Business
CBN’s loan policy raises credit lending by N860bn
The new Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has spurred credit lending to the economy to the tune N860 billion in 11 weeks.
This is even as the apex bank gave its nod to banks to insert credit default clause into loan agreement to discourage delinquent defaulters.
Addressing the media in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee meeting yesterday, bank CEOs unanimously endorsed the CBN policy as the way to go, saying that CBN’s action was neither a sanction nor penalty.
Speaking on the topic – Loan to Deposit Ratio Policy of apex bank, Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The Loan to Deposit policy of the central bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system.
“It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congress with CBN in implementing the initiative. Everyone of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December. The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continues economic activities.
“CBN never said there is going to be fine. The circular said at the cut-off point, in the event that you don’t meet the threshold, funds will be debited from you and added to your CRR. What you have there is not a fine, neither is it a levy but a shortfall based on the parameters set by CBN. It is going to be a continued dynamic process.”
Corroborating him, the Managing Director, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd, Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion within 11-week period.
“This was a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to support economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.
On the strategy being adopted to checkmate cases of delinquent loan defaulters, who may want to cash in on CBN’s policy to default, Executive Director (Risk), Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs. Mobola Faloye, said the apex bank had given banks approval to structure clause in loan agreement that will take care of default.
She said: “We talked about the fact that within that short space of time we’ve been able to see about N860 billion in assets growing, which is very good. But one of the things we also reiterated is the fact that we are mindful of the fact that there are some vulnerable sectors that we would be lending to and it’s important for us to make sure we are mitigating our risks and have what we call a credit cross to defaulters. It allows us to set up the obligations of defaulting party against any other monies that defaulting party has in the industry and CBN endorsed this.”
In his remarks, Stanbic IBTC CEO, Dr Demola Sogunle, said: “What that means is that banks were able to record aggregate credit by about 5.5 per cent within a three months period. The 65 milestone is good for the economy. And it’s also good for the banking system. We are all geared up to go and deliver between now and end of December to deliver the Loan to Deposit Ratio of 65 per cent.
“Based on the facts and figures available to us, it’s been identified that USSD is a critical element within the context of financial inclusion. This was discussed robustly, and the idea is that the cost for USSD should continue to thread downwards. If that is done, then we will be able to extend financial transactions to the set of people (almost 40 million) or 40 per cent of adult population in Nigeria that are currently financially excluded will be brought into the financial system if the price of USSD continues to drop.”
In his remarks earlier, CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Ahmed Abdullahi, said that the CBN’s loan to deposit ratio was the way to go, a decision he said banks had a key to.
“It was agreed that it cannot be business as usual. We have got to diversify the economy, provide credit to the real sector and ensure sustainable growth and development of the country. Our development has always been driven by oil and gas, which is not sustainable. For some time, we have suffered from stunted growth. But at this realisation that this is the way to go, there has been policy endorsement regarding development of the real sector,” he said.
He said the committee also discussed cashless policy and said all bank CEOs supported it.
Energy
Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.
Weak U.S. services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s U.S.-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in U.S. shale output and drilling activity could lend some support, reports Reuters.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in U.S. shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
ICT / e-World
Facebook removes multiple accounts from Nigeria, Egypt, two others
Facebook Inc has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior”.
A total of 280 Facebook accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, and 121 Instagram accounts were removed, the social media platform said bit.ly/2LJypCf on Thursday.
Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were engaged in spreading content on topics like UAE’s activity in Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and the criticism of Qatar, Turkey and Iran.
The social media giant has recently been cracking down on such accounts after coming under fire in the last few years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations, reports Reuters.
Earlier this year, it removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.
Facebook is making attempts to prevent online abuses and spread of misinformation, including in political election campaigns.
Business
Food security still a far cry from reality
Mixed reactions have trailed the blueprint of the country’s agricultural sector development under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. However, as the country marked her 59th years of attaining national independence on Tuesday, looming threat over food availability is setting. Taiwo Hassan reports
As the country celebrates another Independence Day, it gives another opportunity to assess and evaluate the performance of the country’s agricultural sector in the last 59 years.
Particularly, a lot have changed in the country’s agric sector in terms of different agricultural policies from past administrations to make agriculture the mainstay of the nation’s economy.
Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been under the spotlight following government’s renewed support with lots of positives.
However, of late, the achievements in the country’s agricultural sector, based on government’s policies, have not transformed into positive impact on the common man.
Ideally, there are similarities that the current administration is trying to thread the path of the 60s agriculture blueprint when Nigeria got her independence by making agriculture the hub of the country’s economy.
For instance, the policy direction of the present administration is to ensure that Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in agriculture and for the sector to create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.
In reality, these set objectives have not really gone in the right way as planned by this government as tales of lamentations have greeted its agricultural policies with insinuation that they are meant to fulfilled ‘northern agenda’ rather than capturing development of the entire nation.
Based on this, there have been continued farmer herdsmen attacks, ruga settlement scheme controversy, Benin-Seme border closure, coupled with increasing prices of agric produce, especially local rice.
Border closure
Recently, the Federal Government announced the closure of borders around Nigeria-Seme routes for security purposes and to reduce incessant smuggling of rice into the country.
This pronouncement to shutdown the borders has been one of the most defining actions taken by this administration in the last 59 years of the country’s independence.
President Buhari had indicated that the exercise, code-named, ‘Ex-Swift Response,’ which culminated into a partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic, was undertaken to curb massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.
The exercise is being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel, and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.
However, this has not gone down well with members of the private sector as the border closure is not the solution to smuggling of agricultural produce into the country.
The OPS stated that the closure would worsen inflation just as firms exporting local goods to ECOWAS countries have also been deprived opportunities to make profit.
Ruga settlement scheme
One of the most challenging issues threatening the country’s agriculture is that of ruga settlement scheme, which has continued to generate controversy despite its ‘technical’ suspension by government.
According to the Federal Government, the Ruga settlement pilot scheme was designed for 12 states with the aim of addressing incessant clashes between Fulani cattle herdsmen and farmers.
But the plan was meant with huge criticism nationwide.
Agric stakeholders cautioned the Federal Government on its planned Ruga scheme, saying that it will bring set back to the little achievements recorded in the country’s agric sector.
In addition, they noted that extending the scheme nationwide won’t address government’s objective but would rather further the acrimony being anticipated.
Increase in price of local rice
Another fallout is the multiplier effects of Seme border closure on prices of food items in the country, especially local rice.
Indeed, Nigerians are already feeling the negative impact as prices of some food items have skyrocketed, even while local rice production has experience a boom.
For instance, a bag of 50 kg foreign rice, which sold for between N13,000 and N15,000 before the closure now goes for N16,000, N18,000 and N20, 000, depending on the brand.
Already, rice processors, under the aegis of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), have put their weight behind the border closure.
The association said the closure of Seme, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, would save the Federal Government about $400 million, which would have been lost to rice smuggling into the country.
They also insisted that they have pegged the price of rice at N15,000 per bag of 50kilogrammes (Kg).
Global cashew glut
Another important challenge facing the country’s agriculture in recent time is that of increasing glut in cashew export.
It was reported that Nigeria’s quest to realise about $1.7 billion from cashew nut export this year alone have been ticked following sudden glut in the commodity at the global market as price volatility, bad conditions of Apapa roads and rejections marred government’s revenue target for 2019.
Unfortunately, cashew nut farmers operating in the country’s agricultural space are not finding it easy this year.
However, to make matters worse, investigations by this newspaper showed that Nigeria’s major markets, Vietnam and India, have refused to take delivery of Nigeria’s cashew nuts because of their government refusal to give out loans to processors this year.
Flooding havoc
Another major problem is perennial rainfall resulting to flooding across the country.
Consequently, agric stakeholders have warned that the country’s agricultural output volume is set to be reduced significantly with their investments at risk, unless the federal and state government intervene.
Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, told New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, that this year’s flood is set to bring poor harvests due to droughts, which delayed planting at the start of the 2019 season.
He noted that when it finally rained, it became rather excessive, as was witnessed in some parts of the country in recent times.
Oke explained that this year’s flood could halved the country’s 25 million tonnes maize production, while other crops too are expected to suffer same fate, with local farmers set to go bankrupt amid disruption of their farmlands.
Last line
There is no doubt that the past 59 years of independence have been challenging in all fronts in the country’s agric sector despite claim of government support as food shortage, high cost of foodstuff, poverty and flooding among others are becoming the order of the day.
Business
Report: Trade war, price slump threaten Nigeria, others
As the trade rage between the United States and China heightens, Nigeria and some major African economies may soon be caught up in the web.
The development is also being fuelled by a slump in commodity prices, which is greatly affecting exporters.
The revelation came from the latest report from ICAEW – the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales – Economic Update: Africa Q3 2019.
The report provides GDP growth forecasts for various regions including East Africa which is set to grow by 6.3 per cent, West and Central Africa at 3.4 per cent, Franc Zone at 4.7 per cent, and Southern Africa at 1.3 per cent.
The report, according to Africa Business Community, was commissioned by ICAEW and produced by partner and forecaster Oxford Economics, predicts that Africa’s growth rate is set for a sluggish pace after a disruption in oil production in North Africa and with low international oil prices in Francophone Africa.
It noted that regional GDP growth for Central and West Africa was forecast at 3.4 per cent in 2019.
“This incorporates the impact of the Nigerian economy’s slow start to the year, as pipeline damage curtailed its oil production,” the report noted.
The situation will be further fuelled by policy uncertainty, concerns over debt-landed parastatals and high unemployment in South Africa.
Speaking during the launch of the latest report, Michael Armstrong, ICAEW’s Regional Director for Middle East, Asia and Africa, said that the growth of some regions in Africa is being held back by the fluctuating price of oil.
“The growth forecast for the Franc Zone this year is 4.7 per cent, due to a structurally low international oil price environment, which continues to weigh on growth in the region’s oil exporters,” said Mr. Armstrong.
“While still expected to remain the strongest growing region on the continent, East Africa is projected to record a slightly lower real GDP growth rate of 6.3 per cent this year compared to 2018.The fact that the countries in the region are not as reliant on commodities as sources of income shields them from global shocks,” he added.
Delving deeper into the East African outlook, Uganda has a favourable economic outlook on the development of its hydrocarbons sector and GDP growth is forecast above six per cent p.a. over the medium term.
However, extended delays in oil exploration and the widening twin deficits (due to an increase in public debt and increasing capital goods imports to support the nascent hydrocarbons sector) pose significant downside risks. Uganda, in partnership with Tanzania, plans to build the East African Crude Oil Pipeline which is worth $3.5 billion.
In North Africa, the GDP growth rate is forecast to slow to 2.8 per cent due to fluctuations in oil production in Libya which compounded the effect of weak Eurozone demand on the region’s other economies.
Southern Africa is forecast to keep struggling, with a growth rate of 1.3 per cent in 2019. The region’s economic anchor, South Africa, is expected to show nearly-flat growth because of policy uncertainty, concerns over debt-laden parastatals and high unemployment. In the region’s other countries growth has been slowed by supply-side challenges, notably adverse weather conditions in the wake of two cyclones, a regional rainfall deficit and power rationing.
Business
Stakeholders decry $493m untapped cocoa potential
Agric stakeholders have decried the current failure of the country to exploit the untapped $493 million potential in cocoa industry.
The National Coordinator, LUGAVO and Women Leader, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Halima Njobdi, in a chat with this newspaper, explained that Nigeria was not doing enough to shore up its cocoa production as well as boost its global cocoa presence.
Njobdi blamed the Federal Government and other agric agencies for the $493 million deficit in the industry.
According to her, Nigeria is blessed with huge deposit of cocoa, which could catapult the country’s non-oil sector.
The AFAN chairperson noted that government policies in the agric sector were part of the reasons responsible for the failure in the sector.
She explained that with the amount of cocoa deposit running into billions of naira, there is need for the Federal Government to unveil friendly policies to check the lapses.
She said aggressive production of cocoa would enable Nigeria leapfrog from its current position on the global stage.
The LUGAVO founder rued the country’s relegation to the seventh position among cocoa producers in the world, noting that inability of the country to meet her cocoa export target was costing the economy $1 billion yearly in revenue loss.
She noted that of late, Nigeria had been struggling to meet her 500,000 metric tons (mt) of processed cocoa production target for export.
To her, cocoa producers are facing turbulent challenges in the sector, adding that this is the reason the country is unable to meet its production target set by the International Cocoa Organisation.
Also confirming the country’s $493 million untapped cocoa potential, the General Manager, British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, Ololade Johnson-Agiri, said it was worrisome to see that the country had abundant cocoa crops, while processing it for export has been a problem.
She noted that the foundation was working with the Bank of Agriculture to ensure that Nigerian farmers aggressively develop the country’s cocoa production.
It will be recalled that recently President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated that the signed instrument was as a sequel to approval by the Federal Executive Council for Nigeria to accede to the agreement.
“Following the execution of the instrument of accession, Nigeria undertakes ‘faithfully to abide by all the stipulations contained’ in the agreement.
“Among other benefits, the agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between exporting and importing member countries; improve their cocoa economies through active and better focused project development and strategies for capacity-building.
“The 2010 agreement is also expected to build on the successes of the 2001 agreement by ‘implementing measures leading to an increase in the income of cocoa farmers and by supporting cocoa producers in improving the functioning of their cocoa economies.
“It will also ‘deliver cocoa of better quality, take effective account of food-safety issues and help establish social, economic and environmental sustainability, so that farmers are rewarded for producing cocoa that meets ethical and environmental considerations,” Shehu stated.
Business
Port congestion: Calls to auction FG’s overtime cargoes intensify
- Aviation, power, rail affected
Some spaces allocated for containers laden with import and export goods have been occupied by federal and state governments’ overtime cargoes.
According to a source in one of the terminals in Lagos, over 80 per cent of the overtime cargoes were imported for projects in major sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Prior to this newspaper’s findings, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and terminal operators had mounted pressure on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to auction the overtime containers to allow for trade facilitation.
It was gathered that the overtime containers have equipment imported for projects in aviation, rail, power and other major sectors.
Other overtime containers abandoned by importers are laden with vehicles, building materials, spare parts, electrical and electronics parts and accessories, office equipment and perishable imports.
According to investigation, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) alone abandoned about 800 containers scattered around the various terminals for over 13 years.
Findings also revealed that some of the consignments belong to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Jigawa, Ondo, Lagos, Rivers and other states.
Already, the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal dedicated for agricultural produce for exports had been taken over by overtime cargoes.
A source in one of the terminals at Tincan Island Port said that the operations at the terminal had been affected by overtime cargoes.
Imported cargoes are classified as overtime when they have stayed in the ports for between 28 and 30 days without clearing.
Worried by the huge overtime cargoes, the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, had called on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to mount pressure on NCS to auction the containers.
She noted that the last time an auction was done was in 2015.
Usman said: “We have written several times to Customs, but they suggested we move the consignments out of the port terminals to Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.”
The managing director, however, said that NCS could auction the cargoes within the ports.
According to her, lack of space has become a big challenge at the port terminals.
Also, at a ministerial stakeholders meeting held in Lagos, the Chairperson of Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Hasstrup, had complained that if the issue of overtime cargoes was not addressed, operators would be running their businesses at a loss.
Haastrup said that the space to take empty containers was limited at the port, stressing that operators would make more money when they have space to stack containers.
The chairperson stated: “If we can turn our spaces around as often as possible, we will make more money, I am telling you. The more container operation we do, the more money we make. The more space you have and you are able to turn round your space, the more money you make
“Let the Nigeria Customs Service come and auction these overtime cargoes because they occupy commercial spaces in our terminals. If that is taken care of, they can dedicate a large space for empty containers.”
In 2016, Customs, at various times, asked the owners of the abandoned containers to come forward and clear their goods
Findings by this newspaper revealed that the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) abandoned some containers laden with transformers and other power equipment.
Business
CSR: Ecobank Nigeria staff to walk against cancer
Staff of Ecobank Nigeria will this Saturday “Walk Against Cancer” as part of activities to mark the Ecobank Day 2019.
Ecobank Day is a special day set aside every year by Ecobank Group, for management and staff of the bank to embark on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that impact its immediate environment and people.
In a press release, the lender said the initiative encapsulates its desire to give back to the local communities where it does business through volunteering, donating or fundraising.
The theme for this year’s edition is “Preventing Non Communicable Diseases,” with special focus on cancer awareness. Ecobank day holds simultaneously in 36 countries in Africa where the bank operates.
In his message, the Chief Risk Officer, Ecobank Nigeria, Biyi Olagbami, who is also the CSR Lead, said the choice of this year’s theme was to further raise awareness on non-communicable diseases, particularly the dreaded cancer, which is currently ravaging millions of people globally as early detection would help save many lives.
He noted that staff of the bank and other interested members of the public would this Saturday embark on 5km cancer awareness walk in three key cities – Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.
According to Olagbami, “there would be special fund raising that will be subsequently donated to a local cancer treatment centre. Also, there will be health talk by cancer specialists and speeches and testimonies from cancer survivors amongst other activities lined up for the day.”
Further, he noted that Ecobank Day in Nigeria had supported a variety of causes ranging from malaria prevention, improvement of education standard in some of the most deprived areas and promotion of safe water for healthy life, among others.
Business
‘FirstBank workers wear local fabrics for celebration’
In commemoration of the country’s 59th Independence anniversary and in line with its 125 anniversary theme, “Woven into the Fabric of Society,” First Bank of Nigeria Limited set aside October 2, 2019 to have all staff wear locally made textile attire adorned in the bank’s 125 anniversary logo.
In a press statement, the lender said: “Blue coloured material designed with a combination of the bank’s iconic 125 anniversary logo; meshed with the elephant head in the yellow gold dynamic shape; the figure 125 written in the Dreamer font with the number “5” chipped out of an elephant tusk; the weaving needle; the embroidered fabrics from different cultures – Yoruba adire, Tiv Lishi, Ghana Kente, the Scottish kilt. The vibrant colours of the logo represent the nations, peoples and the diversity we foster.”
It noted that apart from the joy of celebrating the independence of Nigeria, the event also highlighted the creativity in the sewing of local fabrics in thousands of diverse designs and the need for more attention and support be given to all players, across board in the country’s textile industry.
It added that over 18,000 staff of the FBNHoldings’ group took part in the activity to exemplify the bank’s deeply rooted contribution to the growth of the textile industry in the country.
According to the press release, preceding the October 2 native textile statement by the bank was a “#WhatIf campaign across the social media channels; Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, to promote the versatility and more use of local fabrics as a national symbol in our outfits, clothing accessories, household furniture and so forth. This specifically entailed the use of popular local textile materials “Adire, Ankara and Asooke” (the 3A textiles) to produce wristwatches, household furniture and fittings, car furniture production, phone pouch material etc.”
“It is no doubt pertinent to note that the Bank is indeed proud to celebrate Nigeria, a nation that it predated as an institution. The native attire fashion statement by FirstBank and the FBNHoldings group is rooted in our trust in the diverse opportunities the textile industry provides as indeed its contribution to national growth and development, vis-à-vis the job opportunities, youth and women empowerment, entrepreneurship cannot be overemphasized,” the statement added.
Business
Fowler: States’ revenue collection rises by 46.11%
Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has disclosed that revenue generation at the sub-national level rose from N800. 02 billion to N1. 6trillion, representing a 46.11% increase between 2016 and 2018.
Fowler made the disclosure Thursday in his welcome address at the North-Central zone regional flag-off of the New Tax Identification Number (TIN) Registration System and National Consolidated Taxpayer Database, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin. According to Fowler, the jump in revenue collection by states has been underpinned by the economic policies of the Federal Government, which, among other things, have resulted in the expansion of the national tax base from 10million to 20million and is expected to rise to 45million by the end of the year; growth in the collections by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from N3. 30 trillion in 2016 to N5. 32 trillion in 2018, the highest ever and representing 53.81%; while non-oil revenue climbed to N2. 85trillion, an equivalent of 54% of total revenue generation.
Fowler, who is also FIRS Chairman, explained that the New TIN Registration System is underpinned by a common desire by stakeholders to drive the financial regeneration of the country. This desire, he added, will be strengthened by the new system, which will lay the foundation for government at all levels to have access to the funding required to drive socio-economic growth and development exclusive of aids, grants and borrowing.
He noted that the choice of Kwara State for the North-Central regional flag-off of the new system was strategic. The state, he explained, has, over the last four years, been a leading light in ensuring sustainable internally generated revenue profile for the itself and the region.
