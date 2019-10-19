Calabar stands still for late Major Eyo Esua

D

aily we are regaled with stories indicating how very difficult life is becoming for the average Nigerian. We are treated to truly heartrending tales of how eating three meals a day is becoming a struggle for millions of us.

Apart from the frightening reports in both the mainstream traditional media and social media platforms, physical signs that things are not okay in the country abound all over the place from factories lying idle to the multitude of young Nigerians roaming the streets of major cities looking for the virtually none existent jobs.

Even the upsurge in banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activity can be directly linked to the prevailing economic situation.

Just a few days ago, a friend called me from Warri to paint a vividly sorry tale of the once very vibrant city.

“Old boy trouble dey o!” he told when he had checked into his hotel.

“Imagine driving from the airport into town and many of the companies that once dotted the landscape have all closed down. It’s so sad seeing all the factories just lying idle. I wonder what all those who used to work there are now doing. We are in a big mess in this country o!” he lamented over the phone.

Later in the evening he called again to give me an “update”.

“Old boy from my hotel I can see the Warri Refinery the lights are on but nothing is being produced. Tankers are stretched for more than a kilometre waiting for produce that they do not know when it will be produced.”

According to my friend, when he sort to know from the person he had gone to see in Warri what was happening, the businessman told him that that had become the norm.

“He told me that the tankers just park along the road to the refinery waiting for the day that they will be able to lift produce. He told me the refinery had not worked for a very long time and yet the tankers are just lined up waiting,” he told me.

My friend then went on to ask the million naira question: “So if it (Warri Refinery) isn’t working, who is paying for all the floodlights they have on and those still working there producing nothing?”

That is one of the ways that we waste billions of naira in this country spending money for services not rendered or goods not produced.

But the Warri example is replicated all over the country. Apapa that was once noted for harbouring such household names like UAC, SCOA, Niger Biscuit, John Holt, and Michelin Tyres and so on has become a ghost town to industries.

One no longer sees hordes of young Nigerians heading to the various bus stops making their way home after a hard day’s job at one of the above mentioned businesses.

However, despite these very glaring signs that all is not well, our leaders are want to insist that things are very okay and that most of the problems are being exacerbated by the media no longer feeding fat off the land.

For them everything is rosy. And even if there are some thorns, they (thorns) will soon disappear once their polices kick in.

Sadly even those that are supposed to be representing the interest of the ordinary citizens at the National Assembly – Senate and House of Representatives – are not doing the needful when it comes to seeing to the wellbeing of those that voted them into the legislative bodies.

Rather than ensure that government takes care of her citizen, they are often glove-in-hand with the executive and even often equate themselves as being at par even if not superior to them.

Which is why the Senate spokesman would argue that if ministers are entitled to official cars, so should the legislators, after all, they are the ones elected to serve the people, conveniently forgetting to also admit that the bulk of the people that voted him into office cannot even afford to buy bicycles talk much less of owning an SUV.

The conspiracy of silence, somewhat like the infamous Omerta (code of silence) of the Mafia, between the executive and legislative arms of government has meant that despite the overwhelming indices that things are going down south for most people, they are yet to offer any concrete suggestions to helping the nation get out of the economic mess or even more importantly are yet to even hint at what kind of sacrifice they are willing to make in trying to shore up the economy.

Senators are said to be earning about N13.5million a month while their House counterparts take home N12.5million. These sums exclude other perks and yet rather than offering to take a pay cut or not buy the official vehicles – Omerta!

Same with the executive, it is yet to be made public that those occupying this exalted position are aware of the biting economic plight of the citizens and as their own contribution to the national emergency are cutting their salaries by 25% or even 50%; and are doing away with their retinue of aides all in an effort to cut down on cost.

Even the Presidency is guilty of increasing government’s overhead by increasing the number of ministries from 36 to 42 which will see a corresponding hike in the number of people to not only be paid salaries but also additional expenses for cars, equipping their offices and houses, aides and domestic staff!

And yet, government is now saying that in order to pay the already agreed new minimum wage of N30, 000 they will have to downsize!

Of course this exercise if carried out will not affect our politicians but rather mainly civil servants whose take home in one year is a fraction of what ministers or NASS members take.

But why can’t our politicians take a cue from what obtains in other lands equally going through difficult times?

For instance, Italy which has been grappling an economic crisis for years finally decided to take the bull by the horns and got their politicians to show their own commitment to the cause by willingly downsizing parliament.

Last Italy’s parliament voted to cut the number of representatives in both houses by more than a third.

The lower house approved a law to reduce the number of MPs from 630 to 400 and senators from 315 to 200.

In doing so it is said parliament will help the nation save €1bn (£897m) over 10 years. So why will the average Italian grumble if told to tighten his belt when he can see the action taken by his parliament.

Recently, the Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha suggested that Upper Chamber should produce just one instead of the three senators currently on the books in an effort to cut down on costs. But I’m very certain that the suggestion was dead on arrival because his colleagues will never support him.

But sadly the nation cannot continue along this path and we all have to make sacrifices if we want things to improve.

Like this: Like Loading...