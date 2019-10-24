Can Buhari bond with Ndigbo?

“Relationship is like a rose of flower, you water it, care for it and nurture it for it to keep living and blooming” – Anonymous from the message.com

The relationship existing between President Muhammadu Buhari and Ndigbo is very interesting. The mutual distrust among them is even. It’s not clear when or what led to it but it has remained visible since President Buhari started nursing ambition to rule this country as a civilian.

There has not been any empirical study to ascertain why they don’t jell politically but the situation is no long a concealed one to all watchers of the nation’s politics. President Buhari is on marble to have said one time that Igbo hate him because of his role in the civil war but this is not supported pragmatically because so many people who played more prominent roles during the war still maintained harmonious relationship with the Igbo.

If the duo do not like themselves for whatever reason they have not pretended about it.

The situation is such that if Buhari happens to be the alpha and omega on who becomes the next President of Nigeria, Ndigbo will be losing the match before kick-off knowing that it would require a special intervention of God in form of a miracle for them to get it.

Unless God the omnipotence decides to arm-twist President Buhari, on his own he would not willingly desire an Igbo to succeed him.

In the four times he campaigned to become the President of this country, he gave less attention to areas largely inhabited by Ndigbo. He does not believe in flogging a dead horse or preaching to Catholics to become Pentecostals.

Even when his spine doctors tried hard to wear him the colourful Igbo attire as a campaign costume for strategic reasons, it was just a window dressing because deep down not much was being expected.

In the last Presidential election early this year while other contending candidates were seeking for victory in the South-East and indeed other regions of the country, Buhari was negotiating for only 25% from some friends who were even afraid to associate with him publicly for fear of being politically ostracized. In all the times President Buhari presented himself to be voted for as President he never got up to 20% of the votes cast in any of the Igbo dominated areas except through a negotiated or rigged ballots.

On his side also he has not pretended to like Ndigbo. One very positive thing about Buhari is that he is not a pretender when it comes to liking or disliking someone. For this you can never be deceived or confused about where he is on what he likes or not.

The President’s level of patriotism can always be put to question the moment his interest is affected. For instance his visible support for the underperforming Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is not unconnected with the special affinity the governor has with him and his family.

Various attempts by politicians in his party to make him embrace Ndigbo with an open heart since 2015 as a strategy to win them over were blatantly ignored. Even when he was told that Ndigbo is such a viable strong ethnic group that should be in top four positions in the system notwithstanding their voting pattern, he refused the advisory.

Those who tried to remind him that after 27 years in prison when Nelson Mandela of South Africa came out and became President the first place he visited was the white dominated city because he actually wanted and he successfully wooed them. Pundits also drew the home example of Olusegun Obasanjo who in 1999 was electorally rejected by his ethnic Yoruba people because they didn’t feel he belonged politically, but on getting to power he set machinery in motion that turned the table four years after in 2003.

Buhari would not take any of such advice and remained obstinate in edging out Ndigbo all through his first term. Perhaps if not for the constitutional requirement that every state must produce a minister, the South-East would have been begging for ministerial positions. When his party recommended that it’s politically unwise to keep one of the top three ethnic groups at a distance he would not listen instead he came up with his vexatious 95/5% sharing formula.

When all people of goodwill screamed that citizens of the South-East were nowhere near the Chief Executive or Commanding positions in all the over a dozen military and para military organisations, the government under Buhari’s watch refused to budge.

As the restive youths of the region under the umbrella of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) tried to rawhide under the democratic freedom to express their frustrations, the President unable to suppress his emotions rushed home from his hospital bed in London to make the broadcast outlawing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group. The short broadcast made purposely to address the Biafra issue was followed by the army declaring a python dance on the people.

Ostensibly due to this unconcealed dislike, the people themselves more than ever since the return to democracy in the country in 1999 buried their hitherto apolitical character and mobilized as never before purposely to vote out their ‘enemy’. Anybody with an Igbo blood in his vain including those in the President’s party was believed to have desired that he be voted out.

The rest is now history but two things happened last week precisely on Thursday October 17, 2019, showing that the two combatants are trying to lay down their weapons and try a fresh option to their relationship.

The current leadership of Ndigbo led by the President General of Ohanaeze Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo visited the seat of power, Aso Rock and was hosted by the current occupant President Buhari. The mutual suspicion that opened the meeting was later relaxed as banters were exchanged. After the meeting the two parties felt something was achieved. The President was so excited that he remembered his rarely used Instagram handle to hurriedly announce the release of N10 billion for immediate upgrading of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. He went further to assure that his Daura kinsman who is the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had assured him that the airport project will be speeded up with the amount.

For once Igbo leaders felt their visit to Aso Rock was fruitful and not based on promises as has been the case with second Niger Bridge that remained in the pipelines regime after regime.

Following that rare romance political watchers in the country are then asking whether the nation is at the verge of witnessing a new political bond. The tongues are already wagging whether President Buhari is climbing down from his political height to embrace Ndigbo and whether Ndigbo can find themselves doing political business with this hitherto enemy.

Perhaps the strongest indication of a new spirit was the change of name of the python dance to dance of peace. Why not if the Commander-in- Chief is seen publicly jaw jawing with the enemies instead of war warring, exchanging pleasantries to the extent of hurriedly releasing N10 billion.

It’s a matter of time before political pundits can begin to say that indeed leopard has changed its colour. And in truth when that happens the polity will witness some foundational stability with the original tripods properly situated.

