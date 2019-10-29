Budget: Lawan’s threat spurs MDAs to action

Hon. Tajudeen Agoro, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on his defection and other issues

Why did you defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I am joining APC because I have seen what is operational in the PDP. I contested twice in the PDP and I was the candidate of the party in the last election for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency and all the efforts made to ensure that the election was worn by us was frustrated. I put all I have; my knowledge, all my resources. I was doing that because I believe I had a lot of things to offer and I still have things to offer because of my knowledge and understanding of how Lagos Mainland works; where I have lived all my life. Seeing what has happened, I have to change position with my group and the group decided that we must move, so we have to move. And where we are moving to, there are no strangers there. We have people we have done things together; they are wonderful people. And what is the essence of being in a political party other than winning an election and forming government for the greater good of greater number of people? We have not won election in Lagos State. The only place Lagos PDP won election in Lagos State was in my ward at the local council level when we won two councilors during the 2011 local government elections. That tells you that we have people but the structure is wrong.

To what effect is your exit from the PDP to the APC?

They know; it speaks for itself in Lagos Mainland. I don’t know of any local government but in Lagos Mainland where I was born, grew up, got married, had all my children and still living today, it speaks volume.

With your defection and that of other prominent chieftains of the PDP like Senators Adeseye Ogunlewe, Musiliu Obanikoro, Hon. Mashood Salvador and Chief (Mrs.) Remi Adiukwu, among others to APC, what do you think will become of your former party?

That kind of thing speaks for itself. It is glaring. Look at the caliber of the people that have left, it speaks for itself. There are some things you don’t need to further enumerate.

Why are many of you leaving PDP to join the ruling party, APC in Lagos State?

Anybody who is interested in having to contribute positively to the generality of his people has plan for joining politics; who knows that when you form government, you form it for the greater number of people, will want to be part of a place where election would be won and you have opportunity of contributing your quota to the good of the people.

Having being in the PDP for many years, what do you think is responsible for the shoddy performance of the party during general elections and why are people leaving the PDP?

It is straightforward, it is simply structure.

What about reoccurrence of leadership tussles and factionalisation in the party, especially prior to elections?

It all resolves around structures. When you don’t get the structure right, forget it. Even when some people are making effort to get the structure right, it would be frustrated.

Why?

It is only God that can explain that. The structure is not just right.

What value do you think your defection will add to APC in Lagos State?

By the grace of God, I said it in my speech when I was addressing the well-respected party chairman, a man of value and substance, Hon. Babatunde Balogun and other party leaders and members during my defection to APC, that in my local government, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, we have almost 400,000 voters but we are not tapping it enough. For example during my House of Representatives election that covers 11 wards in Lagos Mainland, I had about 16,000 votes and the man that was declared the winner had 22,000. If you add it up, that is less than 40,000 votes out of 400,000 voters in the council. That mean we have not tap it enough. So my own intention is how do we tap into it. I have a template of how to tap into making sure that we maximize the votes that we have in the council so that when we maximize it, we will help the party to have a better standing than what is it today.

So you believe that your coming into APC will add value to the party?

Definitely to the value they have before in terms of having the votes that are available in the local government.

Is it right to describe your movement to APC as a return back home considering that you are once a member of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and represented Lagos Mainland in the Lagos State House of Assembly?

Yes. That is it. We were together in AD. I was an AD member.

Why did you leave the party then?

Because of the situation in the party then. There is nobody in APC that will say they don’t know me because we have been together. Even when I was in the PDP, there was never any bloodletting of bad blood. We know ourselves, our relationship transient politics.

Having joined APC, what is your advice and expectations from the party?

They should continue the way they are doing. The speech of the APC chairman, Alhaji Balogun and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Hakeem Bamgbola during my defection was all encompassing. They said it all. With the spirit they spoke, it is like a spirit of people who want to bring as many people as possible into the fold to further enhance the good of the party. And when you enhance the good of the party, you are enhancing the process of good governance. And when there is good governance, there would be better good for greater number of people.

With you and many prominent PDP chieftains joining APC, will you say PDP is dead in Lagos State?

I said it earlier; it speaks for itself. You will see what I am talking about when we have the next local government elections.

What is your take on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led APC administration in Lagos State?

I am pleased with the present government of Lagos State APC. I am pleased because the government has started well and the government is following the good step of our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What is your advice to the state government?

They should keep following that good step because it a value-added good step and it is a progressive good step for the good of the people of Lagos State

