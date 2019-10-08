Don counsels govt on prevalent corporate crimes

REVIEW

Stakeholders are still worried that after 59 years of independence, Nigeria is yet to give its education sector a proper direction due to lack of adequate funding, the right political will and deliberate policies that will move the sector forward. KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports

Theirs is a consensus: Nigeria’s education sector, 59 years after independence, has been that of mixed grills, full of challenges and unfulfilled promises.

This is the main thrust of stakeholders’ appraisal of the sector, which in the last six decades has been bogged down with several crises threatening its effectiveness to adequately address the transformation of the country.

Some of the challenges and crises inhibiting the sector over the years, and which are yet to be addressed by successive governments since 1960, are gross inadequate funding, incessant strikes by staff unions, high tuition fees, brain drain syndrome, poor facilities, inadequate qualified teachers, shortage of classroom facilities, ineffective curriculum, mass failure in the school system, especially in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).

The lack of political will demonstrated by the government coupled with the continued evasiveness of the concerned authorities at all levels to initiate a deliberate policy to appropriately fund the system, had remained the major blight of the sector since 1960 till date.

Going by the palpable neglect, there is no wonder the dilapidated school structures, resulting to leaking roofs, collapsed buildings, damaged window planes and dust infested floors, have remained the impediment of the sector.

According to stakeholders, if these trends were not reversed, the provision of qualitative education and making such accessible to Nigerian children will continue to elude the people, due to negligence of the government that has failed to set its priority right.

Sadly enough, many public schools across the country are today characterised with dilapidated school structures with students sitting and learning under sheds, trees on dust infested floors, without qualified teachers.

They also claimed that the burden of education had become overwhelming, thereby resulting in more than 100 pupils to one teacher in a classroom against the UNESCO benchmark of 35 students per teacher due to lack of adequate classroom facilities.

As the country rolled out the drums to celebrate its 59th Independence anniversary of nationhood, critical stakeholders in the education sector, are not happy that the government has failed to confront headlong the challenges hindering the search to evolve a virile education system that would transform the country since 1960.

Critical stakeholders including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and other policy makers, are lamenting that efforts and agitations by various concerned citizens to reinvent the wheel of the sector, had not been adequately addressed by the governments at the federal and state levels.

Today, poor budgetary allocation to say the least, to education sector by federal and state government, over the years, has constituted the major handicap slowing down the growth of the sector, which ordinarily would trigger the nation’s socio-economic, technological and industrial emancipation.

Specifically, in the last 20 years of democratic administration, education has not gotten its fair share in the resources of the country, given the steady decline in the allocations to sector at all levels, which is therefore raising concern among stakeholders.

To stakeholders, the poor budget to education will continue to taunt the sectoral development, until the government demonstrates convincing determination to address the critical underfunding.

In the last 59 years, the sector has produced no fewer than 37 Ministers of Education and 14 Ministers of States; but despite the system is still hamstrung with problems of inconsistent or policy summersault and failed promises with less than 15 per cent of the nation’s fiscal budget voted to the sector.

In fact, in the last 59 years, the sector has witnessed a steady increase in the number of schools at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as rising population of students.

With the about 174 universities (public and private), 120 polytechnics and 82 colleges of education (federal, state and private), the institutions are grossly insufficient to meet the educational needs of the over 180 million Nigerian population.

With the alarming figures of over two million candidates, who sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) yearly conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) respectively, the institutions could not provide admission spaces for the teeming students yearly.

Therefore, what the system requires, according to stakeholders, is for the government to address the acute underfunding facing the sector with a view to providing the ground for expansion and infrastructural development of the institutions to deliver their mandates and provide access for the Nigerian children.

Some efforts by the government over the years to enhance the sector include the establishment of more higher institutions, introduction of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), which is providing funds for infrastructural, research and training of staff of higher institutions; the NEEDS Assessment geared to provide funding intervention for the sector; Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) charged with the responsibility of addressing the needs of primary and basic education; as well as the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure financial transparency especially in higher institutions; the Federal Government Reading Campaign, the Federal Government Home Grown School Feeding Programme introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for which over N500 billion under the Social Investment Programme (SIP) was appropriated between 2016 and 2017 for the programme.

The programme, which has already covered almost 30 states of the federation, is to boost enrolment and retention of pupils in primary schools across the federation.

According to plans, over 24 million school children in the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are to benefit from the programme.

Also, the sector is burdened with the problem of 13.2 million out-of-school children, which the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had in the twilight of his first term, apologised to Nigerians for failure to keep to his promise to reduce the number of out-of-school children (OSC) in the country by half at the end of his tenure.

According to him, it was a shame that Nigeria still remains the country with the highest number of OSC despite a reduction from 13 million to about 10.1 million.

“It is a sad commentary on the nation’s history that in the 21st Century, Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa and perhaps in the world, ranking only second to Pakistan,” the minister regretted.

Given the position of the Minister that the education sector needed an annual budgetary allocation of about N2 trillion to address the enormous challenges and rising education demands of the country.

The level of education budget at national and state level, when put on a scale of national preference, according to him, will in totality falls below the much touted 20 to 26 per cent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) of the nation’s fiscal budget to education, as the case may be.

The Minister, who had admitted that Nigeria was yet to meet its responsibility to the sector, however, wondered that the present allocation falls below the 15 to 20 per cent minimum percentage recommended for developing countries by the international organisation, to enable the countries to meet their education needs.

Apart from releasing funds for the sector, there was also the critical need to ensure that state governments sustained their counterpart funding for UBEC, and backed such with effective monitoring for transparency and accountability at the state level for public primary and secondary schools to witness a new lease of life.

Others major problems in the sector include proliferation of substandard private schools, alarming involvement of Nigerian students in cyber fraud and cultism, as well as low research profile of universities and other research institutes and poor ranking of Nigerian universities on the world universities ranking table, as well as the inability of state government to pay their counterpart funds to access the UBEC matching funds running to several billions of naira in order to address the rot in the basic education sector.

Worried by the quality of education in the school system, the government had been tasked on the need to beam its searchlight on deficiencies in the curriculum in terms of relevance to the society, especially at primary and secondary schools, where students are overloaded with school subjects.

Despites all the efforts undertaken by the government to develop education, the sector is still stagnated due to lack of the required political will on the part of the government to muster the needed strength to make the initiatives work.

In their appraisal of the sector in the last 59 years, stakeholders, however, insisted that this was not the time to gloss over the challenges, but to collectively initiate moves that will rescue the system.

As part of the way out, they called on the government at all levels to muster the right political will that will reposition the sector.

However, ASUU through its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, described the challenge of budgetary allocation by Federal Government, as the major crisis hamstrung the sector, saying the state governments neither fared better in their commitment to address the nation’s education needs.

The ASUU President, who pointed out that there had been steady increase in the number of schools, colleges, polytechnics and universities; with increased number of attendees/students and products, however, lamented that despite the level of expansion, educational provisions had not been matched with the expected level of input and support to make the desired impact.

He blamed the yawning gap between quality and quantity of education on lack of political will or the adoption of a wrong paradigm for development by the ruling class for failing to synchronise provision of education with the developmental aspirations of the country, like is done in other developed climes.

Though, he identified that the Federal Government has improved in implementing the FG/ASUU Agreement to an extent, he expressed regret that “the country lost its compass the moment Nigerian rulers began to pay lip service to education.”

Ogunyemi also recalled that ASUU started sounding the alarm bell way back in the late 1970s, when budgetary allocations by the federal and state governments began to dwindle, saying: “In all its negotiations with the Federal Government since 1982, ASUU had consistently drawn government’s attention to the criminal neglect of public education. But, rather than heeding the union’s advice and embracing ASUU’s suggested path to revamping the sector, the government continued to rely on the anti-people policies of commercialisation and privatisation sold to them by the Briton Wood institutions (IMF and World Bank),” the ASUU leader said.

According to him, these policies had, ironically, continued to take access to qualitative education beyond the reach of poor Nigerians.

To move the system forward, ASUU recalled that the Education Bank experiment was introduced in 1993, but was folded up after about seven years of woeful performance, largely because the government failed to fulfill its financial obligations and the management of the bank was bedeviled by massive corruption.

ASUU, which also bemoaned state governments’ attitude to address education needs, when it comes to the deliverables of quality education, lamented how many states had turned their back on the UBEC funds allocated to them by refusing to provide the conditional matching grants, which would have enhanced the basic education sub-sector.

“This is very disheartening because it is happening at a time Nigerian public primary and secondary schools are in dire need of benches, tables, roofs, windows, doors, school walls, and other basic ingredients of quality education,” Ogunyemi noted.

On the poor funding of the sector, the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and a Distinguished Professor of Science Education at the Lagos State University (LASU), said to address the rot in the sector and as a way forward, the country should be able to aggregate 30 per cent of its budget to education in the next 10 years.

Okebukola, who hinted that the sector was still far below the mark in terms of funding, further explained that it was incontrovertible that funding of the education sector had in the last four years took a refreshing leap upwards from about seven per cent to close to nine per cent at the federal level.

According to him, if all funding sources from federal, states, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other international interventions are pooled together, the sector budget wise would have attained more than 11 per cent mark.

In the area of infrastructural development, the don recalled that data from the 2012 National NEEDS Assessment Survey present empirical backing to support lamentable learning environment of primary and secondary schools, while many higher educational institutions have facilities like glorified secondary schools.

Similarly, he cited the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government, which has impacted significantly on school enrolment and retention, as a remarkable achievement of the government in the primary school sub-sector.

Okebukola also spoke on the National Policy on Open Educational Resources (OER) in Higher Education, enacted in 2018 by the President Buhari’s administration, which within a year, had witnessed the tremendous growth of OERs in Nigerian universities; listing the teacher certification policy under the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN); as well as the Treasury Single Account (TSA) put in place to ensure financial transparency in the system; improvement of the quality assurance operations of the National Universities Commission as the model quality assurance agency in Africa; while the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set good standards for public accountability and integrity in the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as some of the improvement in the system.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Masaudu Kazaure, said the government needs to address the problems of the alarming figure of out-of-school children; as well as tackle the problem of skills gaps, and pay adequate attention to the development of Technical, Vocational Education and Technology (TVET).

He bemoaned the poor budget allocation to the sector, calling for more private sector participation and involvement in the sector, as it had been the case since 2015 to date.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, in his dinner speech at the 2019 convocation of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), held at the University of Lagos, traced the problems of education sector to mid-1970s.

In the paper entitled: “The Challenge of University Education in Nigeria,” he recalled how in September of 1976, the then Head of the military government, General Olusegun Obasanjo, launched the Universal Free Primary Education Scheme (UPE), clearly the most gigantic educational project ever in the history of Nigeria.

Presently, he said the obvious rapid enrollment into primary and secondary schools had started to create a deficit between the number of students seeking higher education and the amount of slots available in the universities.

“As at 2018, according to the National Universities Commission, there were over two million full-time undergraduates and graduates enrolled in the existing 170 universities today,” he added, saying perhaps the most fundamental of the problems confronting university system and education in particular is that of the inadequacy of funding.

Ogunbiyi, who bemoaned what he described as paltry sum of N620 billion, representing seven per cent of the 2019 federal budget allocated to education, said: “Without impinging on the broad framework of our educational objectives, we must be prepared to take the bold steps of making cuts where necessary, of eliminating wastes, creating shared services, utilising assets more efficiently and renewing the relationship between administrative and academic functions.”

