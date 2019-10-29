China seeks greater economic cooperation

After 55 years of its establishment, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), last week, winged two female combatant officers. EMMANUEL ONANI reports

“A story that must be told never forgives silence” – Okey Ndibe

Certainly, Tuesday, October 15, will remain indelible in the annals of history of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). Reason? Two female regular combatant officers were winged, 55 years after the establishment of the Service.

Winging of flying officers (pilots) in the NAF is a regular “ritual” for young officers that had completed their training. However, the event of last week appeared different, safe for the honour bestowed on the two young female pilots.

Flying Officer Kafayat Sani, and Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, were the cynosure of all eyes on that epoch-making day at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room, venue for the winging ceremony of 13 pilots.

While one of the two female regular combatant officers is a fighter pilot, the other is a combat helicopter pilot.

Dressed in their smart flying suits, the pilots exuded the kind of confidence that brought the local parlance,”what a man can do, a woman can do”, into reverberation.

It was another first for the NAF, as the newly-promoted female Air Warrant Officer, Grace Garba, was decorated with her new rank.

In demonstration of the uniqueness of the event, the decoration of the two pilots was reserved for the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Paulne Tallen, who was the special guest of honour at the colourful event.

It was not a surprise to see the minister journeying through “feminist solidarity”, intermittently, as the ceremony graduated to a crescendo.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the event was a milestone in the history of the tactical force.

The CAS disclosed that the duo had performed excellently well during their flying training at the US Air Force, as well as the Starlite International Training Academy.

According to him, the training of the pilots, was an eloquent testimony to his commitment to training and other capacity building initiatives in the Service.

“I am deeply honoured and very delighted…to welcome you all to this unique occasion of the winging ceremony of 13 NAF pilots, who recently completed their flying training abroad and qualified for the award of the NAF prestigious Wing.

“Today indeed marks another milestone in the history of the NAF and I am gratified to be part of it. I am particularly happy because out of the 13 pilots to be winged are two female Regular Combatant officers. Not only because they are female officers but they are also outstanding aviators. While one of the two pilots is the first female fighter pilot in the 55 years history of the NAF, the second one is the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the Service.

“The first female fighter pilot trained at the United States Air Force following an excellent performance during her initial flying training course at 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna, while the second graduated from Starlite International Training Academy. They both performed excellently well during their training.

“It is common knowledge that of all resources available to a leader or manager, the human resource is the most important. This is because the human resource drives all other resources pursuant to the attainment of organisational objectives. It is predicated on this consideration that the NAF spares nothing at developing its human resource capital.

“This desire for excellence is even more compelling in the face of current and perceived future national security challenges. Accordingly, NAF has continued to invest in human capacity building, since the Service is a veritable instrument for maintenance of national security. The NAF will continue to discharge her constitutional responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and integrity by air.”

The Air Chief said 61 other pilots were undergoing basic flying trying, while 50 others continued with advanced training programmes, at home and abroad.

He added that, apart from training of pilots, the NAF under his leadership has also trained 67 instructor pilots.

“Our records indicate that as at today, we have trained a total of 67 Instructor pilots since 2015. Furthermore, with the winging of these pilots today, the NAF would have winged a total of 101 pilots within the same period.

“Currently, we have 61 pilots undergoing ab-initio/basic flying training, while 50 are undergoing various forms of advanced flying training courses both locally and abroad. As such, we are highly delighted to see the rewards of our collective efforts. I am confident that the NAF and indeed Nigeria will soon be reaping the benefits that these pilots would undoubtedly add to our operations.

“In a bid to consolidate on our gains on the fighter aircraft stream and our force projection outlook, all hands have been on deck to increase the number of serviceable L-39ZA aircraft for basic fighter training. Also, increased serviceability of the A-Jets has inspired continuous advance fighter training locally”, Abubakar stated.

While disclosing that two helicopter gunships will soon be delivered to the NAF, the three-star General expressed the hope that the development will boost the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East, and North West.

“More so, with the NAF preparing to receive two additional helicopter gunships, our counterinsurgency efforts will soon be greatly enhanced. Furthermore, it is envisaged that with the induction of the Super Tucano A29 aircraft into the NAF inventory, our fighter training efforts will also be greatly enhanced.

“All these are complemented by ongoing efforts at reactivating grounded aircraft locally with our technical partners, which has improved our maintenance capabilities and afforded our technicians the opportunity to benefit from on-the-job training. These achievements have saved the nation scarce resources.”

He implored the officers to be prepared for the arduous task ahead of them, “as you fit into the operational flying environment”, adding that, “the mission of a fruitful flying career has just begun and as such you must stay inspired”.

Also speaking, the minister commended the NAF for the achievement, saying it portrayed the NAF as an establishment that provided equal opportunities for both male and female officers.

She said: “Today’s event attests to the laudable achievements and transformation taking place in the Nigerian Air Force.

“It also portrays the Nigerian Air Force positively as it has shown that it is an equal opportunity establishment that encourages all its personnel to achieve excellence in their career.

“It is obvious that the Chief of the Air Staff is providing the right leadership and guidance to ensure the realization of the primary key driver of his vision, which is hinged on human capacity development. We are indeed proud of the milestones reached by the NAF and the achievements of the Chief of the Air Staff.”

She stated further: “I am aware that with this winging ceremony, the Nigerian Air Force would have winged a total of over 110 pilots since the inception of his administration. This is indeed worthy of commendation and further demonstrates the preparedness of the Nigerian Air Force towards meeting our national security needs.

“I am convinced that the pilots being winged today will put in their best and contribute their quota towards consolidating the success attained in eliminating current security challenges in the North East and North West as well as communal clashes, kidnapping and armed banditry.

“Let me also use this opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to remain patriotic and support the current administration in efforts being made at bequeathing a safe and secure Nigeria to our children.

“Furthermore, I want to assure Nigerians of the commitment and resolve of the Federal Government to spare no effort or resources towards safeguarding lives and properties of our fellow citizens across the length and breadth of the country.”

The ceremony was witnessed by family members of the winged pilots, officers, senior government officials and other well-wishers.

