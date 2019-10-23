Buhari charges Nigerian varsities on research, innovations

UBEC pushes for community participation

Community engagement through a holistic scheme, known as School Based Management Committee (SBMC), is gradually changing the face of education in some states in the North. REGINA OTOKPA reports

The nation’s education sector, as a critical and fulcrum of development, has over the years been bedevilled with a number of challenges undermine its performance in the delivery of qualitative education needed to transform the nation.

Acute infrastructural decay of schools, lack of educational facilities in rural and hard to reach areas, palpable insecurity, classroom explosion or congestion, inadequate funding, unqualified teachers, low teacher morale and lack of interest by parents to enroll their children and wards in schools mostly in some parts of the country, especially in the North, have continued to bogged down the sector.

Worried by this concern, the government in collaboration with development partners and donor agencies, have for decades paid special focus and attention to the educational needs of the children in the northern part of the country, where most families detest or shun western or formal education, leaving majority of the children on the streets either hawking, begging for alms, or worst still as Almajiris.

More worrisome is the population explosion in the region, which is already impoverished by poverty and Boko Haram insurgence, coupled with the inability of most parents to cater for the basic needs of their children and wards in terms of provision of education and health.

As a result, Nigeria is still home to the highest number of out of school children in the world, with about 13.2 million children between the ages of five to 14 not attending school.

According to a survey conducted by the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), over eight million of the figure domiciled in Kano and 11 other states in the North.

However, in its sectoral report on Nigeria as presented by UNICEF’s Education Specialist Kano, it further indicated that only 61 per cent of six to 11-year-old children attend primary school, while 35.6 per cent of children between 36 to 59 months old receive early childhood education.

To erase the stigma that comes with this sad tale, the Federal Government present and past has instituted several programmes with direct and complementary support from several development partners, to help change the narrative.

One of such programmes already driving a huge traffic of pupils’ enrollment and retention in schools in the North is the School Based Management Committees (SBMC), an all-inclusive community participatory approach that allows communities to take ownership of school in their respective localities, through identification of critical educational and school needs, monitoring and supervision of school projects, sensitisation and orientation about the importance of basic education to the children’s future.

The programme, however, was initiated as part of moves to complement government’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for effective teaching-learning to take place, and to enhance unfettered access for children to acquire education.

The programme, it was learnt, is being pushed by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as part of efforts at addressing the wide education gaps of the region, hitherto tagged disadvantaged in terms of education provision and delivery.

According to the Universal Basic Education Commission, the SBMC presently running in six northern states of Bauchi, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger and Kano, was introduced by the Federal Government in 2005 to complement the government efforts in the area of provision of basic needs and support for improvement of teaching and learning in primary and junior secondary school level.

Meanwhile, following the high momentum in the implementing states, it has come to the fore that the role of the SBMC in running of schools could not be over emphasised largely because basic education is not all about the efforts put in place at the centre or state government level, but that basic education is entirely at the rural level, where the communities have an advantage of identifying, monitoring and supervising the execution of school projects towards enthroning quality teaching and learning process.

Apparently, in Kano State alone, over 4,500 schools are currently engaged in the SBMC programme.

Speaking at a media dialogue facilitated by the Department of International Development (DFID) through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kano State, UBEC’s Director of Social Mobilisation, Mr. Bello Kagara, noted that the new and modern way of addressing the people’s education needs at all levels as well as to ensure that no child is left behind in the scheme of knowledge acquisition, is the present global strategy of education that targets communities and stakeholders’ participation.

To him, the SBMC avails the host communities the opportunity to involve in school governance and management with elected, but voluntary membership of the committee.

“This membership, which is usually selected among religious and community leaders, former pupils, women and artisan associations, among others, has proven to be a veritable bridge between schools and their host communities,” he said.

Kagara added: “Educational reforms now target participatory approach and therefore, we at UBEC engaged grassroots participation through the SBMCs. The SBMCs in our opinion are the laudable programme in which we felt we could partner the communities, with a view to engaging them proficiently towards the delivery of qualitative education at the basic level.”

Expressing delight over what he described as impressive and remarkable achievements the SBMCs had so far recorded, Kagara noted that the Federal Government promised to inject N2.78 billion in the scheme for 2,505 basic schools across the country.

“SBMCs are set up to ensure the success of community participation in basic and secondary education management and delivery; and we will do everything to support it,” he added.

He insisted that mobilising parents to link up with all categories of opinion leaders and stakeholders in the education sector within their localities to bring about parents’ attitudinal change towards education and development of the schools was a stepping stone to crash the high figure of out-of-school children in the country.

However, the visit to Warure Special Primary School in Gwale Local Government of Kano State further gave credence to UBEC’s testimony, as the SBMC in leading a full campaign on the importance of basic education, already facilitated the construction of blocks of 32 classrooms, built 33 toilets and a computer room for students, as well as provided borehole in the school.

The Head-Teacher of the school, Yusi Dandago, who underscored the significance of SBMC in the management of the school, noted that the Committee is now charting a pathway for better education delivery for the children than before by sensitising community members on enrolment, attendance, retention and completion of pupils in schools, as well as engaging in campaigns on the rights of children in the community to education, health and others.

According to him, the school, which was established in 1959 with only 30 pupils, could presently boasts of over 2,728 pupils, consisting of 1,459 males and 1,269 females, with 30 teachers and operate in 32 classrooms.

Dandago, who said he was impressed about the development and expressed parents’ delight over the development, however, added that the SBMC is currently sponsoring 86 orphans and 91 less-privileged and indigent students in the school.

He said: “The school SBMC was established in 2012 with the support of DFID Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN) with its members well trained. We also received support such as grants for the development of the school.

“Some of the developmental projects put in place by the Committee include re-admission of pupils who were dropped out of school, and providing them with uniforms and writing materials; renovation of classrooms, provision of mechanised borehole, completion of the school’s perimeter fence, as well as construction of the head teacher’s toilet, among other projects being facilitated by SBMC.”

Reeling out the impact of the scheme in Zamfara State, the State Chairman SBMC, Abubakar Dogo, called for strong collaboration among all stakeholders in education sector in the North; the government, SBMCs, and the Almajiri/Tsangaya or Islamic schools to boost enrollment, retention and completion of children in the next five years.

“SBMC can revive the dwindling fortunes of basic education in the country since its operations and activities are almost inclusive of all the community members with different perspectives, but most importantly with their sole aim about how to get the schools to work effectively. Therefore, since the community members are fully involved in the management of the schools, the financial management of the schools is transparent, while the people are motivated.”

Meanwhile, a teacher, Hadiza Abdullahi, who has been teaching at Wurare Special Primary School for the past 11 years, expressed her excitement over the positive changes the school had witnessed since the coming of the SBMC on board into the management of the school.

She, however, commended other sub-committees of the SBMC for the door-to-door advocacy on the importance of education, provision of uniforms and learning materials to pupils, noting that the rate of begging and hawking during school hours had drastically reduced as students now come to school early.

“We don’t feel discouraged, we expect every child to have a sound education in Kano State and in the North generally. Before now many people usually said that northerners do not go to school, but now that has greatly changed as the people are now embracing western and formal education, with many children attending school,” Dogo added.

