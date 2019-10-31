Buhari arrives Mecca for Umrah

It is no longer a new act to see children begging on the bridges, streets and even highways, but the hidden fact is that these children also have high hopes and aspirations, they have dreams and heart rending desires to be grown up better and different from what life has thrown at them. ESE OLOGE and AMADI ANNETTE report

he sun was scorching on Monday , may 27th, but this young children Ahmed Alabi, Misurat Moruyano, Ariyo Oluyode appeared not to have felt it as they walked on Oshodi Bridge area of Lagos begging for alms from passerby . In their desperate search, they take on a huge responsibility of fending for themselves and their outward appearance paints a vivid picture of their state of helplessness. They approached every passerby on the bridge with words to soften any heart , telling you about their grieves even if it is cock and bull stories in some cases.

Ariyo Olyoide, 13, an indigene of Ondo state, believed that going to school is a waste of time, hence, resolved to begging on the streets mostly Oshodi Bridge- his promised land of begging . He claimed to be making about N2000 daily, which is just enough to take care of his feeding and that of his siblings. “I am from Ondo state, I use to stay in Sango with my parents but I don’t stay with my dad anymore. I was leaving happily with my parents in Sango, until my mum died , I left school when I was in primary 6, I was just 9-year-old and I felt sad about taking responsibility at a young age because my dad changed and stopped fending for my two siblings and I. He decided that he could no longer train three of us at the same time, which means that I should stopped schooling. I felt bad about my father’s decision because most time, we stayed a day without eating, until someone comes to visit us when my dad was not around One day, I just sat to think about my condition that was when I decided to stop going to school and start begging so I can make money to eat and send to my siblings.

He continued that, “Now I beg to make money, not only to take care of myself but also to assist my siblings, I go home twice a month to see my siblings and drop money that will take care of their feedings for a month at a stretch.

When asked on his ambitions on what he wants to become, I hope to return to school so I can pursue my dream of becoming a banker, I see children of my age when they come back from school, I feel very encouraged to make more money so I can one day go back to school . When asked what really informed him of begging, Ahmed replied that when he tried to stop begging last year and opted to learn carpentry, two weeks into learning, he said his boss flogged him silly with wire on his back for little mistakes, also for coming late to work. “If I show you my back, you will just cry for me, I hate the work and I ran away from him and went back to begging,” he said.

Ahmed Alabi, 15, from Osun state, dream is to be a medical doctor someday. He said he came to Lagos at age 12 with the sole aim of begging for a living. But it wasn’t really a pleasant experience for Alabi as he wasn’t really able to take home enough money like some of his mates. ‘I dropped out of school at age 10; my parents couldn’t provide food for us to eat. I had to leave home, and I made up my mind and moved to Lagos. I told my elder brother about my decision to find something to do in Lagos and help my family member he agreed that he will help me lie to my parents on my where about on the condition, I bring money home every two weeks. That was how I came to Lagos. Upon arrival, I had no place to stay, I wandered in different places hoping to find something I can do until I met Ariyo Oluyiode on the Oshodi Bridge and he introduced me to begging and explained how it fetches them enough money for feeding. I made the decisions and started begging since 2017. I told my elder brother about my decision and he agreed to it, on one condition that I have to bring money back to Osun to take care of the family.

I sleep on the bridge with my friends that are also here. I go to Osun State, twice a week with up to N5,000 to give to my elder brother. If I don’t bring the money when I go home to visit my family, my brother would beat me up with belt and threatens to report to my parents that I beg for a living. I try my best to save up to 5,000 at least in a month so I can give to them at home. Luckily, my parents have never questioned me on how I get the money to bring to them. Of course, I feel bad and cry most times when I see school children of my age with their parents when they walk on the bridge going to school. I feel bad about my situation that nobody cares about me in my home and I wish I could attend a government school and be like other children that enjoy parental care.

Musirat Sulaiman’s life is a paradox. At eight, she was raped while hawking, left to fend for herself. By 12, she opted for the street of Lagos because she believes that begging is the only way for survival. According to her, she doesn’t really know her parents or any relatives and has no home to stay. Ironically, she is aware that begging robs children of education and thus their future, but believed that begging is the only way to eke home a living.

She said, “ I am from Ibadan, I don’t know my family members I can’t remember who my parents are , I only remember I left home when I was little and I started staying on the streets, it was very dangerous as a girl to be walking without no place to sleep, I left Ibadan when I was raped on the street in the middle of the night, I couldn’t see the persons face, he tied my mouth with a small clothe and raped me and I was just about 8-year- old then, I moved from Ibadan to Lagos with the little money I got from begging on the street. I believe that fate brought me to Oshodi where I met these children on the bridge here. I was very excited and we all became close, they are now my family since I don’t have anyone to call my parents and they never bothered to look for me.

Sulaiman’s said her dream was to become a lawyer but wasn’t sure if that is possible any longer because she has never been to school. “When I have the opportunity to go to school I will want to be a lawyer so I can fight for those people that rape young children, just like the way I was raped,” she said.

The above mentioned children are few out of thousands of children roaming aimlessly on the streets. Sad as well, most of them have become breadwinners for their families, begging on bridges which are their main means of livelihood. They experience many challenges begging on the bridges, they are often beaten by the older boys on the bridge while begging for money.

Sadly they narrate how the money they receive would be stolen by unknown people while asleep on the bridge . According to Oluyode begging on the bridge is not an easy thing, “most of the area boys chase us off from the bridge when they also come in the night and take away the money we have made for that day.”

These children have lot of dream like other privileged children and are being neglected by their parents. The rate of this homeless children on the street of Lagos such as the Oshodi bridge, Berger bridge, Mushin , Iyana Ipaja are quite disturbing.

“These are vulnerable children,” said human rights activist, Shehu Sani. He said further that, “they have in many cases turned to extremism and crime because they were sent away by their parents at a very tender age and they grow up under the care of teachers who use them.” He explained that there’s a very strong correlation between poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and the issue of the insurgency and insecurity.

He said that the Nigerian senate is considering a bill that would ban the ‘menace of street begging’ in cities all over the country.

