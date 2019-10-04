CBN’s loan policy raises credit lending by N860bn

The new Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has spurred credit lending to the economy to the tune N860 billion in 11 weeks.

This is even as the apex bank gave its nod to banks to insert credit default clause into loan agreement to discourage delinquent defaulters.

Addressing the media in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee meeting yesterday, bank CEOs unanimously endorsed the CBN policy as the way to go, saying that CBN’s action was neither a sanction nor penalty.

Speaking on the topic – Loan to Deposit Ratio Policy of apex bank, Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The Loan to Deposit policy of the central bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system.

“It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congress with CBN in implementing the initiative. Everyone of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December. The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continues economic activities.

“CBN never said there is going to be fine. The circular said at the cut-off point, in the event that you don’t meet the threshold, funds will be debited from you and added to your CRR. What you have there is not a fine, neither is it a levy but a shortfall based on the parameters set by CBN. It is going to be a continued dynamic process.”

Corroborating him, the Managing Director, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd, Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion within 11-week period.

“This was a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to support economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.

On the strategy being adopted to checkmate cases of delinquent loan defaulters, who may want to cash in on CBN’s policy to default, Executive Director (Risk), Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs. Mobola Faloye, said the apex bank had given banks approval to structure clause in loan agreement that will take care of default.

She said: “We talked about the fact that within that short space of time we’ve been able to see about N860 billion in assets growing, which is very good. But one of the things we also reiterated is the fact that we are mindful of the fact that there are some vulnerable sectors that we would be lending to and it’s important for us to make sure we are mitigating our risks and have what we call a credit cross to defaulters. It allows us to set up the obligations of defaulting party against any other monies that defaulting party has in the industry and CBN endorsed this.”

In his remarks, Stanbic IBTC CEO, Dr Demola Sogunle, said: “What that means is that banks were able to record aggregate credit by about 5.5 per cent within a three months period. The 65 milestone is good for the economy. And it’s also good for the banking system. We are all geared up to go and deliver between now and end of December to deliver the Loan to Deposit Ratio of 65 per cent.

“Based on the facts and figures available to us, it’s been identified that USSD is a critical element within the context of financial inclusion. This was discussed robustly, and the idea is that the cost for USSD should continue to thread downwards. If that is done, then we will be able to extend financial transactions to the set of people (almost 40 million) or 40 per cent of adult population in Nigeria that are currently financially excluded will be brought into the financial system if the price of USSD continues to drop.”

In his remarks earlier, CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Ahmed Abdullahi, said that the CBN’s loan to deposit ratio was the way to go, a decision he said banks had a key to.

“It was agreed that it cannot be business as usual. We have got to diversify the economy, provide credit to the real sector and ensure sustainable growth and development of the country. Our development has always been driven by oil and gas, which is not sustainable. For some time, we have suffered from stunted growth. But at this realisation that this is the way to go, there has been policy endorsement regarding development of the real sector,” he said.

He said the committee also discussed cashless policy and said all bank CEOs supported it.

