands to elect their representatives in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.
Without any iota of doubt, the senatorial poll is going to be a renew battle between Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP and his opponent in the APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi. This is the third time both of them will be battling for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat. They contested against each other during the 2015 and 2019 National Assembly elections.
The November 16 senatorial rerun became necessary following the October 11 ruling of a Court of Appeal, which sacked Senator Melaye on account that he was not validly elected during the February 23 National Assembly election and therefore ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district within 90 days.
The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice A.O. Chijioke, in its majority decision, upheld the August 23 judgment of the National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kogi State, which nullified the election of Melaye and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election in the senatorial district.
The appellate court also invalidated the poll outcome due to what it described as discrepancies in dates indicated in the result sheets produced by the electoral commission, noting at that while the election was conducted on February 23, 2019, the result sheets indicated February 25, 2019 as the date of the election.
Reacting to the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Senator Melaye said he was not worried by the verdict, which he described as human judgment. “It is absolutely okay. No worries, no tension, no pains. I celebrate God for He is always a good God. I believe in God’s judgment. I ask my supporters to be law-abiding, as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory,” he said.
Adeyemi, however, expressed confidence of defeating Melaye in the Senate rerun, saying, “I am not afraid of poll rerun with Senator Melaye. He cannot defeat me in a free and fair election. He is no match any day. It is now obvious that he did not defeat me at the last poll.
“Dino Melaye has never won an election before. I thank God we have judges with a high level of integrity because the facts before them spoke for themselves. You don’t have to be a judge to see that the results were manipulated,” he said.
With the legal dispute on the February 23 National Assembly election laid to rest by ruling of the appellate court, INEC on Monday October 21 announced November 16 as the date for the senatorial election. Announcing the date, INEC in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “The commission has fixed November 16, 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in the Kogi West Senatorial District. The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.
“This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on February 23 2019, by the election petitions tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.
“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the commission has fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of a bye-election for the state constituency.”
Since the announcement, Melaye and Adeyemi as well as their political parties have been campaigning vigorously to woo electorate for supports to realise their ambitions in the poll which is expected to be a big battle for supremacy between the ruling party, APC and PDP. Apart from the senatorial election, the two political parties will also use the gubernatorial poll holding the same date to settle the political scores.
While APC is strategising to use the senatorial poll to maintain its edge in Kogi politics by ensuring that it occupies all the three senatorial seats in the state, having produced Senator Oseni Yakubu (Kogi Central) and Jibrin Isah (Kogi East) in the last National Assembly poll, the opposition party, PDP is not resting on its oars to reclaim the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.
Ahead of the election, political observers believe that a lot of factors will determine which party will come victorious during the poll. Some of the factors that will shape the election are: party’s structures, power of incumbency, state might, crisis within the political parties, among other issues.
Melaye and Adeyemi are not new in the senatorial race and the personalities of both candidates and their structures may likely determine the outcome of the poll. Melaye is not a novice in the politics of the state. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency and was re-elected in 2011. It his quest to serve her constituents, he ran for the Kogi West Senatorial District seat on the platform of APC and defeated Adeyemi who was then the incumbent and ran on the platform of the PDP.
Due to the internal wrangling in APC and having fallen out with Governor Bello, Melaye defected to PDP and contested for second term on the platform of his new party and was declared winner by INEC. He also contested in the Kogi State PDP governorship primaries but lost the party’s ticket to Engr. Musa Wada. While in the Senate, he served in many committees and is a former chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Court of Appeal sacked him from Senate on October 11.
Senator Adeyemi is also aspiring to return to the Senate. Adeyemi, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was first elected to the Senate in April 2007. And on assuming his Senate seat he was appointed to committees on Privatization, Industry, Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs (Chairman), Federal Capital Territory and Appropriation. He was also appointed vice chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. Adeyemi won the PDP primary to compete for re-election as Kogi West Senator in the April 2011 elections and won the poll but his aspiration to remain in the Senate beyond 2015 was cut short by Melaye.
The power of incumbency and state might would also be a major factor in the senatorial poll. APC as the ruling party will be going into the poll with power of incumbency since the party is the ruling party at the state and national level. Considering the fact that Kogi governorship election is also holding the same day with the senatorial poll, federal might may also work in favour of the ruling party.
Governor Bello is very interested in the election because Senator Melaye is regarded as one of his political opponents and critics in the state, therefore the governor will not relent in his effort to ensure that his party wins the Kogi West Senatorial District seat.
Considering the rivalry between Governor Bello and Melaye, the senatorial battle will not only be a straight one between Melaye and Adeyemi, but also between him and the governor, who many belief has a score to settle with Melaye, who once attempted to occupy the Lugard House.
The issue of performance will also be a major yardstick for the senatorial poll as the electorate may use the eight years records of Melaye and Adeyemi to determine whom they will vote for on November 16. Both the APC and PDP senatorial candidates have represented their senatorial districts in the last 16 years and their constituents, without any iota of doubt, would have taken cognizance of their records and performance as bases for choosing their senator.
The performance of the incumbent administration in Kogi State led by Governor Bello may also be a plus or minus to the aspiration of Melaye and Adeyemi. Some believed that Governor Bello has performed within his first term but others are of the opinion that the ruling party has failed to meet peoples’ expectation in term of people-oriented programmes and welfare. Workers’ salaries are said to be in arrears in the state.
Speaking ahead of the November 16 poll, both candidates have expressed confidence that they will win the election. Melaye assured his supporters that he would continue to defeat his political rival, Adeyemi, in any senatorial election organised in Kogi West. Melaye who posted a video on his Facebook page titled “I will defeat my political wife, Smart Adeyemi again,” said the November 16 fresh election would be the third goal he would score against his opponent.
Adeyemi, on his part, has also expressed confidence that he will beat Melaye arms down in the elections. “There’s no basis for comparison between me and Dino. If INEC conducts election again, I will beat him arms down,” he said.
As Kogi West Senatorial District residents prepare for the poll, the fate of the candidates is expected to be determined by the electorate, irrespective of the odds in favour or against the political parties and their candidates.
Lagos to make houses available for residents, says Yusuff
Hon. Bisi Yusuff who represents Alimosho Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly is the new Chairman of Committee on Housing. He tells WALE ELEGBEDE about the state government’s efforts to provide houses for the people
What is the state government’s plan for the people on Housing, the Committee you head?
I got the mandate of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to head the Housing Committee. But the Speaker only mentioned the Chairmen of the Committees; he has not mentioned the members. Once our members and the secretariat are in place, then we will start work. A good leader does not impose his ideas on the Committee. I have an idea of what to do, but we have to work together as a team. Even in a desert there would always be oasis. So, a committee depends on who is operating it. Like you said, housing project is important. We have our own agenda and the people of Lagos State would be happy for it.
What would be your relationship with the executive on this so that it would be put on its toes?
Lagos State House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp. We are proactive and our Speaker is also proactive. Our Speaker likes someone that is active. There would not be any confrontation, but we will do our job the way it is expected.
What of the issue of cost? With the new government, how would you ensure that the houses are affordable to the masses?
I have not seen their books so I cannot determine whether the houses are affordable or they are not. When I have that and the Committee starts work, we will know what to do. What I know is that we will do something that is unique.
Culture, they say is people’s way of life. Let us look at the major aspect of culture – language. What is the house going to do to preserve Yoruba Language?
To me, culture is not just an identity; it is a way of life. The way we drink water and the way we eat are parts of our culture. The way you sleep and the way you breathe are parts of our culture. As you said, language is a vehicle of culture. In the Lagos State House of Assembly, we have realized this, which is why we are embracing the language and our leader believes that once we preserve our identity through our language then we will go far.
About three years ago, we celebrated Yoruba Day in the Assembly and invited all the custodians of our culture such as Obas, Baales and others. If you go to foreign countries, the people preserve their language a lot. When you translate a message from Yoruba Language to English Language you would miss some ingredients. Yoruba is so rich that there is no way you can translate it to other languages except Yoruba. We have non-verbal communication in Yoruba Language. But nowadays we are losing it and when you lose your language you would lose everything -even economic development- we are losing it and we don’t care again.
Go to Germany, they speak their language, Chinese, they speak their language. They speak their language in every developed country. It is the most important and it is so rich. Even science could be done in Yoruba Language. But now, we cannot speak it fluently. None of us could speak Yoruba Language without interjecting it with English Language and we need to be very careful about this. When a child greets the father and mother at home, he says “good morning.” What is the meaning of that? In Yorubaland, you prostrate or kneel to greet elders as the case may be.
There is a way parents greet too. The mother would greet the sons or daughters in an emotional way and tell them their origin and tell them to know how to behave. What we are losing now is what the white men are coming to learn. They destroyed it in the first place. If you say this thing is not good, another person would take it, which is what they are doing. They are bringing the third colonization. The first was colonization, then we had neo-colonization and post colonization is what they want to do now. When they come now, they would learn our language and come back to teach us the language.
What is the way out?
That was what we started today by passing a motion that we should speak our language regularly.
Is our culture not being affected by Western religion?
Religion is different from culture. Religion is about the concept of the Supreme invisible being. The traditional people have their own belief; it is quite different from culture. But they can be interwoven. That was why I said that people should not mix religion with culture. They are two different things. You may be cultural without believing in traditional worship. That is why I dress like a Yoruba man regularly and I am proud of it. But I don’t worship God in the traditional way.
Bayelsa poll: PDP’s nightmare would be over on November 16, says APC
he All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the nightmare of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State would be over by November 16 when the party (PDP) would be defeated in the governorship election.
APC stated this in a statement yesterday in reaction to the allegation of the PDP that the opposition APC was influencing the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship election in the state.
The APC, which denied the allegation through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Nabena Yekini, revealed that PDP and its candidate Senator Douye Diri were doing everything possible to intimidate the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) into doing their bidding.
According to him, the PDP and its governorship candidate were crying wolf in the face of its imminent election defeat, come November 16, just as he said the Bayelsa REC and his officials rejected the bribe offer made to them by the PDP elements hence the call for the REC’s removal.
Yekini said, “The baseless allegation by the PDP and their governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty. You can see the PDP during their campaigns, they have nothing to tell Bayelsans following the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson, so they have resorted to falsehood, rumours and crying wolf.
Probe: Ambode fights back as court summons Lagos Speaker, 10 others
ustice Y. A. Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has summoned the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and 10 others over the on-going probe of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
The court’s summon was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by Ambode’s lawyer, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) in that regard.
Obasa and others are to appear in court today when Justice Adesanya is expected to hear a suit filed by the former governor against the Assembly to contest the constitutionality of the probe launched by the lawmakers into the purchase of 820 buses by Ambode’s administration.
Those expected to appear in court today alongside Obasa are: the House Clerk, Mr. A. A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the Committee.
They are: Gbolahan Yishawu, A. A Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M. L. Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T. A. Adewale and O. S. Afinni.
In his statement of claims attached to the suit, Ambode insisted that contrary to deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the lawmakers, the procurement of the 820 buses was well captured in the 2018 Appropriation Law which was duly approved by the House.
“In Section 1 of the Bill, the 1st Defendant (House of Assembly) authorized the total budget for the year 2018 to be N1,046,121,181,680 comprising the sum of N347,038,938,872 only and N699,082,242,808 only as the Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively.
“Part of the items authorized by the Bill under Capital Expenditure was: ‘LAGBUS Public Transport Infrastructure (MEPB); Part financing of 820 buses’ which was item 8 under schedule 1- Part C of the Bill,” he averred.
The former governor argued that having prescribed the manner of withdrawal of funds in Sections 3 and 4 of the 2018 Appropriation Law, it was unconstitutional for the House to attach another condition in Section 9 of the law for further approval to be sought before incurring any expenditure on the purchase of the buses.
Ambode also alleged a breach of his constitutional rights to fair hearing by the House.
An instance, according to him, was on August 27, 2019 during proceedings of the Assembly, when some lawmakers thoroughly vilified and disparaged him as having purchased the buses without budgetary approval and that the procurement was a waste of public funds, which consequently led to the setting up of an Ad Hoc Committee to probe the procurement.
He noted that in a clear derogation of his right to fair hearing, the lawmakers who contributed actively in vilifying, disparaging and denigrating him constituted the bulk of the members of the committee.
Ambode added that in continuation of deliberate misrepresentation of facts of the issue, the House falsely claimed that an invitation had been extended to him to appear before the committee but that he failed to honour the said invitation.
“On Thursday, 10th October, 2019, the 4th and 5th Defendants (Mojeed and Yishawu) who are Chairman and member of the Committee respectively set up by the 1st Defendant pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 of the Constitution, again, raised on the floor of the House an allegation that the claimant (Ambode) was invited to appear before the Committee, but that he failed to do so whereupon the 2nd Defendant (Speaker) ruled that a warrant of arrest would be issued against the claimant if he refuses to appear before the committee.
“The claimant states that no letter of invitation was delivered to him before the 4th and 5th defendants made the false allegation against the claimant which was widely reported by various national newspapers in the country.
“Further to the foregoing paragraphs, the 1st defendant had also invited some of the former commissioners, who served under my government to appear before the 1st defendant on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019. These included; former Commissioners for Energy, Agriculture and Economic Planning and Budget respectively amongst others,” Ambode further averred.
The former governor is consequently seeking the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that the power of the House to pass a resolution under Section 128(1) of the Constitution to cause an inquiry into his conduct as governor is subject to right to fair hearing as guaranteed by Section 36(1) of the Constitution.
“A declaration that the resolution of the House setting up a 9-man Committee comprising the 4th-12th Defendants to investigate all transactions in respect of the 820 buses said by the defendants to have been procured by him derogates from his right as guaranteed by Section 36(1) of the Constitution and, therefore, is unconstitutional, null and void.
“A declaration that having regard to the provisions of Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Appropriation Law of Lagos State 2018, Sections 8 and 9 of the Law which required the approval of the House of Assembly of Lagos State before certain expenditure of money is incurred by the Executive Branch of the State is not in accord with any provision of the Constitution and, accordingly, is unconstitutional, null and void.
“A declaration that it is not lawful for the defendants to represent or continue to represent to the public that the claimant, Akinwunmi Ambode, procured 820 buses in breach of budgetary approval.
“An injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents and or representatives from compelling the claimant, in any manner whatsoever, to appear before the defendants pursuant to the resolution passed by the defendants on 27th August 2019 or any other resolution passed in respect of the subject matter of this suit.”
Lagos Assembly, Ambode battle over probe
The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is under fire over his stewardship in the state. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on his summon, today, by the Lagos State House of Assembly over alleged financial misappropriation and unauthorised spending and the ex-governor’s push for legal cover at the court
he current political predicament of the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, was predictable, going by the intrigues and shenanigans that trailed his failed bid for a second term in office.
From the look of things, the cloud appears hazy for the former governor who, when the going was good, stood out as the poster boy of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) given the accolades that greeted his performance in office.
Former first lady in the state and the incumbent lawmaker representing Lagos Central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said of the immediate past governor prior to the governorship primaries that claimed Ambode’s aspiration that: “You (Governor Ambode) have done very credibly and even on our way here just seeing the masses have somewhere to go to is a testimony of how you really want to improve the lives of the common man.
“I want to congratulate you and pray that your next term in office will be better than this because they say that the glory of the latter house will be greater than the former.”
But all those have changed with the outcome of the primaries that produced the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who eventually became the governor after a landslide victory over his opponents.
In the latter part of his administration, the Lagos State House of Assembly had its hands clutched on Ambode’s neck over the 2019 budget and it was no surprise that the ex-governor couldn’t sign the appropriation law till he vacated office in May. Of course, the issues dragged beyond his stay in office and the state lawmakers are battle ready and positioned themselves to rattle Ambode for the next four years.
Latest summon
In a widely publicised advertisement last Sunday in some national dailies, including Sunday Telegraph, the Lagos State House of Assembly issued a second summons to the former governor to appear before the House ad hoc committee set up to investigate allegations of financial misappropriation during his administration.
The invitation was titled, “Notice of Summons: Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (the former Governor of Lagos State),” and signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr. A. A. Sanni. The former governor was reminded in the new summon of the importance of appearing before the House to shed light on a five-point infraction raised by the Assembly.
The fresh notice stated, “The Lagos State House of Assembly, pursuant to Section 129 (1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), hereby summons His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State (May, 2015 – May, 2019) to appear before the Committee of the House on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja by 1 pm.”
The listed infractions the ex-governor was asked to clarify included: (1) Unauthorised discounting of promissory note; (2) Purchase of 820 buses by his administration without due authorisation; (3) Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds; (4) Improper implementation of the Appropriation Law; and (5) Non-adherence to the Financial Regulations of the state.
According to the notice of summon, Ambode was asked to provide the Assembly’s committee with documents to justify that the above transactions did not violate constitutional provisions.
“You are kindly requested to furnish the committee with 15 copies each of all relevant document(s) relating to the issues raised through the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
“It is pertinent to state that your presence at the proposed meeting would give you the opportunity to shed light on issues that are material to the investigation,” the statement read.
When the going was good
For the better part of his tenure as governor, Ambode enjoyed a roller coaster relationship with the 40-man state legislature. Up until the second term debacle reared its head up, the executive-legislature cordiality was at the best.
The lawmakers in the 8th Assembly approved his budgets, passed many executive bills into law, raised several motions to support the administration and some of them practically turned publicists of Ambode’s policies and agenda, describing him as the poster boy of good governance. Even the state chapter of the APC and its leaders coined a sobriquet for the ex-governor, Governor-General.
Timeline of crises
While the web of crisis between Ambode and the APC dominated legislature can be intrinsically linked to the aftermath of the governorship primaries, the first fisticuff between the duo occurred in the dispute over the state’s 2019 budget.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues had called to question the decision of the ex-governor for not following the tradition of laying the budget before the House and for allegedly spending funds which were not appropriated for, stating that the governor’s action was a violation of the constitution.
Obasa said: “The most important thing is that we should let the people know that a budget that has yet to be approved was being spent, which was why we could not attend to the governor on the budget on Monday 21, January.
“The point has been made that there must be something before the House before you can commence expenditure. We want to call on the governor to come within a week to explain himself…We can start gathering signatures for impeachment. We can wait till another time,” he said.
Just after that, the Assembly raised issues over Ambode’s alleged abandonment of N7 billion Ultra-modern cardio renal centre in Gbagada. The lawmakers said despite the huge tax payers’ money used to procure the facility, there was shortage of manpower, non-functioning ambulances, insecurity, unequipped laboratories and more importantly, abandonment of multi-billion naira cardio renal facility started by his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola.
On the sides of Assembly’s probe, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had frozen three bank accounts containing a total of N9.9bn linked to Ambode following the ruling of Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. But the former governor said he had no N9.9bn in his personal accounts.
While the dust generated by the N9.9bn scam allegation was yet to settle, the Assembly also flagged the procurement of 820 buses by the administration of Ambode. Hence, it set up a committee to investigate the purchase of the buses, saying it was important to investigate the purchase of the buses out of the 5,000 buses proposed by Ambode for mass transit in the state, but which was purchased despite objection by the House of Assembly.
In a motion titled, ‘Lagos State House of Assembly Motion Number 2,’ the member representing Eti Osa 2, Gbolahan Yishawu, stated that the then administration proposed to spend N17bn to purchase the buses in the 2017 budget, which was not approved by the Assembly.
The ad hoc committee subsequently summoned Ambode and his commissioners about two weeks ago threatening to issue a bench warrant for their arrest if they failed to appear before it, While his ex-aides, commissioners for Finance, Economic Planning, Justice and Attorney General, and Permanent Secretary, Economic Planning, appeared before the committee, the former governor was nowhere to be found.
Ambode fights back
Perhaps not ready to present himself before the panel, the former governor on Tuesday, less than 24-hours to his summon date, dragged the Lagos State House of Assembly to the Lagos High Court in Ikeja to contest the constitutionality of the probe of the buses which were procured by his administration.
Based on the suit, the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Tuesday ordered the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to appear before it in connection with the ongoing probe of procurement of 820 buses by Ambode.
Clearly, there is more to come in the unfolding battle between Ambode and the state legislators. No doubt, the Assembly has the power to investigate the former governor just as Ambode rightly deserves approaching the court.
Regardless of the hues and cries, since Ambode is not the first governor in the state to experience legislative investigation, it is inferred in some quarters that the settlement mechanism used then should be adopted now, and that is when the intervention of the party’s national leader and former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu comes handy.
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: INEC deepens collaboration with EFCC, ICPC on vote buying
…plans peace pact for politicians on November 7 and 11
he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to deepen its collaboration with the Nigeria Police and anti-graft agencies to tackle vote buying in the forthcoming November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at the commission’s consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Tuesday advised politicians to eschew voter harassment, intimidation, vote buying at polling, adding that such actions constitute violation of the Electoral Act.
Yakubu, however, appealed to political parties to speak to their candidates and supporters to shun hate speech, inciting statements, physical attacks, destruction of electoral materials and other violations of Electoral Act.
The INEC boss stressed that prohibition of the use of mobile phone by voters in the voting in cubicle remained in force.
He said: “We are going to deepen our collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in this respect.
“They will keep eyes on the movement of cash during electioneering campaign and on election day. On this note, I am very happy to report that during the 2019 general elections, alleged voter buyers were arrested across the country by EFCC, while some have been charged to courts.
“The latest update I received indicates that the EFCC has secured the first conviction of vote buyers in Gombe State. This is a welcome development.
“Similarly, about two weeks ago, the commission received some case files from the Nigeria Police on alleged offenders, generally during the 2019 general elections. We are studying the case files for further necessary action.’’
Yakubu said that the commission had repeatedly warned its entire members of staff to remain neutral and professional. Staff detailed for election duty would be made to swear an oath of neutrality as required by law.
The INEC boss said that the training of adhoc staff was ongoing in the two states, assuring that election materials would be deployed promptly to all polling units.
He also said that all non-sensitive materials for the four elections had been delivered to the states concerned, adding that 12 out of 16 activities scheduled for the conduct of Kogi and Bayelsa elections had been concluded.
He reminded political parties to submit list of their poll agents, latest by November 2 for proper accreditation to avoid harassment on the election day.
Yakubu disclosed that the commission would be organizing events for signing of peace pact by political parties and their candidates on November 7 and 11 in Bayelsa and Kogi states respectively, and urged political parties participating in the elections to ensure that their candidates were present at the event.
“Our objective is to speak early and loudly enough to all stakeholders on the necessity for peaceful conduct during campaign, election day activities to collation and declaration of results and thereafter.’’
Yakubu, however, disclosed that the commission would be saving Nigeria over N290 million for conducting both Kogi West Senatorial District election and the Kogi governorship election on the same day.
He said that the commission also would spend less than N10 million for the conduct of the two elections on the same day, instead of N300 million, if conducted on separate days.
The Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), High Chief Peter Ameh, stressed the need for all stakeholders to develop laws that would further tighten and restrict manipulation of the electoral system.
Bayelsa Guber: PDP nightmare will be over on Nov. 16, says APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the nightmare of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State would be over by November 16 when the party (PDP) would be defeated in the governorship election.
APC stated this in a statement Tuesday in reaction to the allegation of the PDP that the opposition APC was influencing the list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship election in the state.
The APC, which denied the allegation through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Nabena Yekini, revealed that PDP and its candidate Senator Douye Diri were doing everything possible to intimidate the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) into doing their bidding.
According to him, the PDP and its governorship candidate were crying wolf in the face of its imminent election defeat, come November 16, just as he said the Bayelsa REC and its official rejected the bribe offer made to them by the PDP elements hence the call for the REC’s removal.
Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw a supposed list of SPOs and engage fresh hands from institutions outside Bayelsa state.
But reacting to this, Yekini said: “The baseless allegation by the PDP and their governorship candidate is part of their plan to intimidate INEC and other critical stakeholders that will be on official election duty. You can see the PDP during their campaigns, they have nothing to tell Bayelsans following the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson, and so they have resorted to falsehood, rumours and crying wolf.
“The popularity and wide acceptance of the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon is giving the PDP sleepless nights. The PDP’s nightmares will soon be over when the Bayelsans vote them out on November 16.”
Apprehension ahead Kogi, Bayelsa polls
Though Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections are about three weeks away, the polity is already heated and the atmosphere fully charged.
On Sunday, October 20, the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada, was attacked at Ayingba, Kogi State, by suspected political thugs. During the attack, one person was reportedly killed and some others injured.
PDP blamed the attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party said the attack showed that APC and its candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello was afraid of defeat.
This was the second time PDP is witnessing such an attack. The first was at the venue of its governorship primary on September 4. The attackers failed to disrupt the primary as the electoral committee and party agents reconvened at another venue to conclude the process.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, accused APC of resorting to attempts at Wada’s life “having failed to stop us from producing a credible candidate.”
He warned the ruling party that “there is a limit to what the people of Kogi State, who have made up their minds to vote in Engr. Wada as their next governor can stomach, particularly at this critical time.
“The APC is, therefore, cautioned to rein in their thugs as any further attack on our candidate or any member of the PDP for that matter portends consequences of unimaginable proportion.
“If anything, this attack on our candidate has further united the people of Kogi State behind our party, in their readiness to take back their state, no matter the machination of the APC.
“Our party, therefore, calls on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee adequate security ahead of the election and ensure that the APC does not in any way, achieve its aim of disrupting the electoral process, knowing that it will be defeated.”
Though the situation in Bayelsa State has not yet degenerated into a bloodbath, but it is not entirely different. On Wednesday, October 16, a quick intervention saved a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa, from degenerating into fisticuffs.
The peaceful atmosphere at the venue was disturbed when Francis Doukpola, former governorship aspirants on PDP platform, and Dennis Otiotio, a member of the APC, sharply disagreed over the existence of internationally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Yenagoa.
Doukpola blamed the existence of IDP camps in the state on electoral violence.
His words: “For me, the worst election we had in Bayelsa was the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections. We had very bitter experience, as a result of that election.
“I regret to inform you that half of the communities in Bayelsa now are in IDPs (camps); they are no longer in their communities simply because they belong to certain political party.
“Efforts to return those people to their communities so that they can exercise their franchise in the forthcoming election is beginning yielding result. The name of the community is Basambiri in Nembe Local Government Area.”
This did not go down with Otiotio who disputed the claim immediately. The organisers had to quickly brought the event to a close to avoid unpleasant circumstances.
Nembe is APC’s stronghold. And according to a source, attack is often unleashed on any community in the local government that is perceived not to be in support of the party. This is not peculiar to APC alone. PDP allegedly perpetrate such attacks on communities not sympathetic to its cause.
It is not only in Nembe Local Government that communities were displaced. The Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alfred Diete-Spiff, told INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahamood Yakubu that some communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas were also displaced and are presently at IDP camps in Yenagoa, the state capital.
The political atmosphere in Kogi and Bayelsa States is the reason INEC described the conduct of elections in the two states as a challenge.
Kogi and Bayelsa governorship were the first set of elections conducted by Prof. Yakubu when he assumed office in 2015 as INEC Chairman. His experience made him to conclude that major elections in the two states are not easy to conduct.
“The challenge is not only geographical in terms of the terrain and, therefore, it has an impact on electoral logistics. But another big challenge is the attitude of particularly the political class, which has been a major concern to the commission.
“We are all witnesses to what happened in the party primaries for the nomination of candidates. Now campaign for votes has commenced, and would continue for one month until 24 hours to the elections,” the INEC Chairman noted.
It is probably in recognition of this challenges that INEC decided to hold consultations is the two states more than a month to the election. The consultations were two layers. The first was with the traditional rulers, while the second was with the political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs).
The INEC chairman also noted that in 2015, the only stakeholders’ meeting was held one week to the election. “This year, we are meeting with stakeholders, one month to the election,” he added. He, however, promised to hold another round of consultations in the two states before the elections.
In Bayelsa State where dialogue was held between October 15 and 16, Prof. Yakubu told the stakeholders that in 2015, out of the eight local government areas in the state, INEC was able to make a return in only one local government area, Kolokuma/Opokuma.
“In 2015, we have 20 political parties contesting governorship elections. It means that we had 20 governorship candidates and 20 deputy governorship candidates, making a total of 40 candidates.
“In 2019, we have 45 political parties, meaning that we have 45 governorship candidates plus 45 deputy governorship candidates, making a total of 90 candidates contesting the election.
“So the field is crowded now more than it was crowded before,” Prof. Yakubu further said in his analysis of the two elections.
According to him, out of the 90 candidates contesting the election this year, only two persons ran as deputy governorship candidate in 2015, which means that 88 candidates are new.
Apart from violence that characterise elections in Nigeria, another monster is vote buying. This, Prof. Yakubu said, has denied Nigerians the opportunity to elect leaders of their choice. “Democracy should not be bought in the open marker,” he added.
The Federal Government seems to be providing a fertile ground for vote buying with its release of huge sums of money to the states where the election would hold.
President Muhammadu Buhari, a few days ago, requested for N10 billion for Kogi State for a refund of federal projects executed by the state government. The timing of the refund is drawing criticisms, even though the request might be in good faith. This is coming few months after the Federal Government had released N30.8 billion bailout fund to the same government. The purpose these funds would be used in an election year can better be imagined.
Prof. Yakubu also frowned at the mobilisation of armed persons by politicians, to the voting and collation centres as experienced in previous elections. These people were used to intimidate INEC officials and hijack election materials.
“We want to remind candidates and their supporters that attacks on officials of the commission will this time attract severe sanctions,” he warned.
The meeting with the traditional rulers was to appeal to them to prevail on their subjects to shun violence during elections.
“No one can accuse you of partisanship. You are fathers of all. Your words are laws in communities. So we appeal to you to continue to speak to your subjects, the political actors and their supports for peaceful conduct during the electioneering campaigns, the voting process and beyond,” the INEC Chairman pleaded.
On its part, Prof. Yakubu said INEC was ready for the elections, stating that all the non-sensitive materials for the elections have been delivered.
“We have secured funding and made funds available to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the administration of the election.
“We are committed to ensuring that voters don’t wait for INEC and materials to arrive. We should be there to wait for voters to arrive at 8am in the morning,” he assured.
PDP structure in Lagos not right – Agoro
Hon. Tajudeen Agoro, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on his defection and other issues
Why did you defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC)?
I am joining APC because I have seen what is operational in the PDP. I contested twice in the PDP and I was the candidate of the party in the last election for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency and all the efforts made to ensure that the election was worn by us was frustrated. I put all I have; my knowledge, all my resources. I was doing that because I believe I had a lot of things to offer and I still have things to offer because of my knowledge and understanding of how Lagos Mainland works; where I have lived all my life. Seeing what has happened, I have to change position with my group and the group decided that we must move, so we have to move. And where we are moving to, there are no strangers there. We have people we have done things together; they are wonderful people. And what is the essence of being in a political party other than winning an election and forming government for the greater good of greater number of people? We have not won election in Lagos State. The only place Lagos PDP won election in Lagos State was in my ward at the local council level when we won two councilors during the 2011 local government elections. That tells you that we have people but the structure is wrong.
To what effect is your exit from the PDP to the APC?
They know; it speaks for itself in Lagos Mainland. I don’t know of any local government but in Lagos Mainland where I was born, grew up, got married, had all my children and still living today, it speaks volume.
With your defection and that of other prominent chieftains of the PDP like Senators Adeseye Ogunlewe, Musiliu Obanikoro, Hon. Mashood Salvador and Chief (Mrs.) Remi Adiukwu, among others to APC, what do you think will become of your former party?
That kind of thing speaks for itself. It is glaring. Look at the caliber of the people that have left, it speaks for itself. There are some things you don’t need to further enumerate.
Why are many of you leaving PDP to join the ruling party, APC in Lagos State?
Anybody who is interested in having to contribute positively to the generality of his people has plan for joining politics; who knows that when you form government, you form it for the greater number of people, will want to be part of a place where election would be won and you have opportunity of contributing your quota to the good of the people.
Having being in the PDP for many years, what do you think is responsible for the shoddy performance of the party during general elections and why are people leaving the PDP?
It is straightforward, it is simply structure.
What about reoccurrence of leadership tussles and factionalisation in the party, especially prior to elections?
It all resolves around structures. When you don’t get the structure right, forget it. Even when some people are making effort to get the structure right, it would be frustrated.
Why?
It is only God that can explain that. The structure is not just right.
What value do you think your defection will add to APC in Lagos State?
By the grace of God, I said it in my speech when I was addressing the well-respected party chairman, a man of value and substance, Hon. Babatunde Balogun and other party leaders and members during my defection to APC, that in my local government, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, we have almost 400,000 voters but we are not tapping it enough. For example during my House of Representatives election that covers 11 wards in Lagos Mainland, I had about 16,000 votes and the man that was declared the winner had 22,000. If you add it up, that is less than 40,000 votes out of 400,000 voters in the council. That mean we have not tap it enough. So my own intention is how do we tap into it. I have a template of how to tap into making sure that we maximize the votes that we have in the council so that when we maximize it, we will help the party to have a better standing than what is it today.
So you believe that your coming into APC will add value to the party?
Definitely to the value they have before in terms of having the votes that are available in the local government.
Is it right to describe your movement to APC as a return back home considering that you are once a member of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and represented Lagos Mainland in the Lagos State House of Assembly?
Yes. That is it. We were together in AD. I was an AD member.
Why did you leave the party then?
Because of the situation in the party then. There is nobody in APC that will say they don’t know me because we have been together. Even when I was in the PDP, there was never any bloodletting of bad blood. We know ourselves, our relationship transient politics.
Having joined APC, what is your advice and expectations from the party?
They should continue the way they are doing. The speech of the APC chairman, Alhaji Balogun and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Hakeem Bamgbola during my defection was all encompassing. They said it all. With the spirit they spoke, it is like a spirit of people who want to bring as many people as possible into the fold to further enhance the good of the party. And when you enhance the good of the party, you are enhancing the process of good governance. And when there is good governance, there would be better good for greater number of people.
With you and many prominent PDP chieftains joining APC, will you say PDP is dead in Lagos State?
I said it earlier; it speaks for itself. You will see what I am talking about when we have the next local government elections.
What is your take on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led APC administration in Lagos State?
I am pleased with the present government of Lagos State APC. I am pleased because the government has started well and the government is following the good step of our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
What is your advice to the state government?
They should keep following that good step because it a value-added good step and it is a progressive good step for the good of the people of Lagos State
