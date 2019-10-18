CPS: Families of 1,223 deceased workers get N4.69bn

The firm stance of the Federal Government vowing not to review border closure has shown that Nigeria’s quest to achieving self-sufficiency in food production is gradually yielding fruit. Taiwo Hassan writes

The recent report by Africa Rice Center that Nigeria is now the largest producer of rice in Africa, with four million tonnes of rice yearly has already positioned the country as a leading rice producer among comity of rice producing countries globally.

The road towards attaining self-sufficiency in rice production in the country can be traced to 2015 when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) to boost agric and manufacturing value chains in line with Federal Government’s economic agenda to improve revenue earning from non-oil sector of the economy.

That same year, the CBN launched the ABP in 14 states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Adamawa, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Cross-Rivers and Ebonyi for rice and wheat farmers to advance their status from small holder farmers to commercial or large growers.

According to the apex bank, the effort, which was part of its developmental agenda was not just to create millions of jobs but also capable of lifting thousands of small holder farmers out of poverty.

During the flag-off programme in Birni-Kebbi, Kebbi State, CBN set aside N40 billion out of the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) to be given to farmers at single digit interest rate of maximum nine per cent per annum.

However, in the space of four years, the ABP has demonstrated a surgical solution to Nigeria’s quest to boosting non-oil sector profile by empowering millions of farmers in the country’s agric sector.

In addition to this result, the Federal Government has also propelled the outcome further with the recent border closure as a way of discouraging influx of imported food items into the country.

FG’s position

In order to demonstrate its readiness towards sustaining the border closure policy, the Federal Government ruled out any plan to review calls for reopening the borders, until neighbouring countries stop violating Nigeria’s laws against food smuggling.

The decision that was consolidated a few days ago is meant to show that the country is serious in its bid to eradicate smuggling in and out of the country as it has taken a toll on the country’s revenue earnings for decade.

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, affirmed that the Buhari administration would sustain the border closure policy despite the ECOWAS protocol in place.

Nanono lamented the adverse effect foreign food import was having on the country’s foreign exchange, saying that no serious nation would opt for importation of foods at the detriment of local ones.

“I think so long as these bordering countries do not respect our protocols on these very important issues of bringing food into Nigeria, border closure will remain. I think we are producing enough food to feed ourselves,” the agric minister said.

On his part, the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), reportedly disclosed in Abuja that the country was realising N5 billion daily revenue generation from the border closure.

Ali confirmed that Nigeria’s borders would remain closed until the country and its neighbours agree on existing ECOWAS protocol on movement of goods and other food items.

“But there is no specific time for opening the borders. However, if they agree with us tomorrow on the existing laws, then we sign and update the existing protocol of transit, that’s all.

“And we are looking forward to meeting with them and there are moves to sit with them to make them understand why we are doing what we are doing and what we want to achieve by doing what we are doing,” Ali said.

He said that by closing the borders, Nigeria was able to completely block the importation of contraband.

“We are able to completely block the influxes of illicit goods, and most important, stopped the exportation of petroleum product which is the biggest problem we have,” Ali said.

According to him, through the measure, the importation of foreign rice has stopped and the market for local varieties has risen.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, explained that Nigerian borders with neighbouring countries should remain closed until they comply with ECOWAS protocols.

He explained that his party was strongly behind the border closure and all other reforms being carried out by the service, adding that such action should be sustained for economic growth of the country.

“The state must have control over the economy and Nigeria is absolutely right in taking the decision having been victims of expired rice brought in through the porous borders.

“It is a shame that after spending much to re-position agriculture, we still allow people to import expired rice into our country.

“We are lucky to have a president who told us to consume what we produce in the country in order to grow our economy. People are complaining that the prices of food commodities have gone up; our farmers should make money from their sweat.

“Over the years, farmers got good harvest, sometime with right prices but smugglers often crash the prices,” he said.

Nigerian farmers position

Speaking on the border closure, Nigeria’s business mogul and richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, supported government’s stance.

He said: “We can now sit down and set the rules on how to operate the border because obviously we cannot allow smuggling activities to kill our industries. Obviously, we want to create more jobs, but if we allow smuggling to wipe out our industries the way it did to the textile sector then obviously we are in trouble.

“For example, Benin Republic has no reason to allow parboiled rice to be landing in Benin because they do not eat parboiled rice in Benin, but white rice. One of the dialogue could be no more parboiled rice in transit to Benin under any guise, that way we can save millions of farmers and create more jobs.”

In the same vein, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Farms Limited, Cosmas Maduka, decried the smuggling of parboiled rice into the country from the neigbouring countries.

He said the border closure was the only solution to Nigeria’s bid to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

“Nigeria will be self-sufficient in rice, because Coscharis Farms Limited alone has about 3,000 hectares of land for rice production that yields four tons per hectare. Now that we have developed the seed, we are getting eight tons per hectare. In other words, we have had another 3,000 hectares of land.

“For now, irrigation is finished and we are going to start next season. That means we have multiplied our supply. We used to have four tons. We are having eight tons now, and we are going to have 16, 000 tons, by the dimension of the farm, and if we succeed to do three crop seasons, we will have 24,000 tons on that same piece of property.

“In fact, we are already thinking about having a second mill now. I am sure, if what we are working on works out exactly the way we are planning it, in three years, we will solve 100 per cent rice demand in the eastern part of Nigeria. That is our goal. Nigeria spends $3 billion importing rice. We are targeting 20 per cent of that market and we will get it. We will then see how much further we can go,” he said.

Last line

In reality, the Federal Government’s border closure policy has a good economic undertone, but sadly, it has been receiving knocks and jabs among Nigerians following the skyrocketing prices of local rice, which is currently selling for between N19,000 and N21,000.

Like this: Like Loading...