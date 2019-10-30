Customs seizes N2.7bn expired rice at Lagos Port

…also, 21 containers of Tramadol, others

N

igeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday announced the seizure of 33 containers of smuggled foreign rice at the Tin Can Island Port valued at N2.713 billion.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who announced the seizures during a press briefing in Lagos, disclosed that the rice, which preliminary investigation revealed was imported from Thailand and China, was marked by the importers as Nigerian brand.

The CG added that the rice had expired since May 2018.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service will seize any rice imported through the Nigerian seaports because in the past three to four years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not issued any Form M to rice importers.

He said: “Form M is the only legal instrument for importation in this country, so if it was not issued to you, it means your importation did not pass through legal process and Customs will seize.”

Ali attributed the huge seizure to the desperation of smugglers to get the goods to their warehouses in Nigeria after they could no longer be able to smuggle them into the country through the land borders because of the ongoing ‘Exercise Swift Response’ of the Nigerian security agencies led by the NCS.

The CG disclosed that additional 21 containers comprising unregistered pharmaceuticals like tramadol and performance-enhancing drugs; used tyres, vegetable oil and second-hand clothing were intercepted by Customs operatives in the Lagos Ports.

According to him, the seizures contravened the provisions of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, Sections 46 and 161.

He added: “Specifically, we are aware that the partial closure of the land borders has resulted in the diversion of some cargoes back to our seaports.

“While we welcome this development which no doubt will boost our revenue, improve our trade facts and figures and sustain our diversification efforts; realising that there may be possible backslash to the closure of the land borders, I directed all seaports and airports to beef up their surveillance and intercept any illicit and prohibited consignment for which attempt for their smuggling may be made through these entry points.

“This decision was made considering that those consignments may have been paid for and the importers will devise means to ensure that they are delivered to their warehouses in Nigeria.

“One significant finding about this seizure is that all the rice is expired or about to expire. Also remarkable is the seizure of tramadol variants and unregistered performance-enhancing drugs among the pharmaceutical.

“Recall that in the past, the service has raised the alarm and drew attention of the general public to the fact that most of the imported rice are expired. This seizure has further shown that the smugglers will stop at nothing to bring into the country these items that are not fit for human consumption.”

Ali said efforts were on to arrest the people behind the smuggling going by the various addresses on the bags of rice and contacts on importation documents.

Like this: Like Loading...