Buhari arrives Mecca for Umrah
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening arrived Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at the end of the three-day Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the President was received by His Royal Highness Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy-Governor of Mecca Region and other government officials at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at about 7.05p.m (local time).
While in Mecca, President Buhari, alongside some members of his entourage, will perform the Lesser Hajj and also observe the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Before leaving Riyadh today, President Muhammadu Buhari had met behind closed doors with Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The President had also on Wednesday met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz where the two leaders expressed their determination for deeper partnership, especially in the areas of oil and gas for the development of both countries.
Buhari also met with U.S Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh on Wednesday where they had positive discussions on investments in Nigeria under the new United States International Development Finance Corporation, which provides $60 billion for investments in developing nations.
NAN reports that all the meetings were held on the sidelines of the the Future Investment Initiative Summit, which ended on Thursday in Riyadh.
Buhari will on Saturday November 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit, and is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17.
Ngige: Private sector should play key role in job creation
T
he Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has advised the private sector to play key role in creating jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.
Giving the advice during a 3-day youth empowerment workshop in Abuja where over 500 youths were trained on life and business skills by Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), the minister pointed out that the private sector had a key role to play towards reducing the country’s alarming unemployment rate, especially among Nigerian youths by creating entrepreneurship programmes.
Commending the non-alcoholic beverage giant for taking the lead in promoting entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths through its Youth Empowered Initiative, which has provided jobs for them, Ngige advised other private sector companies to take a cue from NBC’s forthrightness in boosting entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.
The NBC youth empowerment programme is part of the Coca-Cola Hellenic global initiative designed to support over 1, 000,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 30 by 2025 to build life and business skills and long-lasting networks that will enable them transit to meaningful employment.
Ngige who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Special Duties/Projects, Dr. Martina Nwordu, while declaring open the workshop, described the initiative as laudable, affirming that such platform would greatly ignite entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerian youths.
He said it was gratifying to note that private sector businesses like NBC was taking the lead in initiatives that will enhance the potential of teeming Nigerian youths to become job creators rather than job seekers.
Ngige, who urged participants to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the company, disclosed that the Federal Government remained committed to solving unemployment challenges in the country.
“I am very happy that you all chose to be here today, to empower yourselves and I want to reassure you all that the Ministry of Labour is totally committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths of this country,” Ngige said.
In his welcome remarks, the NBC’s Public Affairs and Communications Director, Ekuma Eze, stated that the initiative was developed to help young people achieve their career ambitions by supporting them with relevant skills and the right information they need to transit to meaningful employment as well as enhancing their potential to be self -employed or job creators.
“We want to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship with these trainings. The experience we have had in the nine cities we have reached so far show that these young champions are very talented and need a guide to express their ingenuity. This is why our youth empowered program is focused on providing that necessary opportunity to create more employment and galvanise the youths towards understanding the best way to accomplish their goals,” Eze said.
Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Opaluwa John, applauded NBC for organizing the programme, adding that it would contribute in no small way to prepare the youth as well as Nigeria’s economy for a rewarding and better future.
On the streets with big ambitions
It is no longer a new act to see children begging on the bridges, streets and even highways, but the hidden fact is that these children also have high hopes and aspirations, they have dreams and heart rending desires to be grown up better and different from what life has thrown at them. ESE OLOGE and AMADI ANNETTE report
T
he sun was scorching on Monday , may 27th, but this young children Ahmed Alabi, Misurat Moruyano, Ariyo Oluyode appeared not to have felt it as they walked on Oshodi Bridge area of Lagos begging for alms from passerby . In their desperate search, they take on a huge responsibility of fending for themselves and their outward appearance paints a vivid picture of their state of helplessness. They approached every passerby on the bridge with words to soften any heart , telling you about their grieves even if it is cock and bull stories in some cases.
Ariyo Olyoide, 13, an indigene of Ondo state, believed that going to school is a waste of time, hence, resolved to begging on the streets mostly Oshodi Bridge- his promised land of begging . He claimed to be making about N2000 daily, which is just enough to take care of his feeding and that of his siblings. “I am from Ondo state, I use to stay in Sango with my parents but I don’t stay with my dad anymore. I was leaving happily with my parents in Sango, until my mum died , I left school when I was in primary 6, I was just 9-year-old and I felt sad about taking responsibility at a young age because my dad changed and stopped fending for my two siblings and I. He decided that he could no longer train three of us at the same time, which means that I should stopped schooling. I felt bad about my father’s decision because most time, we stayed a day without eating, until someone comes to visit us when my dad was not around One day, I just sat to think about my condition that was when I decided to stop going to school and start begging so I can make money to eat and send to my siblings.
He continued that, “Now I beg to make money, not only to take care of myself but also to assist my siblings, I go home twice a month to see my siblings and drop money that will take care of their feedings for a month at a stretch.
When asked on his ambitions on what he wants to become, I hope to return to school so I can pursue my dream of becoming a banker, I see children of my age when they come back from school, I feel very encouraged to make more money so I can one day go back to school . When asked what really informed him of begging, Ahmed replied that when he tried to stop begging last year and opted to learn carpentry, two weeks into learning, he said his boss flogged him silly with wire on his back for little mistakes, also for coming late to work. “If I show you my back, you will just cry for me, I hate the work and I ran away from him and went back to begging,” he said.
Ahmed Alabi, 15, from Osun state, dream is to be a medical doctor someday. He said he came to Lagos at age 12 with the sole aim of begging for a living. But it wasn’t really a pleasant experience for Alabi as he wasn’t really able to take home enough money like some of his mates. ‘I dropped out of school at age 10; my parents couldn’t provide food for us to eat. I had to leave home, and I made up my mind and moved to Lagos. I told my elder brother about my decision to find something to do in Lagos and help my family member he agreed that he will help me lie to my parents on my where about on the condition, I bring money home every two weeks. That was how I came to Lagos. Upon arrival, I had no place to stay, I wandered in different places hoping to find something I can do until I met Ariyo Oluyiode on the Oshodi Bridge and he introduced me to begging and explained how it fetches them enough money for feeding. I made the decisions and started begging since 2017. I told my elder brother about my decision and he agreed to it, on one condition that I have to bring money back to Osun to take care of the family.
I sleep on the bridge with my friends that are also here. I go to Osun State, twice a week with up to N5,000 to give to my elder brother. If I don’t bring the money when I go home to visit my family, my brother would beat me up with belt and threatens to report to my parents that I beg for a living. I try my best to save up to 5,000 at least in a month so I can give to them at home. Luckily, my parents have never questioned me on how I get the money to bring to them. Of course, I feel bad and cry most times when I see school children of my age with their parents when they walk on the bridge going to school. I feel bad about my situation that nobody cares about me in my home and I wish I could attend a government school and be like other children that enjoy parental care.
Musirat Sulaiman’s life is a paradox. At eight, she was raped while hawking, left to fend for herself. By 12, she opted for the street of Lagos because she believes that begging is the only way for survival. According to her, she doesn’t really know her parents or any relatives and has no home to stay. Ironically, she is aware that begging robs children of education and thus their future, but believed that begging is the only way to eke home a living.
She said, “ I am from Ibadan, I don’t know my family members I can’t remember who my parents are , I only remember I left home when I was little and I started staying on the streets, it was very dangerous as a girl to be walking without no place to sleep, I left Ibadan when I was raped on the street in the middle of the night, I couldn’t see the persons face, he tied my mouth with a small clothe and raped me and I was just about 8-year- old then, I moved from Ibadan to Lagos with the little money I got from begging on the street. I believe that fate brought me to Oshodi where I met these children on the bridge here. I was very excited and we all became close, they are now my family since I don’t have anyone to call my parents and they never bothered to look for me.
Sulaiman’s said her dream was to become a lawyer but wasn’t sure if that is possible any longer because she has never been to school. “When I have the opportunity to go to school I will want to be a lawyer so I can fight for those people that rape young children, just like the way I was raped,” she said.
The above mentioned children are few out of thousands of children roaming aimlessly on the streets. Sad as well, most of them have become breadwinners for their families, begging on bridges which are their main means of livelihood. They experience many challenges begging on the bridges, they are often beaten by the older boys on the bridge while begging for money.
Sadly they narrate how the money they receive would be stolen by unknown people while asleep on the bridge . According to Oluyode begging on the bridge is not an easy thing, “most of the area boys chase us off from the bridge when they also come in the night and take away the money we have made for that day.”
These children have lot of dream like other privileged children and are being neglected by their parents. The rate of this homeless children on the street of Lagos such as the Oshodi bridge, Berger bridge, Mushin , Iyana Ipaja are quite disturbing.
“These are vulnerable children,” said human rights activist, Shehu Sani. He said further that, “they have in many cases turned to extremism and crime because they were sent away by their parents at a very tender age and they grow up under the care of teachers who use them.” He explained that there’s a very strong correlation between poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and the issue of the insurgency and insecurity.
He said that the Nigerian senate is considering a bill that would ban the ‘menace of street begging’ in cities all over the country.
When Edo hosted NAFEST
CAJETAN MMUTA, in this report, chronicles the thrills and socio-economic benefits accruable to Edo State and other participating states from the week-long arts and cultural fiesta tagged NAFEST Edo 2019
T
he week-long cultural pilgrimage of cultural and arts pilgrims drawn from various ethnic nationalities of the 27 out of the 36 federating states of nation Nigeria converged in Benin, the ancient capital City of the Heart Beat state in the oil rich South-South geo political zone of the country. Much as the fiesta was fun and fanfare filled, it was better experienced than imagined. No doubt, the selected pilgrims like in the Biblical Noah and his ark, adorned with luggage of rich colorful decades of historical backgrounds of culture and arts in addition to shared and expressed conducts, morality, character, discipline and domestic characteristics took the one week cultural and arts trip tagged NAFESTEDO2019 with theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride”. The National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) organized by the National Council of Arts and Culture led its Director General Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and his team and in collaboration with the Edo state government, came about 40 years since the cultural fiesta was kick started. To many of the states that participated, it was not far from fun and trip to move from their abode to another environment but, to a few of them, it was serious business and an opportunity to prove their mettle and that spoke more for them at the end.
For the Governor of the host Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, everything about the culture and arts glitz and glamour was money. Aside the strong bond of togetherness, love, peace and other attractions as well as derivable benefits of the ceremony, Obaseki, an investment czar, politician and chief servant of the state, did not lose sight of his vision and mission, especially, of the huge economic boom to the state’s tourism sector, socio-cultural and political environment.
This is on the conviction that Edo State with its rich traditional and cultural heritage in addition to its conducive environment and huge mineral deposits remains in the global eye.
The fanfare, fun, colour, pomp and pageantry demonstrated by the various troupes in the symmetric and rhythmic march past, local and international choral presentations, traditional wrestling contests, quiz and essay competitions, cultural dance troupes, stage drama presentations, discipline, behavior, conduct, traditional cuisine, largest contingent, consistency of participation, costumes, creativity and legendry; were quite revealing as they marked the highpoints of the awards to doled out to deserving states at the event.
Mention must be made about the musical thrills and extravaganza offered by over 14 Nigerian artistes on stage revealed, particularly, in the masterpieces of music maestro, Professor Victor Uwaifo, with his rhythmic, acrobatic and scintillating ‘Joromi’ and ‘Guitar Boy’ labels and dance steps; Tuface Idibia, Bayo Ade and others whose music set aflame the large belly of the University of Benin Sports Complex, venue of the colourful opening and closing ceremonies.
Nollywood actors and actresses were not missing too. The traditional institutions were adequately represented. Coincidentally, the 2019 NAFEST hosted by the state came the week the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, played host too, to his subjects, friends and well- wishers from and across the nation including diplomats as he marked his three years on the saddle of his ancestors.
Businesses and companies with popular products of different types, brands, shapes and packages took their turns with variegated heaps of wares to the patronage of ever willing customers.
Creative arts and cultural items of beauty and charm of various designs, features and standards for keeps were on sales’ stands while best traditional akwuete, asoke and other local clothing did not miss space. Dishes and delicacies of lure, relish and aroma dotted many booths and canopies at cheaper rates. Tourism sites including exotic, high and low hotel suites, inns and restaurants and others with whatever names they are called but wearing exciting colours, interior and exterior decorations and beautification to the admiration of guests remained beehive of activities as their doors and gates were flung wide open.
The operators of the tourism sites had beamed in revealing smiles to the banks while commercial bus and taxi operators had a field day of endless weeklong boom. Commercial sex workers made brisk business too and it was not unlikely that thirsting lovers met with possible proposals for life union.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in the state to felicitate with Oba of Benin on his third year anniversary on the throne, had used the opportunity to passionately plead with Nigerians to bear with the Federal Government over the pain of the closure of the nation’s borders.
Osibanjo, who made the plea during a town hall meeting with stakeholders as part of the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture, also urged the citizens to be patient with government over the high cost of commodities following the inevitable closure of borders.
He said the closure of the borders was part of efforts to guarantee the nation’s security, future and prosperity. The Vice President explained that part of the reasons for the border closure was to get attention of neighbouring countries to take more seriously the question of policing the borders.
He said other prosperous nations did not allow any country bring goods into their countries but opted to grow what they eat. Osibanjo noted that smuggling discouraged local production and does not allow Nigeria farmers have access to market.
He said: “Part of the reasons for shutting the border is the smuggling that has been going on. If we continue to allow the Chinese and others to continue to bring in all those things, we will kill farming completely and most of our people will not be employed”.
According to him: “There may be some pain in order to gain. The countries of the world that are prosperous didn’t allow anybody to bring in anything to their country. They made sure they grew what they eat. I can assure you that very soon, you will see a great deal of progress; you will see a more of our own commodity coming into the market. If we allow our own people grow these things, our people will prosper. The only way our people can prosper is if we let them use the opportunity that they have such as farming, fishing and others”.
What was more, there was an atmosphere of peace as ever, love, conviviality and calm at all fronts, a testimony that Governor Obaseki and his team in the state executive Council were prepared for the much publicized epoch making and historic event. Security agencies led by the police were upbeat to give their best to Nigerians including the citizens that converged on the capital town.
At the end of the arts and cultural revelry, results were releasedafter appraisals by the National Organizing Committee.
From the scorecards released by Otunba Runsewe and his team, Rivers State emerged overall winner in the 32nd edition of the NAFEST Edo2019. Ogun State came second, Edo and Bayelsa states were paired up to take the third position while Delta and Oyo states followed with fourth and fifth positions respectively.
In addition, the body declared that the dice fell on Plateau State to host the 33rd edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled for next year, 2020.
Flood: Not even monarch, subjects are spared!
Delta State has successively suffered from annual flood arising from heavy rainfall since 2012. This year, the story is not different. Despite efforts by the state government to lessen the pains of citizens, the flood has overrun communities, rendering many homeless.DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba
A
monarch in Delta State can longer flex like a king. He was not only sacked by flood, his subjects were sent packing too.
The state was among the states of the federation that were warned early enough by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to be prepared ahead of the flooding season, but now, the centre cannot hold itself in the state.
The state government made frantic efforts to protect life and property of residents of the state by encouraging those living along the river banks to relocate to safer areas through jingles and sensitization. Still , over 18,000 persons have fallen victims to the flood that ravaged the state.
Now, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is worried that more victims are trooping into the IDPs camps, having been displaced.
The Bureau for Special Duties in the state confirmed that the 18,000 persons, including monarchs, were rendered homeless and are being catered for at the 12 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state.
The Commissioner in-charge of the Bureau, Hon Omamofe Pirahch, who represented the Governor, supported by the Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, during the presentation of relief materials to over 400 victims of flood, oil spillage, fire disasters, herdsmen menace and ethnic crisis in six communities of Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Ibusa in Oshimili North, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu and Biose-Amantu in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ovwian Community Udu and Makanve, Warri South council area, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said the materials covered for victims of various natural disasters from 2018 in the state, till date.
He made it clear that the relief materials were not compensation but a gesture to cushion the effects of the disaster.
He said: “This humanitarian gesture is in line with the commitment of Governor Okowa to the welfare of all Deltans. We thank the Governor for providing the necessary tools to ensure swift response to various disasters across the state despite limited resources. Currently, over 18,000 victims are occupying the 12 camps across the state.”
The flood that overran 10 communities, comprising four kingdoms, including Oko, Abala-Oshimili, Aika and Opkai in Oshimili South and Ndokwa East council areas of the state, has forced a monarch to desert his kingdom.
Prior to this, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the state’s executive council meeting, said the state government harkened to the prediction of NiMET and swiftly set up six IDPs camps and ordered affected communities to relocate to upland.
But the king and his people would not listen, saying, ‘this is a hard doctrine; whom should we leave our ancestral homes, farms and other things that we have laboured all our lives for?’
The flood soon came with whirlwind. It destroyed homes, ancestral trees, marketplaces, schools, mosques and churches. It rendered orphans, widows and widowers homeless across the state. The flood sacked kings from their palaces, caused panic all over the state.
The Owalle of Obecha-Utchi community, Chief Michael Okwuose, decried the devastating effect of the flood on their kingdom.
He said: “Yes, we are suffering here but we will not relocate to the IDPs camp. This is where fate has destined us. We prefer to die here in the village than to go and die IDPs camps.
“Some of us chose to remain here because of the experience of 2012 and 2018. If the flood will kill us, let it kill us here in the village. They didn’t take good care of us throughout the time we were there. Some politicians cash in on our predicament to enrich themselves. By the time we came back to our village, we had lost everything because we were not around to salvage our crops. To feed our families was extremely difficult.
“Government promised to assist us after the 2018 flood but till date, nothing was given to us to start life afresh. They came again this year, asking us to move to camp, to do what? Where we will go and come back to face hunger and some persons have made millions. As you can see, a good number of our houses have been submerged. That is the King’s palace you are seeing over there. “From Oko kingdom to Abala-Oshimili, down to Okpai are already flooded. Farmlands are gone.”
While he urged government to find a better solution to the nightmare of flooding, Chief Opara Matthew, who spoke for the beneficiaries of the relief materials, said those who took the side of a stubborn grasshopper, which ended up in the belly of a fowl, have started to count their loses.
While he lamented that some victims lost children, property and other valuables to the flood, the sacked monarch – the 80-year- old Akor Emmanuel Obiechine of Aika kingdom, Abala Clan in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, who was coronated on December 26, 2011, has his palace submerged.
The embattled monarch retired from Federal Civil Service as a Director at the office of Head of Service before he was posted to the Ministry of Works where he meritoriously retired.
He was in Abuja from 1982 to 2006. He also worked at the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He said the people of Aika migrated from Igala, precisely Ida, and settled where they are presently.
“We are suffering as I speak. My kingdom is completely under the waters. Those who have relations in Onitsha (Anambra State) Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku and other neighbouring towns, have relocated. Majority of those who have victim relatives don’t have enough accommodation to harbour them. Others have relocated to the IDPs camps in Asaba, Kwale and Ashaka. The difficulty we are going to experience would come after the flood has receded. There is every tendency that we will return home to clear the muds, clean our houses and rebuild the fallen ones but how do we feed? The farms and the crops planted in them are gone. The farm produce like yam, cassava, plantains and others were destroyed by flood. We lost everything to the disaster. There is going be a great famine”, the king said.
While the monarch explained that everybody is talking of dredging of the River Niger as the solution to yearly flooding, to accommodate the volume of water crossing it and stem the effects of the opening of Lado Dam in Cameroon and Kanji Dam, he said for decades, his kingdom was not hit by flood of this magnitude, maintaining that torrential flooding comes every 50 years.
“The first time I ever knew that there was a big flood was in 1969 during the war. Before then, we had never had it so bad. This year’s flood is very traumatic for me. The luck I had was that I have a place in Asaba to take refuge and manage myself. What of those who do not have? It is not an easy thing because I no more interact with my subjects or call for meetings. To discuss with my people on how we can get ourselves back after the flood is difficult for me because the flood has scattered us. Every year, government talk about relocation; they say we don’t want to relocate. As a monarch, where will I relocate to? Can there be two kings in a kingdom? Will the king relocate to the camp? That will be a breaking news. Now, I am taking refuge here in Asaba. Will I take over from the Asagba of Asaba? It is not possible”, he lamented.
The monarch confirmed that all the areas from Asaba, Oko, AIka-Obecha-Utchi, Abala- Oshimili, Okpai, Aboh and down to Ijaw area of the River Niger on Western zone to the Eastern zone, including Odekpe, Ohita, Atani, Osomala down to Idoni, have come under the belly of waters.
“Imagine in Oko-Amakom, the sand filling that Julius Berger did on the 2nd Niger Bridge and the entrance road to the construction site, have aided access to some communities and trapped others. Before the bridge head of the Asaba end, you cannot access Oko-Amakom, showing that once you sand fill the area, the problem is solved”, the king suggested.
Amidst the traumatic situation, the two flood camps in Asaba, the state capital, which is playing host to 2,982 victims witnessed the birth of four babies from a total of 131 pregnant women.
The commandant at Ahabam camp, Mrs. Uche Dunkwu, supported by her counterpart in Onne camp, Mr. Eugene Onwenonye, disclosed that another camp will be opened at Women Affairs Primary School to take in more victims as the number of displaced persons continue to increase.
Drama as Senate screens NDDC nominees
T
here was minor drama yesterday at the National Assembly complex, venue of the screening of the chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over the policy of ‘take a bow and go’ by senators.
The brief uproar started when the nominee for the post of Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), was called up for screening by the committee.
First, a member of the committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide had observed some discrepancies in the curriculum vitae of the nominee.
Urhoghide sought explanation on discrepancies in the chronology of dates in Ndem’s educational progression.
The lawmaker had pointed out that from the CV before him, the nominee had school certificate in 2007, National Diploma in 1999 and Higher National Diploma in 2002.
Also in his remarks, Senator George Sekibo noted that the candidate also claimed to have obtained his Master’s degree in 2012 and Bachelor of Science degree in 2019.
He also sought to know why Ndem attached ‘Right Honourable to his name’, insisting that only those who had been Speaker of either a state assembly or House of Representatives are entitled to bear it.
“As a former member of the House of Assembly, were you a Speaker or Deputy Speaker? If no, why did you prefix your name with the words ‘Right Honourable?” he asked.
Commenting on the nominee, Senator Rochas Okorocha noted that since Ndem had served in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, he should be asked ‘to take bow and go’.
He said that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, was accorded a similar courtesy during his screening by the Senate.
This suggestion generated a heated argument among the committee members, who appeared to be confused on the exact action they took during the last ministerial screening.
Senator James Manager, however, engaged Okorocha in a heated exchange for insisting that the nominee be asked to take a bow and go.
“Senator Okorocha you are new here, you are new here,” Manager said.
“Don’t fix your eyes on me,” Okorocha replied, compelling Manager and other senators in the committee to burst into laughter.
However, the chairman of the committee, Nwaoboshi, intervened and calmed the situation.
He noted that it was true that Amaechi and others who served in the state assemblies were asked to take a bow and go.
The chairman, however, further pointed out that the questions put to the nominee on his CV were serious issues that needed clarification.
The nominee, Ndem said there was an omission in his CV, explaining that he had his first Ordinary Level Certificate in 1995 which was omitted.
He also stated that the 2007 school certificate result was to enable him study law after his HND programme because he did not have credit in Literature-in-English in his 1995 WASC.
He, however, promised to avail the committee with the 1995 certificate before he was asked to take a bow and go.
The first to be screened among the nominees was a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman of the Board and the nominee for the position of Managing Director, Bernard Okumagba.
Odubu, who was a member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007, was asked to “take a bow and go” in line with the parliamentary tradition of the Senate to extend such courtesies to former members of the National Assembly nominated for appointment.
Also, Okumagba, who was nominated for the post of Managing Director of the intervention agency, was also asked to “take a bow and go” after both the Chairman of the Committee, Nwaoboshi and Manager, both representing Delta State, attested to his suitability for the job.
The nominee for the position of Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Maxwell Oko from Bayelsa State was also screened.
Others are Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo) and Nwogu Nwogu (Abia).
The committee also screened Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa, North-East representative), and Ambassador Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa, representing North Central).
The nominee to represent Rivers State, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh and the North-West representative, Aisha Murtala Muhammed, from Kano State, were not available for screening.
The committee mandated its chairman to screen the two remaining nominees on Monday.
Ondo APC hails S’ Court judgement on Buhari’s victory
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his electoral victory at the Supreme Court.
Ondo APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in a statement issued also congratulated the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other leaders, and indeed Nigerians on the well-informed decision.
Adetimehin said the decision of the apex court had put to rest any doubt about the winner of the last presidential election.
He commended the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for exploring the judicial option to express his feelings. “That is the beauty of democracy”, he added.
He also applauded the judiciary for painstakingly examining all the arguments and counter-arguments while the case lasted, to ensure that justice is finally served.
Adetimehin said that now that the matter has been permanently decided, the PDP should join hands with the President in his patriotic mission to salvage the economy and promote measures to decimate poverty in Nigeria.
The APC chieftain also urged all political parties, including the PDP, to sulk less and wait for 2023 when they would have another opportunity, in a fresh general election, to test their popularity against ever growing and strong ruling APC.
Odu’a pays N1.208bn dividends at 37th AGM
G
roup Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Adewale Raji, has disclosed that the conglomerate had paid its numerous shareholders’ dividends of N1.208 billion in the last five years.
Raji said this while speaking with journalists at the end of the 37th annual general meeting of the company held at the ancient Cocoa House Building, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
Quoting the Chairman of the company, Engr. Olusola Akinwumi, the GMD who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting which had in attendance Secretaries to the Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos State Governments, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Prince Wole Oyebamiji and Mrs. Folasade Jaji respectively, said “the meeting approved the consolidated financial statement of the group for the financial year of 2018, as well as, payment of cash dividend of N292 million to its shareholders.
“The Chairman, Engr Olusola Akinwumi while announcing the 22 per cent increase in profit before tax from N698m in 2017 to N849m in 2018 reiterated that this was as a result of the concerted effort by both board and management to reposition the organization.
“He assured shareholders including Lagos State attending the AGM of the company for the first time of the company’s commitment to strict adherence to highest standards of corporate governance and ethical leadership,” he said.
On the financial standing of the company, Raji stated that improvement in its financial results were driven by disciplined operational performance and focused effort to transform its business models to one in which all constituent units are operating and contributing as a proper going concern that is responsible, and discharging its responsibilities to the expectations of shareholders and stakeholders alike.”
He added that development within the group included renewed emphasis on organic growth of two subsidiary companies (Wemabod Estates and Glanvill Enthoven Insurance Brokers and Pension Consultants Ltd), which is already taking shape.
While disclosing that the company was facing funding problem, the GMD assured that “the group would increase its involvement in agriculture and agribusiness to achieve its growth, profitability and sustainability targets on an inclusive basis with economic and social outcomes.”
Group to Ijaw youths: Do not support corruption
F
ollowing a report in some online newspapers made by the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) calling for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the appointment of Interim Management Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a group under the aegis of the Delta Ijaws for Good Governance (DIGG) yesterday warned the Council against promoting corruption in the system.
The Eric Omare-led IYC had in a statement published in some online newspapers called for the sack of the Minister over what they described as ‘his alleged undue interference” in the running of NDDC.
But, in a communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting held at Gbaramatu and signed by Alaowei James Perezi and 40 others, the group wondered how a youth body such as IYC would question such approval by President Muhammadu Buhari having realised that the NDDC in its inception 18 years ago, have been characterised by fraudulent contracts and embezzlement of funds.
The communique reads in parts: “We have carefully read through the submission of Eric Omare-led IYC, questioning the appointment of NDDC Steering Committee and calling for the sack of Senator Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta.
We wonder why IYC would be so desperate that the new board should function when the Commission has not been cleansed of alleged sharp practices.
The communique further added: “First, on behalf of the people of Niger Delta, we deeply commend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his wisdom in recommending that a three-man committee should be set up to create an enabling environment for the Forensic Audit; and we thank President Buhari for his approval. This indeed will not only clear the irregularities in the Commission, but also set a new policy for the incoming Board to function.
“Therefore, while we congratulate members of the Committee, Mrs. Joi Ogbene, the Acting Executive Director; Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Acting Director Project and Bassey Akpan, Acting Director Finance, we further urge the people of Niger Delta region to support this development and await the conclusion of the forensic audit before the emergence of new board members.”
A’Ibom: 2 Brigade takes sanitation to markets
A
s part of activities marking the Operation Crocodile Smile IV, the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, led by its Commander, Brig-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday defied the early morning downpour to clean up the Akpan Andem Market to ensure cleanliness and proper sanitation of the market.
This is to foster a cordial civilian-military relationship in the area of the operation.
While addressing newsmen after the sanitation exercise by the personnel of the Brigade at market in Uyo, the state capital, Lagbaja said that the cleaning exercise was part of civilian-military relationship.
He noted that the army would continue to ensure the maintenance of peace and harmony with the civil society, saying: “What you are witnessing this morning is an environmental sanitation in continuation of our exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile IV. The Nigerian Army has some statuary roles and part of it is to act in line with the need of civil authority and we have discovered that overtime.”
The Commander added: “We will continue to upgrade in the population domain; we will relate with civil populace; we will relate with every stakeholders and it is part of this relationship that we have come here this morning to clean the environment and cut grass, especially at this market.
“It is a show of military support to civil populace that we are working in line with their needs. Exercise Crocodile Smile IV is a military exercise that will be driven by intelligent, so it serves two purposes.
“First, is to assist in training our troops on their day-to-day activities, and second to have intelligent head, because it is based on intelligence that we will receive from other agencies, such as the Department of State Security (DSS), the police and other agencies to apprehend criminal and economic saboteurs that operate in the general environment.
“We have population influence activities like environmental sanitation, tomorrow (today) we are going to have medical exercise, and we will go to schools to carry out sensitisation.”
However, the Chairman of Akpan Andem Market, Nseabasi Ndoh, commended the Nigerian Army for the exercise to keep the market clean in spite of their military engagement, recalling how the Army spokesman called him on Wednesday that the army would be coming to clean the market.
The chairman said: “I thought he was merely joking with me, but by 6a.m they were here. They said they were coming to do their normal routine sanitation in the market. They came with a large number of their men and they have assisted us to clean the market and they even cut the grasses around the market. They have done enormously and so we are very happy.
Tension in Delta Assembly over govs, deputies’ pension bill
C
ontroversy has continued to rock the Delta State House of Assembly over attempt to amend the Governors and Deputy Governors’ Rights Bill to accommodate the past acting governors and make the position pensionable at the expiration of their tenure.
This came barely two weeks after the crisis over alleged padding of the amendment bill of the law establishing the Customary Courts 2019 for the position of the Chairman of the Area Customary Court to operate as a pensionable position, instead of being tenured.
This, however, led to the suspension of the Acting Director of Legislative Matters, Mr. D.S. Olorogun.
The governors’ bill covers the medical treatment, allowances and other benefits that accrue to the office throughout the life time of former governors and their deputies.
But, trouble erupted on the floor of the House immediately the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere, introduced the bill for it to scale through the second reading.
The Majority Leader had argued that since a legislator cannot get life pensions, but can act in the capacity of a governor through court verdict, he should benefit from all the benefits attached to the office.
He said that if laws could be enacted to accommodate elected governors and their deputies, while not for those who act in such capacities through enabling constitutional provision.
However, a member, representing Ughelli South, Hon. Reuben Izeze, who vehemently opposed to the motion, wondered why members wanted to trivialized the exalted position of a duly elected officer, compared to a court pronounced officer.
He said a governor and his deputy were duly elected by the people and for the people, to enjoy the service of the people, but the case was different for somebody who was placed in the position to fill the vacuum for a short time.
The lawmaker added: “This bill is harmful and sentimental. To describe it as an amnesty is harmful. It will inevitably increase the recurrent expenditure of the state and thereby hold back development. It is ideologically lacking in merit and will not speak well of the House. It should not be heard that the bill is passed by this Assembly.”
The rowdy session that greeted Izeze’s submission forced the Chief Whip, Hon. Pat Ajudua, representing Oshimili North constituency, supported by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Christopher Ochor-Ochor, and the member, representing Aniocha South constituency, Hon. Austin Chikezie, and five others, to throw their weight behind the amendment and made it scaled through, insisting that the bill was a clear case of equity and right.
