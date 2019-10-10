Buhari tasks advisory council on data, economic growth

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the newly Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he challenged the team to focus on primary statistical data collection for the country.

The President administered oaths of office to members of the PEAC constituted on 16th September to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after the President presented the 2020 budget estimate of N10.33 trillion to the National Assembly for passage into law.

Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also set an agenda of what the Council should accomplish in the shortest possible time.

Speaking at a meeting with the eight-man Council chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, President Buhari charged them to focus on developing reliable data that will properly reflect what is happening in the country.

The President, who described the task before the PEAC as “most important national assignment”, said: “As you develop your baseline study, I would like you to focus on primary data collection.

“Today, most of the statistics quoted about Nigeria are developed abroad by the World Bank, IMF and other foreign bodies.

“Some of the statistics we get relating to Nigeria are wild estimates and bear little relation to the facts on the ground.

“This is disturbing as it implies we are not fully aware of what is happening in our own country.

“We can only plan realistically when we have reliable data. As you are aware, as a government, we prioritised agriculture as a critical sector to create jobs and bring prosperity to our rural communities.

“Our programmes covered the entire agricultural value chain from seed to fertilizer, to grains and ultimately, our dishes.

“As you travel in some rural communities, you can clearly see the impact. However, the absence of reliable data is hindering our ability to upgrade these programmes and assure their sustainability.”

On the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), the President told members that his administration was working to measure the impact of the programme targeted at improving the well-being of millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.

As such, the President said he had directed the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to commence a comprehensive data gathering exercise in all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps in the North-East.

On his expectations from the council, the President urged them to proffer solutions on how to move the country and economy forward.

The President directed the Council to coordinate and synthesize ideas and efforts on how to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, working in collaboration with various employment generating agencies of government.

His words: “I am told you worked throughout last weekend in preparation for this meeting.

“I have listened attentively to findings and ideas on how to move the country and the economy forward.

“Yes, Nigeria has exited the recession. But our reported growth rate is still not fast enough to create the jobs we need to meet our national ambition of collective prosperity.

“Reason being we had to tread carefully in view of the mess we inherited.

“Many of the ideas we developed in the last four years were targeted at returning Nigeria back to the path of growth.

“I am sure you will also appreciate that during that time, our country was also facing serious challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity and massive corruption.

“Therefore, I will be the first to admit that our plans were conservative. We had to avoid reckless and not well-thought out policies.

“However, it was very clear to me after we exited the recession that we needed to re-energise our economic growth plans. This is what I expect from you.”

President Buhari also assured the Council that the Federal Government will ensure that all their needs and requests were met before the next technical sessions in November.

He said all key ministries, departments and agencies will be available to meet and discuss with them on how to collectively build a new Nigeria that caters for all.

“Now, no one person or a group of persons has a monopoly of knowledge or wisdom or patriotism.

“In the circumstances, you may feel free to co-opt, consult and defer to any knowledgeable person if, in your opinion, such a move enriches your deliberations and add to the quality of your decisions,” he said.

Chairman of Council, Prof. Salami, said the mandate was about “Nigeria first, Nigeria second, and Nigeria always,” adding that it was about Nigerians, not as numbers, but as people.

He added: “Our goal is that the economy grows in a manner that is rapid, inclusive, sustained and sustainable, so that Nigerians will feel the impact.”

Like this: Like Loading...