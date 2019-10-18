Buhari, govs, S’East leaders parley on infrastructure

Governors and leaders of the South-East yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where they requested for a state of emergency on roads in the area.

The demand by the governors came as President Buhari approved a total of N10 billion as intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who made a presentation on behalf of the leaders during the meeting with President Buhari, decried the deplorable state of infrastructure in the region, especially roads which have negatively impacted the lives of the people.

He said: “We again plead with Mr President to kindly declare a state of emergency on our inter-state roads and issue a directive to this effect.

“The closure of the airport, deplorable state of the inter-state federal roads, plus challenging security situation in our region, have made life so difficult for our people. We are aware that some of the roads were awarded by Mr President, but the contractors complained of very poor funding or no funding at all,” he stressed.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said the delegation drew the attention of the President to the deplorable state of South-East roads, as well as the plights of the people of the region, which he said had been worsened by the closure of Enugu airport.

Umahi said the situation needed immediate intervention in view of the industrious nature of the people of the South-East whom he said had to move from one place to the other as traders and business people.

However, the governor added that the president noted the complaints of the delegation and promised to act on them.

He also said the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, told the meeting that the hitherto impediment against the take-off of the expansion work in Enugu airport had been addressed and hence, the project would take off without any further delay.

According to Umahi, the necessity to start and complete the Enugu airport project had become compelling because “what Kaduna is to the North is what Enugu is to the South-East,” adding that rail projects in the region would also soon take-off.

“The good takeaway from the meeting is that we are happy because Enugu airport will be alive again. We are happy with the hardworking Aviation Minister,” Umahi said.

Following the complaints of the Igbo leaders, the president approved N10 billion for the take-off of the expansion and rehabilitation work in Akanu Ibiam International Airport with a remark that he had the assurance from Sirika that the project would be expeditiously executed.

Umahi also said the attention of the president was drawn to the state of Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Imo State, stating that there is a need to expand the runway of the airport and simultaneously carry out an extensive work on the tarmac.

President Buhari, who later tweeted the approval of the N10 billion on his personal twitter handle @Mbuhari, added that Sirika had assured him that work on the airport would be done speedily and be of a high standard.

It will be recalled that the House of Representatives had recently, in a motion sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, and 11 other lawmakers, called on President Buhari to order the immediate commencement of works at the Enugu.

Following the closure of the airport, international flights have been diverted to the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers by Ethiopian Airlines, while domestic flights were diverted to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, the Port Harcourt Airport and the Asaba Airport in Delta.

On the President’s twitter handle, Buhari said: “I have approved the sum of N10 billion for an intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this.”

The President said he was aware of the central nature of the airport, which was closed for repairs since August 24, to the socio-economic development of the Southeast.

Buhari, who also said he was aware of the infrastructure deficits all over the country occasioned by lack of judicious use of available resources in the past, declared that his administration is working on remedying this situation.

“We’re trying our best to make sure that infrastructure rehabilitation is carried out very quickly.

“I personally firmly believe that if we get infrastructure correct, the roads, rail, power, most Nigerians will mind their businesses, they would not even care who is in government. But when you deny them infrastructure, it will be difficult for them to compete and move across the country and regions,” he said.

He appealed to the governors to explain this position to their people.

“Please, have the courage to continue to explain to your constituencies whenever they feel that there is laxity in government effort to rehabilitate infrastructure. We are doing our best within the resources available to the government.

“The Federal Government is working to fix infrastructure deficit in the country. The challenges are there. It is our responsibility to fix things, we are doing it and we will continue to do our best in this regard,” the President said.

Attendance at the meeting comprised serving governors, former governors, ministers from the region, federal lawmakers and leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Other governors present at the meeting aside Umahi were Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

The governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano, was represented by his deputy.

Also present were the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Ebonyi State governor, Chief Martin Elechi; former governors of Imo State, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim, former Enugu State governor, Sulivan Chime, serving ministers, among others.

