Criminalising electricity estimated billing

Nigeria marks her Independence today. Exactly 59 years ago, the country became a sovereign nation from the colonial masters, Britain, in 1960. Since then, the country has passed through a civil war, multiple military coups and political, economic and social challenges that shook the very foundation of the nation. But the good news is that Nigeria, despite numerous challenges, has soldiered on as one country.

But beyond the unity, are there other things the country is celebrating today? The answer ultimately varies. For one, many would argue that the unity itself is a major milestone, considering that the country is a fusion of cultures, people and groups with diverse backgrounds, whose only affinity is the name Nigeria, which came into being with the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates as far back as 1914.

Such persons would argue that the country has managed to keep itself together, despite the pessimism from even the colonial masters and other world powers that the country would not last as one entity.

The prediction of the country’s imminent break-up in 2015 by the American government is one of such points to hold for them. The civil war, the June 12, 1993 annulment and the subsequent crises that followed it, the upheavals in the Niger Delta and the security challenges in the North-East for more than 10 years now, are strong points to argue that the unity the country enjoys today is an achievement.

They would also argue that several countries across the world, the latest being Sudan and South Sudan have broken up with less troubles. But for a country that gained independence 59 years ago, can we honestly say that Nigeria has done well, compared with her peers, such as Ghana (1957), Algeria (1962) Cameroon (1960), Cote D’Ivoire (1960), Gabon (1960) and Cyprus (1960) among others? With its size, natural endowments and potentials, it is very obvious that Nigeria has just been staggering like a weak giant without much achievement as expected of it.

For sure, the country has suffered interruptions in its leadership as evidenced in the multiple military coups, political instability and several economic woes. But it is in doubt, if the country has had any inspiring leadership that could have changed its fortunes for the better. One thing is certain: visionary leadership is key in governance. It defines the direction and progress of the nation.

But for the 59 years that Nigeria had been independent, it has enjoyed civilian rule from 1960 to 1966, 1979 to 1983 and from 1999 to date. All the other 30 years were occupied by the military.

But we can safely say that in-between such periods, there had been no time that Nigeria could be said to have fulfilled the potentials seen by other world powers when the country gained independence in 1960.

Rather, the country has witnessed a retrogression in both its economic and political life. From a diverse economy in 1960, which had agricultural produce such as cocoa, palm oil, coffee, groundnut and similar items, the country has over the years become known for its mono-economy, relying largely on the export of oil for its survival.

Several efforts by successive governments to diversify the economy have come to nothing, with the country’s fortune swinging around the prices of crude oil in the international market. The same could be said of the political front.

From a country where the regions were developing competitively at their pace, using their resources in the 60s, the country is now stagnated with the monthly allocation which comes from Abuja, where the eyes of the various state governors are fixed every month. Innovation and critical thinking have taken flight in states, with the monthly allocation from Abuja being the only major source for most states.

By the same token, the unity, the zeal and sense of purpose with which the forefathers, such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tony Enahoro, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Festus Okotie-Eboh and the likes fought and got the independence seem to have vanished. Rather, the country is now a hotbed of mutual suspicion among the components coupled with nepotism, imbalanced opportunities, and ethnic and religious intolerance.

The lines of the country’s first national anthem that said “though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand”, seem a memory that is now in the distant past.

Currently, it is about each group to itself, without any deliberate plan for the oneness of the country beyond the indivisibility that is mouthed every day. What of industries that were built after the independence? Where are they now? Where are the steel rolling mills, cement factories, textile companies and all others that made the country a hope for Africa? They are all gone now, leaving space for churches, mosques, event centres and all other things.

The same could be said of our national monuments, such as the national stadiums, National Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square, among others. They have all gone down in dilapidation. We believe that much as Nigeria’s unity is something to celebrate, the country by now should be celebrating more than unity. We believe that the story of Nigeria is that of a country betrayed by its leaders.

It is a story of failure, crass failure of leadership, greed, discontent, suspicion and unfilled potentials. Nothing illustrates this failure than a country of almost 200 million people celebrating the attainment of 8,000 megawatts of electricity.

We are of the view that time has come for the country to look seriously beyond unity and focus on the development of its various component parts for the good of all. Time has come for the country to redraw its development strategy and lift itself higher up the shelf where it belongs. Otherwise, we make bold to state that we have nothing to celebrate

