CBN: Farmers reaping heavily from border closure

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emifiele, has said that farmers in the country are benefiting immensely from the closure of borders along Benin and Niger Republic.

The CBN Governor declared that Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries remain closed until their leaders agree to implement mutual antismuggling policies.

Emefiele stated this yesterday after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Emefiele said the two countries still have several smuggling routes into Nigeria.

He said Nigerian rice and poultry farmers have particularly benefitted im-mensely from the border closure as they have been able to sell off accumulated produce, hitherto hindered by illegal importation and smuggling of the items into the country.

He explained that since the closure of the borders, Nigeria has seen an astronomical growth in the number of farmers who have been going into rice farming and that paddy production has gone up also quite exponentially. According to him, the situation with smuggling at the borders have been undermining Nigeria’s economy.

The apex bank boss also explained that the Federal Government has been embarking on a programme where the accounts of those involved in smuggling of goods across the country’s borders are closed.

“We are saying if you are involved in the business of smuggling or dumping of rice in the country, we close your account in the banking industry. And that is coming very effectively.

“Recently, and this is the absolute truth, about two weeks before the border closure, the chairman of the Rice Processors Association – incidentally, he owns Umza Rice in Kano – called me and said that all the rice millers and processors are having nothing less than 25,000 metric tons of milled rice in their warehouses.

“This rice has been unsold because of the smuggling and dumping of rice through Republic of Benin and other border posts that we have in the country and that he would want us to do something about it.

“Second, we also have members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria who also complained that they have thousands of crates of eggs that they could not sell; even some of the processed chickens that they could not sell, also arising from smuggling and dumping of poultry products into Nigeria.

“I was told also that after some meetings that were held in addition to those engagements that we (CBN) also held with the President, the border was closed subsequently.

“A week after the borders were closed, the same rice millers association called to tell us that all the rice that they had in their warehouses have all been sold,” he said. According to him, “Indeed, a lot of people have been depositing money in their accounts and they have even been telling them to ‘please hold on don’t even pay money yet until we finish processing your rice.’

“The poultry associations have also come to say that they have sold all their eggs, they have sold all their processed chickens and that demand is rising.” Speaking further on the benefits of the closure, Emefiele said that it has helped to create jobs for vast majority of Nigerian people.

“It has helped to bring our integrated rice milling that we have in the country back into business again and they are making money. “Our rural communities are bubbling because there are activities, as rice farmers are able to sell their paddy. The poultry business is also doing well, and also maize farmers who produce maize from which feeds are produced are also doing business. These are the benefits. The CBN Governor insisted that the Federal Government remained resolute in keeping the borders closed until engagements are concluded with Nigeria’s neighbours to have them stop using their ports as launch pads for smuggling goods into the country. “We are not saying that deploythe borders should be closed in perpetuity, but that before the borders be reopened, there must be concrete engagements with countries that are involved in using their ports and countries as landing ports for bringing in goods that are smuggled into Nigeria. “That engagement must be held so that we agree on the basis under which: what are the kinds of products that they can land in their countries because if those products they land in their countries is meant for their own local consumption, it is understandable. “But the fact that those products are landed in their countries and then transshipped or smuggled into Nigeria is something that I am sure you all agree as Nigerians we should not allow to happen because it undermines our economic policy. It undermines our own desire to make sure that industries are alive and jobs are created in Nigeria,” Emefiele said.

