Copa Lagos 2019: Okocha, Ikpeba, Sound Sultan, others for celebrity match

T

he 2019 Copa Lagos soccer event billed to hold at Eko Atlantic from November 1 to 3 will see Nigeria’s ex-international football stars engaging the who is who in the entertainment industry in a celebrity match.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha, a brand ambassador of Bet King is expected to dazzle fans with his moves alongside fellow compatriots Victor Ikpeba, Victor Agali, Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorumu, Waidi Akanni, Ifeanyi Udeze, Wasiu Ipaye, Godwin Okpara, Segun Fetuga among others.

On the other hand, Sound Sultan, Sexy Steel, Jush2funny, Ehis of Mtv Base, Mozez Praiz, Brain Okpara, Jennie are some of the celebrities from the Entertainment Industry expected to compete with the ex-internationals.

Other events lined up to add colour to the event includes, elaborate closing ceremony and after-party.

Nigeria will face defending world champions Brazil, England and five-time African champion, Senegal in the main international matches, while three Nigerian Clubs, Pepsi Football Academy, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club, Gidi Sharks of Lagos and invited Ghanaian Club, Sunset Sports Keta will feature in the Club Challenge.

Meanwhile, Kinetic Sports Management, the organisers of the annual beach soccer event has assured fans of more excitement in this year’s edition.

The Copa Lagos mini tournament is made up of 16 teams in a tournament format set to play from the morning hours each day before the main the fixtures.

The introduction of the Copa Lagos Mini tournament is to get fans engaged via participation in the soccer event, it is a way designed by the organizers to create more awareness and interest in beach soccer.

Aside the top prize of $1000 for the eventual winners, other prizes will be won by participating teams who make it to the final.

