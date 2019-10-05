Arts & Entertainments
Burna Boy, Teni, others nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards
Damini Ogulu, Nigerian Afrofusion artiste known as Burna Boy, and Teni, fast-rising singer, have been nominated for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The nominations were announced on Wednesday. The Nigerian acts will be competing for the ‘Best African Act’ category against the likes of South Africa’s Nasty C, Tanzania’s Harmonise and Togo’s duo Toofan.
Their nominations come at about the time when they were selected for the 13th edition of the Headies Awards.
In the international scene, Ariana Grande leads with seven nods while Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish each secured six nominations.
J Balvin follows closely with five nominations while Taylor Swift join the above contenders for ‘Best U.S. Act’, getting four nominations.
The African Giant @burnaboy has been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2019 MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS.
The one take god and one of Africa’s most loved voices, @TeniEntertainer has been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2019 @mtvema MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS.
The award ceremony will be held on November 3, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.
Show Biz
I don’t like being pitched against Yemi Alade, Simi, or anyone else –Tiwa Savage
Fresh from her superlative performance in the heart of Lagos Island, Obalende to be precise, to herald her first single, since pitching her creative tent with Universal Music Group, titled ‘49-99’, Tiwa Savage spoke with a few journalists including ADEDAYO ODULAJA. The interview touches on the former Mavin Record’s musical journey so far, sound, Universal Music Group’s deal among other issues.
With the way everything is coming together, is a tour of the US in view?
We are definitely planning a promo tour in November. Actually, I have not told anyone before, this is the first time that I am announcing it. The tour is to promote my new single. Next year, I have an official tour because I will be releasing a new album.
What is the concept of the tour and is it okay to link it with your new deal with UMG or your new single?
To be honest, Olamide didn’t want me to say this. The record was worked on by Olamide, Pheelz and myself worked on this record and by the time I got to his house, he had already started the line 49 sitting 99 standing. I figured it was a line from Fela’s song, ‘Shuffering and Smiling’. I loved it immediately. I feel like, as an artiste getting global recognition, it is my responsibility to speak on things affecting a lot of Nigerians.
Being a departure from your usual party jams laced with romance, is your new song indicative of a new direction?
There is a time and place for everything; I know that the fans want to dance and fall in love but I wanted my first introduction to the rest of the world to have substance. That is why this song is very special to me. We all know that 49-99 describes the Molue bus where you have twice as more people standing than those that are sitting. That’s a reflection of the poverty and things that Nigerians are fighting daily. We may not have the Molues anymore but we still have people hanging off buses or Okadas to get to work every day. We have mothers carrying children in their hands who have to commute to work every day under this circumstance. So, I wanted this to speak on that. I must say that I am not attacking anyone but I am just saying that this is a reality that millions of Nigerians face every day and music is a way we can get this message out.
44-99 song is about what people on the streets go through but ironically, street songs hardly project conscious messages like you have just done with this song. How did you reconcile that?
As artistes, we try to create music that takes us away from our daily worries. When you are thinking about a lot of things, you also don’t want to be caught up in what you are dealing with. Artistes try to make sure that in those three minutes of listening to our music, they can escape the reality but there must be a balance and that is why 49-99 is important for me.
From New York to London, the promotion has been huge, what makes 44-99 different from other projects you have done in the past?
When I signed with Universal, I had Sir Lucian on board and had Alex of Island Records on board as well. They were so excited and felt like there was a void with female artistes. We have male artistes dominating the scene and they wanted to put so much in a new project for a female act. They wanted to make a lot of noise about it. To be honest, we didn’t expect it to be this big. A lot of brands jumped on board like Boomplay, Universal Nigeria and Nigerian Breweries. Boomplay put together my performance under Obalende Bridge and that was huge. They also help with making sure my song is heard by millions across Africa. It wasn’t even in our plan initially but I guess it was God’s timing and everything aligning towards it.
What informed decision to perform right under the bridge at Obalende?
I think that as an artiste, I cannot shy away from the people. It was very important to me to connect with them and let them know how important they are to my growth as an artiste.
How do you feel when people describe you as Queen of Afrobeat?
No, definitely not. I am flattered. I think it is amazing that people will place that title on me. There are so many queens just like there are so many kings. You have to understand and appreciate how hard we all work. You can place or limit a title to one person because Burna Boy is doing his thing, Wizkid is doing his thing, same for David, Yemi Alade and Simi as well. Everybody is working hard. When you pitch us against one another to compete for one position, it makes it hard for us to do what we do. I think we are blessed as Nigerians to have so many talents. We just have to celebrate everyone. We all are kings and queens. There is only one original King and that is Jehovah.
Is there a chance of you being more politically active going forward now that you are advocating conscious music?
First of all, politics is not my calling. I will leave it for those God has called to do politics.
Have you boarded Molue before?
I haven’t boarded a Molue before to be honest. Most of my youth, I grew up in the UK. But then, just because I haven’t boarded in a Molue before doesn’t stop me from empathising with people who have done that. I can’t pretend like that experience doesn’t exist. ‘49-99’ is to shed light on the reality and people who have had the experience before.
What has been your staying power?
Definitely, my faith in God. I feel blessed because a lot of people started on this level with me. For this, I’m very grateful to God. I just want my story to be a testament and inspiration to other people. From when I started with Flytime and Cecil Hammond, a lot has since happened. I’m growing and I feel like I just started in the global market. I think my staying power will be hardwork and humility because one has to remind oneself that this thing can leave tomorrow. One has to make sure one works hard so as to leave a legacy behind.
What were your fears then considering that the Nigerian music terrain is usually described as male-dominated?
Well, the industry is still kind of ‘male dominated’ even now. I will say that, there were fears then and there are fears now as well. I don’t think we ever stop entertaining fears in life. There were legitimate fears about how the people were going to accept my brand, how are my old and new fans are going to react? But at the end of it, I serve a living God and I don’t let fears consume me too much.
What was it like for you to interact with market women during the empowerment programme you participated in recently?
It was amazing seeing women hustling. I feel very connected to them and I was so happy to be a part of them. I was happy to encourage them, you should have seen the looks of joy on their faces. Nigerian women try a lot, we work very hard. They deserve so much more.
Show Biz
Stephanie Linus stuns in black to mark 37th birthday
Actress Stephanie Linus shared a picture of herself in black on Wednesday via Instagram.
“Fly gal #newlevels #specialday,” she said.
Born on October 2, 1982, in Imo State, the movie director began her acting career in 1997 when she featured in the movies Compromise 2 and Waterloo.
She was involved in a serious car accident that left her with burns and a broken leg in April 2005 on her way to the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Stephanie’s first marriage of three years to former Super Eagles football player, Chikelue Iloenyosi, was declared null and void by the Lagos state high court in 2012, because at the time they got married, Chikelue was already legally married to another woman in the US.
The University of Calabar graduate found happiness in another marriage after she wedded Linus Idahosa in Paris, France, at a private ceremony that was attended by members of her family and scores of Nollywood actresses and actors in 2012.
On October 24, 2015, the 2002 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria runner up revealed that she had been delivered of a baby boy.
Stephanie received special recognition for her movie, DRY, from the Los Angeles City Council in an event on February 5, 2019.
The movie was also screened at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).
Show Biz
I’m thankful for vulnerability, Busola Dakolo says on birthday
Celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, has said that she is thankful for ‘vulnerability’ as she turns a year older. Busola is locked in legal battle with the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, whom she accused of raping her in her teenage years. In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Mrs Dakolo said she was thankful to God for everything and that there was no unfavourable situation with God. “I’m thankful for everything: joy, love, family, vulnerability, peace, weakness, strength, grace, mercy, beauty, abundance, good health, friends and even foes,” she said. “There’s no unfavourable situation with you, my God. I celebrate Christ in me. Happy birthday to me.”
Her husband, Timi, has showered praises on Busola, calling her a rare gem. “Happy birthday to my wife @busoladakolo. You are a rare gem of a woman, I salute you for everything that you are. Most importantly your prayers in the middle of the night, I want to join you most times but that’s sleep’s peak period, I will improve.
This beauty we are making will never get ugly (thank you for letting me experience you),” he said. “I should be shouting I love you but you already know that by now. Some days when I see how beautiful and hot you look, I secretly tell myself ‘Timi you are blessed’. I salute you Busola. May God grant the secret petitions of your heart.”
Show Biz
Mike’s wife arrives Nigeria ahead of Big Brother Naija finale
British Olympian, Perri Shakes-Drayton, has arrived Nigeria to support her husband, Mike Edwards, ahead of the 2019 Big Brother Naija finale on Sunday. She arrived Nigeria via Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday night from London.
Unable to control her excitement, she posted several pictures of her first-time arrival in the country on social media. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Perri said: “Good morning from Nigeria. It’s been a long time coming and I now have a good enough reason to be out here.
Out on these streets showing support for my husband. Already feeling the love and it’s not even been 24 hours.” Mike and Perri got married in May 2019, less than 50 days before Mike entered the Big Brother Naija house. Mike will be hoping to beat Seyi, Frodd, Mercy and Omashola to the show’s N60 million prize money.
Show Biz
Genevieve Nnaji in happy mood as Lionheart gets Oscar nomination
Veteran Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji’s movie has been nominated for the 2020 Oscars in the category of Best International Film. ‘Lion Heart’ is the first ever entry for Nigeria.
Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) had on Wednesday picked Genevieve’s ‘Lionheart’ as the country’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars.
The group announced the selection following a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and in the Diaspora.
Produced by Chinny Onwugbenu, Chichi Nwoko, Genevieve Nnaji, and directed by Genevieve Nnaji, ‘Lionheart’ premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and was acquired on September 7, 2018, as first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.
Reacting to this, Genevieve on her Instagram page wrote: “The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen @LionHeartTheMovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film!
“This is the first entry ever for Nigeria. It’s an honor to be a part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema. A moment we know will be replicated as our stories continue to resonate with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire LIONHEART team and TEN Productions, we are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.”
Since the inauguration of the NOSC in 2014, this is the first time Nigeria is advancing a film to the Oscar, as previous entries received by the committee did not meet basic criteria.
Every year, each country outside the United States is expected to submit one film as long as it’s not primarily in English.
Show Biz
StarTimes subscribers get Tozali TV in northern states
StarTimes has announced that Tozali Television, a Hausa language channel focused on promoting the people and culture in the north, will now air its programmes to subscribers in 19 northern states in the country.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. David Zhang, this is in line with the company’s resolve to promote the cultural heritage of Nigeria through the channels on its platforms.
At a signing ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Zhang noted that the subscribers in 19 northern states including the North East, North West & North Central will now enjoy uninterrupted broadcasting in Hausa via Tozali TV.
Also commenting, Maimuna Yahaya Abubakar, Managing Director of Tozali TV hinted that the channel is a lifestyle channel and would focus on promoting women in the north. “The idea was conceived to promote women, especially women from the northern part of Nigeria” she said.
Show Biz
Why Rita Dominic is rooting for BBNaija’s Mercy
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed why BBNaija housemate, Mercy, should emerge as the winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, 2019 ‘Pepper dem’ edition.
Dominic, in a post on her Twitter page, said Nigerians should vote for Mercy because it was time for a female to win the star prize. She wrote: “It’s time for a woman to win BBNaija and I believe Mercy has played a good game. Well, at the end of the day, I guess you can’t predict this game. SMS Mercy to vote for her to win.”
It’s been reported that BBNaija housemate, Mercy, is the last girl and only female left in the house till the 99th day.
She will on Sunday (tomorrow), battle with Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi to win the grand prize of N60m.
Arts & Entertainments
Don’t Get Mad, Get Even: Wale Ojo’s directorial debut premieres
The much anticipated movie, Don´t get mad, get even directed by Nollywood star actor, Wale Ojo, premiered in Lagos on Sunday.
It is the latest cinema project from the stable of RGD Media Productions. “Don´t Get Mad, Get Even”, features array of notable actors such as Jide Kosoko, Patience Ozokwor, Afeez Oyetoro, Ayo Adesanya, Femi Jacobs, Nancy Isieme, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Kenneth Okolie, Toyin Abrahams, Jumoke George. It is Wale Ojo’s debut as Director.
“Don´t Get Mad, Get Even” is a gripping story about two brothers, Jaiye and Juwon Kuti. Their relationship becomes estranged when the younger brother, Juwon, dropped out of school to pursue a music career. The elder brother, Jaiye, goes on to become a university professor. He breaks all contacts with Juwon, who he considers to be a bitter disappointment and an embarrassment. Over the years and as a result of tough economic situations, Jaiye, had to move into Juwon’s house, who has become a very successful music producer. The film revolves around their conflicting lifestyles. Both brothers are complete opposites with nothing in common. Jaiye, the elder brother is an uptight, religious and cautious man, while Juwon is a very adventurous and an unrelenting casanova, who believes he is God´s special gift to all women until he met Ada.
For the Executive Producer, Mr. Raphael Dedenuola, “Don´t get mad, get even” said an intriguing romantic comedy that is extremely hilarious and entertaining and will surely cheer you up even in difficult or stressful situations.
“In a country like Nigeria, where people are grappling with so much challenges and problems every day, comedy and humor is the best and only antidote.”
Arts & Entertainments
Cee-C goes braless in new photo
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C goes braless in dazzling suit baring her cleavage in a beautiful new photo. She shared charming photos with the caption: “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same! STAY FOCUSED!”
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija: Ex-housemate Ike hints on proposing to Mercy
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike, has left many fans excited after he hinted on proposing to his lover and BBNaija finalist, Mercy.
While many fans of BBNaija are yet to get over the union of 2018 BBNaija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A who met in the house, it appears the BBNaija cupid is at it again and this time, ex-housemate, Ike and finalist, Mercy, are its target.
During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan professed their love for Ike and went on to plead with him not to disappoint Mercy.
Responding to the comment, he simply wrote, “Never that.” He however left fans excited about the future of their relationship as he added a ring emoji to the statement, hinting that he may propose to her after the show.
This isn’t the first time Ike is hinting on making Mercy his wife.
A while back in the house, he confessed how much he loved Mercy and told her that he wants to marry her. The young man begged her not to hurt him and also opened up about the relationship he has with his parents.
As expected, his exit from Big Brother Naija House was followed with a mix of hugs and tears from Mercy, definitely not the birthday gift she was expecting. There’s no doubt that the resident gangsta and Igwe Tupac will be greatly missed by all.
“I’m so excited to see some money coming soon,” he told Ebuka as he climbed the stage. Ike also revealed that he noticed Mercy the moment he came into the House but he always had a feeling that he would be with her.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Irate Okada riders’ burn VIO officer alive as trailer crushes 3 riders to death
-
News12 hours ago
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
-
Politics15 hours ago
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip
-
Perspectives16 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
-
News12 hours ago
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
-
Top Stories5 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls