Budget: OPS hinges expectations on good socio-economic milieu
As President Muhammadu Buhari finally presents the 2020 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly, members of the organised private sector under the auspices of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have said that it will take good infrastructure and investment friendly policies for the implementation to be realized.
It noted that it would be a tall order for the economy to achieve a growth rate of 3.6 per cent in 2020 from its present 2.02 per cent recorded in the first half of 2019.
President of LCCI, Engr. Babatunde Ruwase, said in an interview with our correspondent, said it was not realistic for Nigeria’s GDP to achieve the growth rate because of inherent economic challenges that appear not to have solutions in sight.
The LCCI president explained that there were still volatility surrounding the country’s economic sphere, saying that infrastructure challenge, policy summersaults, lack of economic direction, regulatory challenges and many more were factors that will work against the country’s GDP growth rate in 2020.
President Buhari had said that sub-Saharan Africa was projected to grow from 3.1 per cent in 2018 to 3.6 per cent in 2020. This is driven by investor confidence, oil production recovery in key exporting countries, sustained strong agricultural production as well as public investment in non-dependent economies.
According to the LCCI boss, “it is a very tall order. Realistically, it is not going to be easy to move from the level we are now to the 3.6 per cent GDP growth rate projection for sub-Saharan Africa because the inherent challenges we have in the economy are still with us.
“Challenges like poor infrastructure, inconsistencies in economic policy direction, regulatory challenges, policy summersaults and many more are still visible out there. So it is going to be difficult to achieve. I will be happy if we achieve it but, then the signs are not positive right.”
In his own reaction to the 2020 appropriation bill, the Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said that the key assumptions underpinning the budget were realistic except for the exchange rate assumption of N305 to the dollar.
This is one assumption, Yusuf, explained that is difficult to justify, especially at a time when declining revenue has become a major issue both for the government and the citizens.
He stated that the 2020 budget numbers underscored the need to be more innovative in boosting revenue, reducing leakages and ensuring that revenue generating agencies of government remit what is due to government.
Yusuf said: “We need to do things differently if we must get a different result. In view of the critical revenue situation reflected in the budget numbers and previous revenue performance, no effort should be spared to attract private capital for investment in key infrastructures that may consider bankable. This would reduce the financing gaps that currently exist.”
The LCCI director-general, however, stated that the private sector looked forward to the details of the finance bill proposed by the government in order to ensure appropriate engagement with the legislature before it passage into law.
NSE: Investors lose N102bn
…as stocks fall for seventh day
The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for seventh consecutive trading day as sell pressure remains unabated, producing 15 losers against 12 gainers.
Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.79 per cent as bargain hunters remained on the sideline, following growing investment apathy.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 210 basis points or 0.79 per cent to close at 26,598.94 as against 26.809.92 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N102 billion or 0.79 per cent to close at N12.948 trillion from N13.050 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 591 million shares exchanged in 2,907 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
Other financial institution sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume), with 362.7 million shares exchanged by investors in 169 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Custodian and Investment Plc and United Capital Plc.
The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc, followed with a turnover of 127.2 million shares traded in 1,019 deals.
Shares of Lafarge Africa Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 9.80 per cent to close at N1.12 per share. Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Chams Plc followed with a gain of 8.33 per cent each to close at 39 kobo and 26 kobo per share respectively while Jaiz Bank Plc gained 4.26 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share.
On the flip side, shares of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc led the losers with 10 per cent to close at N6.30 per share. NCR Plc plunged 9.09 per cent to close at N4.50 per share while Guinness Nigeria Plc dropped 7.69 per cent to close at N30.00 per share.
Global stocks edge up on trade truce bets
Stocks gained on Wednesday on a report that China could yet agree to a partial trade deal with the United States despite recent tensions, while the prospect of a last-minute Brexit agreement between the European Union and Britain seemed as remote as ever.
Sterling was little changed against the dollar after losing nearly 1per cent over the past two sessions, while oil prices rose on trade optimism and after Turkey launched a military operatihere in northern Syria.
China is still open to agreeing to a partial trade deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, despite the recent U.S. blacklisting of Chinese technology firms and reports on visa restrictions from both sides.
“You don’t want to ignore headlines, but at the same time each headline seems to say the same thing – that both sides want to see something happen and both sides are encouraged that something may happen,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston.
According to Reuters News, markets have been wobbly this month on more evidence that the U.S.-China conflict over trade is increasingly damaging the global economy. Stocks have been particularly sensitive to headlines regarding trade.
“There are expectations that some sort of an interim deal will emerge from these meetings,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
“Investors certainly seem more hopeful now than they did two days ago.”
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 146.5 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 26,310.54, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 20.08 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 2,913.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 65.51 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 7,889.29.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.40 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.39 per cent.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.17 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.45 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei .N225 lost 0.61 per cent.
Meanwhile, talks between the European Union and Britain over an agreement to cover London’s departure from the EU on Oct. 31 appeared to be going nowhere.
Stakeholders seek sustainable fertiliser financing
Key stakeholders in West Africa’s fertiliser sector are calling for more action to support the industry, which is central to the continent’s agricultural revolution.
The call came out of the first West Africa Fertiliser Financing Forum, organized by the African Fertiliser Financing Mechanism and partners, and held at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan recently.
A major outcome of the forum was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the West Africa Fertiliser Association and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The agreement aims to strengthen the fertiliser value chain in West Africa and set the scene for the implementation of the regional agenda on sustainable agriculture.
“After two intense days of discussions on concrete solutions, it is now time for us to follow up and make sure that what was said here becomes a reality,” said Marie Claire Kalihangabo, coordinator of the Africa Fertiliser Financing Mechanism, which was established by the bank in 2007.
Fertiliser is cited as one of the key components in the 2006 Abuja Declaration on Fertiliser for the African Green Revolution. At the time, Africa’s fertiliser use averaged only eight kilograms per hectare, or 10 per cent of the world’s average, leading to low productivity.
Financing remains one of the missing links for a robust agricultural value chain in West Africa, participants said. They also pointed out that fertiliser suppliers and distributors are facing several challenges when it comes to accessing financing through commercial banks and other financial institutions. The challenges include limited working capital, a low equity base and lack of trust.
…Signs MoU with LuxSE on green bond
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in promoting cross listing and trading of green bonds in Nigeria and Luxembourg.
The announcement was made at the signing ceremony led by NSE CEO, Oscar Onyema, and LuxSE CEO, Robert Scharfe.
The event took place yesterday during the annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in Singapore.
The MoU further established an agreement for the two exchanges to collaborate with a view to sharing best practices and organising joint initiatives in their respective markets.
According to Onyema, “this collaboration reinforces NSE’s drive to foster the growth of sustainable finance in Nigeria, a journey that commenced with the launch of the first Sovereign Green Bond by NSE, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office.
“With the MoU, issuers will enjoy the benefit of increased visibility through the cross listing of their securities in Nigeria and Luxembourg.The partnership will further facilitate the growth of the Green Finance industry in Nigeria and ultimately deepen the Nigerian capital market through the mobilisation of the foreign green capital needed to fund sustainable projects in Nigeria.”
On his part, Scharfe said: “Sustainable finance is becoming a truly global movement. By joining forces with other exchanges to promote and facilitate green finance, we strive to accelerate the sustainable finance agenda and increase awareness of interest in investment projects that support the sustainable development that our world needs. We are pleased to cooperate with the Nigerian Stock Exchange to further strengthen sustainable finance in and between our markets.”
The Nigerian green bond market received international recognition following the issuance and listing on the NSE of the N10.69 billion Federal Government sovereign green bond in December 2017. The issuance sparked significant interest from the international and local capital market communities as it opened new investment opportunities, especially for domestic investors, to increase their exposure to financial instruments that generate social and environmental impact.
Raids: Living with Customs’ unconventional offensive
To meet its revenue target, the Nigeria Customs Service has invented out-of-order formula, including raiding car marts, hotels and other locations where smuggled vehicles with no duty payment are believed to be hidden, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Shift in Federal Government’s revenue priority from oil to non-oil sources has put the pressure on a few revenue generating oufits.
Lately, revenue heat has turned to the direction of two predominant government agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS).
Both agencies that are relied on to rake funds for the execution of key provisions contained in the budget have their revenue targets cut out for them.
To meet the targets, and possibly surpass it, which qualify them to earn revenue collection cost ( FIRS seven per cent, Customs four per cent), the agencies have invented unconventional revenue collection methods.
The Nigeria Customs Service did that recently when the Comptroller General, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), led his men to invade car marts and hotels across select locations in Nigeria, thus impounding cars said to have been smuggled into the country without meeting required duty payments.
Revenue target in focus
Over the years, NCS has had the challenge with compliance by many importers. The agency has a history of battling duty payment evasion and under payment by cargo importers.
In most situations, the scenario is aided by customs officials. To ensure reasonable amount is remitted into federation purse, government set a revenue remittance benchmark for NCS.
For 2019 fiscal year, Nigeria Customs Service’s target is N937.28 billion. The figure is contained in the NCS 2019-2021 revenue projection submitted to the National Assembly.
The N937.28 billion target for the 2019 fiscal period is an increase of N21.39 billion over the N915.88 billion approved for the service in 2018 budget.
The service surpassed the N915 billion 2018 revenue target by N37.15 billion as it generated the sum of N1.2 trillion
The 2019 budget has an estimate of N8.83 trillion made up of N4.04 trillion for recurrent expenditure, N2.03 trillion for capital expenditure and N2.14 trillion for debt servicing, among others.
Accordingly, customs revenue projections for 2019 showed that import duty is expected to contribute N603.86 billion, while excise duty and fees/penalties are expected to bring in N60.28 billion and N6.7 billion respectively.
However, the sum of N52.51 billion is expected to be earned from Common External Tariff Levy, while N65.44 billion, N11.27 million and N1.41 billion are expected to come from wheat grain levy, rice levy and cigarette levy respectively.
Also, the service proposed to generate N6.68 billion from 35 per cent automotive levy; N691.17 million from cement levy; N647.7 million from steel levy and N8.05 billion from sugar levy among others.
The service, in the document, declared that it would adopt new measures to improve revenue performance for the 2019 fiscal period.
“Pursuant to the corporate goal ahead, every manifesting opportunity must be utterly exploited while the adoption of new measures that could empower the management of other potential opportunities shall be of concern to the Service.”
Unconventional raids
The management of Customs began raid of locations it believes smuggled vehicles without duty are hidden. From Lagos to Abuja, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger states, operatives of customs have impounded exotic cars believed to have been smuggled into Nigeria without payment of duty.
The Comptroller General had ordered similar raids in 2017 in Abuja. In 2017 customs gave a six-week period to dealers nationwide to step forward and pay duty on vehicles deemed to have been smuggled. As a way of reprieve, it reduced the rate for clearing vehicles and for remedying incomplete vehicle import documents. A number of exotic cars, bullet proof version inclusive, were impounded.
Another raid by the service started recently in Lagos. Various car marts were reportedly raided by operatives of the service for evading duty payment.
In Lagos, where the current car raid kicked off, Comptroller General’s Strike Force and officers attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ in Ikeja, Lagos stormed car shops around the Apapa-Oshodi highway in search of smuggled vehicles. Abuja followed suite last week.
Popular Frasier Suites located in Central Business District, Abuja, was raided last Wednesday night. Acting on a tip off, customs alleged that many smuggled cars that had escaped duty payment were hidden in the hotel premises, which at the time of raid had guests. Eleven exotic cars of assorted brands were, according to Customs, concealed in the hotel without duty payment. Customs vowed to sustain the raid, not minding the outrage and condemnation the exercise elicit.
The Service not only insisted that the raid would continue, it justified its action, especially with reference to the night raid at Popular Frasier Suites.
Speaking to New Telegraph via phone, Customs spokesperson, Joseph Attah, said the raid was effected based on reliable tip off. He said some car dealers that had smuggled in cars without duty payment, having realised that Customs was embarking on car raid across car marts, removed such vehicles to the hotel premises.
Attah warned members of the public of the consequence of providing custody for vehicles without duty payment.
“You are aware customs has been visiting car marts across the nation that evaded paying duties on car imported in to the country. We had reliable information that smuggled cars were hidden at the hotel. We removed four exotic cars including a bullet proof car from the hotel. The remaining ones are there and the management of the hotel has given a written assurance to provide their papers to the customs. Before the service went to the hotel, it gave prior notice to the management.
“We want to use this opportunity to warn the public to desist from providing space for keeping smuggled vehicles that have no relevant documents. We are not raiding hotels as some people have erroneously painted. On this particular scenario, there was information that vehicles had been smuggled into this hotel. We visited on tips and the information we got was correct,” Attah explained.
In a follow up statement, the service said: “Our operatives, relying on intelligence that owners of some exotic cars (including bullet proof) without duty payment quickly removed their vehicles from a car mart and took same to Frasier Hotel, Abuja.
“On arrival at the hotel, our operatives interacted with the manager and eventually left with four vehicles, leaving six behind, while expecting the manager to provide the keys to the cars left behind. However, the manager, this morning, gave a written undertaking to produce customs vehicle duty payment documents to support his claim that the vehicles were not smuggled,” it added.
Attah assured prompt release of the vehicles as soon as evidence of appropriate duty payment is presented.
The Ali had told members of the National Assembly that the agency had been generating average revenue of between N4.7 billion and N5.8 billion daily since the borders were closed.
Way forward
There are inherent gaps to be filled to halt repeat of raids and badging into business premises by law enforcement unit of the Customs. Vehicles importers are duty bound by law to pay correct duty on imported vehicles to Customs.
Attempt to evade this responsibility enables Customs to device all means in retrieving the payment. Evasion of duty isn’t possible without the input of Customs men. Men and officers of the establishment aid duty payment evasion having been settled by car importers with a fraction of the amount. Corruption is still massive in Customs formation. This has its root from poor remuneration. The four per cent cost of revenue collected, penciled down for spread across ranks and file of officers remain unaccounted for over the years.
Without an enhanced package for customs, the men and officers will continuously indulge in aiding smuggling without duty payment.
Last line
Government has obligation to provide services for its citizens. The resources to actualise this has to come from taxes, Custom excise duty and for the agency to hit its revenue target, every means possible within the law must be applied.
Rising concerns over proposed communications tax
Criticisms have trailed the reintroduction of a bill seeking to impose additional tax on communications in the country. While the bill has just gone through the first reading at the Senate, stakeholders are worried that telecommunications service currently being enjoyed by many will become unreachable to some, if it becomes a law. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
A few months ago, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced plans to implement five per cent e-commerce tax starting from next year. The tax is specifically targeted at online shoppers, who use cards as opposed to cash for transaction payments.
While this was seen as antithesis to the government’s cashless policy, a new tax regime to be paid by consumers of telecommunications services is also in the offing through a Communication Service Tax (CST) bill now before the National Assembly.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume, seeks to impose nine per cent tax on all communications services covering voice calls, SMS, MMS, data and pay Tv.
According to the Senator, this tax becomes necessary as the best alternative to the proposed 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT). Like the e-commerce tax, the communications service tax is to be paid directly by the consumers of the service. By implication, telecoms subscribers are to pay more for the services if the bill is passed into law.
Concern over affordable connectivity
Within the context of the country’s national broadband policy, government efforts from 2013 and years ahead are to ensure that internet service becomes affordable to all Nigerians. In that regard, one of the key strategies to achieve this, as highlighted in the country’s National Broadband Plan (NBP 2013-2018), is to eliminate the problem of multiple taxation in the sector.
Despite that, the operators continue to lament increase in number of taxes applying to their operations, thus adding to the costs of services for the consumers. Indeed, recent reports confirmed that Nigeria is still one of the countries with high cost of data in Africa. Incidentally, while the operating taxes are yet to be addressed, a new tax is now to be directly paid by the consumers, irrespective of what the operators have factored into what they are currently paying, if the CST bill becomes law.
Telcos kick
For the telecommunications operators in the country, the new tax, though targeting the consumers, is an ill wind that will blow the sector no good.
According to them, implementation of the nine per cent tax will amount to double tax on voice, SMS and data services as five per cent VAT already applies on the services.
Speaking on behalf of the operators, the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, said tax would pose additional burden to the consumers if passed into law.
“If the passage of this bill goes through, it would negatively impact Nigerians and foreigners that use these services. The implementation of this CST bill would take the affordability of data services out of the reach of the citizenry. Therefore, ATCON recommends that government reconsiders the passing of the bill, as it would add to the burden of the already suffering Nigerians.
“It is deemed as an additional multiple taxes, loss of revenue to the industry and can lead to loss of jobs in the sector. We reiterate that the burden of shoring up government revenue should be across all segments of society in the way other climes use VAT and not to be targeted to a specific sector,” Teniola said.
Recurring bill
The telcos wondered why the bill that was suspended by the 8th National Assembly after realising its impropriety was brought up again.
According to ATCON, the bill was suspended after the operators met with the immediate past Senate president on November 3, 2016.
ATCON noted that the Senate then led by Bukola Saraki had acknowledged that the growth of ICT was critical to the creation of jobs and reduction in youth unemployment.
“The Senate president agreed and assured ATCON and members at large that the tax would be set aside. ATCON then recommended to government that the tax base of the country should be widened to include more tax payers. It was noted that only 13 million out of 70 million were contributing to the tax revenue of the Federal Government.
“It is inconceivable that a CST Bill of 9% that was put aside which is a direct copy of Ghana’s CST is now being pushed through the National Assembly without due consultation with all stakeholders and it is especially targeted at the telecoms and ICT sector,” ATCON said.
Senator Ndume’s justification
According to Senator Ndume, Nigeria has consistently suffered budget deficit and needs more revenue to balance its books. He added that he brought up the CST bill, which he initiated in 2016, but was suspended as a better alternative to the increase in VAT recently proposed by the Federal Government.
According to him, the VAT increase would affect the poor, while the CST would affect only the rich, who are able to afford mobile phones.
In a fashion similar to an infamous comment credited to a former Senate President in the country that “telecommunications is not for the poor,” Senator Ndume said: “In Nigerian context, anybody that is using mobile phone is not poor. The poorest of the poor live in areas where services are not even available. This is why I am saying that it is better to tax the rich rather than increasing VAT which affects everybody, including the poor.”
Copying from Ghana
While fielding questions on a national TV over the proposed tax, Senator Ndume admitted that he, indeed, got the idea from Ghana’s Communications Service Tax, in which the nine per cent is deducted from the consumers’ accounts once they recharge their lines. This further confirmed ATCON’s claim that the bill was an imitation of Ghana’s law.
Speaking further, Senator Ndume said: “I got the idea from the research I made; from countries that have implemented communication service tax. Ghana was charging six per cent and they moved it to nine per cent with effect from October 1st this year. I am not saying VAT should not be increased, I am saying the timing is wrong and the condition of poor citizens must be considered, hence, I brought forward the CST as alternative, to ensure that only the rich are taxed.”
Reacting to telecom operators complaints over the tax, he said most of the operators in Nigeria were also operating in Ghana and that they do not complain over there.
“If they are not complaining in Ghana, why should they complain in Nigeria? I know they will oppose it and try to do everything to frustrate the bill,” he said.
ATCON President, Teniola, however, noted that while CST is being implemented in Ghana, there is no incidence of multiple taxation in the country’s telecoms sector as is the case in Nigeria.
According to him, there are currently 39 taxes applied to telecoms services in Nigeria. Again, checks also revealed that proceeds of communications tax in Ghana is also being ploughed back into the telecoms sector through infrastructure building.
Last line
While the bill has just gone through the first reading at the Senate, it has to go through the second and third reading before it can be passed into law by the National Assembly. The public hearing in-between this process is an opportunity for telecoms consumers, who are the target of the law, to make their voice heard. The lawmakers must also weigh the options and consider possible implications before passing the bill into law.
AfCFTA: Pharmaceutical firms seek N300bn bailout
Chief executive officers of top pharmaceutical companies under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group-Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN are seeking N300 billion bailout funds from the Federal Government to enable them reposition the industry in anticipation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement take-off.
In an interview with this newspaper in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Biotec Pharmaceutical Limited and a chieftain of PMG-MAN, Dr. Eugene Okorie, explained that the AfCFTA pact would put the country’s economy on the edge, especially the pharmaceutical sector’s contribution to the growth and development of GDP.
He said that the sector was in dire need of funding, saying that N300 billion bailout was needed very urgently to salvage the pharma industry if Nigeria does not want to remain a ‘dumping ground’ for all sorts of illicit drugs.
The pharmacist noted that getting the N300 billion bailout fund was the only way for the pharma industry to compete effectively under AfCFTA.
According to him, it will allow the industry to develop optimally and also export locally produced drugs to neighbouring countries.
The drug manufacturer explained that the bailout was also needed to support the development of the country’s pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to assist them engage in mass production of drugs since the industry is highly capital intensive.
Speaking further, Okorie stated that the country’s pharma sector currently employed over three million Nigerians, while the value chain in the industry could employ another 20 million, adding that it was a necessity in all ramifications.
Okorie said: “The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group, under the auspices of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) has been trying to convince the Federal Government to provide some sort of support funding for the country’s pharmaceutical sector to develop the industry more optimally so that the industry can compete better.
“We are talking of AfCFTA agreement now. Nigeria has the largest population in Africa. We are almost 200 million people, whereas, the whole of African population is 1.2 billion. So, Nigeria is a bloc and every manufacturer of products in the continent will be targeting Nigeria and her markets when the continental free trade agreement kicks-off strongly.
“There will be a lot of trading into this country. So, the only way Nigeria can compete and benefit from that trade agreement for the pharmaceutical industry is to have an industry that is well developed in infrastructure and that can also export local drugs to other African countries.
“With the current state of the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria, we will not be able to compete effectively during AfCFTA, I must confess to you. So, the pharmaceutical industry via the PMG is asking from the Federal Government for some kind of support funds of about N300 billion to support the development of the industry rapidly.
“I want to request on behalf of the industry that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and his health counterpart help us take this message to Mr. President to consider our position so that we can get bailout to support the development of our country’s pharmaceutical industry.”
Bank processing fee: Another hurdle for manufacturers
Following recent pronouncement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to re-introduce processing fee on certain transactions, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is weighing the impact on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)’s businesses. Taiwo Hassan reports
When the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its decision to increase charges on transactions in the country, many business owners and operators in the informal sector of the economy were concerned over the fate of small businesses.
In fact, most worrisome for them is how to fit into a rare financial system that is against carrying huge cash around during business transaction.
According to the CBN, the new policy is not meant to bring down SMEs businesses but to safeguard the country’s economy.
For the apex bank, if the Nigerian economy is to compete effectively with those of developed countries, a payment system that discourages cash channels is desirable
In the right sense, it is time SMEs aligned with current happenings in the developed world even as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement kicks-off in the continent soon.
MAN’s stance
However, in its reaction to the apex bank’s decision, MAN warned that implementation of the policy would have negative impact on micro, small and medium enterprises, which are clearly the engine room for growth of the economy and employment generation.
The association is concerned with the possible implication on SMEs businesses, saying that CBN should think out of the box so as not to allow the policy adversely affect small businesses.
MAN’s Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a statement, made available to this newspaper in Lagos, said even though one may agree with the CBN governor that it is in public interest to promote an efficient payment system, there is need to examine the route to choose to achieve that objective.
Ajayi-Kadir was quoted as saying that the crux of the matter appeared to be a recurring decimal in the administration of the country’s monetary policy interventions.
He explained that the apex bank’s circular, which directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to charge on deposits, in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals, three per cent processing fees for individual accounts, withdrawals in excess of N500,000 and five per cent for corporate accounts withdrawal in excess of N3 million would have inimical implication on the economy despite CBN’s stance that it was in the public interest to promote an efficient payment system.
Ajayi-Kadir stated further that the apex bank also introduced processing fees for cash lodgments of two per cent above N500,000.00 for individual accounts and three per cent for lodgment above N3 million for corporate accounts.
The MAN director-general lamented that the hierarchy of the CBN hurriedly imposed the new cashless policy without consultations, sensitization campaigns before the announcement was made.
According to him, there is a need for amendment in the administration of the country’s monetary policy interventions on this new cashless policy, which must be looked at holistically, especially as it affects small businesses in Nigeria.
CBN’s position
In order to douse the tension, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, defended the policy, saying that it was new dawn in the way Nigerians carry cash around.
He assured the organised private sector, business owners and operators that there was no need to panic since the policy is to ensure an efficient payment system in the country.
The apex bank governor explained that contrary to claims in some quarters that many Nigerians would suffer the negative impact of the policy, only about five to 10 per cent of bank customers would be affected.
Emefiele was quoted as saying that if the Nigerian economy was to compete effectively with those of developed countries, a payment system that discourages cash channels was desirable
He said that before the cashless policy was first inaugurated in 2012, a lot of stakeholder engagements were done to sensitise Nigerians on its benefits.
The CBN governor explained that the policy was suspended in 2014 to allow more payment channels to be developed by deposit money banks, saying that since the policy was suspended, currency management cost had continued to increase year-on-year at an average annual growth rate of 33 per cent.
Business owners’ reactions
Amid the row, many business owners and operators are wary of their investments and businesses over the apex bank’s move.
Speaking with a cross-section of some entrepreneurs over the weekend, they said the new policy regime by the apex bank was a game changer that needs to be looked at once again.
Emmanuel Okoro, a seller of paints and building materials in Lagos, said the policy was not well thought out, saying that he was watching the scenario with keen interest.
According to him, the whole idea of cashless policy, however noble, is now being eroded with the stringent measures being introduced by CBN.
“Initially, when they introduced the policy, I was all for it. But with the additional cost it will now impose on businesses, especially SMEs, I don’t think it is in order,” he noted.
With the new policy in place, Okoro has since put a point of sales (POS) payment in place in some of his stores. He, however, raised a vital point that due to poor technology interface there are times customers are unable to make payment through POS, and have to resort to paying in cash.
Echoing similar sentiments, Miss. Asabe Mikail, who is a major distributor of telecommunication accessories, said the policy didn’t have consideration for traders.
“The most annoying thing is that even in the so-called cashless transactions, these transactions attract charges too, even the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions attract charges, so is it not extortion?” she queried.
For Alhaji Adebisi Rafiu, a flour merchant, he would need to adjust to the new policy and expect to be guided by his bank on how it will not affect his thriving business.
He said; “I have lots of customers that come to my warehouse to buy flour for bread making and other food confectionaries and come here with cash. So, I will lean on my bank to give me direction on the new cashless policy. But I think it is a good policy in the long term.”
Last line
With MAN and others’ positions on the new cashless policy, all eyes will be on CBN to consider other options to achieve its cashless policy schedule to be fully implemented throughout the country from March 31, 2020.
Interception: Telcos face N5m fine for unscreened calls
●Contravention may lead to licence revocation
Telecommunications operators in the country are to henceforth monitor and keep record of calls and other communications passing through their networks and must be ready to submit same to security agencies whenever the need arises.
According to ‘Lawful Interception Regulation,’ which has been gazetted by the Federal Government, failure to comply with this regulation by any of the operators attracts N5 million immediate fine and an additional daily N500,000 until compliance.
The gazetted document, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent through the website of Nigerian Communications Commission, states that “the Commission may revoke the licence of a licensee in accordance with the provisions of section 45 of the NCC Act for failure to comply with these regulations.”
A draft of the regulation first came into light in 2013 and was strongly condemned by stakeholders, who felt it contradicted the mobile subscriber’s right to privacy as enshrined in the constitution. They also feared that such regulation would be subjected to abuse by government in power against opposition. However, the document showed that the regulation was gazetted by the Federal Government in January this year.
Nonetheless, industry analysts noted unlawful interception of communications have been going on in the country for years, adding that the gazetted regulations only gives it a legal backing.
Part two of the regulation drafted by NCC states: “It shall be lawful for any Authorised Agency listed in regulation 12(1) of these Regulations to intercept any Communication or pursuant to any legislation in force, where – (a) the interception relates to the use of a Communications service provided by a Licensee to persons in Nigeria; or (b) the interception relates to the use of a Communications Service provided by a Licensee to a person outside Nigeria.”
Warning licensed operators against contravention, NCC states in the regulation that “any person, Licensee or its officers that fail to comply with the provisions of these Regulations shall be liable to a fine of N5,000,000.00 and where such an offence is allowed to continue, such person, Licensee or any of its officers shall be liable to a daily default penalty of N500,000.00.”
The legal document further states that “every licensee shall take necessary steps as the commission may by way of notice direct from time to time, to install interception capabilities that allows or permits interception of communications.
“Notwithstanding any other law in force, no Licensee shall provide any communications services, which does not have the capacity to be monitored and intercepted”.
The law also compels all operators in the country to acquire all facilities or equipment needed to monitor calls at their own cost.
“Every Licensee shall, within such period as may be specified by the Commission, acquire all necessary facilities and devices to enable the monitoring of communications under these Regulations realisable. The investment, technical, maintenance and operating costs to enable the Licensee give effect to the provisions of these Regulations shall be borne by the Licensee,” it stated.
The legal document identifies the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); State Security Services (SSS); and Nigeria Police Force as entities empowered to request a court warrant to access the intercepted data anytime the need arises.
“The execution of such warrant may, where required by any of the parties stated in paragraph (1) of this regulation, take place in the presence of the Licensee or person who manages the facilities of such Licensee.
“Licensees shall on a monthly basis or at such regular intervals as the Commission may from time to time specify, notify the Commission in writing of any such warrant executed on it or on any person who manages the facilities of such licensee,” the document noted.
On storage of the data collected from the operators, the document states that “Authorised Agency shall store any intercepted Communication retrieved from a licensee for the period of their investigation and shall be destroyed upon completion of such investigation.”
ATCON: CST’ll jeopardise N450bn yearly tax to govt
●As lawmaker advises Nigerians to talk less on phone
The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has warned the Federal Government may end up losing taxes from telecom operators, which is about N450 billion annually, if the Communications Service Tax (CST) bill is passed into law.
According to the operators, the bill, which seeks to impose nine per cent tax on all communications services, will force many Nigerians to reduce their consumption of the services, thus leading to revenue decline for the service providers.
President of ATCON, Mr Olusola Teniola, who stated this, said government would also lose tax payable by the operators if their revenues decline. While the proposed tax is to be paid directly by consumers of telecommunications services, and not part of taxes to be paid by the operators, expected change in pattern of consumption is bound to hit the operators’ earnings.
“Telcos collectively pay N450 billion annually to government as tax and I say this conservatively. If everything works well in the sector, the amount is bound to increase as operators generate more revenue. But with the nine per cent tax being proposed, communications will be out of reach for many Nigerians and the operators will lose revenue, which will also affect the tax being paid to government from their earnings,” he said.
“If the bill becomes law, there will be huge impact on revenue and the tax payable by the telcos will reduce and may eventually lead to loss of jobs,” Teniola added.
He noted that the operators were currently dealing with 39 different taxes, which apply to telecommunications operations and also add to the cost of services for consumers. He advised government to look at ways of reducing cost of governance in the country rather than imposing more taxes on the people.
Also speaking on the tax, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said: “The bill is badly intended for the industry at a time when we are talking about the availability and accessibility to telecom services.
“If that bill is allowed to be passed into law, it will deny people access to these services and reduce the value of their recharge. Also, the terms of the bill, which we haven’t seen, may lead to significant compromise of people’s privacy because the way by which the collection of the money will be made may require government to have access to the servers of the operators.”
Adebayo called on the Senate to reconsider the proposed tax, adding that it was contrary to the purpose for which they were elected to office.
However, reacting to the telcos’ concerns, the lawmaker that sponsored the bill, Senator Ali Ndume, noted that the operators were crying more than the bereaved. According to him, the tax applies directly to the consumers and they are ready to pay.
He said Nigerians should embrace the tax as alternative to the recently proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), which he believes will make price of commodities high for the poor masses.
According to him, users of telecommunications services are not poor. “In Nigerian context, anybody that is using mobile phone is not poor. The poorest of the poor live in areas where services are not even available. This is why I am saying that it is better to tax the rich rather than increasing VAT, which affects everybody, including the poor,” he said.
He also advised Nigerians to minimise their length of conversations on phones to reduce cost, saying “if you say the tax will make cost of the services increase, many Nigerians don’t even know how much they are paying for calls, they just keep talking on phone and when they hear ‘one minute remaining’ they stop and recharge their line again. If you don’t want to pay more, reduce the number of time you spend on calls and talk less on phone,” Ndume said.
