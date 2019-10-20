Cleric berates Buhari over Leah Sharibu’s continued captivity

“I

magine for a moment, if Leah Sharibu were your daughter and you were not President, how would you feel?”

Those were the words the Founder and Convener (The Gideon Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation), the Revd Para-Mallam, used to convey his frustrations and disenchantment over what he described as the Federal Government’s abandonment of Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram’s captivity 603 days after she was kidnapped on March 18, 2018.

The cleric, who is a close friend of Leah Sharibu’s family, clocked 60 on October 15, but refused to celebrate his special day, preferring to devote his birthday celebration to special prayer for the release of Leah and other girls yet languishing in Boko Haram bondage.

Reverend Para-Mallam’s grouse and worry stems from the many promises made by the President Buhari-led Federal Government to secure the release of Leah and her co-captives, which have so far been broken without regards to the heart ache Leah’s parent are still passing through.

He said: “Yesterday morning October 14, Leah’s Father Nathan Sharibu and I were on the phone; he said he has not heard a single word about his daughter’s release beyond the promises. He also confirmed that he has not received any phone call or updates from the President.”

He appealed to the president’s fatherly instinct saying: “Before you were elected President for which you fought so hard to get the position, you were a father.

“Imagine for a moment if Leah was your daughter and you were not President, how would you respond to such apparent neglect? Would you have the presence of mind to lead Nigeria,” Para-Mallam asked.

The cleric accused the government and certain groups of politicizing Leah Sharibu’s kidnap but hinted that Leah is still alive by the special grace of God.

That is why I am dedicating today (his birthday) to pray for Leah’s release along with others in captivity. I wish to urge all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria in the global community to remember, in a special way today, to also pray for Leah’s release and others,” Para-Mallam appealed.

According to him: “Nigerians are more tormented by her political leaders today.”

Para-Mallam, also took a swipe at the government of the day saying; “We have a government which always creates the impression that it is ‘on top of every situation?’ This government shows more muscle in protecting its interest of remaining in power than in protecting the citizens.”

On that premise, he urged President Buhari and his government to act decisively to bring Leah home to her parents. “This would be the happiest birthday gift, I could pray and wish for at this time,” he said.

