CAN to Nigerians: Stop paying ransom to kidnappers

he Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, yesterday went down memory lane on how and why the Northern socio-cultural organisation was formed.

Fika, a one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that three northern groups actually fused into one to become ACF with the then sole objective of dousing tension caused by failed Major Gideon Orkar military putsch.

Major Orkar had on April 22, 1990 attempted to overthrow the then military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)’s government.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Organising Committee for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the ACF, the BOT Chairman stated that the Forum has played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution as well as maintaining political stability.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko was appointed Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, while 130 sub-committees were formed. The date of the anniversary would be made known in due course.

Fika said: “ACF came into being in 2000 through the amalgamation of three northern groups. Namely: the Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation.

“The Turaki Committee, chaired by late President Shehu Shagari came into being in the aftermath of the Gideon Orkar Coup with objectives among others, to douse the tensions created by the failed coup and help to stabilise the polity.

“With time as the situation in the country became calm, the activities of the Turaki Committee slowed down. The Northern Elders Forum led by late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene, was formed to ensure sustainable political stability in the country.

“The decline in the activities of these two groups led to the emergence of the Unity and Development Foundation, which the late Alhaji Sule Katagum headed. The Unity and Development Foundation was the third group. This led to competition among them, thus underscoring the need for the North to have a strong and viable umbrella organisation.

“The late elder statesman, Malam Yahaya Gusau encouraged the late Mai Borgu, who first muted the idea, and Mallam Liman Ciroma, to ensure the creation of a new group for the North.

“As a result of consultations among northern leaders, including political, ethnic and traditional leaders, it led to the fusing together of the three groups into a new umbrella to be known henceforth as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).”

Also, Fika noted that ACF had in the last 20 years ensured the entrenchment of democratic norm and culture, adding that the Forum had offered patriotic advice to the government.

He equally recalled how ACF defended the interests of the North at the Oputa Panel.

“Worthy of note is the ACF outings at the Oputa Panel, when we defended the interests of the North in general and the role of northern soldiers during the Civil War.

“The ACF also played significant roles during the constitutional conferences. Our mediation efforts helped to douse tensions and accelerated the processes of reconciliation in the Jos sectarian crises and the Tiv/Jukun crisis. Regrettably, the Tiv/Jukun issue has again reared its ugly head.

“We must at all-time give tributes to the pioneer leaders of the Forum who laid a good foundation for its growth and its modest achievements.

“For 20 years our founders had played their remarkable parts in transforming the ACF into a formidable organisation. The next 20 years is for you, the younger generation of leaders, to move the Forum to an enviable position of strength so that it can withstand the challenges and demands of the 21st century North and Nigeria,” he said.

