Customs seizes 57 motorcycles carrying 570 bags of rice

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, Lagos, has impounded 57 motorcycles during an operation at Ilara community in Ogun State.

The motorcycles were used to smuggle 570 bags of 50 kilogrammes rice from the neighbouring country.

The service’s Deputy Comptroller and officer in charge of ‘Strike Force’ in Zone A, Mr. Usman Yahaya, said that he led his men into the bush while acting on intelligence.

He explained that his men waited for the smugglers to commence movements in convoy until they got to a bush path, where the terrain was difficult to turn back, before swooping on them.

Yahaya added that the operation took weeks of follow up and trailing, adding that the smugglers had thought Customs was unaware of their antics.

He said: “Each of the motorcycle carried 10 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign rice tied on them. In their desperation to run away, some of them abandoned their motorcycles with rice in a pool of water. We have evacuated the rice and motorcycles to our base, while the operation to fight smuggling is ongoing.

“No matter how far they take their smuggling activities to, we will follow them to seize and arrest. Where they think our vehicles cannot get to, we will walk down and ensure seizures are made. I personally went with my men to Ilara on this operation. The message to smugglers from the outcome of this is that, we are watching and alert to strike at any time they dare to smuggle, through anywhere.

“Just as the smugglers are becoming very desperate by keeping awake, planning to beat us, we are doing round the clock planning and operations that will constantly keep us ahead of them.”

Yahaya explained that already, his men had completed evacuation of large number of seized drugs from a warehouse on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and sealed them in 14 trucks.

The deputy comptroller noted that the drugs were uncovered by Customs in a warehouse in August.

The drugs initially valued at over N5 billion, which include prohibited dosage of tramadol, controlled codeine syrup and other substances, have been discovered to be of higher value and believed to be the highest single seizure made by the service.

Like this: Like Loading...