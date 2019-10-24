Dangote empowers 23,990 women in Sokoto

As part of his humanitarian gesture across the country, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has 23,990 women in Sokoto State.

This is part of the 358,490 women so far empowered in 10 states with Sokoto State being the latest.

Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, flagged off a micro-grant scheme to empower and lift 23,990 poor and vulnerable women out of poverty across the 23 local government areas in Sokoto State yesterday.

The gesture is coming after a recent donation of two student hostels to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

The Sokoto phase is part of the scheme to empower 774,000 women (1,000 women from each of the 774 local government areas across the country) with a whopping N10 billion.

So far, the sum of N3.345 billion has been disbursed by the ADF to 334,500 women across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger and Nasarawa states.

Speaking at the event, Dangote said: “In Sokoto, we are empowering 23,990 women, including those in the IDP camps in Rabah LGA. 1,000 vulnerable women were selected in each of the 23 LGAs. However, due to the displacement of the community in Rabah, we have also included all eligible women in the IDP camp, totalling 1,990 women for Rabah LGA.

“The micro-grants programme is one component of the economic empowerment pillar of the Aliko Dangote Foundation. We will provide the 23,990 vulnerable women identified by your selection committee, with a one-off, unconditional N10,000 cash grant to boost their household income. This, we believe, will help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs.

“This N10 billion programme was launched in 2012 and is being systemically rolled out nationwide to reach 1,000 vulnerable women in each of our 774 LGA in Nigeria. The programme also aims to complement the efforts of state governments in their economic empowerment and poverty reduction drive.

“Since inception, 334,500 women, representing over 40 per cent of our target beneficiaries have benefitted from the programme (across Kano, Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Niger and Nasarawa states). In the coming weeks, we will be proceeding to Katsina and then Kebbi and Zamfara to conduct a similar programme. By the time we are done with these next four states this year, we will be 55 per cent done.

“To ensure inclusivity, the programme is implemented in partnership with the respective state governments. We are partnering Access Bank to open bank accounts for all the beneficiaries and issue them with customized debit cards that will be loaded with the N10,000.”

He also said that the foundation would continue to provide support to the most vulnerable and deserving members of the society across the state and the country at large, saying he would use his resources and voice to help shape a better Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

Also speaking at the Sokoto State Zakat & WAQF (Endowment) Commission (SOZECOM) venue, Governor Aminu Tambuwal expressed appreciation to Dangote for his long-standing support and collaboration in the areas of Zakat, economic empowerment and in the fight against polio.

He also applauded the decision of Dangote to increase the support to the Zakat Commission.

Other dignitaries at the flag-off included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar (represented by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera); Executive Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Halima Aliko Dangote; Group Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations, Dangote Industries Limited, Engr. Ahmed Mansur; Managing Director/CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, and the wife of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Erelu Angela Adebayo, among others.

Some of the beneficiaries included 41-year-old Ramatu Isiaka, a provisions seller; 30-year-old Lateefat Bello, who sells soft drinks at the Sokoto market, and 30-year-old Sadiat Aminu, who fries soya bean cakes.

They were full of appreciation to Aliko Dangote and the Aliko Dangote Foundation. Each of them pledged to invest the grant in their businesses to generate more income, which will enable them improve their livelihood and take care of their families and dependents.

