Cleric underscores virtues of prayers

A Muslim cleric, Ustaz Abdul-Rahman Adegboyega-Lawal, has underscored the virtues of prayers and commitments to Allah in the life of every Muslim.

The cleric, who doubles as the National President of Islamic Progressives Association of Nigeria (IPAN), also urged Muslims to seek ceaselessly, the favour of their Lord and be conscious of Allah at every point in their lives.

Sheikh Adegboyega-Lawal, in a statement, lamented that many Muslims today were so preoccupied with worldly affairs that they do not have time to “answer the call of their Lord.”

He implored people to always remember that “the strength, investment, wisdom and intelligence, which you put in into the business that you devote your time protecting does not belong to you.”

The cleric underscored the need for Muslims to always engage in dhikr (remembrance of Allah), a devotional act which, according to him, involves the verbal mention of the divine names of Allah and which, he said, holds solutions to all human problems.

“Allah provides everything and if He wills, He withdraws it. Human beings have no control over their affairs, so we must prioritise Allah over all things. If the essence of our creation is to worship none other than Him, why then should we spend our time chasing vanities?”

“There are however, various ways in which Muslims can remember Allah. Some of these ways are observing solat and supplication, which entails the glorification of the beautiful names of Allah.

“Names that are most beautiful and honourable belong to Allah and these are to be recited by Muslims for all problems. There are different names with different usages, depending on the nature of the problem. But common to all modes of remembrance are conditions that must be fulfilled by the worshipper.

“These are a clear conscience and intention, patience and humility, because Allah is unseen and must be revered accordingly. He should not to be addressed in prayer as if you are talking to your fellow human or your blood relation.

“Allah says in Quran 7:55, ‘Call upon your Lord in humility and privately. Indeed, He does not like transgressors.”

“Which of the 99 names of your Lord do you know? Seek its usage and never let it waste away. There are one thousand and one uses of these names, if only you know them. What you need do is to seek its formula from your Alfas and Imams and deny yourself some sleep at odd hours. With patience and perseverance, Allah is sure to honour your call.

