Domestic football gasping for breath

t is very impressive to know that there are some players making the country proud in their respective clubs. Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Samuel Kalu, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru are some of those hitting the headlines for the right reasons. We are particularly excited that many of these players are young and good enough to be in the national team in the next two World Cups but we make bold to stress that national team will require a quality tactician to bring out the best in these promising players.

On October 13 in Singapore, the youthful players brought their form to the fore against Brazil in a friendly encounter. Nigeria scored first and the Samba team struggled to level score. To record 1-1 draw with the best football nation in the world is important and a big boost to the players and the country’s football in general.

We believe the Coordinator of the Super Eagles, Patrick Pascal, was spot on when his said: “The average age of this team is about 22 or 23, these are very young players. In the past, we don’t usually have such young players in the team, this is a great development for the country which means the future is bright.”

Sad enough, female football that has been giving the country a good image on the continent is fast degenerating into another level. Many of the teams are on same level with Super Falcons and the nine titles won in 11 events are no longer enough to measure the country’s pedigree because the administration of female football from the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) affected the country’s national team such that the coach, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team in anger. The administrative lapses also led to the team’s ouster from the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was Cote d’ Ivoire that edged Nigeria out after their 1-1 draw in Nigeria was enough to send Falcons out on away goals rule.

Overall, it is sad that the domestic football that should be the standard to measure the development of the game in Nigeria is in shambles.

Nigeria’s home-based senior team travelled to Togo for the CHAN qualifiers only to lose 4-1 under the tutelage of Coach Imama Amakapabo and in the return leg only at the weekend, the team only won 2-0 to crash out of the CHAN finals billed for Cameroon. In between the two-leg tie, the same team went to Senegal for WAFU Cup competition. At the tournament, the home-based team again lost 2-1 to Togo and also lost on penalties to Cape Verde.

We are aware that the ouster from CHAN is a huge disappointment to many fans of the game in Nigeria especially because the domestic football league, the Nigeria Premier Football League is yet to start.

The Vice President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, was emphatic about this while expressing disappointment and promising a probe into the ouster. He said: “Truth is, we had no business losing the tie. I was not in Togo to see what really happened, but the Togo team I watched doesn’t have what it takes to beat Nigeria. It is very unfortunate that we are out, I am very upset. We are going to take the lessons and positives from there. I saw about three or four players in the team that can fight toe-to-toe with their foreign-based counterparts. We will evaluate what has happened and wait for the report of the technical committee before taking an action.”

We can confirm that the preparation of the Nigerian team was poor especially because the players were obviously picked perhaps due to their popularity and not their current form. The league was not in session and it was funny players not involved in competitive games were invited to camp. We learnt that the Togolese team that edged Nigeria out has been in camp for over four months. It is obvious the team was not good while the technical ability of the Amakapabo technical crew is suspect. We believe the NFF and the League Management Company have been disappointing with the domestic league. The best way to evaluate the standard of football in a country is the domestic league and that is why the country is experiencing a boom of sort with the players abroad who are very promising to make the country proud in future.

The domestic league requires an emergency. A November 3 date has been fixed for kick off but there are measures that should be taken to ensure a good welfare package for the players in league, create an enabling environment and also ensure good facilities at respective stadia.

Getting the league back on television and getting a sponsor would be great because some of the players could be sourced courtesy of games seen on the TV.

We insist that the NFF must not be carried away with the exploits of Eagles’ stars in their clubs or the team itself. The federation should work towards lifting the domestic game especially through top-notch overall administration of the game.

