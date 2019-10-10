News
Court strikes out ex-Boko Haram’s spokesman’s N500m damages suit
An FCT High Court , Maitama, on Thursday struck out a N500 million aggravated suit filed by former Spokesman of Boko Haram, Ali Konduga.
Justice Samira Bature, struck out the suit following an application for discontinuance filed by Konduga’s counsel, Mr Mohammed Tola, dated October 17 and filed on October 8.
Bature noted that the Respondents had earlier pointed out that the court had no jurisdiction to handle the matter and with the motion for discontinuance by the applicant, the suit was struck out.
Konduga dragged the Director-General, Department of Security Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, over alleged breach of his fundamental rights.
On October 3, Mr Emmanuel Edu, holding the brief of Mr Mohammed Tola, counsel for Konduga told the court that they client intended to discontinue the suit.
Mrs Clementine Nebo, counsel for the Attorney General of the Federation not object to the notice of withdrawal but said, proper motion should be presented to the court.
In view of this, Konduga’s counsel then prayed for short adjournment to enable them file motion for withdrawal.
Konduga through his counsel, Mr Mohammed Tola, filed a suit, alleging that he was kept in detention for an extra three years after serving his three-year jail term before he was released in 2016.
Konduga was convicted by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja and sentenced to three years imprisonment for criminal intimidation in 2011.
In the suit, Konduga claimed that he was kept in the custody of the DSS instead of the conventional prison to serve his term because the government wanted him to serve as a key witness to prove a terrorism charge against a senator in a Federal High Court in Abuja.
He further stated as of the time of his release, he was never called to testify in the matter or any other matter.
Konduga said that he was taken to the DSS’s office in Maiduguri on September 8, 2016 and was released on September 9, 2016 to his parents.
He alleged that DSS offered his family N700,000 when he was released, and informed his family that the money was meant for his medical treatment.
The gesture, Konduga said showed that the DSS knew he was entitled to compensation for his illegal and unlawful detention, adding that the Service refused to pay him any other compensation except the N700,000.
He further stated that some individuals attacked him after he was released in 2016 and he sustained head injury from the attack.
He added that as a result of the injury he sustained, the police from GRA Police Station, Maiduguri, Borno, took him into protective custody and later referred him to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri.
He therefore, demanded for unreserved public apology in three national newspapers.
Konduga also prayed for an order of the court, directing the respondents to jointly and severally pay him N500 million as aggravated damages and compensation for the illegal, unconstitutional and unlawful detention.
News
PDP to Buhari: Don’t make Nigeria a pariah state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not make Nigeria a pariah state by conjuring false statistics to cover its incompetence and failures in governance.
The party in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock that President Buhari is discrediting the statistics of development partners.
According to the party, the president’s resort to cook-up statistics and falsification of performance indices would worsen the national challenge and return Nigeria to a pariah state.
PDP described as embarrassing, Buhari’s directive to newly constituted Presidential Economic Advisory Council as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs not to work with statistics from independent agencies, but to rely only on self-sourced data.
“Our party holds that such is a veiled approval for agencies to cook-up statistics, distort facts and fabricate false performance indices for the Buhari presidency, a situation that will worsen our national challenges and return our nation to a pariah state,” the statement added.
It challenged the presidency to name a particular statistics from any credible international organisation that distorted facts on the reality of the failures of his administration.
PDP noted that the directive to the Economic Advisory Council, casts a huge shadow on the credibility of the council and the reliability of the statistics it eventually comes up with.
News
Giving teachers their rewards on earth
Gone are those days when teachers reward was said to be in heaven.
Nowadays, through agitations and dedicated service delivery, they are reaping the fruits of their labour here on earth.
Their agitation was borne chiefly out of their desire to benefit from those they have laboured so well in making to be among those in the corridors of power.
On Saturday, October 5, their joy knew no bounds in Asaba, the Delta State capital, when 12 teachers shared N18 million, and smiled to their banks with N2 million, N1.5 million and N1 million respectively. Two teachers also cruised home in the brand new General Automobile Company (GAC) saloon cars, which the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, dashed them for their exemplary service in the profession.
They did not just emerge as winners of the 2019 and Maiden Edition of the Teachers’ Award for Excellence, jointly organized by the Ministry of Basic Education, headed by the Commissioner in-charge, Chief Patrick Ukah, and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state to commemorate the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day without tears. They were made to cross rubicon of five sets of questionnaires, including, evaluation on over 15 attributes and scored on a range of 1-5 techniques, which 470 public secondary schools and 1,126 primary schools across the 25 council areas in the state participated in.
An estimated number of 23,581 teachers and 1,596 Principals/Head-Teachers, with a grand total of 49,117 teachers and student/pupil, participated in the multi-level and multi-assessment techniques and selection process that saw to their eventual emergence as potential awardees.
This came two months after 1,000 newly employed teachers in the state rolled out their drums of joy and appreciation to the state government for thinking well of them.
The beneficiaries include the three best Principals, best three Head Teachers, three best Secondary School Teachers and three best Primary School Teachers in the state for the year 2019.
Even, Okowa, who was a guest of honour at the event, could not shy away from the truth, as he exhibited his avowed benevolence.
He said: “From what I am seeing here tonight, the reward of teachers must have come down on earth from heaven. I am truly very pleased that teachers are being honoured these days. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Besides that the governor lavished money on the awardees, becuase he was highly elated, he bequeathed the cars to the first position best principal, Mr Fidelis Okolafor, who will retire from service next month and the first position Head-Teacher, Mrs Doris Toyin Esiedafe, a pastor, for distinguishing themselves among thousand of colleagues in the profession in the state.
The governor did not leave other awardees, including, Asanuvwe Elizabeth, Owumi Onome, Omotie Phoebe (Best Primary School Teachers), Oyemike Andrew and Ogwara Gabriel (Best Head Teacher), Imarah Georgina, Eseimokumoh Charles, Ikeh Bridget (Best Secondary school Teacher), and Ominiabohs Adeline, Adiri Jonathan, to their fate. He pronounced double portion of their cash award and ordered the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the Director of Finance to take note.
Okowa, supported by Ukah, the SSG and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titus Okotie, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, vowed to build a strong education legacy for the state by rewarding excellent service delivery.
He was categorical that once parents and teachers abandoned their responsibilities and a child loses the foundation of educational character at the basic and secondary levels, that marks the beginning of a looming doomsday for such child.
“The recognition should touch the heart of teachers and make them work harder. Parents and teachers are crucial in the educational upbringing of children. Worldly affairs and pursuit of money should not blindfold their eyes to such responsibilities. We need to continue to give care to our children and guide them aright because it is at this foundational level that we can mould their character. But unfortunately, the pressure of so many students in a class, which we are aware of, and doing our best to safeguard, is negatively affecting the productivity of some our teachers.
“Without teachers, the making of a President will be difficult. Those of us who are governors today passed through them. Those who will be governors tomorrow will still pass through them. Their students are those you see, read and hear about as pilots, Major Generals, business moguls, oil magnates, professors, Doctors, lawyers, journalists and what have you. So, why should we not celebrate them when they are alive? I am pleased to be part of this award of excellence recognition”, the governor said.
He seized the opportunity to narrate how his wife, Dame Edith, ran into a twin female orphans, who were crying out of school while she was a teacher and his family adopted, resettled and trained them. “Today, they are graduates, happily married and prosperous in life. Our teachers should be good counsellors to their students if they must know their problems and find solution to it. We need to get the moral development of the children aright at this level, so that it will be well with our nation. It is not enough to teach and go; no, there is more to it, life is greater than logic”, he cautioned.
Okotie, who could not hold back his excitement at the governor’s gesture, said the governor so did, in fulfillment of his promise during the 2016 edition of the World Teachers’ Day, that ‘teachers who distinguished themselves in learning and teaching aid will no longer go unnoticed, they will henceforth be adequately rewarded to spur others in the profession to take the job seriously.’
The NUT boss commended the governor for keeping to his words and pledged the total commitment of his members to the five point SMART agenda of prosperity to all Delta of his administration.
Ukah, under whose purview the event held, listed areas for improvement on the award for excellence to include, digitalization of the selection process to ensure an all-inclusive selection and participation by all teachers and students, increasing the sample size for both teachers and students/pupils to ensure internal and external validity of the selection process, standardization of the questionnaires, improvement on the prize rewards to winners and increasing the number of awards to subject areas especially English, Mathematics, and the Sciences and an overall improvement in the planning, organization and effectiveness of the entire award selection process and the ceremony.
A car recipient, Mrs Doris, simply urged the governor to remain natural as a promise-keeper, and continue to serve God in spirit and truth.
News
Frank to Nigerians: 2020 Budget a scam, brace up
Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on Nigerians to prepare for tough times ahead of the 2020 budget circle, noting that the budget document presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari is a ‘scam’.
According to him, after a careful study of the content of the fiscal document, what the President submitted to the National Assembly shows that not only will Nigerians be heavily taxed, fuel subsidy removed and social investment programme will cease to exist.
In a statement made available to media in Abuja on Thursday, the political activist said from all indications, the 2020 Budget as presented has nothing in stock for the common man.
He observed that since the APC’s administration came in 2015, national budgets have been increased annually but without concomitant positive effects on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.
He challenged the National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to tell Nigerians the implementation level of the 2019 budget, just as he submitted that the current National Assembly would rubber stamp the 2020 budget as presented by President Buhari without asking necessary questions expected of a functioning and independent arm of government.
He said: “After careful study, I have concluded that this 2020 Budget is more or less a scam. It is not meant to rescue Nigerians from the current economic hardship that has sent more than 94 millions to below poverty line.
“It is a document without fuel subsidy, social investment scheme but a very high level of taxes. So, I urge Nigerians to prepare for the worst.
“Unfortunately, the country will miss the 8th National Assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who resisted many anti-people policies which would have scaled through against the express wish of Nigerians. Under the current NASS, it will, most definitely, be a ‘yes sir’ kind of National Assembly.”
News
Jonathan keeps mum after meeting with Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.
Jonathan had arrived at the forecourt of the State House around 2.58pm
The meeting, which started at the President’s office around 3pm, lasted for about 8 minutes.
Jonathan however did not speak with journalists on the purpose of his visit when he emerged from the President’s office.
He went straight to his waiting car after exchanging pleasantries with a presidential staff at the forecourt of the State House.
Jonathan’s visit to the Presidential Villa on Thursday was the first time under the second term administration of President Buhari.
Under Buhari’s first term, Jonathan had come to the Presidential Villa about twice for private visits.
News
Presidential appeal petition: APC pressuring CJN to accept handpicked panel – CUPP
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of pressuring the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, to accept a handpicked panel to sit on the appeal filed by the presidential of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Coalition Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference Thursday, also accused the APC of sowing bad blood and discord among the Supreme Court justices.
According to him, allies of the ruling party are pushing for a handpicked panel because of the consequences of allowing a fair and neutral adjudication of the appeal.
“We are back on this matter because we have received reinforced intelligence that the age-long tradition of composition of a panel made of up of experienced justices based on their seniority is about to be breached.
“This complaint is a painful road we would have avoided for the image of the Supreme Court but knowing the desperation of the people and their hate for decency and order, we cannot keep quiet knowing they regard the people with disdain,” Ugochinyere stated.
The coalition had about a month ago, alleged of plans to elevate some judges, who sat on Atiku’s petition at the tribunal, to the Supreme Court and to bypass seniority in the selection of the appeal panel.
Although Ugochinyere noted that all the justices of the Supreme Court are eminently qualified to sit on the appeal, he warned against the breach of the age-long tradition where the most senior justices were made members of the panel.
He stated that the opposition would not support any move to tamper with the age long order of seniority, which have since 1979, been used in selecting most senior justices of the Supreme Court who sit on election dispute panels.
News
Tokarczuk, Handke win Nobel Prize for Literature for 2018 and 2019
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria’s Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Two winners were named – one for 2019 and one for 2018 – because last year’s prize was not awarded.
The Swedish Academy, which oversees the prestigious award, suspended it last year after a sexual assault scandal.
Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year’s Nobel going to Handke.
The 76-year-old Austrian playwright and novelist was recognised for “an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience”, the academy said in a statement.
Tokarczuk, 57, considered the leading Polish novelist of her generation, was rewarded “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life”.
Each winning writer receives nine million Swedish kronor (£740,000), as well as a medal and a diploma, reports the BBC.
The 2018 prize was delayed by a year after a crisis in the academy sparked by allegations against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of Academy member Katarina Frostenson. He was sentenced to two years in prison in October after being convicted of rape.
Frostenson stepped down, and the events also led to allegations of conflict of interest and the leaking of Nobel winners’ names. It all resulted in “reduced public confidence in the Academy”, according to the awards body.
News
Saudi Arabia to allow women to join army
Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it will allow women in the kingdom to serve in the armed forces as it embarks on a broad programme of economic and social reforms.
The move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom, even as rights groups accuse Riyadh of cracking down on women activists, reports Reuters.
“Another step to empowerment,” the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that women would be able to serve as private first class, corporal or sergeant.
Last year, Saudi Arabia authorised women to join its security forces.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has approved a handful of reforms aimed at widening women’s rights, including allowing them to drive and to travel abroad without consent from a male “guardian”.
But he has at the same time overseen the arrest of several prominent women’s rights campaigners, including activist Loujain al-Hathloul.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, is pushing to improve its image and attract tourists as part of a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.
News
Senators knock, applaud Buhari’s N10.33trn 2020 budget
The Senate, yesterday, sharply divided over implementability or otherwise of various projections made in the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget.
Senators expressed divergent views during the debate on the general principles of the bill, with many of them saying that the various indices used in articulating the document were not realistic.
President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the N10.33 trillion budget proposals, which he tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” on Tuesday.
While leading the debate on the general principles of the money bill, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) said that the budget, with its proposals and projections, could not move the country out of the economic quagmire it found itself in the last 30 years.
He pointed out that the capital budget of N2.14 trillion was rather too small to carry the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is just about 2%.
Abdullahi said: “The injection of this amount (capital budget of N2.14 trillion) is a mere drop in the ocean and is incapable of stimulating the economy to higher growth, wealth creation and employment generation.
“An economic growth rate of 2.93% for a population of nearly 200 million is only marginally above population growth rate at 2.6% annually. The country’s depending on crude oil exports does not present a bright scenario for Nigeria’s healthy growth.
“The projections of increased oil production averaging 2.18 million barrels per day, in the medium term, are subject to very high risks that have had devastating consequences in recent times. Volatility, both at the international market and in the Niger Delta are factors that could make these expectations only tentative.
“The Borrowing Programme, projected at N1.7 trillion, on 60:40 ratio (domestic: external), could be a good starting point, but there are lots of foreign loan sources with reasonable concessionary terms that government should explore to further whittle down the ratio, say to 30:70, in favour of external sources.
“Relating directly to the above is the case of debt servicing burden. The logic is self-evident that seeking cheap funds abroad will reduce the burden of borrowing to repay huge domestic debts. This could undermine growth by denying the real sector access to cheap domestic loans. As it stands, the cost of domestic borrowing is becoming too high.
“When viewed in terms of per capita, the 2020 Capital Expenditure of N2.46 trillion is paltry. The pace of funds releases to the MDAs in the 2019 budget is contrary to efforts to strengthen the country’s full recovery from the recent recession.
“The projected high deficit of N2.18 trillion for 2020 is a direct function of the economy-wide revenue shortfalls, as well as the choice and cost of borrowing. Government, particularly the collecting agencies, must improve on their collection capacity. But to do this, there must be robust investments in the real sector so that it could grow to earn taxable revenues.”
While other contributors like the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), Olubumi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North) etc., toed the line of the Senate Leader in picking holes in the budget proposals, some others commended the executive for proposals and projections made.
Contributing, Abaribe said: “Let me thank the leader for making my job very easy. I counted the number of times they mentioned low in his speech; 15 times, saying that everything is low.
“In every budget speech, what we normally see is that they will give it a name. Last year it was budget of consolidation. So this year I was waiting to see what was going to be the nitty-gritty of the budget and I saw that there were many things that were put and jumbled together, a budget of fiscal consolidation, investing in critical infrastructure, incentivizing the private sector, enhancing and so forth. In other words, putting everything together like that reminds us of what Shakespeare said, a pen full of sand and fury signify….”
The President of the Senate interjects, saying: “This is not a literature class, we are debating the budget.”
Abaribe continued: “I want to suggest the name to those who wrote this that this is nothing, but a budget of taxation.”
Lawan interjects again, saying: “I just want to appeal to you that you should talk to us based on the budget speech.”
Abaribe continued: “This is a budget that is based on taxation; it is based on 7.5% increase on Value Added tax (VAT) and several other increases. The biggest low that we have is: how would you talk about job creation when you do not invest in what would create jobs? Debt servicing, as a component, is higher than capital expenditure; N2.14 trillion for capital expenditure, N2.4 trillion for debt servicing. The projected growth as read by the President is 1.9% less than the population growth of 2.6%. So, if you look at it globally we are still struggling that is why I was very happy when the Senate leader said we may have to take over and redirect the economic policy of this government having seen that they have not done anything; that they have failed.
“Two assumptions that are critical to this budget: The first is the assumption on oil prices. I know that our people were not very happy when there seemed to be a little problem in the Middle East with Iraq which will lead to a spike in oil price. Which means our projections for the oil price may also be off the mark. Second one is our projections for the production levels daily. Last year, the average production level was 1.8m barrels per day why don’t we keep it there why must we go to 2.1 million only to be disappointed at the end of the day?
“Mr. President, I know that you have promised to work with the executive, that oh you are going to work very well with the executive to pass the budget, but I plead with my colleagues to look at the facts because you cannot run away from facts and the fact says this is not a sustainable budget.
“The fact is that this is not a sustainable budget, the fact also tells us that where we are going if we need a change, we must be able to look at the critical fundamentals of this budget speech and make adjustments.”
In his contribution, Suswam said that the budget was very ambitious as intended to address the infrastructural deficit.
He said that the economy had contracted to a level that the Senate needed to critically address some very “germane and pregnant issues.”
“Along with the appropriation submitted by the President, was a financial bill and that bill has five thematic areas. I am worried about the area that talks about revenue. I am worried with that because VAT that had been moved from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent is one of the sources that we tend to raise revenue, finance critical areas of education and health sector,” the former governor of Benue State said.
He explained that most of the small business enterprises would be unable to address the issue of 7.5 per cent VAT.
On the sectoral allocations, Suswam said that the money for education and health was insufficient.
He said that to address infrastructure from a holistic point of view, “outside of roads and power; education and health should have also been enhanced.”
Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibril Barau, said that the sectoral allocation of N262 billion to Works and Housing and Power, N127 billion showed that government was serious in providing the necessary infrastructure to drive and sustain the economy.
He said that government was serious to actualise its long term objective of diversifying the economy.
Barau said: “The budget is realistic and will facilitate rapid development across the various sectors. In terms of revenue projections and proposals on expenditure, this budget is very realistic and achievable.
“On the template of revenue generation, as lawmakers, we need to join the executive in realising the projected N8.155 trillion through thorough oversight functions on all the relevant revenue generating agencies.”
Senator Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West) said that he was pleased with the emphasis on road sector development and the marginal increase in allocation to Human Rights Commission.
Ekweremadu said that there was the need to block all leakages.
“I am happy that the Federal Government is now clear on their position on IPPIS that government agencies on the civil service of the federation must be captured under IPPIS.”
He further said that there was the need to show more interest in mineral sector development.
Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe said Nigeria has the lowest VAT rate in the World.
He also said that debt for infrastructure strategy was not helping the country. He said it should be private sector-driven.
Senator Adamu Aliero, however, said that VAT was increased to intervene in critical projects and that 85 per cent of the money would be shared among the three tiers of government.
He said the VAT increase would not affect the poor, but noted that the Social Investment Programmes should be all inclusive because poverty level remained too high.
Senator Ibrahim Gobir said the money used to service debt and the borrowings had dealt devastating blows on the budget
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah called for an increment in the Ministry of Works allocation to enable the government to carry out infrastructure projects in the South-East, which is being ravaged by ecological problems.
Senator Kabiru Gaya said the oil production projection should be shifted from $57 to $60 so that the balance could be channelled into agriculture and the North East Development Commission.
In his remarks, Senate President Lawan said that the debate on the budget would continue today and Tuesday, October 15, to enable all members desiring to contribute to do so.
Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, denied the perceived division among senators during the debate on the 2020 budget.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Adedayo Adeyeye, who made the claim while briefing journalists, said that every contribution made on the budget by senators were very reasonable.
Defending the budget, Adeyeye said the appropriation bill should not be condemned partly because of the deficit and debt servicing.
He said: “Any nation that could not service her debt is running an unsustainable economy and such nation will be blacklisted.
“Having money to service debt is an indication that Nigeria is credit worthy and capable of handling her debt obligations.”
News
NNPC imports N250.85bn worth of fuel in one month
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) imported over N250.85 billion worth of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 31 days.
The state-owned oil firm, which gave this hint in its July Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) released yesterday, noted that it supplied a whopping 1.73 billion litres of the product in July alone.
With the average of $56 per barrel price, the landing cost of the product was more than N145 per litre during the period under review.
NNPC has, for over one year, been the sole importer of the product and using N145 per litre price, the 1.73 billion litres volume imported for distribution during the time gulped N250.85 billion.
“A total of 1.73 billion litres of PMS, translating to 55.74 million litres/day, were supplied for the month under review,” the report read, adding that the Corporation continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of fuel to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.
The report added that pipeline vandalism in Nigeria has reached a record high as the country suffered 228 ruptured and broken points on its crude oil pipeline in one month.
NNPC also raised the alarm as vandalism skyrocketed to 115 per cent in the month.
Describing the new data on pipeline vandalism as an “awful increase,” the Corporation maintained that the breached lines were against the 106 vandalised points recorded in June 2019.
Out of the vandalised points, 15 failed to be welded, the Corporation said, adding that five points were ruptured.
Giving further details of the vandalism, the report stated that the Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 35 per cent of the breaks, while Port Harcourt–Aba route recorded 22 per cent, with Ibadan-Ilorin layout hitting a 16-per cent mark.
Similarly, the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi Zone logged 12 per cent with other locations recording the remaining 15 per cent of the breaks.
In terms of gas supply, a total of 730 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) was delivered to gas fired power plants in the month of July 2019 to generate an average power of about 2,864MW.
According to the report, total crude oil and gas export receipt of $390.33 million was recorded in the month under review as against $312.93 million in June 2019.
It stated that contribution from crude oil amounted to $250.35 million, while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $76.28 million and $63.71 million respectively.
The 48th edition of the NNPC MFOR indicated an improved trading surplus of N4.26 billion compared to the N3.92 billion surplus posted in June 2019.
The increase of 3.62 per cent in the month is due largely to the enhanced surplus posted by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), arising from half-year adjustments; coupled with increased surplus recorded by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).
News
Buhari tasks advisory council on data, economic growth
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the newly Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he challenged the team to focus on primary statistical data collection for the country.
The President administered oaths of office to members of the PEAC constituted on 16th September to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after the President presented the 2020 budget estimate of N10.33 trillion to the National Assembly for passage into law.
Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also set an agenda of what the Council should accomplish in the shortest possible time.
Speaking at a meeting with the eight-man Council chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, President Buhari charged them to focus on developing reliable data that will properly reflect what is happening in the country.
The President, who described the task before the PEAC as “most important national assignment”, said: “As you develop your baseline study, I would like you to focus on primary data collection.
“Today, most of the statistics quoted about Nigeria are developed abroad by the World Bank, IMF and other foreign bodies.
“Some of the statistics we get relating to Nigeria are wild estimates and bear little relation to the facts on the ground.
“This is disturbing as it implies we are not fully aware of what is happening in our own country.
“We can only plan realistically when we have reliable data. As you are aware, as a government, we prioritised agriculture as a critical sector to create jobs and bring prosperity to our rural communities.
“Our programmes covered the entire agricultural value chain from seed to fertilizer, to grains and ultimately, our dishes.
“As you travel in some rural communities, you can clearly see the impact. However, the absence of reliable data is hindering our ability to upgrade these programmes and assure their sustainability.”
On the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), the President told members that his administration was working to measure the impact of the programme targeted at improving the well-being of millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.
As such, the President said he had directed the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to commence a comprehensive data gathering exercise in all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps in the North-East.
On his expectations from the council, the President urged them to proffer solutions on how to move the country and economy forward.
The President directed the Council to coordinate and synthesize ideas and efforts on how to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, working in collaboration with various employment generating agencies of government.
His words: “I am told you worked throughout last weekend in preparation for this meeting.
“I have listened attentively to findings and ideas on how to move the country and the economy forward.
“Yes, Nigeria has exited the recession. But our reported growth rate is still not fast enough to create the jobs we need to meet our national ambition of collective prosperity.
“Reason being we had to tread carefully in view of the mess we inherited.
“Many of the ideas we developed in the last four years were targeted at returning Nigeria back to the path of growth.
“I am sure you will also appreciate that during that time, our country was also facing serious challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity and massive corruption.
“Therefore, I will be the first to admit that our plans were conservative. We had to avoid reckless and not well-thought out policies.
“However, it was very clear to me after we exited the recession that we needed to re-energise our economic growth plans. This is what I expect from you.”
President Buhari also assured the Council that the Federal Government will ensure that all their needs and requests were met before the next technical sessions in November.
He said all key ministries, departments and agencies will be available to meet and discuss with them on how to collectively build a new Nigeria that caters for all.
“Now, no one person or a group of persons has a monopoly of knowledge or wisdom or patriotism.
“In the circumstances, you may feel free to co-opt, consult and defer to any knowledgeable person if, in your opinion, such a move enriches your deliberations and add to the quality of your decisions,” he said.
Chairman of Council, Prof. Salami, said the mandate was about “Nigeria first, Nigeria second, and Nigeria always,” adding that it was about Nigerians, not as numbers, but as people.
He added: “Our goal is that the economy grows in a manner that is rapid, inclusive, sustained and sustainable, so that Nigerians will feel the impact.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Policeman slept with me several times –Girl, 9
-
News18 hours ago
Senate to reduce political parties from 91 to 5
-
Politics17 hours ago
‘Atiku’s appeal against tribunal’s judgement, good for Nigeria’
-
Sports20 hours ago
25 Eaglets depart for Brazil
-
News19 hours ago
FG to empower 10,000 youths in Imo
-
Sports4 hours ago
Eagles have full house as training begins in Singapore for Brazil
-
News17 hours ago
FG, labour resumes negotiation on minimum wage
-
Sports20 hours ago
Oparaku faults timing of friendly