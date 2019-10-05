David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls

Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed is the Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the controversial N100 billion livestock project, grazing reserves and farmers / herders’ clash, among other issues. Excerpts…

What is the position of Miyetti Allah on the controversial livestock farming project?

Any programme that the government wants to implement, we welcome it, and we will support it. But I have asked; is this going to be a reality? Isn’t it a government programme that ends up on a paper, between the ministers in this cabinet and the persons who call themselves senior cattle-rearers, who own thousands of land but keep their cattle in one place for the farmers? If the Federal Government will involve the real cattle rearers at the grassroots, it will be a very good one, a welcome idea that would solve a lot of problems because government resources are for everybody, we are all entitled to the fair sharing of the resources. To the Fulani herder, it doesn’t matter if the government tarred the road for him, whether it provides electricity or builds hospitals for him, all he want is for you to provide a grazing reserve, provide a facility with water points. Even if you are not going plant grasses, let him have the watering points there, let him have the land, he will be okay. And if the government wants to do it, let it do it holistically with the aim of solving problems. It should take it to the grassroots, not on government’s policies that are always done on papers. So this is our stand about the programme, it is a welcome idea if truly it is going to reflect on the rural herders.

How is the relationship between your organisation and farmers in Bauchi?

With the current situation in the country, don’t expect to see any cordial relationship between herders and farmers in Bauchi especially when the government is not playing its own role as government for all. We expect that the government should be able to do justice to the farmers and the herders considering that the population is growing on a daily basis and the land remain static. The farmers usually cultivate the land, the nomad usually move from one place to another, they have residential areas and a route of movement and where they reside during the dry season. Sometimes, they have to move out to look for greener pastures in other areas, so by the time they left that place to come back, with the shortage in the land, you find out that the farmers would have encroached on the route. The government on its side brings in other programmes that do not take cognisance of who and who are stakeholders or users of this land, it brought up the anchor borrowers’ programme and the rice farm association, it tries to motivate the farmers without taking cognisance that there are cattle farmers. These farmers are also essential to the economy of the country and are also entitled to the public funds and resources. So, when the government brings in these programmes, you will find out that they have allocated all the farmlands and the nomad grazing reserve to farmers.

Are you alleging the government of complicity?

When the herders come back and find out that all the land had been cultivated, what do you expect them to do? Suddenly there will be chaos. The government is also contributing to these problems, so you don’t expect the relationship to be cordial except or until justice is done to all especially the Fulani nomads who people feel that they don’t even own any land whether they stay for over 100 years in a place or not, because they move about with their cattle. Some of the traditional rulers are also contributing to this problem because the feel that they are local traditional rulers, and the land belongs to them, it is their inheritance, they can do and undo with the grazing areas. Most of them had either sold the land with grazing routes or ask that herders should pay for grazing; this has caused a lot of problem between the people and the herders. This is a serious issue that needs to be tackled by the government.

What is your recommendation for peace?

The whole issue is very clear; the whole of Nigeria knows that we have categories of areas that are reserved for cattle rearers. For instance, in Bauchi State, we have the grazing areas that are either Community Grazing reserves or Gazetted Government Grazing Reserves. We also have ungazetted grazing areas that are meant for cattle-rearers but with the growing population, the workers of the veterinary in the Ministry of Agriculture, which is suppose to secure these grazing reserves, failed to do its jobs and allowed the land to be encroached by farmers including the gazzeted ones. If you go to Tafawa Balewa, Itas Gadau, Yautari in Misau, Darazo and some other places, you will see that all these grazing reserve areas had been encroached by farmers and the government has done nothing about it. We have continued to talk here and there making all sorts of arrangement that are not working.

When all these were happening, did you lodge a formal complain?

We have being reporting and raising the alarm, and we are still doing it. So, many things have been done but you know that the government is always talking in the media, setting up committees. This has been a very serious problem, for example, cattle routes have now become a very serious issue. Cattle-rearers cannot take their cows on their head and move around, they have to find a route, and you know that where we used as major cattle routes have now been converted to roads, and there are no alternative routes. In all the roads, there are supposed to be 30-50 metres of demarcation, where there will be no farmland, so that the cattle will use the area to graze, but all of them have been turned to farms. So, cattle-rearers now move on tarred roads, and there are accidents all the time, so, when they eventually go beside the farm, on the government land, the farmers will react and this will eventually become another round of crisis. So, we want justice. Everybody should know their lines of demarcation, where they can move to, where they can go and where they can’t go, this is exactly what is expected to be done.

Where are these cattle routes?

The Fulani man moves from one place to another. These routes are categorised, we have the international cattle routes; one is from Niger Republic that passes through Nigeria and Cameroon. We have another one from Burkina Faso through Nigeria and Chad. We also have national cattle routes that move from one state to the other, and there are local ones that are just within the communities. All these cattle routes are supposed to have been properly demarcated; most of them have been blocked and transferred to major roads. As a result of that, the movement of cattle from one place to another is becoming a serious problem. The Jigawa State Government, during the Sule Lamido regime, demarcated about 50 metres from each side of the road, which brought a lot of peace between the farmers and Fulanis and it enabled the cattle-rearers to have access to water and greener pastures.

What is your take on Fulanis involvement in kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery?

It is a very sad thing. No responsible person will want to hear of any social vices involving his people. But this thing can be controlled if justice is done to everyone. The Fulani man is a pure cattlerearer, who is not educated whether in Islamic or Western education, all he knows are his cows. When cattle rustling started, it did not start with the Fulani people, it started with other tribes rustling the cattle of the Fulanis, but at the end of the day, because the Fulanis have lots of cows, security men would arrest and detain an innocent Fulani man, mix him up in detention with those who are not Fulani men. By nature, the average Fulani is a professional in any field he chooses; whenever you train him he becomes a professional, he learns immediately, so in detention, he mixes with the people who are cattle rustlers not Fulani people, and they involve him in gun snatching and robbery. From there, he learns how to shoot and you know they are professionals in the bush, so from there he learns to handle guns and how to kidnap. They also learn to rustle and they become professionals. It is a very sad occurrence but the government cannot do anything without giving justice to these people. The most surprising thing is that the government is giving amnesty to people that had been arrested for serious crimes; they said they want to reform them. Many states are also negotiating and giving amnesty to bandits. When you arrest and you don’t allow the law to take its full course, other people will learn from it and at the end of the day, the whole society will become corrupt. Kidnapping has become a doubleedged sword; it involves every corner of the society, not only the Fulani populace. The issue of kidnapping for the Fulani people is a very sad one but the government should try and allow the law to take its course, allow the people that are arrested to face the law. If it is clear enough, kill them. If it is to jail, jail them. For those who are innocently arrested, detained and sent to jail, let the Ministry of Justice look all over the country, let the police look everywhere and do justice. Let the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice of the Federation and security agencies do justice, let them stop arresting innocent people and be detaining them.

You recently visited the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi. Why?

I was there; the whole issue discussed was on security. This is not the first time; we have had series of meetings at the same venue. But sometimes, they will start a good project and they will not conclude. I know of a Fulani police community security meeting that started three years back and nothing was done about it. But I have to take this police commissioner in confidence, the way he spoke, I will give him a benefit of the doubt; he has good intentions and we will give him the maximum support and cooperation for him to succeed.

What is your impression of the Bauchi State Government?

It is too early to rate the government but I know the governor as a person, he is hardworking. He has the passion, he listens, and he is a person who tries to take up policies and tries to implement the policies, not by talking in the media. The cattle-rearers in Bauchi contributed a lot in bringing him to power, I am sure we will have time and discuss with him, to tell him some of the problems we have, and I am sure he will deliver, he will do justice.

Like this: Like Loading...