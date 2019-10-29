Buhari to spend 15 days in London on private visit

…departs for Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London, United Kingdom (UK) on a twoweeks private visit. The President is expected to proceed to London from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he will be attending the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). The last time President Buhari travelled to London was on May 8, 2018.

He spent five days there. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday said, while in Saudi, Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. He said: “On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the high level event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

”At the end of the summit, President Buhari will, on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.” Buhari had made some foreign trips recently. On 21st October, Buhari was in Sochi, Russia where he participated at the Russian- African Summit between 23rd and 25th of the month. Between September 15 and 17, the President was in New York for the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He also travelled to South Africa on 2nd October to discuss with President Cyril Ramaphosa on xenophobic attacks against Nigerians. In August, the Presi- Philip Nyam Abuja Nigeria is facing serious humanitarian challenge with over 2.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country while half of the country’s pollution live in extreme poverty. There are also 230,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed these yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives’ committee on IDPs and women affairs, informed that “nearly half of the country’s 198 million population live in extreme poverty.” According to her, the ministry has the enormous responsibility of addressing some of the underlying causes, drivers and consequences of humanitarian personnel, N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North-East and Bakassi returnees.”

She expressed the resolve of the present administration to lift 90 million Nigerians who are in extreme poverty across the country. Farouq pledged the resolve of the new ministry towards strengthening coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by multiple stakeholders. In his remarks, Hon. Mohammed Jega (APC, Kebbi), who pledged to justify the confidence reposed in the committee by Nigerians, assured that the budget will impact positively on every Nigerian, both individually and collectively. “We are therefore poised for a collaborative action with the executive arm of government to ensure that we design a performing budget that will meet the expectations of the teeming populace,” he stated. Jega also lauded the resolution of President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the ministry with the view to address the numerous humanitarian challenges confronting the citizenry as a result of insurgency, bandits and other humanitarian challenges affecting the country. 2.2m Nigerians displaced, 230,000 others in Niger, Chad, Cameroon’s refugee camps –FG crises and underdevelopment including “relatively high unemployment (at 23.2 per cent) with over 40 million unemployed or underemployed; high number of persons of concern; 22 million persons with disabilities; over 14 million persons in one form of drug and substance abuse or the other and growing needs of the elderly and vulnerable groups.” She said N20 million has been proposed in the 2020 budget for the resettlement of the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Libya and other countries as well as 30,000 asylum seekers and resettlement of over 12,000 Libyan returnees. Speaking before the House committee on women affairs led by Hon. Oriyomi Onanuga, the minister disclosed that the ministry plans to expend N15 million for 1,000 IDPs enrolment into NHIS; N105 million for renovation/rent of N21 per state; N60 million back to school fees; N105 million for drilling of borehole; N184 million for securing land for relocation and reintegration of IDPs in FCT and Nasarawa State and N110 million for 2,200 families as return assistance to North East, among others. Similarly, she informed that the Federal Government has proposed a budget of N165 million for 2020 to resettle IDPs in the North- East.

On the breakdown of the proposed budget for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the minister said it includes: “N474,306,285 for dent was in Japan for the seventh International Conference on African Development. Buhari also travelled to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in September for the ECOWAS summit on counter terrorism.

He was in Saudi Arabia between May 16 and 21 for the Lesser Hajj. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had, in a statement on Sunday, announced that the President would be departing Abuja for Riyadh for the FII submit.

The presidential spokesman said the event, under the theme, “What’s Next for Global Business?” which holds from October 29-31, will focus on three key pillars: Sustainable Future, Technology for Good and Advanced Society. According to Shehu, the three-day event will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, deputy premier, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and PIF. Buhari will use the occasion to speak about the economic opportunities that abound in Nigeria, the effectiveness of his administration’s policies to improve the business environment, and invite investors to the country.

“The Nigerian delegation will leverage on the resources in Saudi’s PIF, which aims at becoming one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, to seek foreign investments in critical projects in the country’s oil and gas sector, particularly the Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas. “Nigerian officials will also take advantage of the summit to accelerate discussions on the planned interest of the Saudi oil company, Aramco, to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and new investments in the oil and gas sector,” Shehu added.

