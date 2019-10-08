Inside Abuja
Celebrating Independence at Kuchingoro IDPs camp
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), recently took their charitable works to the New Kuchingoro IDP camp where they celebrated Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary with the over 2000 inmates . REGINA OTOKPA reports
The Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at New Kuchigoro, was a beehive of activity last Tuesday as the large settlement became a sprawling business hub hosting boutiques, salons, restaurants, food stalls, provision stores, petty trading, tailoring shops and phone shops.
Visitors to the IDP camp were impressed with the way many of the inmates of the camp chose to engage themselves in small scale businesses rather than waiting for philanthropic gestures from government, organisations and individuals.
However, occupants of the camp are hygienically poor; they indulge in practices harmful to their health such as open defecation, indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the camp, consumption of food and edibles not properly protected from flies and other bacteria carrying agents.
Chairman of the IDP camp, Mr. Philemon Emmanuel, said that majority of people living in the camp were forced to defecate in nearby bushes because the toilets they had were far from enough or because they didn’t have N30 to access the other bathrooms and toilets. The IDPs also try to minimise usage of water as a Jerry can costs N30. It’s obvious they do not wash their hands properly among other important practices that requires water.
As expected with such poor sanitary environments, a good number of the IDPs have been falling ill. Unfortunately, they find it difficult accessing treatment from the Abuja National hospital which they are attached too.
Narrating a nasty experience, Emmanuel told Inside Abuja that a patient he took to the National hospital on a fateful morning was not attended to till 10pm. He later died few hours later at about 2 am.
“Two years ago, the national commissioner for refugees came here and assigned us to the National Hospital for treatment but we have to collect a letter from the office first. I went there twice with our patient but the people in the National Hospital do not want to treat our people. They kept posting us here and there.
“We have asked to be assigned to any of the general hospitals because they attend to us but since they changed the minister, that has not been working again.”
Worried over the poor sanitation and hygiene practices by the IDPs, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos Province 4, Apapa family, came all the way to Abuja, to build eight additional toilets, a borehole and free health care services to the IDPs numbering over 2,000.
Celebrating this year’s independence day at the IDP camp where a medical outreach was carried out, the projects were commissioned and the foundation for a block of classrooms was laid.
Pastor in Charge of Province RCCG Lagos Province 4 (LP4), Oghogho Ayanru, said the outreach was aimed at giving the IDPs a sense of belonging in what he described as “the Nigerian Project.”
“Sometimes in life, you feel left out and we just thought to assist this people and show them the love and kindness of God. Government is doing the best they can and our prayer is that God should enable them and others who have the means to do more.”
Excited with the free health services from a team of doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, the IDPs came out in their numbers. Unfortunately, the medical team could not give the necessary treatment to the overwhelming crowd.
The medical team leader, Dr. Edache John, said there were several recorded cases of discolouration of the eyes, difficulty in urination, malaria parasite infections as well as minor bacteria infections among the IDPs.
“Possibly from the look of the environment and the way their water and other things they ingest into themselves is handled, there is a lot of public health concerns here. The number of issues here today, the medications we have cannot take care of them but we do more on counselling especially in the line of hygiene and probably identify the most difficult ones and refer them to a nearby hospital or clinic where they can be treated.
“You need to wash your hands regularly to be very clean, take care of your environment. Refuse should be dumped in certain places and not all over your houses. Very importantly, take good water that is boiled and properly covered; ensure all foods are well cooked and covered properly to prevent germs entering inside.
“When we fail to do all these things, we begin to notice high fever, stomach pain, headaches, stooling, vomiting as they have witnessed recently.”
Expressing concerns over the population explosion at the camp, he encouraged parents to ensure their children were properly spaced by considering the available family planning methods to curb the high number of children born at the IDP camp on annual basis.
But there is a challenge; the persons referred by the medical team for extensive treatment might not have the resources to do that and with the attitude of the National Hospital, where they are assigned to for free treatment, their health cases could get worse.
To this end, John appealed to health facilities to honour the RCCG prescriptions, even as he called on government to sincerely work with this church and other group of people or organisations to establish a health facility around the camp.
“That they are in an IDP is not their making. However, their health is a thing of concern to us and we call on other churches. NGOs and groups to come in and help the situation on ground, he added.”
Also speaking to Inside Abuja, the Assistant Pastor in charge of Province Corporate Social Responsibility LP4, Supo Oluwasakin, explained that the RCCG was committed to making an impact in every community by alleviating the suffering of the masses.
He explained that through its contributions, the church has set up some intensive care units in Jos, Lagos and at the RCCG Redemption Camp in Ogun State. In addition, the church embarks on medical outreaches during Easter, Christmas and during its special evangelical programme called ‘Let’s Go a Fishing’.
“It’s something we have been doing over the years but we have taken it upon ourselves more so in this times that we see that a lot of people are suffering the more, to see how much God can help us to alleviate the suffering of the people.”
Indeed, the IDPs, who have been making their way to Abuja since 2014 to escape the onslaught of Boko Haram in the Northeast, are suffering.
Expressing appreciation on behalf of the camp to the RCCG LP4, the camp chairman gave assurances that the toilets and borehole will be maintained from the collection of a user fee of N5.
He however appealed to the government, organisations or individuals to assist them in securing electricity connection to enable the camp eliminate the user fee on water saying “if want to get connected with NEPA light so, we won’t use generator to pump water again because it has not been easy maintaining the generator since we are not working.”
Inside Abuja
One-low key Independence Anniversary
Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, celebrated on October 1st, may have come and gone, but the mixed reactions that trailed it may continue to reverberate across the Federal Capital Territory for some time. CALEB ONWE reports
Like every other National Public Holiday, both human and vehicular traffic were minimal in and around the city of Abuja as civil servants and other residents stayed at home, save for few who were on essential duties.
Some recreational parks and gardens had witnessed low patronage as only a people had the means and courage to stroll out of their homes for leisure came out.
The low key celebration ostensibly left a lot to talk about in the public space, things that could generate both humour and irritation.
First, a lot of people, especially those who do not have President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) in their good books, were complaining of Mr. President’s independence broadcast, which they said did not meet up with their expectations.
Engr. Gideon Igwebuike, a resident of Karu, said he was not a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari and so did not devote time to listen to his Independence broadcast, but noted that he often gets offended when he hears people condemning the broadcast.
Igwebuike stated that unfortunately, even those who obviously lacked the cerebral capacity to separate substances from chaff, as far as public affairs are concerned, have also joined the bandwagon of those who criticise the broadcast.
Away from the perceived shortfalls in the Independence broadcast, some residents of the nation’s capital also likened Nigeria to a 59-year-old man that is still crawling.
According to them, Nigeria’s growth is not just stunted but bedevilled by too many negative phenomenon. While many expressed pessimism that the country has a blight future, others however, said there may be light at the end of the tunnel.
Madam Bukola Ayeni, who sells soft drinks and other items at the popular Millennium Park, expressed dismay that as at 3.00pm she had not recorded any tangible sales.
Ayeni noted that because of the increasing waves of crime in FCT, business has become so slow. According to her, Millennium Park no longer attracts much people that seek recreation for fear of falling victim to criminals.
“As you can see, today does not look like Independence day. People are not coming out as much as they used to do and I think it is because of the increasing cases of crime. Our leaders should help us fix these problems we have in the country “, she pleaded.
Hope for Nigeria?
Among those who expressed hope that Nigeria was going to rise above her challenges, was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, who said that the country has potentials to be great.
While he commended the sacrifices and patriotism of Nigeria’s founding fathers, he called on all residents to promote peace and unity.
“The contribution of our founding fathers in fashioning the policy direction and development plans will remain fresh in our memories. One thing worthy of note is that, in spite of their different geographic and cultural backgrounds, our founding fathers were able to work together in harmony.
“If our founding fathers could achieve that much in their times, the present generation of Nigerians have the opportunity to achieve much more than they have, in view of the technological advancements at their disposal.
“I want to use this opportunity to urge all Nigerians to eschew primordial and parochial inclinations to issues concerning our national affairs and let us set our eyes on peaceful co-existence and national development,” he said.
At Orphanage home
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu , after taking salute at the Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Garki District, led top officials of the administration to the Abuja Children’s Orphanage Home in Karu to celebrate with the less privileged. Aliyu, who described the inmates of the orphanage as “special gifts from God,” said it was the responsibility of the government to cater for their basic needs.
“I came here today being the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria to celebrate with you and to tell you that we love you.
“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I came to present to you our token as part of activities marking our independence anniversary. We thought it wise that people like you should not be left out in this very auspicious occasion. The President, Muhammadu Buhari is performing a similar function at the presidential villa,” she said.
Aliyu, however, called on public spirited individuals and organisations to partner with the government in ensuring that the basic needs of the less privileged were met, adding that government alone cannot shoulder the numerous responsibilities in view of the present economic realities in the country.
Religious, political leaders
Inside Abuja‘s findings showed that during both the church and Mosque worships organised to usher in the independence celebrations, notable religious leaders took time to x-ray Nigeria’s challenges as well as proffer solutions.
At the Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Ecumenical Centre, both religious and political leaders expressed optimism that Nigeria would become a great nation in spite of all her challenges.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that Nigeria’s resilience to attain 59 years of independence still united, was a sign that the country will emerge victorious from the murky waters of all her challenges.
Osinbajo said that all the problems that have befallen the country over the years was just for the purpose of refining her into a stronger nation.
He said: “Our problems are mere stepping stone to more greatness. We will enter the Promised Land. God has spoken that he is giving us a new Nigeria”.
Also speaking, former Head of State, Dr. Yakubu Gowon, noted that Nigeria was passing through challenges, but will definitely overcome it. Gowon, however called on security operatives to be more patriotic in the discharge of their duties, and never allow the negative forces working against the country’s unity to prevail.
He also urged political leaders in the country to ensure that the peace and stability of Nigeria was their priority.
National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said that though God has assured that Nigeria will emerge stronger, citizens ought to be cautious in handling the matters that affect the unity of the country.
Ayokunle further noted that most of the problems inhibiting development and threatening peace was self-inflicted.
He added that both political and religious leaders must eschew selfishness and embrace patriotism in order to move the county forward.
“Political, security and religious institutions must join hands to build this nation. Making Nigeria great is a collective responsibility that must be achieved without selfishness “, he said.
At the National Mosque, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said governance was not a one-man show and every Nigerian must be involved to make Nigeria work.
He admitted that Nigeria was definitely not where it was supposed to be with the intractable challenges facing it but urged traditional and religious leaders not to shy away from telling the truth to the leaders at all time so that they can be just and act right at all times.
Inside Abuja
Winning hearts with humanitarian interventions
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) believes that humanitarian gesture is a veritable tool for winning public confidence. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has continued to deploy the non-kinetic approach as a vehicle of choice. The move is in its determination to engender public confidence and trust, in the face of its ongoing internal security operations across the country.
One of such approaches has been the NAF’s medical outreach programmes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other parts of the country, especially those contending with the ravaging effects of insurgency and other conflict situations.
So far, a total of 320, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the aged and other vulnerable citizens across the country, have benefited from the NAF’s medical outreach programmes.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this to Inside Abuja, said the feat was achieved between 2015, when the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, assumed office and now.
Apart from the medical outreach programmes, the NAF said dozens of flood victims had been provided with relief materials, to cushion the effect of the natural disasters.
According to Daramola, the interventions were part of measures at enhancing military/civil relations in the country.
He explained that the concept was to underscore the fact that, beyond the prosecution of the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism war through its Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, lies the non-kinetic approach to winning the “hearts and minds” of people affected by the war.
“In the last four years (2015 – 2019), the NAF has so far treated over 320, 000 people in different parts of the country.
“This is in a bid to strengthen better military/civil relations between the NAF and members of host communities.The figure was as at July this year”, Daramola said.
Asked what the NAF was doing to alleviate the sufferings of flood victims in parts of the country, the DOPRI informed that the force had flown relief materials to such communities, as part of measures to cushion the effect of the natural disaster.
He noted that the medical team that was involved in the services was deployed from the Headquarters, NAF, Abuja.
The DOPRI said: “On September 20, a team of medical personnel from Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF) commenced a three-day medical outreach in Dantsa Community, Buji Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State.
“The medical outreach, which was at the instance of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was necessitated by the recent flood disaster that displaced thousands of villagers and submerged houses and farm lands in the state.
“Medical services provided on the first day of the outreach included free consultations and dispensing of prescription medications; visual acuity checks along with the provision of prescription eyeglasses; deworming and immunization of children as well as the treatment of malaria, typhoid and diarrhea and conduct of minor surgeries. In addition, the NAF Medical Team distributed insecticide-treated mosquito nets to members of the Community and also donated relief materials, including drinking water, food, toiletries and clothing items, to the flood victims.
“While flagging-off the medical outreach, the Leader of the NAF Medical Team, who is also the Director, Public Health and Humanitarian Services, HQ NAF, Group Captain Ali Tanko, stated that the medical outreach was being conducted pursuant to the CAS’ directive to complement the efforts of the Jigawa State Government in providing free healthcare and relief materials to victims of the recent flood in the state. According to him, the medical outreach was part of the NAF’s civil-military relations and corporate social responsibility efforts to mitigate the suffering of the displaced persons.”
According to him, the intervention came barely two days after rendering humanitarian assistance to victims of similar of disaster in Adamawa State.
Daramola said:”As part of its humanitarian efforts aimed at assuaging the plight of victims of the recent flood disasters that ravaged some parts of Adamawa State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), today, 16 September 2019, commenced a three-day medical outreach in Wauru Jabbe Community in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.
“The outreach, which took place at the Wauru Jabbe Primary School, was coordinated by the NAF Medical Services Branch, in compliance with the directives of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the Branch to provide medical assistance and relief materials to the affected communities.
“The outreach catered for the medical needs of about 60,000 persons, including women, children and the aged, in order to avert outbreak of diseases as well as provide needed healthcare services.
“Speaking during the flag-off of the outreach, the Chief of Medical Services Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Gideon Bako, who was represented by the Director Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Group Captain Ali Tanko, stated that the NAF would continue to compliment government’s efforts at providing free healthcare and relief materials to victims of floods and other natural disasters.
“The Nigerian Air Force has always placed emphasis on providing relief for persons affected by emergencies and disasters with the ultimate objective of alleviating financial burden through humanitarian assistance”, he said.
The CMS, on behalf of the CAS, condoled the families that lost loved ones in the flood disaster and assured them that persons with emergency cases would be referred to the NAF Hospital in Yola for free treatment.
“Medical services provided on the first day of the outreach included free consultations, prescription medications, visual acuity checks, deworming and immunization of children as well as distribution of prescription eyeglasses and insecticide-treated mosquito nets.
“The NAF Team also conducted health awareness lectures and donated relief materials, including clothing, water and food items, among others, to the flood victims. Present at the flag-off ceremony were the Commander 153 Base Services Group, Air Commodore Muhammed Yusuf, as well as other senior officers and some community leaders,”Tanko said.
Inside Abuja
Bringing joy, hope to the depressed
The United States Embassy, recently restored hope to some less privileged Nigerians at the grand finale of a soccer tournament at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Kuchingoro, Abuja. ONWUKA NZESHI reports
Oftentimes, fate is the unseen hands that steer the wheel of fortune, bringing dreams to reality, even in strange places.
Obadiah Danladi, a 15-year-old boy from Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State fled from his home alongside his mother and three of his siblings, following the invasion of their community by bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. Their forceful displacement saw them travelling several kilometres away from their village to take refuge in the city.
Eventually, the family found their way to the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Abuja. It is one of the make-shift settlements occupied by persons who fled from the insurgency and general insecurity in the North East region of Nigeria.
While in his native home in Bauchi State, Obadiah used to play football with other kids on the streets. Now at the refugee camp and temporally out of school, it became an opportunity to horn his skills in soccer. He soon joined the Kings Football Club and became the captain of the team.
Similarly, John Dawa, who is 17 and hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, came into the IDP Camp following the Boko Haram crisis in the North East region. He has not seen or heard from his parents since the family dispersed six years ago. He said that on the day he got separated from his family, he had gone to fetch water when some Boko Haram insurgents stormed the community, shooting, killing and destroying property.
“We ran for our dear lives. My mother told me that these Boko Haram people were looking for young boys to kill. She gave me N1,000 to transport myself out of Gwoza immediately to avoid being killed. We fled to another community but the Boko Haram still attacked us there. We fled again. We slept in the bush. In the morning, when we woke up, we started our journey to Maidiguri. I stayed in the IDP Camp in Maidiguri for three months. While I was in the IDP Camp in Maiduguri, I learnt that one of my uncles was here and I decided to come here to stay with him,” he said.
Although John is currently out of school, he said there were plans to help him return to school. In the mean time, he has chosen to keep himself busy playing football. He plays with the Unique Stars Football Club, which is one of the two teams in the finals of the 2019 tournament sponsored by the United States Embassy in Abuja.
On a normal day, the mood at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, Kuchingoro, is usually that of despair and gloom. This air of despondency is understandable. Here are families who have fled their homes as a result of terrorism, insurgency and banditry.
They have been displaced from their homes in various communities across the North East region of Nigeria. Having lost their homes and means of livelihood, they are forced to live in tents made of wood, tarpaulin and zinc. The camp is a makeshift settlement that lacks basic social amenities such as water, electricity and good sanitation.
However, this atmosphere of hopelessness gave way to cheerfulness on this particular Saturday as a delegation of the United States Embassy, arrived for the closing ceremony of a soccer academy sponsored by the Embassy and hosted in the camp.
The three-month Soccer Buddy Project engaged teenagers in the camp in sports as a tool for reorientation and training. The young people also learnt about leadership skills and civic duties through seminars. The players in the tournament are under 22 years of age. The current tournament has been on for about three months. There are six teams namely, Unique Stars FC, Champions FC, Raphsody FC, Kings FC, Loveworld FC and Tivo FC.
The soccer tournament is in its second edition and Kings Football Club, who won the first edition last year are back in the final. They are paired with Unique Stars Football Club.
A cursory look at the sports arena, where the final match was billed to hold, showed a high degree of creativity and resilience in the face of challenges. One could feel the excitement and expectations in the air. The two teams competing in the grand finale of the championship were at the centre of the pitch receiving last minute instructions from their coaches. Men, women and children gathered in groups round the field awaiting the kick- off of the game.
The pitch is about three-quarters of a standard football field. Most of it was undulating hard, bare, red soil with patches of green grass. The markings on the pitch were drawn with ashes and the goal posts though made of steel pipes had no nets to trap the ball in the event of a goal.
Manager of the local league tournament, Usman Adamu, said he is an amateur coach and one of the inmates of the IDP Camp. Adamu hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. He is originally a barber who loves football and has lived in the IDP Camp for five years.
The essence of the tournament, Adamu said, was to make the children and even parents in the camp happy. He is assisted by other coaches in the training of the young people. He described football as one game that makes people happy and forget every sad thing happening their lives.
“I am part of the IDP Camp and I initiated the tournament. Before the Boko Haram crisis in the North East, I was coaching a team called Logaji Football Club in Gwoza, Borno State.
“When I came to the camp, there was nothing like football and I decided to organise these young children and train them on how to play football.
“I went out and bought a football and other training materials and we started the training. Before we started organising these boys into football teams, some of them were going to school but when they return from school, they are idle.
“Some of them normally go to the nearby bush to look for cashew and other fruits to eat. Many of them would just be roaming about the camp because they had nothing to do. So, I decided to engage them in football for at least, one hour every day. I started with six players and thereafter more and more of them came to join us.
“Today, we have about 80 players in our register. They are talented and are playing good football. Although they are in this IDP environment, I know that they have good football skills and I am very proud of some of the players because they are playing very well,” he said.
Adamu said that the U.S. Embassy took up the sponsorship of the tournament after some officials of the Embassy visited the camp to provide them with some humanitarian services.
“In the course of the visit, they asked us if we had been engaging the youths in sporting activities. We told them we have football clubs but we don’t have the necessary training materials. So, they gave us a coach, who comes here every weekend to train the children. They introduced us to a three-month league, which we played last year. This is the second edition.
“Today, we are playing the final match in the soccer tournament in the camp. The pitch is not very good; sometimes they sustain injuries but they are still determined to play the game.
“We are very happy for everybody playing in the match and those coming to witness it. We are expecting many people to grace the occasion. We thank God for bringing the US Embassy to sponsor the tournament and providing resources for the kits including balls, boots and jerseys as well as the refreshments served at every training session. They’ve also sent three of our boys on a visit to America to go and see how soccer is played there.
“My dream is that these players would become skillful players that can get to the senior team (Super Eagles) in Nigeria,” he said.
Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon, disclosed that the US government has been doing lot of work for IDPs in in Nigeria, in terms of rendering humanitarian assistance.
She expressed delight that it has also been able to expand the programme to a stage where it is actually impacting directly on the kids by raising sports talents among them.
“We actually like sports. Overall, we see that sports is a unifying activity that teaches people discipline and leadership skills that can take you throughout your life. It is one way to reach out to the youths and get everybody involved in a positive activity. It is said that with sports, there is no time for crime.
“We have invested in this programme (Soccer Buddy), an amount in excess of about $25,000. So, you can see that with a little bit of money, you can do a lot in Nigeria.
“Overall, that’s not all we have in our humanitarian budget. You know, the US government is very generous and supportive of humanitarian efforts. We invest over $400million annually in Nigeria, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. The American people don’t like to see others suffering and we really like to do things to make life easier for people.
“Look at the number of lives it is touching every day. So, that is my challenge to other people to know that a little bit of investment goes a long way to creating good life for the citizens of Nigeria,” she said.
On whether the American government is satisfied with the way these funds are being disbursed and utilised, FitzGibbon said it has been so far, so good. According to her, the US works in collaboration with other development partners in the delivery of humanitarian services.
“We work through a lot of our development partners up in the North and we work in partnership with the government to find out what they need and what gaps needs to be filled. Then, we come in with a programme in partnership with the government and an NGO because we believe that the NGOs are able to build capacity for future response.
“The types of programmes we usually do is meant to empower the leadership in local communities to make decisions on their own; decide what they need and are responsible for being accountable. This is the kind of thing that generates momentum because as people see that a project has been finished, they are willing to sign on to the next one. So, having people to be accountable to their own communities will make for more sustainability of these efforts,” she said.
Although her favourite team (Arsenal) was not on the Kuchingoro football pitch, FitzGibbon confessed that the exhibition match was no less enjoyable.
FitzGibbon expressed amazement at the universal acceptance of football across the world. She noted that anywhere the round leather game is played, positive energies are exerted on the field and spectators experience a wholesome excitement and peculiar upliftment in their spirits.
Inside Abuja
Resolving Abuja traffic gridlock
The challenge of population explosion and increased vehicular traffic has resurfaced in the Federal Capital Territory. CALEB ONWE reports
It is no longer news that Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria has become one of the fastest growing capital cities in the world. What probably is news, and perhaps of utmost interest to stakeholders is how to handle some of the emerging problems never envisaged by the founding fathers.
The most potentially dangerous problem which all stakeholders are worried about in Abuja, is the demographic challenges, the exponentially growing populations and attendant vehicular traffic, which were never envisaged by the creators of the city.
According to the 2006 Population Census Report, Abuja has a population of 776,298 people. The United Nations report also showed that Abuja grew by 139.7 per cent between 2000 and 2010, making it the fastest growing city in the world.
“As of 2015, the city experienced 35 per cent annual growth, retaining the position as the fastest growing city in Africa. In 2016, the metropolitan area of Abuja was estimated at 8 million persons “, the report said.
Both government and other stakeholders are now almost overwhelmed by growing traffic congestion, which was never envisaged by the master plan.
The deficiency of the master plan in terms of traffic management was evident in the narrowness of the three major roads that bring traffic into the city centre.
Not until the Lugbe-Airport and Zuba-Kubwa expressways were dualized, residents, who lived in the satellite towns along those axis were passing through hell to come to the city centre on a daily basis for their businesses.
Coming into the city centre everyday was a necessary evil for both civil servants and business people living in Gwagwalada, Lugbe, Suleja, Madalla, Zuba, Kubwa and other Satelite towns. The high cost of rent in the city centre, technically sent them to the slums, leaving only the ‘super rich ‘ elite to live in the luxury homes in the highbrow districts.
The gridlock automatically abated along Lugbe-Airport and Zuba-Kubwa roads, after the Federal Capital Territory Administration took the bull by the horn to dualize the roads. Traffic challenges are only experienced there when there is any road obstructions not quickly attended to.
Where the heat of traffic gridlock is more intense now is the AYA-Nyanya -Maraba road corridor. Along this axis, motorists and commuters sometimes spend up to three hours in a traffic jam.
The situation is even more hellish anytime there is any obstruction, due to accidents or other traffic hitches. Hell is let lose any day the Military personnel who mount surveillance on a part of that road wake up on the bad side of the bed.
Inside Abuja gathered that the military authorities have explained that the partial blocking of the road has never been intended to create traffic gridlock, but for security reasons.
It was learnt that anytime there is an intelligence report about a potential threat to security, coming from that axis, most residents will refrain from going to work, because the gridlock can be very frustrating to both motorists and commuters.
Rapheal Zakari, a Computer Engineer and resident of Karu, said he had once spent there hours at a stretch on the road. He was embittered while sharing his experiences.
Zakari noted that the journey from Karu village where he has lived for the past 7 years is not more than 8 minutes to the city centre.
He said that on one of the days that security operatives launched an onslaught against members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as the Shiites, he spent three hours on the road.
According to him, and just like other victims, he was trapped in the middle of the road where he could not make a detour.
“The last time soldiers and the Shittes clashed along this road, I was one of the people who were trapped on the road, and we spent up to three hours. The journey from Karu village to Federal Secretariat where I work is not more than eight minutes.
“Sometimes, we spend hours on the road. And this happens both in the morning and evening. You can imagine the productivity that is lost to the traffic gridlock. You spend hours on the road in the morning when going to work, the energy you would have used to work in the office will he lost. And when you are coming back, you are get more exhausted by traffic jam “. Zakari noted.
Magdalena Chikere, who said she works a Secretary in private firm in Wuse 11, stated that she had once trekked from AYA to Nyaynya, a journey of almost 4 kilometres.
Chikere said: “It was not funny that day, when I got to AYA bridge and the traffic was not flowing. I and my co-passengers decided to trek to Nyanya. The following day, I could not go to walk because I was so stressed to wake up from the bed”.
Inside Abuja also gathered that the traffic situation along this axis is becoming a growing concern because the population surge has continued to increase due to demolition that is pushing people to neighbouring towns of Nasarawa State.
It was learnt that the major factor to the gridlock is that a great percentage of civil servants working in Abuja city centre live in the neighbouring Nasarawa towns.
Also, the roads have not been dualized like the Lugbe-Airport and Zuba-Kubwa express ways. Investigation also revealed that visitors from about seven states come into Abuja through that axis.
Residents are even more distraught when they witness the number of accidents that occur almost on a daily basis on that road.
The Abuja master plan obviously did not consider that a time was coming when there would be explosive population growth in the city, and therefore did not make adequate plans for the accommodation of all.
Resolving the problem
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, recently ordered the immediate dismantling of all roadside trading stalls and other blockades that cause traffic gridlock within the city.
Bello, who vowed to end the growing traffic gridlock around the territory in few weeks’ time, has inaugurated a committee with all the security agencies as members.
The Minister, while expressing concern over the health implications of the traffic gridlock on residents, said the ministerial committee should focus on the Nyanya-Mararaba end of the road leading to the city centre, and dislodge everything responsible for the troubling situation.
Chairman of the Traffic Management Committee , Ikharo Attah, said the Minister ordered that all the traders along the road corridors be evacuated to allow free flow of traffic in the area.
“The Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, today gave a matching order that the traffic along Abuja-Keffi road precisely along Nyanya and Karu interchange be immediately tackled.
“The Minister doesn’t want to see any traffic along that road spanning about one and half kilometers from Kugbo through Karu bridge, down to Nyanya bridge.
“We will ensure that those selling along the road corridors and commercial taxi drivers carrying passengers as well as those plying trade that contravenes the traffic rules and laws of the city are not allowed to operate within the framework of that disturbing area,” Attah said.
While lamenting the plight of residents who spend not less than five hours on road after the day’s job, Attah said that the team comprising Police, FRSC, VIO and officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has already swung into action.
He expressed optimism that within the next few days, traffic not just along Abuja-Keffi road would wear a different look. The Committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report on the exercise to the Minister within seven days.
On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has warned that offenders will definitely be tried.
“There should be no reason for the traffic. People are abdicating their responsibilities. We will go there, look at it and share tasks. FRSC is a critical partner because we can use them to try offenders instantly.”
Inside Abuja gathered also that the ministerial task team has resolved that all roadside trading affecting free flow of vehicular traffic around the Nyanya interchange stand banned.
The decision was taken during its emergency meeting at the Nyanya AEPB site office last Tuesday.
The team advised the traders concerned to move into the market and do their legitimate businesses there, warning that goods would not be allowed to be displayed on the road shoulders , median and on top of roadside drainages covered with planks.
The chairman of Okrika traders Association, Christian Kalu, popular known as Ejima, who was at the meeting, admitted that the traffic gridlock caused untold hardship to motorists and commuters but pleaded that a suitable place be considered for them to spread their wares.
Kalu assured the team that he would talk to his members not to engage in roadside trading forthwith.
In attendance at the meeting were the Divisional Police Officer of Nyanya, SP Uhegbu Ugochukwu; Karu Divisional Police Officer, CSP Victor Asebiomo and the unit commander of FRSC Unit Nyanya Command, Mrs Sabena Musa.
Others are the Head of Operations, AEPB, TPL Kaka Bello and DRTS Area commander of the Nyanya Division, Adelabu Johnson.
Inside Abuja
70th Anniversary: China seeks greater economic cooperation
The Peoples Republic of China has declared intention to strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria through the pursuit of greater economic cooperation and massive infrastructural development in both countries.
Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, who disclosed this in Abuja during the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged that China and Nigeria were major developing countries of great influence in the world.
Zhou also said that China had always had close ties with Africa and will continue to strengthen that solidarity with Nigeria and other African countries.
According to the envoy, China would continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to share development opportunities with other countries.
He described China-Nigeria relations as one that is at its best time in history, adding that both nation face new opportunities of growth as they strengthen their brotherly South-South cooperation for mutually beneficial results.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular, the all-round, wide-ranging and high-quality bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has been a pacesetter for China-Africa cooperation.
“In recent years, thanks to the strategic guidance and personal commitment of President Xi and President Muhammadu Buhari, China and Nigeria have significantly enhanced political trust and secured fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation.
“We firmly support Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits Nigeria’s national conditions and have confidence that under the able leadership of President Buhari, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.
“We stand ready to work with Nigeria to enhance mutual trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road cooperation in greater synergy with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
“Effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit, and elevate the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria to a new level,” Zhou said.
“Nigeria deeply appreciates the growing level of cooperation and technical assistance provided by China in several sectors of the economy both at bilateral level and through the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
“As Nigeria joined the Belt_and Road Initiative by signing the MoU on the one Belt and one Road framework, it is hoped that bilateral trade cooperation between China and Nigeria will reach greater heights.
“Nigeria also commends the People’s Republic of China for its participation in the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) through its infrastructure projects in the country.
“Nigeria appreciates China’s humanitarian and military assistance in the fight against security challenges facing the country,” Dada said.
Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, the minister explained, would continue to revolve around the promotion of partnerships with friendly countries through the attraction of Foreign Direct Investments, skills and technology for wealth and job creation.
The celebration, which attracted several dignitaries including the Minister of Mines and Steel Development , Mr Olamilekan Adegbite; Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and members of the diplomatic community in Abuja.
Nigeria and China share a common birthday but while China got her independence on October 1, 1949, Nigeria became independent on October 1, 1960.
Inside Abuja
Losing sleep over insecurity
A recent report emanating from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Command of the Nigerian Police Force, that over 100 persons suspected to be one chance robbers have been arrested within the territory has heightened anxiety among residents of Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports
A few weeks ago, a staff of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Abayomi Adigun, was declared missing. Adigun, according to his employers, was recently transferred from Ilorin to join the ‘Kakaaki ‘ production crew at the corporate headquarters of the broadcast station in Abuja.
Few days after he disappeared and could not be reached by his colleagues, family and friends, his lifeless body, riddled with wounds was found in a ditch along the Kubwa/AYA Expressway in Abuja.
The body was said to have been found by a team of police detectives after three days of intense search along Kubwa expressway. Apart from several stab wounds noticed on his body, it was also reported that some of his vital organs had been removed by the unknown assailants.
Adigun was a victim of suspected “one-chance” operators in Abuja.
On the day Adigun went missing, Inside Abuja learnt that he took a cab from Kubwa, a satellite town to AYA, where he was to board a keke (tricycle) to his office located on Paduma Hills, Asokoro.
Although many commuters had been victims of these robbers operating in taxi cabs around Abuja, the death of Adigun has reawakened the consciousness of residents and compelled the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) and security agencies to seek measure that could ensure security of lives and properties and restore public confidence.
Inside Abuja gathered that there have been many unresolved cases of both ‘One Chance’ robbery and kidnapping in the city. Several victims, who survived the attacks are still counting their losses.
In a bid to arrest the ugly situation, Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, recently convened an emergency security meeting, involving all critical stakeholders, including the heads of the police, military and paramilitary formations in the FCT as well as Area Council Chairmen and religious leaders.
During the security meeting, Bello assured residents that the FCTA would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police, the military and paramilitary organisations in the FCT that are charged with the task of keeping the city secure.
While giving a marching order to security agencies to combat the criminals and curb the crimes, he also said that security matters should not be left to the law enforcement agencies alone.
In his words: “It is almost impossible for security agencies to be everywhere one hundred per cent. So, every resident in a way is also a security officer. So, it is very important for residents to be vigilant and to be very conscious of their personal security.
“If for instance, you see a vehicle without number plates, it means that vehicle is not registered and can be used for criminal activities. Please, report to the relevant authorities.”
According to Bello, the insecurity challengers were not peculiar to the nation’s capital. He noted that in comparison to several cities around the world, FCT remained quite safe.
While acknowledging that there were indeed two incidences of kidnappings over the past few weeks, the Minister said both victims had been rescued.
He called on residents not to be swayed by rumours or unverified news trending online but to confirm their veracity before circulating. Bello noted that fake news or false security information has the capacity to lead to breach of the peace.
FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who also confirmed the incidents of kidnapping and other acts of criminality, said that there will be more deployment of officers and men across the city to combat crime.
He revealed that they were also intensifying both vehicular and foot patrols to ensure more visibility of officers and men of the Force around the identified black spots in the city.
Ciroma however, reiterated the need for a robust collaboration between the police and the citizenry. He said this method has succeeded in curbing criminality in the Area Councils, especially Abaji, where information provided by the citizens stopped a kidnapping ring which operated between Kogi State and the FCT.
On the menace of “One Chance” robbers, the police commissioner said that the criminals perpetrated their acts by using unregistered and unpainted taxis. He said that the police was collaborating with the FCT Directorate of Road Transport Services to apprehend the criminals. He also revealed that a unit within the CID was created specifically to combat the menace and so far, over 100 suspected one chance perpetrators have been arrested and their vehicles impounded.
A victim of one chance robbery, Mrs. Faith Uchebundu, recounted her ordeals in the hand of the daredevil men of the underworld.
The woman, who said she sells clothing materials in Nyanya Market, but lives in Asokoro village , said she entered a commercial unpainted taxi one evening, after she closed for the day without knowing that the car also had hand bag snatchers.
She said that while the car was in motion and approaching the popular Abacha Barracks, two young men, whom she thought were fellow passengers, asked the driver to stop before the bridge, a very lonely place.
According to her, while the driver pulled over to the side of the road close to the bridge for the two men to alight, they immediately pulled out knives and demanded that all the passengers surrender their personal belongings.
Uchebundu, who confessed to have developed unspeakable fears because of the knives the men brandished, immediately surrendered her handbag, containing the money she realized from the market, her two phones, ATM card and other valuables.
“As soon as the men alighted from the car, one of them was dipping his hand into his pocket pretending that he wanted to pay the driver, but ended up pulling out knives and ordering all the passengers to surrender their bags and phones.
“While one of them was standing close to the driver to ensure that he does not zoom off, the second person was snatching bags and other valuables from passengers.
“My handbag that contained about N11,000, ATM, two phones and other items were lost to the thieves. They also collected things from other passengers. We quickly moved to AYA Police station in Asokoro and reported the incident”, she said.
Now some communities are even experiencing uneasy calm and palpable anxiety, following the activities of the kidnappers and other criminals that are on the prowl on a daily basis across Abuja.
Pegi community in Kuje Area Council, had also cried out over kidnapping and several threats to lives within their area.
While many said they wished to relocate from the place to a safer zone with their family members, others appear to have been stranded and resigned to fate.
The community leaders raised the alarm, after two persons were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen within the area.
While the search for the kidnapped citizens was said to be on going, the news that the men of the underworld were demanding for N50million ransom before releasing their captives, has left the people further devastated and confused.
Inside Abuja
Boosting performance of HMOs
Over time, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), have come under fire for contributing largely to the poor performance of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). REGINA OTOKPA reports on efforts to reposition the scheme
About a year ago, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was always in the news for the wrong reasons. The scheme had been linked to financial irregularities and power struggle, which grossly caused a drift resulting in poor service delivery.
In order to change the ugly narrative emanating from the Scheme, on July 1st, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Prof. Mohammed Sambo as the new Executive Secretary of the NHIS to reinvigorate the scheme in line with its mandate.
Armed with a passion to rebrand and reposition the NHIS to make quality healthcare delivery accessible to all, Sambo has begun series of reforms to transform the Scheme into a result oriented public institution well positioned for its mandate as a catalyst for national socio-economic and human capital development.
Within this last three months, the Scheme has embarked on what the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, described as a “process of rapid appraisals, to identify the challenges militating against growth and progress in the system.”
To this end, there have been series of multi-lateral strategic stakeholder engagements to reform the Scheme.
One major player in the delivery of health services to the beneficiaries of the NHIS, are the Health Management Organisations (HMOs). They do not only manage funds from the NHIS, they serve as a go between the beneficiaries and the hospitals also referred to as health care providers.
The HMOs, who pay hospitals monthly for care provided to participants after collecting a quarterly upfront from the agency, had in the past operated freely without checks. However, there have been series of complaints for poor service delivery.
Expressing displeasure over the series of complaints on the poor performance of HMOs in the country, Ehanire, recently issued a directive to operators of HMOs to critically examine their operations and carry out internal reforms within and among themselves.
Speaking at a strategic stakeholders engagement, Ehanire, who pointed out that the several complaints of poor quality care and service delivery were damaging the reputation of the scheme, warned that any form of anomaly in the delivery of quality health care service to enrollees of the NHIS would no longer be accepted.
Represented by the Director, Hospital Services of the ministry, Dr. Joseph Amedu, he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to rejuvenating all organs and units for an unfettered performance, in order to ensure citizens’ access to social and economic benefits in line with his administrations Next Level Agenda.
He urged all stakeholders in the sector to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the NHIS and engage in frank conversations with the view to addressing the issues that clogged the wheels of the scheme in the past.
In his words: “Let me at this juncture call on all of you, operators of the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), to use this opportunity to review your operations and business processes.
“Reports reaching me indicate that an overwhelming percentage of enrollees and health care providers have expressed grave concerns over the performance of HMOs, with areas of the concerns including, but not limited to; non-remittance of payments to healthcare providers, poor customer service delivery and inaccessibility to enrollees at critical moments of need.
“The collective results of these and many other cases of service failure in the industry are poor service delivery, poor quality of care and a worrisome reputation damage for the Scheme.
“Let it be noted today, ladies and gentlemen, that these anomalies are no longer acceptable because this government is determined to get it right with NHIS, in view of its status as a strategic tool for effective and efficient healthcare delivery system in the country.”
Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, who spoke to Inside Abuja, explained that the meeting with the HMOs was part of the ongoing process to reposition the Scheme to ensure not only quality healthcare service delivery to all enrollees, but also to meet the target of Universal Health Coverage by 2030.
Commenting on enrollees’ complaints which he said was linked to transparency and accountability in the scheme’s operations, he gave assurances that the Scheme was working hard to achieve a maximum result in addressing concerns from all quarters.
“That is why we organised a stakeholder meeting with the enrollees. We have articulated their views; we have also met with the providers and today, we are meeting with the HMOs so as to get their own challenges from their own perspectives.
“At the end of today’s exercise, we are going to triangulate all the information that we have gathered from all the stakeholders and come up with practical solutions that will address each and every bit of the problem to reposition the NHIS,” he said.
However, a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Kayode Obembe, has said the issues confronting the Scheme was non-compliance by HMOs and healthcare providers to laid down rules and regulations guiding the scheme.
s”The healthcare providers are bringing bills far more than what the government is paying to us (HMOs).“Government pays N112.5 per enrollee every month and when you multiply that amount with the number of enrollees in a hospital, it can amount to maybe N1.3 million for instance. But the hospital will come up with a bill up to N10 million which is way higher than what the government is paying. This is what happens when you hear people crying that HMOs are owing. It’s part of the abuse of guidelines.
“When you bring these matters up with the NHIS office in Abuja, the erring stakeholders will still not adhere to cautions. They will say nobody can dictate to them what to do.
“Everybody is supposed to comply with the rules. It’s like a bank not complying with the rules of the Central Bank. The NHIS is our own Central Bank. They are the arbiter and when we take the case to them, everybody is supposed to comply.
“Until we make every stakeholder obey rules of the business, we are not going anywhere.”
The NHIS boss, who agreed that noncompliance to NHIS guidelines was a major part of the issues confronting successes of the scheme, told INSIDE ABUJA that, “if every player works in line with the regulations, I think all the NHIS problems will be dealt with. The HMOs and providers need to play by the rules so that enrollees will get the desired services they deserve.”
Inside Abuja
Mainstreaming women in mediation, conflict resolution
The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria, in collaboration with other organisations, recently launched the Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative to ensure the inclusion of the female folk in mediation and conflict resolution in the country. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
Mediation is a dynamic, structured, interactive process where a neutral third party assists disputing parties in resolving conflict through the use of specialized communication and negotiation techniques. To avoid the recurrence of patterns of marginalization, oppression and neglected grievances that drive groups to conflict in the first place, an inclusive approach to conflict resolution is often considered key.
It is against this background that Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria, in collaboration with Norwegian Agency For Development Cooperation (NORAD) and Forum Syd of Sweden has supported and launched “The Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative” to enable women engage with different stakeholders in moving mediation forward.
In Nigeria, this is the first platform for women mediation. It is part of peace process where a third party is assumed to be neutral and dialogue with the two conflicting parties to settle their grievances.
While important gains have been made in the implementation of UNSCR 1325, formal peace processes have lagged behind in effectively engaging and meaningfully involving women as members of the teams facilitating and leading peace processes. Much more needs to be done to further realize the optimal benefits of having women as mediators and in other substantive roles in peace processes.
Research shows that between 1990 and 2017, women constituted only two per cent of mediators, eight per cent of negotiators, and five per cent of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.
Current formal peace processes often remain largely male-dominated, while women are simply seen as victims and/or are often not given enough space to engage effectively in peace processes.
There has been marked improvement in inclusivity. However, challenges still exist that impede the involvement of women in peace processes. Some of these challenges include lack of access to formal processes by women mediators or women with mediation expertise. Sometimes, women lack the capacity and experience in mediating conflicts, and this locks them out from opportunities to be involved in mediation efforts.
Country Director, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria and Co-coordinator Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative, Joy Onyesoh, said there are insufficient trained women mediators in most African countries.
Even where they exist, they are mostly involved at the grassroots and in local mediation efforts, but absent in high-profile mediation or negotiations.
“Other times, women mediators are locked out due to basic discrimination. In most contexts, patriarchy continues to play a key role in excluding women from formal and informal peace processes. Further to this, culture, perception and beliefs play a key role in entrenching the exclusion of women in peace processes.
“Also in some contexts, peace processes have been – and continue to be – highly militarised with a heavy security-oriented approach, which has been considered a man’s world, further discouraging women from getting more involved.
“Evidence has proven that militaristic approach has never resolved conflicts. Rather, dialogue and negotiation are key in conflict resolution. For peace initiatives to remain sustainable in the long term, women and women’s rights must be included in every level of the process”. Onyesoh noted.
Speaking with Inside Abuja on the motivation behind the launch of the initiative, Onyesoh said it was aimed at having an inclusive governance in peace process where women and men are seated on the table as complementary partners in pushing for an inclusive peace.
“I always take the analogy of a bird flying with one wing. It is not possible. Women have been left behind for too long and where there is violence or conflict, women and children bear the effect. It is only proper that they are involved in the process of dialogue before the conflict runs to a violent one and this has not been the case.
“Most of the time, women are relegated to domestic space. We are not using the capacity women have in transforming conflict but when you reflect back to some of the indigenous institutions we have, women have always been involved in one way or the other.
“What we are saying now is how to look at some of our indigenous mediation practices and institutions; how we can build the prerequisite skills for today and to have data base of women that have capacity in different areas of expertise of mediation so that these women can be accessed in a structured way. We also want to come up with comprehensive reports and analysis of what is going on in different context.
“In Nigeria, this is the first platform for women mediation. It is part of peace process, where a third party is assumed to be neutral and dialogue with the two conflicting parties to settle their grievances.”
Onyesoh noted that, “we have them at track one, track two and three. Track three is the mediation that happens at the community level, whereas track one is the highest level of mediation where we have just 2 per cent of women at that level and we are saying that we need to build the skills of women and we also need to open up opportunity because, it’s one thing to build up skill, it’s another thing for them to be recognized.
“At the end of the day, the society I dream of and envision is one that is very inclusive, such that the different groups of men and women are all involved in governance and making decision within the society. When everyone is involved, you can now take the idea from different people and make the society work for everybody rather than having a society that is exclusive with certain kind of people and power restricted to certain set of people. I want to see a society that is equitable, gender sensitive and inclusive” she concluded.
Director Political Affairs, ECOWAS, Aderemi Ajibewa, who delivered a good will message at the programme, said the ECOWAS Commission was pleased to be part of the launch.
“As a regional organisation promoting dialogue and pacific resolution of conflict, the ECOWAS commission is indeed pleased to be part of the launch of Nigerian Women Mediator Collaborative Initiative that has the objective of bridging the gap of women’s mediation and peace processes through among others, building strategic linkages with regional and international organisations,” Ajibewa said.
Inside Abuja
Combating disease outbreaks
The 4th NCDC/NFELTP annual scientific conference was held recently to engage critical thinking and discussions on how to drive the future of applied epidemiology in the face of old and emerging disease outbreaks. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Infectious diseases threats have been proven not to be constant; they keep changing and viruses keep spreading. As such, the need for a continuous research to better understand the changing dynamics of diseases cannot be over emphasized.
This is one of the major reasons why the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), organised the annual conference as a platform to engage public health officials and epidemiologist from across the globe to share new acquired knowledge. The conference also provided an opportunity to share new scientific methods, experiences, failures, success stories and lessons learnt, with a view to learning something new and driving precise public health decisions.
Alongside the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (NFELTP), this year’s Conference, with the theme, ‘Applied Epidemiology: Providing Evidence for Public Health Action’, was centred on 11 main themes including outbreak investigation, emergency preparedness and response, vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization strategies, surveillance and information management systems, neglected tropical diseases, malaria and other vector-borne diseases, risk communication, and public health systems strengthening.
The various speakers harped on the importance of field epidemiologists in confronting the daunting challenge of disease outbreaks and other public health threats at the local, state and federal levels
Field epidemiologists as health professionals, work at the forefront of disease surveillance, response, and control. They are often the backbone of disease control during outbreaks of infectious diseases in any country.
Nigeria has been suffering what the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, described as “large annual outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera, measles as well as clusters of cases of yellow fever, meningitis and monkeypox,” in various places, due to the changing environment and population dynamics.
But with the work of the NCDC, there is an improved capability to detect infectious cases.
Highlighting some of the Centre’s success stories, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olurunnimbe Mamora, noted that “during the 2014-2016 Ebola pandemic, apart from curtailing the spread locally, NCDC’s technical staff and NFELTP-trained field epidemiologists also supported other affected West African countries to successfully control the pandemic. Also, the program has been critical to Nigeria’s successful control of various disease outbreaks, such as cerebrospinal meningitis, Lassa fever, measles, yellow fever, cholera, and monkeypox over the years.”
He said that one way to further ride on the NCDC’s successes, was to urgently build and consistently work on improving resilient health systems to prevent, prepare, detect, respond to and control these infectious disease outbreaks.
Stressing on the need to embrace applied epidemiology, which has become a critical function for public health action, Mamora told INSIDE ABUJA that “field epidemiologists, laboratory scientists, managing physicians and nurses, programme managers and all health workers form a critical part of a resilient health system.”
But these are not the only diseases receiving attention at the moment.
Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who revealed that the agency had commenced the developing of surveillance guidelines for anthrax and brucellosis with support from Global Implementation Solutions, described both conditions as “two important zoonotic diseases.”
INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that majority of work presented during the conference, would end up as major review publications which will regrow and create something new.
In order to live up to its vision as a science driven agency, Ihekweazu disclosed that about 20 graduates of the advanced learning programme were already working within the NCDC.
The Nigerian field epidemiology programme, now in its 11th year, has over 300 graduates.
However, surveillance at entry points remains a very crucial issue in controlling disease outbreaks in Africa. Even though the Africa Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), through its Regional Technical Coordinator and Senior Resident Advisor, Dr. Patrick Nguku, has pledged continued assistance to the Ministries of Health in Africa to build stronger, more effective and sustainable programmes, the body has urged African governments to pay more attention to disease surveillance at airports and all other entry points in and out of their countries.
Another important call for action this time from the United States Center for Disease Control, is the establishment of a standard health institution where field epidemiologists can be trained in order to strengthen health security.
An official of the centre, Bolu Omotayo, who made the call, advised the Federal Government to make available, both material and human resources for disease control, added to always being prepared to tackle disease outbreaks within the country and at the borders.
Inside Abuja
Recognising women in humanitarian response
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Christian Aid Nigeria and several women groups recently launched Women in Humanitarian Response in Nigeria Initiative in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
The humanitarian crisis that has engulfed Nigeria, especially the North-East and North Central regions in the last decade has left about 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The most affected and vulnerable are women and children. This is in addition to the existing unequal power dynamics and exclusion that continue to play out against women in most communities.
Local women and women-led organizations are playing valuable roles in addressing the effects of the crisis as they bring valuable skills and assets to localized humanitarian response.
Despite the immeasurable contributions of women in humanitarian responses, they are not accorded adequate recognition and deserved support in the humanitarian architecture.
This informed the launch of the Women in Humanitarian Response in Nigeria Initiative to provide women led NGOs with a unique opportunity to partner and to further support the development of women humanitarians.
Convener of the event, Mimidoo Achakpa, noted that during and after every crisis, people are forcibly displaced and there is extreme hardship comprising insecurity, sexual exploitation and abuse, restricted mobility, gender based violence, hunger and livelihood disruption leading to poverty.
The impact is usually more on women and children. Girls are more likely to opt out of education, and due to lack of healthcare in humanitarian settings, women’s health and reproductive health needs are impacted.
“Women over time, have stepped in to alleviate some of these hardships by playing very important roles as responders during crises situations, usually through unpaid work for their families, communities and humanitarian settings.
“They put their lives at risk in extreme circumstances and most times, at personal as well as individual organizational levels. These contributions are not accorded adequate recognition and given deserved support in the humanitarian architecture. Therefore, a key means of involving women in ways that potentially allow them to set the agenda for humanitarian response is for international responders to work in partnership with local women’s organizations,” she said.
Achapa explained that during crisis, the power relations that operate between international agencies with relatively high levels of resources and authority on local organizations, can so often lead to a sense of ‘unequal partnership’, and to mission drift for the local organization during the crisis. She said that in spite of this inequality, local women’s organization can provide invaluable expert insights into the needs and priorities of women in the area which can at best, lead to effective short-term response that empowers women into the longer term, enabling genuine transformation.
“To ensure transformative change for women and girls at a point of increasingly more complex and protracted crises around the world and a global backlash against women’s rights, we need to ensure that local women’s organizations receive recognition and financial support to exert leadership and provide expertise across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus ” she said.
Executive Director of Christian Aid Worldwide, Amanda Mukwashi, stressed that when disaster and conflict hit, the people who bear the brunt of it are women and children.
“When they are fleeing, it is the women who have to carry the children. When others are sick in the community, it is the women who respond. When food has to be shared, it is the women that share it. When there is no shelter, it is the women that protect the children. Hence, a lot of positive things happen when you have a woman in position;” she said.
She narrated her experiences during a visit to IDPs in Maiduguri, stating that the Internally Displaced Persons she met in Maiduguri were not strangers.
“I probably may not know their names but they look like me. It is just that I am polished. They are women like me; they need dignity, they need their wellbeing taken care of and they need respect like me. The temporary shelter they live in collapses when it rains heavily; the children are not in school.
“One thing I realized while talking to the IDPs in Maiduguri is that, if our solution in Maiduguri are going to be sustainable, if we are going to build the livelihood and resilience of those communities, those women cannot be seen only as passive victims and recipient of solution.
“Those women need to come into the decision making space; they need to come into the conversation; they need to tell those in power that the solution is not working for them because they know what their issues are since they live in it.
“For us as Christian Aids, localization is not just about funding, or capacity building but it’s about recognition that all human being were created equal. We need to work for those that are affected. They need funding, they need capacity building in terms of skills and information, tools that they can use to engage with other women. Localization is about respect,” she stressed.
Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, represented by Paul Dasinmi, appreciated the organizers of the event, adding that it would go a long way in charting a course in women participation at developing a nation, especially in Nigeria.
Similarly, wife of the Benue State governor, Eunice Ortom, represented by Elizabeth Jeiyol, bemoaned that the central states and Benue State particularly, are challenged by herdsmen invasion and attacks on farming communities which has led to humanitarian crisis in the state.
She said that due to the shallow nature of the River Benue, many parts of the state become flooded at the height of the rainy season, especially with the release of waters by the Cameroonian authorities. These and other pockets of internal issues have added to the humanitarian needs.
“There are 483, 692 displaced persons in Benue State at the moment of which, women and children constitute over 280, 500 representing nearly 60 per cent of the total population of displaced persons. The objective of this initiative which includes, to promote security, gender mainstreaming and access to justice for women and children in humanitarian crisis situation are timeliest. There is a need for women to come together and forge strong partnership in humanitarian work,” she said.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, admitted that, notwithstanding the inadequate recognition accorded to womanhood in Nigeria, it was disheartening to note that incidences of gender based violence (GBV) is exacerbated by weak legislation and enforcement mechanisms, lack of effective programming of GBV and the inefficient handling of GBV issues by security personnel and other actors in the field.
These abuses, if unchecked, she said, could inflict deep psychological scars and damage the health of women and girls in general including their reproductive and sexual health and in some instances, results in death. According to her, violence against women has the most pervasive yet least recognized human rights abuse in the world.
