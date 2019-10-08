Celebrating Independence at Kuchingoro IDPs camp

The United States Embassy, recently restored hope to some less privileged Nigerians at the grand finale of a soccer tournament at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Kuchingoro, Abuja. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Oftentimes, fate is the unseen hands that steer the wheel of fortune, bringing dreams to reality, even in strange places.

Obadiah Danladi, a 15-year-old boy from Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State fled from his home alongside his mother and three of his siblings, following the invasion of their community by bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. Their forceful displacement saw them travelling several kilometres away from their village to take refuge in the city.

Eventually, the family found their way to the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Abuja. It is one of the make-shift settlements occupied by persons who fled from the insurgency and general insecurity in the North East region of Nigeria.

While in his native home in Bauchi State, Obadiah used to play football with other kids on the streets. Now at the refugee camp and temporally out of school, it became an opportunity to horn his skills in soccer. He soon joined the Kings Football Club and became the captain of the team.

Similarly, John Dawa, who is 17 and hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, came into the IDP Camp following the Boko Haram crisis in the North East region. He has not seen or heard from his parents since the family dispersed six years ago. He said that on the day he got separated from his family, he had gone to fetch water when some Boko Haram insurgents stormed the community, shooting, killing and destroying property.

“We ran for our dear lives. My mother told me that these Boko Haram people were looking for young boys to kill. She gave me N1,000 to transport myself out of Gwoza immediately to avoid being killed. We fled to another community but the Boko Haram still attacked us there. We fled again. We slept in the bush. In the morning, when we woke up, we started our journey to Maidiguri. I stayed in the IDP Camp in Maidiguri for three months. While I was in the IDP Camp in Maiduguri, I learnt that one of my uncles was here and I decided to come here to stay with him,” he said.

Although John is currently out of school, he said there were plans to help him return to school. In the mean time, he has chosen to keep himself busy playing football. He plays with the Unique Stars Football Club, which is one of the two teams in the finals of the 2019 tournament sponsored by the United States Embassy in Abuja.

On a normal day, the mood at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, Kuchingoro, is usually that of despair and gloom. This air of despondency is understandable. Here are families who have fled their homes as a result of terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

They have been displaced from their homes in various communities across the North East region of Nigeria. Having lost their homes and means of livelihood, they are forced to live in tents made of wood, tarpaulin and zinc. The camp is a makeshift settlement that lacks basic social amenities such as water, electricity and good sanitation.

However, this atmosphere of hopelessness gave way to cheerfulness on this particular Saturday as a delegation of the United States Embassy, arrived for the closing ceremony of a soccer academy sponsored by the Embassy and hosted in the camp.

The three-month Soccer Buddy Project engaged teenagers in the camp in sports as a tool for reorientation and training. The young people also learnt about leadership skills and civic duties through seminars. The players in the tournament are under 22 years of age. The current tournament has been on for about three months. There are six teams namely, Unique Stars FC, Champions FC, Raphsody FC, Kings FC, Loveworld FC and Tivo FC.

The soccer tournament is in its second edition and Kings Football Club, who won the first edition last year are back in the final. They are paired with Unique Stars Football Club.

A cursory look at the sports arena, where the final match was billed to hold, showed a high degree of creativity and resilience in the face of challenges. One could feel the excitement and expectations in the air. The two teams competing in the grand finale of the championship were at the centre of the pitch receiving last minute instructions from their coaches. Men, women and children gathered in groups round the field awaiting the kick- off of the game.

The pitch is about three-quarters of a standard football field. Most of it was undulating hard, bare, red soil with patches of green grass. The markings on the pitch were drawn with ashes and the goal posts though made of steel pipes had no nets to trap the ball in the event of a goal.

Manager of the local league tournament, Usman Adamu, said he is an amateur coach and one of the inmates of the IDP Camp. Adamu hails from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. He is originally a barber who loves football and has lived in the IDP Camp for five years.

The essence of the tournament, Adamu said, was to make the children and even parents in the camp happy. He is assisted by other coaches in the training of the young people. He described football as one game that makes people happy and forget every sad thing happening their lives.

“I am part of the IDP Camp and I initiated the tournament. Before the Boko Haram crisis in the North East, I was coaching a team called Logaji Football Club in Gwoza, Borno State.

“When I came to the camp, there was nothing like football and I decided to organise these young children and train them on how to play football.

“I went out and bought a football and other training materials and we started the training. Before we started organising these boys into football teams, some of them were going to school but when they return from school, they are idle.

“Some of them normally go to the nearby bush to look for cashew and other fruits to eat. Many of them would just be roaming about the camp because they had nothing to do. So, I decided to engage them in football for at least, one hour every day. I started with six players and thereafter more and more of them came to join us.

“Today, we have about 80 players in our register. They are talented and are playing good football. Although they are in this IDP environment, I know that they have good football skills and I am very proud of some of the players because they are playing very well,” he said.

Adamu said that the U.S. Embassy took up the sponsorship of the tournament after some officials of the Embassy visited the camp to provide them with some humanitarian services.

“In the course of the visit, they asked us if we had been engaging the youths in sporting activities. We told them we have football clubs but we don’t have the necessary training materials. So, they gave us a coach, who comes here every weekend to train the children. They introduced us to a three-month league, which we played last year. This is the second edition.

“Today, we are playing the final match in the soccer tournament in the camp. The pitch is not very good; sometimes they sustain injuries but they are still determined to play the game.

“We are very happy for everybody playing in the match and those coming to witness it. We are expecting many people to grace the occasion. We thank God for bringing the US Embassy to sponsor the tournament and providing resources for the kits including balls, boots and jerseys as well as the refreshments served at every training session. They’ve also sent three of our boys on a visit to America to go and see how soccer is played there.

“My dream is that these players would become skillful players that can get to the senior team (Super Eagles) in Nigeria,” he said.

Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon, disclosed that the US government has been doing lot of work for IDPs in in Nigeria, in terms of rendering humanitarian assistance.

She expressed delight that it has also been able to expand the programme to a stage where it is actually impacting directly on the kids by raising sports talents among them.

“We actually like sports. Overall, we see that sports is a unifying activity that teaches people discipline and leadership skills that can take you throughout your life. It is one way to reach out to the youths and get everybody involved in a positive activity. It is said that with sports, there is no time for crime.

“We have invested in this programme (Soccer Buddy), an amount in excess of about $25,000. So, you can see that with a little bit of money, you can do a lot in Nigeria.

“Overall, that’s not all we have in our humanitarian budget. You know, the US government is very generous and supportive of humanitarian efforts. We invest over $400million annually in Nigeria, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. The American people don’t like to see others suffering and we really like to do things to make life easier for people.

“Look at the number of lives it is touching every day. So, that is my challenge to other people to know that a little bit of investment goes a long way to creating good life for the citizens of Nigeria,” she said.

On whether the American government is satisfied with the way these funds are being disbursed and utilised, FitzGibbon said it has been so far, so good. According to her, the US works in collaboration with other development partners in the delivery of humanitarian services.

“We work through a lot of our development partners up in the North and we work in partnership with the government to find out what they need and what gaps needs to be filled. Then, we come in with a programme in partnership with the government and an NGO because we believe that the NGOs are able to build capacity for future response.

“The types of programmes we usually do is meant to empower the leadership in local communities to make decisions on their own; decide what they need and are responsible for being accountable. This is the kind of thing that generates momentum because as people see that a project has been finished, they are willing to sign on to the next one. So, having people to be accountable to their own communities will make for more sustainability of these efforts,” she said.

Although her favourite team (Arsenal) was not on the Kuchingoro football pitch, FitzGibbon confessed that the exhibition match was no less enjoyable.

FitzGibbon expressed amazement at the universal acceptance of football across the world. She noted that anywhere the round leather game is played, positive energies are exerted on the field and spectators experience a wholesome excitement and peculiar upliftment in their spirits.

Like this: Like Loading...