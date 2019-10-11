Church, community clash over traditional rites

CAJETAN MMUTA writes on the recent clash between traditional worshippers and members of a Pentecostal Church over supremacy of worship, test of faith, disobedience and sanctions for violations of order during the 2019 annual Ikpoleki Festival at Urora Community in Edo State

When a new law is introduced in a system; a country, state, local government, community or village settings, it is common sense that not everybody accepts or embraces such development with equanimity.

There is bound to be thrills and frills about it. This is because of the small, medium and long term effects of such laws to man, the immediate environment and society at large.

For members of the City of God Rest Ministry; a Pentecostal Church and traditional worshippers at Urora Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, the centre can no longer hold.

Residents and people of the serene community have lived peacefully together in conformity with the rich tradition and culture that bind them together and have continued to prescribe the totality of what stands Edo State out as the Heart Beat of the nation.

However, the peaceful atmosphere characterized by unity of purpose and progress laced with hard work in farming and other socio-economic activities, was on Sunday, September 29th, disrupted.

The agrarian community was torn apart between members of the City of God Rest Ministry and traditional worshippers. At the centre of the crisis was alleged resistance and violation of the traditional rites of celebration of the community’s annual Ikpoleki festival.

According to history, the Ikpoleki festival, instituted during the reign of powerful Oba Ewuare 1, had been practiced by the people of Benin kingdom for over 600 years.

The week-long traditional festival is believed by the worshippers and Bini people to bring peace, success, harmony and progress amongst the people and the community.

High level traditional and deep sacrifices are carried at designated shrines with items as may be required by tradition for sacrifices which are usually carried out by the Chief Priest (Ohen) who is also accompanied by inner caucus chiefs, to appease the gods of the land and to offer prayers to the ancestors of the kingdom. According to the programme of this year’s event, arranged in sequence for the festival include Ugie-Isekhure, Isosun, Ibuemwin/Ugiavan, Ega, Igbumen, Imierhunmwun/Ugie-Ogiemwen, Free Day (Thursday), Ikhuakhuega and Iselogbe, respectively.

South-South Focus learnt that prior to the festival, which procedures were already known to the people and residents, stakeholders, which included Christians, traditional worshippers, community leaders, elders and other relevant bodies were often briefed at a well-attended meeting usually called by the Ohen or his agents concerning the preparations, prohibitions and sanctions against likely violations.

Not excluded for convenience of all are the essential rituals and other basic issues as prescribed by chief priest concerning the annual event, which attracts much fanfare with sons and daughters of the community from far and near in attendance.

Invitations are usually extended to friends and well-wishers to grace the annual traditional ceremony of unity, love and progress.

Agreements are also entered into between the Ohen, chiefs, community leaders and other stakeholders such as churches leaders and other interests with a view to dousing tension about any misgivings and agitations.

Our reporter gathered that all the packages for this year’s spiritual Ikpoleki festival were adequately communicated to the people within the community.

Other relevant bodies were not left out from the brief. Findings, however, revealed that the 2019 concept did not go down well with the General Overseer (GO) of the City of God Rest Ministry, Pastor Destiny Eguavoen, members of his church and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) under which umbrella and supervision the church operates.

Among the vexatious issues in contest by Pastor Eguavoen and leadership of CAN as well as the security agencies in the state, was the agreement entered into between the Ohen Ugbodeyaen of Urora, Chief E. Ugiagbe Aiwaguore, who was the chief host of the traditional event held at No 1, Urora Town; old Benin-Ehor road in Benin City.

South-South Focus learnt that the traditional ceremony was supposed to run from 6am to 4pm each day but the Ohen and his team had jettisoned the time for churches to conduct their Sunday services from 6am to 8:30am. The plea, according to the Chief Priest was for better understanding and to pave way for successful traditional procession exercise which served as part of the climaxes of events. Coincidentally, the procession, also known as Oro festival, falls on Sundays since the inception of the festival.

During the procession, said to be laced with deep traditional rituals, women and those not elected into the inner chamber of the tradition are barred from standing to witness it. But as fate would have it, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, Bishop Oyenude Kure, kicked against the order, stressing that the order violated the freedom of worship as enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution. Bishop Kure was reported to have asked churches in Urora to go about their normal church services on Sunday.

He said the restriction on movement was unacceptable to the church as a body of Christ. Pastor Destiny Eguavoen could not bear such restrictions as a servant of Most High God as according to him, they ran counter to his faith, belief and rights as a citizen of the nation and freedom of worship as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Pastor Eguavoen disclosed that his church began its Sunday services at 8:00am as is the case and had gone midway into the service when youths from the community stormed the uncompleted church complex and disrupted the worship proceedings. The youths drawn from the community in Ikpoba Okha Council area descended on the man of God and members of the church. Apart from unleashing terror within and around the church premises, they also left in the process destruction of available chairs and other items of worship worth thousands of naira.

They beat him to pulp for flouting the community’s order to stop church service at 8am. It was gathered that youths of the community moved from street to street to ensure compliance as shops were closed and some churches hurriedly ended their service while others refused to open for business.

Many residents in the community were indoors. At the City of God Rest Ministry, the youth were peeved that the Pastor was still preaching as at 9am and they disrupted the service.

Members of the church had scampered for safety as the youths used chairs to beat anybody in sight.

Speaking to our reporter on the incident, Pastor Eguavoen said he was badly injured during the attack. According to him: “We were in the church and I saw a man standing in the front pointing at me. It was few minutes past nine. I told my members to concentrate for me to round off service but the youth stormed in and started beating us.

“They said we did not comply with their directive. They told us to open church between 6am and 8am , but we Pastors met and said Sunday is a day of our worship and there is no way they can stop us.”

On his part, the spokesman for the community, Sunday Osagiede, said they gave churches time within which to open service on the day of the Ikpoleki festival.

On his part, the Chief Priest, (Ohen), Chief E. Ugiagbe Aiwaguore, said all the pastors agreed to hold service between 8am and 9am. He explained that, “This our festival, we do it every year and it lasts for seven days and out of the seven days, one day is the main event which is on a Sunday and before that Sunday, we invited all the churches in this our community in Urora, Ewonmodun Aduwawa, Iduowina, Adeyanba and we told them all these which they already know before now but there are some stubborn pastors”.

He stated that, “before that Sunday, Area Commander of the police called us and interviewed us about this our festival, saying they heard on radio that people will not come out that day; about 10 pastors were there and we, the community representatives were also there and we agreed that from 6: 00am to 8:30am. And those who did not attend the meeting even said they would not open for service that day because they are already aware of the way the festival is done; they stayed at home but on Friday before the Sunday, some churches gathered at the junction and they were doing rally, saying they would not agree and they will hold their normal church service on Sunday and they were raining curses on us and my people said they wanted to go and disrupt them but I stopped them and said they should wait till on Sunday”.

Continuing, the Chief Priest said: “On Sunday, we delayed the activity and we started around 10am but this pastor (Eguavoen) was still in the church. He violated the agreed time by 10am. He was still in the church. Some of my elders went to meet them and told them to stop the service because the ceremony wanted to start and the people met them there. But they said Holy Ghost fire against anybody who said they should not worship and that their General Overseer has told them to worship till they want to close”.

He pointed out further that, “but when the custodians of the festival got there, there was a clash; the women ranaway while the young men there clashed with our people. But let me tell you that if actually we wanted to fight the way they are painting the picture, maybe something bad would have happened. Somebody may have died but we don’t want that because that pastor was stubborn”.

He said, “The DPO from Ikpobha-Hill was here (in the community) to monitor the compliance and I even told him about the church that didn’t want to close. Many churches closed early as we agreed but it was only that one that did not comply”. Chief Ugiagbe affirmed that, “this festival is over 600 years old; it started during the reign of Oba Ewuare 1 and we celebrate it every year. It is to bring peace, unity and progress into the community. During the festival, the people come to make supplications to God and their prayers are answered. Before now, we usually cook to celebrate the festival and everybody would come here and we eat together whether pastors and their members, all of us together”.

He declared that, “there is peace here. We don’t have problem. We don’t discriminate but when we are doing our festival, you respect and once we are through, we come together again but in this case, this church has violated our tradition. So, he has to appease the gods; he has offended the ancestors and the gods; so, he must do the appeasement before he can continue his church. He is to come here and make apology and do others things because he has offended the gods. As I have completed this festival, I will not enter Benin until December when we will go and do Igue festival. His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II will decide on what next to do”.

Countering the submissions of Chief Ugiagbe, Eguavoen said: “What really happened on Sunday; a group of idol worshipers in our community threatened that churches should not open on the 29th of September 2019 and the time is between 6am to 3:00pm and after that, they can go on and hold their service”.

He stated that, “as a minister, I was not happy inside of me. How can idol worshipers say the meeting of God should not hold? So, actually it did not go down well with me because I know, no man on earth can stop the work of God because Jesus has already said I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it. So, we went ahead to start our service and I did not know, they said other pastors agreed to close their church early as early as 8:30am. In our own, we start our service by 8am and how can we close our service by 8:30am? It is impossible”. According to him: “As we were in our service around 9:50am, we saw that a man came in; he was talking from the outside the church. I told my members to concentrate.”

Before I knew it, I saw a group of people rush down inside the church, they drove all the members, fighting with us. They came and met me at the altar, breaking the property of the church, used a chair to hit my head, dragged me down from the pulpit. So, I told my members that they should not fight with them and that God will take control of it”.

He added that, “they were saying that I must leave the church premises. They continued to hit me with those chairs.”

All our musical equipment, all the chairs, you people (newsmen) were at the church and you saw what happened. So, we just allowed God to have his way. From there, policemen came and they were trying to come into the matter. So, we left there to the station.

