CLIMATE CHANGE: THE MESS OF A MEGA CIT Y

At 71, one would have expected her to retire or taking care of her grandchildren. That is not case with the septuagenarian, who has decided to serve her fellow compatriots providing leadership for the Niger Wives Association, Lagos Chapter. Welcome to the world of Lorna Opanubi, a trained and registered nurse.

Niger Wives Association is the umbrella body under which citizens of other countries who are married to Nigerians are living with their spouses in Nigeria.

For the Jamaican-born Opanubi, the journey to becoming the president of the 120-member association began in 1979, when she arrived her adopted country with her heartthrob and since then she has been not only an active member but an ambassador spreading the gospel of the body to others.

The mantle of leadership fell on her in February 2018. She will complete her duties in February next year.

Opanubi, who qualified as a nurse in 1970 in England, came to Nigeria with high expectations to practice what she had passion for. However, she had a culture shock as the system did not allow her to put into practice what she was used to doing.

“Over there you administer injections with disposable syringes and needles. I came here and discovered that people were still sterilizing needles by boiling them in hot water and the water was often not clean.”

She was not done in her frank assessment of what she met on ground: “The standard of nursing was very very low, not very hygienic and that discouraged me; that was the main reason I left the government health work. Because, I wasn’t happy doing what I was trained to do.

“If the health system here were of same standard in England where I got my training, I would have spent more years practicing nursing. When you are not happy doing what you are doing, deriving no pleasure from it, why are you doing something that at the end of the day you are not happy with it.”

This was all she needed to change her job after a spell in government facility in Apapa. She went to practice with a private clinic, where she had some level of control.

“When I arrived Nigeria in 1973 with my husband, Oladipo, it was not difficult for me to get a job with the Lagos State Health Centre, Apapa. But I spent just two years, before I left to work in a private clinic. What I did was to treat injuries and minor injuries; it was a little better, because I was in control. I made some changes and I was able to practice the way I liked.

“But when I was in government you make do with whatever they gave you. You had no say, when you meet them to complain they would tell you that is what they supplied to us, we don’t have any more.”

Rather than staying too long for the career that she seems to have passion, she opted for another hobby, cooking.

“I decided to quit the profession to set up my hobby, catering business and catering school,” she said.

According to her: “The purpose of establishing Niger Wives, was not only to foster better relationships among us by holding meetings monthly, so that we could be there for one another, but we also we try to support the less privileged in various communities.”

When asked of the challenges of securing the required residents’ permit, she said: “That was a big challenge; we had great challenges before with residents’ permits. One of the foreign wives, whose husband is late now, Lawyer Achimo, he was the one writing on our behalf, on how the government will help us, so that all the challenges of travelling out and coming back, we are not being delayed at the airport.

“What the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), told us at the Airport was that we have not gotten a re-entry visa.

“We were treated like people coming to Nigeria on contract work, and yet we were married to Nigerians. Eventually, a group of us went ahead and met the then president, Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo and we explained our challenges to him.”

The Minister of Interior was aware of their travails

“But when you are not getting result you have to go ahead, that is Nigeria for you, sometimes you have to start from the top. It is who you know that matters and he (Obasanjo) granted us our request. We thank God for that.

“Things have improved now, many of us have now gotten Nigerian passports, and that is a big help, so when you are coming in, you can present your Nigerian passport to the Immigration and it becomes easy.”

According to her, ironically, the presence of their Nigerian husbands did not help the situation.

“Our husbands too have challenges, as I said before, it was one of them (the late lawyer), who decided to take it upon himself and it was not easy for our husbands either; even though, they are Nigerians and that is why, they decided to challenge the government and stayed in Nigeria in order to make things easy for us, but things are much better now.”

Opanubi could not give statistics of the number of foreign wives registered at state level; it still posed big challenge that some of the members are not registered.

“The new foreign wives just coming to Nigeria may not know that Niger Wives exists as a body.

“Sometimes, we might know of a friend, her husband family member or some friends who are married to Niger Wives. When we are not aware, the only thing we can do is to encourage other Niger Wives that as soon as they hear of other Niger Wives, they should invite them to the meeting, so that they can be enlightened on the things they should do or not to do as Niger Wives,” she explained.

So how does a foreign wife locate the association?

She answers: “We have so many Niger Wives across the country, for example, If I attend a party and I see a beautiful woman sitting down and I know that she is a foreigner, not that she is fair or dark, but when you say Niger wives, it could be African as well, not only European or American. Once you see one, you introduce yourself, you will ask, are you a member of Niger Wives, do you attend a meeting? We have a Niger Wives Association. This is the time we meet and we would like you to attend the meeting and we invite them. That is how we spread the news.

“We meet monthly, and at the meeting, we discuss issues, we have the opportunity to discuss and share difficulties that we might be experiencing. When you share, it helps one another, we discuss immigration and that is helpful to every one of us.”

Niger Wives execute their projects for the communities by raising funds through membership dues and other levies.

“We do pay an annual membership fees, though, the fee changes, we don’t rely on that because that is for the running of the association, but we do other fund raising events for these various charity projects to support.

“Also, we belong to a group, Small World. They do have an annual event for women societies in all over the world by which we put on shows to all the various countries that were in attendance.

“We relied on gate fees and advertisement at the end of it, the money is shared amongst the countries that participated. Whatever was given to us from that project, we donate it to whichever community we want to support.

“For example, we run a Braille Centre for the blind; we print books and donate to other schools for the blind across the country, and other equipment. We also give mathematics’ kits, we import kits from other countries and present to the blind kids.”

When asked on their members who are widows if the love of their demised husbands were sustained by the families, she said: “Oh yes, we’ve heard cases like that. You know in any part of the world, such things exist. You could marry a man from the same country with you and it might happen, it is not because you are married to a foreigner.

“What we do, when we hear such things we step in, we try and sometimes it does work and sometimes it does not. Sometimes, some of them decide to leave the marriage and go back to their countries. We also have foreign widows group too, that support one another.

“We have several cases where families will come and take away all the properties their husbands left behind. We’ve tried our best, you know it is not easy to get involved with family matters too much, we have to be careful as well.

“But we try our best to see if we can talk to the family to see how they could help them a bit more rather than just abandoning them. But whereby they have made up their minds, there is nothing we can do.

“Sometimes the reason for the action is that their wives were not good to them, when their husbands were alive. The wives were not nice to them, probably, she did not show love to the rest of the family members. She might just love the husband and did not care about the rest of the members of the family. When we pressed further, they will say, she did not know us, when our brother was alive.”

However, Lorna remains grateful to God for the situation in her own husband’s family.

“My husband’s family, we get along easily. They are lovely. Oh my mother-in-law, she is late, she was a beautiful woman and so were my sister and brother in-laws.”

On what gave her boldness to want to marry a foreigner, she said: “I think it was love; that I want to be with this man. And I will go with him anywhere and I came back with him in 1973. Well, I saw this very handsome man.

“He was in Birmingham (UK), his appearances, his dressing, and his looks, were irresistible. In addition, he is very nice, very handsome and loving. I just saw him and our eyes met and we said, ‘oh yes, I would like to associate with you’.

“One thing led to the other and the rest is history, as they say.”

How about the terrible things you heard about Nigeria “Yes I did hear terrible things about Nigeria, but some were true and some false, my husband promised that if what I heard about happened, well, it will not happen to us.”

However, it was not all smooth sailing, as her Jamaican parents almost discouraged her.

“Some of us our parents would not have agreed towards marrying Nigerians because they had heard bad news about their children going abroad and once they did, they did not hear from them due to the poor nature of telecommunications then.

“I remembered when I first came, I couldn’t call my family at home because the network was so bad, that was in 1972, you know there was no mobile phones then. If you go to NITEL, you will spend a lot of money and in the end, you will just manage to say ‘hello’ before the connection will break. Those were the fears of our families that how they would communicate with us once we get to Nigeria.

“But now, I visit my home even my children. That is the mistake some of the Niger Wives make that is when they find themselves comfortable they forget their families. They get carried away with wealth and forget their families.”

Lorna said that she can speak Yoruba.

“I can speak Yoruba language that is good enough to take me out of a difficult situations, the only major difference is marriage. I had a first-hand experience when my husband was getting married to me. He is from Ikenne in Ogun State. There were so many steps – there is the introduction, engagement and the wedding day.

But this not the way back in my country, if you meet your husband, he proposes to you and you accept or not you take your wife to the family and introduce her to the family and you go ahead and plan the wedding day.”

On what she misses about Jamaica

“I miss the sea mainly because when we talk about the food, we have more of the same food, and how you prepare it that makes a difference. For example, garri, we have cassava but we use it to make bread so the processing of the food produce here differs.”

She was asked that the Jamaicans were one of the countries that their ancestors were taken away from Africa as a result of the slave trade, she said: “You are an African no matter where you come from. We are back in Africa, we the black ones we are back in Africa, there is a resemblance of what my forefather did is what is practiced here.

“I am enjoying Nigeria; I have been here for over 45 years. I have mixed parentage, my grandmother is mixed, so we have a big melting pot, we speak English but we have a pidgin language called Patua.”

