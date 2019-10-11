Arts & Entertainments
Davido’s unborn child bags endorsement deal
Nigerian Afropop singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has announced a receipt of an endorsement deal from a diaper-producing Nigerian brand, for his unborn child.
The award-winning music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share pictures of himself flanked by two men as he shows off a pack of diapers.
“I’m super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes,” he captioned the post.
After Davido proposed to Chioma Rowland, his fiance, the duo’s families celebrated the union in a blissful introduction ceremony.
The 26-year-old singer also claimed that US singer, Chris Brown, has indicated interest to be on his groomsmen train. Although the precise date is yet to be fixed, the ‘Assurance’ crooner told his fans that 2020 is going to be the big year.
On September 14, Davido broke the news that his wife-to-be was pregnant. Chioma would later embark on a baby shopping spree but not for their unborn child.
Chioma, 24, is reported to have met Davido while studying economics at Babcock University. The singer has, since, had a song put out in her name and has not spared any chance at flaunting her to his fans in social media posts and during concerts.
Arts & Entertainments
I won BBNaija after several failed attempts –Mercy
Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke, popularly referred to as Lamborghini, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, talks about her relationship with fellow housemates and fight with Tacha. The Imo state-born video vixen also revealed how she intends to spend her N30m prize money
So how do you feel being the first female winner of Big Brother Naija?
I feel more than amazing, I feel blessed, I feel loved. Yeah, the love was too much. I didn’t even know I was this lucky. I didn’t even notice people like me, someone is voting for me somewhere. I said winning Big Brother is everything I’ve ever wanted, so for somebody like me coming for the fourth time, it was a dream come true.
Coming into the house, did you have any particular game plan? What was it?
There was no game plan. My main plan was to come in and do my best, just show in and show off. I think I’ve accomplished it because this has been a dream for me to be in Big Brother House. So, I was amazed when I got there I kept on surviving every eviction, it was all a miracle.
So, at what point did you realise you could actually go for the ultimate prize?
There was no point. All I was doing was just to be into existence. I was just feeling all the housemates were all participating to win. And there were strong personalities in the house; I must say everybody in the house was a potential winner. There was no point I thought I was going to win; I was just being myself.
Was there any housemate that was evicted that really touched you?
It is not just one, like Ike and Diane eviction killed me, Ike was on a Sunday, and Diane was on Monday. In fact I felt like God was not listening to my prayer. I felt like God has abandoned me at that point, people who I love were leaving the house.
What were your lowest and highest moments in the house?
My lowest moment in the BBNaija House was when Ike was evicted and my highest moment was when I was announced the winner of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem.
Let’s talk about your relationship with Ike in the house. At what point did you notice your ‘chemistry’ clicked?
It was the sixth week in the house. Yeah, that was when we started bonding.
Was there any point you were scared that another female housemate could snatch him away?
No! You should trust Mercy, de Lambo, no, I was not, no.
Now that you are richer than Ike, would you still continue with the relationship or are you considering dumping him?
Winning the money has nothing to do with my relationship with Ike. What I share with Ike is more than BBNaija. It’s bigger.
Were you not into a relationship before coming into the house?
No, I was single and it was obvious until the time I started dating Ike.
What should your fans expect between you and Ike?
Laughs… Ike love! We are hoping for the best. Ike and I, we are hoping for the best going forward.
Let’s talk about your fight with Tacha which led to her disqualification. Was it a game plan to get her off the road?
It wasn’t a game plan. I feel very bad my action led to her disqualification. I would say it was just anger issues and we allowed anger to take the better part of us. We were very good friends in the house until that time, we called ourselves “babes”, “babes”. It was a down turn for me; I wanted to talk to her.
Have you really thought of making up with Tacha?
Tacha and I are still friends, what happened in the house has happened. I don’t carry grudges and I know she doesn’t carry grudges too. So think we have to move on. I don’t think there’s any make up when you are still friends.
Have you communicated with her? Or has she communicated with you?
Yes she has. Remember friends fight! Families fight! But it’s just weird, things happening and you just show your reactions, we are humans! And then you come back to your senses. I think that is just what happened between Tacha and I. It doesn’t change the fact that we are still friends. You guys will even be seeing us soon, together (laughter).
Despite the words she said to you in the house…
It had nothing to do with our friendship, when you are angry you can say anything in anger. Yeah, I think we are good.
What is the biggest sacrifice you made to get into the house?
Nothing really, just that I have to travel from Lagos to Owerri to do an audition. I think that’s it.
You have tried three times to get into the BBNaija House. Why did you keep trying?
Yes, the first time I watched the show I fell in love with the show, and since then I started pursuing it, I wanted to be a housemate, and even when countless times they said no to me, it didn’t stop me. I still went for audition till this last time that I was taken.
So, what do you think you did differently this time to have been taken?
Nothing! I think I was still being myself, and maybe this time it was the right time. I believe God knows why I was not succeeding the previous time.
Did you really expect to get to the final or win BBNaija?
No! No!! No!!!…I never expected it, yeah.
Do you feel falling in love in the house played a major role towards your winning?
No, no, no. In the first place I never wanted a relationship; I wanted to play this game alone. Yeah, so I think, it was just the will of God. I don’t know where the love think came from.
If you are to take away something from the house, what will it be?
What will I take from the house? (Laughs) I’ll take away the camera.
So, are you sure you can shoulder the responsibilities that come with stardom?
Yeah, God has been my biggest motivation.
All I just want now is the grace of God to continue from here. Every day, every morning when I wake up I pray to God to grant me His grace, because I know if God grants me His grace I’ll be fine.
One of the past winners came up some time ago and claimed that he shared his winnings with fellow housemates. Would you like to share the winning prize with your housemates?
No! The gain is for the winner’s take.
Not even with Ike, your lover in the house?
No! Not even with Ike.
Tell us more about your personal fashion sense, your style, in the house. We saw the way you dressed and everything; it was just so much like you came prepared. You never wore one cloth twice.
I like to be comfortable in my outfits. I like to be confident of whatever I put on in my body. I have taste for what I wear. Even, before the house I have clothes, casuals, I have clothes for Saturdays, I have clothes for Fridays. The location determines what I wear.
Talking about fashion styles, it’s obvious you love tattoos. How many do you have on your body?
I’ll count it and I’ll get back to you. (Laughs)
Most of those tattoos symbolized something, what does it mean?
They are just flowers and butterflies. They symbolize roses and butterfly, meaning I can fly, everybody has their way of flying. However, I want to fly without limits.
What were you doing before going into the BBNaija house?
I’m a designer. I design, before I came to the house.
What is the label name?
It is called M & M Luxury. My clothing brand has been my biggest dream to get it out there, to get established stars to work on my fashion show. So that’s the big dream for me, and I am going to get it done. I’m a goal getter; I go for what I want.
So, speaking about acting, Funke Akindele visited the house to get your interest about acting, are you planning to pursue that?
Acting, if it comes, yeah. My first baby is my business. Getting my clothing brand out there and then I’ll take it from there.
There’s the rumour, they even said you revealed it at a point in the house, that your bum, you did it for five million?
Chuckles! I never said that. I don’t know where that came from.
Some people wonder, somebody even came to me here and were asking ‘this her backside, is it real’?
I really don’t know what to say. What can I say? People are lousy. I don’t think I have anything to say, until the right time. They can say whatever they want. I’m actually enjoying it. It’s my body.
Is your bum real?
Yeah.
You have some stuffs before the house?
No, before the house I abandoned everything. Now it’s in progress, I intend to work with my team to build one of the biggest brands.
What is it about?
It’s about clothing brand, female brand and women. I want women to look good with little money, that’s what is on my mind.
That means it’s a strictly female brand?
For now, although, I will expand it a little with time.
This Lamborghini idea, how did it come about?
It was while I was in the house.
What is your fear?
Fear of failure. Like I said, I am a goal getter, I don’t ever want to hear failure in my life.
Tell us about your background, growing up, siblings and family. Do you have their supports?
My family is very private. I will like to keep everything about my family private. I don’t want to talk about my family at this point.
Arts & Entertainments
French band, Roforofo Jazz, others headline Afrobeat tribute concert for Fela
Twenty-two years after his passing and a few days after his posthumous birthday, music icon and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is yet again being honoured as Inspiro Productions in partnership with The Lekki Coliseum (TLC) organises a tribute concert on Thursday 17th of October in his honour at the The Lekki Coliseum, Lekki Lagos. CEO inspiro productions and founder/organiser of the Lagos International Jazz Festival, Mr. Ayoola Sadare, said: “ Everyone has a Fela story and I also have mine growing up too listening to the maestro as his music blared in private homes and public spaces. This tribute comes as result of the impact his musical creation is making globally and the many fusions it has birthed. Afrobeat has given Nigerian music an identity moving it from the general world music category to being in a genre of its own like reggae and others. Fela with music alongside strong activism has ensured and shaped that. We use this concert to recognize that strongly.”
The NAIJAZZ Afrobeat Tribute will have headlining Afrobeat/jazz band, Roforofo Jazz, an orchestra from Paris in France that mixes old and modern ‘muddy’ grooves and genres into a unique signature.
International bands like Afro Latin Vintage Orchestra, The Smith Brothers, Los Tres Puntos, No Water Please and Sax Machine all have members in the orchestra and have been playing together for a decade. Made up of experienced musicians in the Afrobeat and the hip hop scenes they joined forces in a novel style while adding a French touch to the Afrobeat rhythms of Nigeria and West Africa. Roforofo is the Yoruba word for ‘mud’ and a reminder of Fela Kuti’s song ‘Roforofo Fight’. “Roforofo Jazz is not muddy because it is stagnating, but because it jumps about the beats,” the band says, adding that it sees jazz as an undertone in all musical genres.
They will be playing alongside Nigeria’s Seun Olota, Lufemi, De Funmi, YBNL Princess Temmie Ovwasa, Poshryna, Muma Gee and a host of others.
On why the event was being held in highbrow Lekki when Fela was a people’s man, Sadare said: “Fela was for the poor and rich, for everybody, but the lekki area and its environment haven’t really enjoyed anything like this and so it was chosen.
“Moreso the wonderful management of the one stop luxury destination and Lekki’s Finest, The Lekki Coliseum partnered with the venue and many other top class amenities.”
The tribute concert is being supported by various media outlets and the tickets are available online tickets platforms like Nairabox.com, eticketsolutions.com, allevents.ng and others. The tickets available are from regular to tables for corporate organisations.
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija: Esther unfollows Frodd after he revealed he has no plans for her
Esther and Frodd’s relationship in the BBNaija house was one that got a lot of viewers talking. While it started off with Esther not being interested in him, it ended up with her having a change of heart and giving him a chance.
Well, fans of the BBNaija couple may be gearing up for a heartbreak following Frodd’s revelations during his media rounds.
Frodd who had revealed on stage that he had ‘big plans’ for Esther, seems to have had a change of heart and has stated in several interviews that there are in fact, no plans for Esther as he is focused on building his brand.
Stating that he had a change of heart after ‘hearing stuff’, the slow tiger as he is fondly called, seems to be more focused on himself and has stated that he and Esther are merely just friends.
Following his revelation, Esther has since unfollowed him on Instagram.
The news which has since gone viral on social media has got many social media users in shock and some impressed with Frodd. The shock of many comes as a result of how things actually began to look up between the two ex-housemates during their stay in the BBnaija house.
Literature
Preserve dying culture for generations to come
Book title: Tongues of the Forecourt: A Collection of Yoruba Proverbs and Aphorisms
Author: Olawale Obadeyi
Editor: Leke Akinrowo
Pages: 129
Book reviewer: Dr. Tunji Azeez
T
ongues of the Forecourt is Wale Obadeyi’s offering to a people whose rich cultural values and mores are being fast eroded in the face of Euro-American and Asian dominated world. Based entirely on the cosmological and epistemological fount of the Yoruba people, the book is an ambitious and daunting attempt by a culture activist to draw attention to two of the vehicles of self-preservation, growth and development – proverb and aphorism.
The book contains 250 carefully selected proverbs and aphorisms that cover diverse aspects of the life and cosmology of the Yoruba people. While this number may seem meager as mentioned by the writer of the foreword, Professor Adeoti, they open vistas into the rich and unique culture and mind of the Yoruba people across time and space.
The editor, too, is a true friend also added something fundamental to the book; he edited the work for grammatical and typographical mistakes, ensured that all the proverbs are properly tonal marked to prevent ambiguity and also arranged the proverbs and aphorisms into thematic sections. All of these efforts make the collection a good read as readers can turn to sections for appropriate proverbs and aphorisms to suit specific occasions. Therefore, we have five sections or chapters namely; Destiny and Inevitability, Human Relations, Conflict and Dialectics, Morality, Community and Human Relations, Profundity, Nature and Wildlife and Miscellany. Each of the sections contains 50 proverbs and aphorisms. This seems very balanced. However, one noticed that a few of the proverbs appear in more than one section.
Another major strength of the book is that the author went to great pains to let non-speakers of the Yoruba language benefit maximally from each proverb or aphorism by making additions to some of them in translation. For instance, ‘Eni a ngbe iyawo bo wa ba, kii garun’ is translated as, “the man for whom we’re bringing a bride does not crane his neck forward in excessive anxiety and childish anticipation’. Here we observe that ‘Excessive anxiety and childish anticipation’ are clearly not in the original proverb. This is because the expression or word “garun’ was expected to communicate anxiety clearly to the Yoruba speaker. However, in an age where parents can hardly speak the language, it becomes imperative to explain the essence of ‘garun’ or ‘craning the neck’ to the reader in a language that they will understand. While this is good for ease of understanding by someone who is not familiar with the culture, it clearly takes away from the brevity of the proverb. As the Yoruba will say, ‘soki l’obe oge’ or abo oro laa so fun omoluabi, to ba de inu e, a di odidi or ‘brief is what is said to a well-trained child, the full import will be felt when he digests it’.
This confirms the fact as stated by a scholar that ‘when two languages meet, they kiss and quarrel’. This is particularly true of proverbs and aphorisms, verbal resources that thrive on sound and pun. This was noted by Professor Adeoti in his foreword. To make up for this, however, the author attempted a sort of poetic translation.
The author also took the liberty to put several Yoruba oral traditions like ayajo, ogede, ofo, orin, owe, and isure into the broad heading of proverbs and aphorisms. For instance, Ayunlo, ayunbo lowo nyenu’ (back and forth does the hand visit the mouth} is neither proverb nor aphorism in the strict sense of the words; it isan affirmation or ayajo. The same can be said of ‘Adun ni gbehin ewuro, (sweetness is the aftermath of the bitter leaf plant), ‘Abere a lo, ki ona okun to di, (The needle must pass through before the path becomes impassable for the thread}. All these can be classified as ayajo or affirmation. They are used to affirm or bring to reality a desired state of mind.
Also in another section, we have “Yokolu yokoluko a tan bi, iyawo gboko sanle, oko yoke, (Aha! Aha! Is it not over, the wife floors the husband in a fight and he has developed a hunch back’). Like the previously mentioned ones, this is neither a proverb nor an aphorism. This is merely a Yoruba song of mockery of a husband who was floored in a fight by his wife. It is used to mock the defeat of an expected stronger opponent in a fight who unexpectedly is defeated by the underdog. Also on page 39, Wale documents a popular saying that, ‘Ibere ko lonise, eni to ba se dopin la o gbala’, (Beginning a task is not the true test of a good worker, he who completes his work is the one who is truly saved). This popular saying is a Christianity-influenced translation of the original which is ‘Ibere kolo nise, eni to ba se dopin la o yin’ or (Beginning a task is not a good test of a true worker, he who completes his work it is that is truly praised).
Like most intellectuals who have attempted to translate Yoruba epistemological modes into English and other languages, he is confronted with the reality that the Yoruba, over the ages have made clear that, ‘Ede elede ko le salaye asa alasa’ or (No foreign tongue can satisfactorily capture another’s culture). It is therefore, interesting that on page 178, we have “Oun to se igunnugun to fi pa lori, oun lo se akalamagbo to fi yogege l’orun’ (The fate which befell the vulture and made him bald, is the same that befell the phoenix that gave him a goiter hanging down his neck). Here, while the effort in translation is commendable, one notices that Akala or ground hornbill is translated as the phoenix, a bird in Greek mythology. The same is repeated on page 84. Also, we have instances where two proverbs are merged into one to achieve emphasis. For example, ‘ Omo eni kii se idi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomiran, teni nteni,” (that a man’s daughter has a broad behind is not enough reason to go and adorn the backside of another’s daughter with waist beads; what we have is what is ours). This is a combination of two proverbs. The proverb that has been added to the original is (Teni nteni, akisa ni taatan (One’s property is one’s property, a rag naturally belongs to the dumpsite). (page 94)
Despite some of these observations, we must commend Wale for several brilliant translations and improvement on original proverbs and aphorisms to bring their essence closer to the people. One particular one deserves mention; on page 94, his translation gives a more vivid description of the nature of the cat than the original. The proverb here is ‘Ologbo to sun bi ole, oun to ma je lo nwa’ is translated as (A cat that lies lazily around, merely awaits its next prey). This gives a vivid description of the cat as a predator and not as an animal that waits to be fed as the original proverb suggests.
In conclusion, Tongues of the Forecourt is a brilliant work of genius and an effort to preserve a dying culture for generations to come. The book couldn’t have come at a better time when parents, even those without Western education are making efforts to ensure that their children don’t speak their mother tongue. The book is a great contribution to the large body of work on Yoruba culture and values. Its simplicity and profundity will endear it to readers of all ages, cultures and class. It is a rare gift from a true public intellectual.
Arts & Entertainments
Impart Artist Fair: Using technology to promote art
A
ll is set for the maiden edition of Impart Artists Fair, organised by Lasmara to increase awareness of African Arts and Culture sector, as well as to improve African Art Recognition on a global pedestal.
The three-day event, themed Art Meets Tech, will hold from Friday, 25th to Sunday, 27th of October, 2019, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will feature 300 African artists exhibiting over 1000 recent artworks, to more than 6000 international and local art collectors, established members of the art community, students and art enthusiasts from different socio-economic backgrounds.
Other activities, during the fair, will include a Digital Art showcase (using ground breaking Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Technologies), workshops with artists and professionals, exclusive collectors’ events, etc.
Announcing the hosting of the fair at a press conference in Lagos, the founder and director of Lasmara, the fair organisers, Mrs. Hana Omilani, said the vetting process was very thorough by the selection committee, made up of 11 international art professionals and collectors.
“With the support of Templars (a law firm) and the Consulate of the United States in Lagos, the fair is offering artists a platform to exhibit themselves via the use of Interactive and Immersive Technology.
“This is where technology plays a vital factor and we believe that through technology we can reach a larger audience – the audience that is needed to create volume in the transaction of African Art,” Omilani said.
“What’s important to understand is that the fair is a way to officially launch Impart the platform,” she further revealed.
According to her, Impart is a new initiative – a platform to promote African artists and the Impart Artists Fair– is just one of the series of initiatives.
“Impart Artist Fair uses technology to promote art, this is why the maiden edition of Impart is themed Art Meets Tech.
“We have ongoing plans to empower artists through this platform, as we are actively involved in social, non-profit activities, such as community building, portfolio management, talks, artists’ workshops, residency programmes and special workshops for women, to help increase the representation of female artists in the field.”
She called on the art public to be at the fair: “You cannot afford to miss this experience. So, tell a friend to tell a friend to tell another friend. Come along one and all and enjoy the best that African Art has to offer. Interact with your favourite artists, purchase their artworks, meet new people and make new connections while taking pictures and enjoying lovely music. It will be a very exciting and stimulating experience.”
Lasmara is an independent art consultancy, specialising in contemporary African art. It offers a wide range of specialist art services, from commissioning artists and sourcing works to creating strategies for investment and exhibition.
She explained that Lasmara sees every client, like every piece of art, as unique. “So, it collaborates very closely with clients to understand their individual aesthetic and requirements, and to provide personally tailored solutions.”
She added that the art consultancy boasts the experience and insight to take a practical and artistic approach to every project, in order to provide a seamless bespoke service that delights our clients.
“Our database of artists is constantly expanding, both well-established and up-and-coming, but always exciting and original. Our speciality is African but our interests are global, and we work with clients, galleries and art houses all over the world.
“In addition to sourcing and acquiring artworks, we can also assist with the liquidation of art collections, resale of artworks, art handling, administration of loans and consignments, shipping and storage, and much more. We look forward to working with an expanding array of Nigerian and international clients, to meet their requirements while increasing awareness of African art and African artists across the globe,” Omilani said.
Arts & Entertainments
Culture, festivity as maiden Street Theatre holds in Lagos
I
t was excitement and dance galore as hundreds of residents and guests converged on the forecourt of Elephant House, Apongbon, Lagos Island, for the 1st Street Theatre organised by Carnivals & Cultural Pride.
Organised by former Captain of the Olowogbowo/Fanti Carnival, Idris Coker, with support from the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, the Street Theatre was part of series of activities to precede and promote the main Cultural Pride Festival that would hold on April 2020 at the Onikan Arena, featuring Nigeria’s 36 states as well as foreign participants.
According to Coker, two other editions of the Street Theatre will be held at the palaces of the Ojora and Elegushi before the main event. He said the festival is organised to promote indigenous heritage as well as engage the youths.
“I’m from Lagos Island. I’m a former captain of Olowogbowo Fancy Carnival. I’m the founder of Cultural Pride Festival. This festival is purposely structured to promote indigenous heritage, traditions and attires and local dialects. This was created to engage the youths and most especially to revive the cultural interest of our people. We believe that the best way we could unite Nigeria is to promote our culture,” Coker said.
Highlights of the show include performances by the Yahweh Brass Band, Ofuobi Star Boys from Enugu and Arewa Cultural Troupe led by notable dancer and former member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Samson Al-Hassan, also known as Gas Cooker, and pupils of Waslas School, Olowogbowo.
Dignitaries at the event include Dr Charles Williams of the Olowogbowo/Fanti Carnival, Chief Charles Cole of the Methodist Cathedral, Olowogbowo.
Arts & Entertainments
Afro young adult anthology for presentation
T
he Goethe-Institut is set to present the Afro Young Adult anthology, titled “Water Birds on the Lake Shore: An Anthology of African Young-Adult Fiction”.
Afro Young Adult was launched in October 2018, aiming at producing more African literature for Young Adults, with a call for applications that resulted in 435 submissions from 28 countries. The final stories were then selected through workshops in different African cities by panels consisting of writers, literary activists and, most importantly, Young Adult readers from across the continent. The 17 selected stories, written in English, French and Swahili, will now be published in an anthology, which appears in three editions – one in English, one in French and one in Swahili. The official launch is at the Ake Book Festival, taking place in Nigeria from 24 to 27 October 2019.
The project coordinator, Zukiswa Wanner, points out: “The Goethe-Institut Sub-Saharan Africa has been at the forefront of the Afro Young Adult initiative. This anthology is the first of its kind in recent memory on a continent where majority of the population are young adults and yet are too often ignored. Despite the unforeseen costs that came up in the process, they did not give up on it, and in this way, exemplified how developmental partners can work together with the African continent in literature.”
The stories in the anthology range from the fantastical to observations of youth in war situations and the mysteries of death; to personal questions about family, friendships and sexuality. Despite the wide ranging topics, what all these stories have in common is that they are written in young adults’ voices – familiar to anyone who has ever been (or is) at the start of adult life. Voices that are at times assertive, sometimes uncertain but always aware of a world around them. Asma Diakité, Regional Head of Cultural
Programmes at the Goethe-Institut concludes: “The stories in the anthology shine a light on the issues that young Africans are concerned with – the importance of these voices from the continent with the world’s youngest population cannot be underestimated. We are hopeful that the anthology will be widely distributed in book shops, libraries and class rooms all over the world, but particularly on the African continent so that young adults in Africa can see that they are not alone with their hopes, fears and dreams.”
The anthology will be available in selected book stores and libraries all over Africa. There will be additional release events in selected countries on the continent.
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija: Mercy receives N30m, car
Winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 reality television show, Mercy, has finally received the cheque of N30 million from the organisers of the programme.
Mercy was presented the money and a car on Tuesday.
The presentation was done at the BBNaija Press Conference, which held in Lagos.
Mercy emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Pepper Dem” after beating 25 other participants to the grand prize.
Mercy had trounced Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi, the top five BBNaija housemates, who contested for the bragging rights of the reality TV show’s season 4 with a whooping 20.5m votes representing about 41.77 percent of the total votes cast.
Arts & Entertainments
Foremost broadcaster, Olasope, dies at 82
Foremost African Broadcaster, Chief Kunle Olasope, is dead. He passed on yesterday, Sunday, at the age of 82.
Olasope was the first to cast the news on any African television in 1959 from the lawns of Government House, Agodi Ibadan on the first television station in Africa – WNTV/WNBS after the Premier of the Old Western State, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had declared it open.
He moved to join Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Abeokuta in 1976 where he mentored and developed many young broadcasters in various aspects of presentation including this reporter.
He joined the Radio Organisations of Nigeria, (RON) led by Ishola Folorunsho and Earnest Okonkwo to cover the National Sports Festival tagged ‘Oluyole 79’.
Olasope was a veteran presenter of EVERGREEN MUSIC where he featured his favourite Roy Chicago.
Although his daughter, Jumoke announced the passing away of her father but Efon Alaye his birth place is in greet mourning.
Former President, Ibrahim Babangida, who honoured him with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), had bankrolled Olasope’s health bills when he had challenges.
Olasope is one of the veterans expected at the Diamond celebration of television in Africa expected to take off in Ibadan on Tuesday.
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija: Nigerians spent N7.2bn on voting
Statistics emanating from the final day of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ episode shows that Nigerians spent a whopping N7.2 billion on votes.
Announcing the results on Sunday, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said that the season got over 240 million votes, out of which over 50 million votes were cast in the final week of the season.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it costs N30 to cast a vote on the BBNaija Reality TV Show.
With the figure, Nigerians spent over N7.2 billion on votes alone.
Announcing the winner of the show, the host also disclosed that a record-breaking over 50 million votes amounting to N1.5 billion were garnered in the last week of the show.
The N7.2 billion figure spent on votes is higher than the allocation received by three Nigerian states for the month of January.
Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has become the winner of Big Brother Naija season four, winning with a wide margin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.
This win makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.
Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.
The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.
As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over N40 million, a brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.
