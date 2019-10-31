Carabao Cup: We may pullout, unless…Klopp warns

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side will not be able to play their Carabao Cup quarter-final if the fixture cannot be rearranged to avoid a clash with the FIFA Club World Cup.

The European champions beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout after a ten-goal fourth-round tie on Wednesday.

The quarter-finals are due to be played the week commencing December 16.

Liverpool make a 7,000-mile round trip to Qatar to play in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on December 18, reports the BBC.

The tournament is held every December and features seven teams from six confederations.

“If they don’t find a place for us, an appropriate place, not 3am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it,” said Klopp.

“You have to think about these things. If you have a fixture list where one team cannot be part of all the games, then you have to think about it. Hopefully it starts at one point, hopefully it starts now.

“We will not be the victim of this problem, we played [on Wednesday] and we wanted to win. If they don’t find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through – or Arsenal will play it. I cannot change that.”

Liverpool are already scheduled to play seven games in December, plus the Carabao Cup quarter-final and either a third-fourth play-off or the final of the Club World Cup on December 21.

With no midweek slots available in 2019 other than during international breaks, the next feasible opportunity to play midweek – when they will not be competing in the Premier League – will be between fixtures on January 11 and January 19.

Liverpool were due to play West Ham on December 20 in the Premier League and that game is yet to be rearranged.

Klopp’s side will find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place at 08:45 GMT on Thursday.

The last eight

Leicester

Colchester

Everton

Manchester City

Oxford

Aston Villa

Liverpool

Manchester United



