Don: Produce medical specialists to tackle population growth
Following the rapid changes being experienced in the country and globally, Nimi Briggs, Professor Emeritus of the University of Porth Harcourt, has said there was an urgent need to train medical specialists with the right skills in order to properly address the new health challenges that would emerge few years from now.
He made this known in Abuja, while delivering a lecture at the Convocation and 50th anniversary ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, a body responsible for the training of medical and clinical specialists.
Briggs who also predicted the emergence of new epidemics and diseases, warned that with the estimated population growth, 402 million people will be living in Nigeria by the year 2050. Unless more specialists were trained, there would not be enough doctors to address the health needs of a teeming majority, he added.
In his words, “Of the many changes expected to occur in Nigeria in the near future, one that would most certainly impact her enormously is that of population growth. The health of the people may be affected directly and indirectly through collateral effects from other components. This, the chances of disease occurrence, especially epidemics and new diseases could be enhanced and the capacity to deal with them reduced.
“With the country’s population escalating beyond 400 million in the next 30 years or thereabout, with a doctor/ratio of one to 4,148, far below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of one to 600 and with the health care system still dysfunctional, more qualified health personnel including doctors would be required in Nigeria.”
While noting that the internet has provided an opportunity for patients to have all details about disease conditions, he urged the college to ensure its standards were not compromised by establishing a quality assurance department to track the quality and placement of its fellows by examination.
“The college should respond to these uncertainties in the training of the specialists for the future as these factors will determine to a large extent, the level of proficiency, relevance and career prospects of its future graduates.”
President of the College, Dr Opubo Da Lilly-Tariahwho lamented that brain drain was the major problem plaguing the health sector, and noted that “In its 50-year history, the college has trained some 7,000 specialists across 16 faculties, and now awards diplomas and fellowship diplomas.”
Achieving turnaround in health through proactive policies
Poor funding arising from lack of government investment in the health sector, has contributed majorly to the retrogression seen in the health sector, 59 years after independence. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Precisely on Tuesday, Nigeria rolled out drums and celebrated its 59th independent anniversary. Considering the number of years the country has attained, spreading over five decades, many would be quick to agree it was indeed worth celebrating. However a critical look at the country’s achievements, especially in the health sector, shows that there is cause for concern.
Given the background check about the health sector during the pre and early post-independent period, the achievements of the sector were laudable. For instance, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan was a health facility of choice, which attracted local and foreign nationals seeking health care. Other health facilities in the country also contributed in no small measure to make care provision in the country quality care. Besides, Nigeria was the hub of activities in various aspects of endeavour leading the way for the entire West African sub-region and even beyond.
What we have today after over five decades of self rule is not much to cheer about. Today conversations about the health sector is often associated with sadness and gloom with many nationals losing confidence in the services that are rendered and without hope of a turn around for the better.
Today the brain drain of medical doctors and other care workers is common and majority of the medical professionals are no longer interested in practising their career in this country. As the migration of the local doctors have continued unabated, the shortage of medical personnel in Nigeria is therefore not surprising. As for those that remain and work in Nigeria, they struggle on a daily basis to offer care to as many patients that are in need of care services.
As a result, these doctors are over stretched and as such, fail to function optimally to provide adequate health care due to the heavy workload of attending to large number of patients.
Although, a good number of doctors take the Hippocratic oath to serve, the quality of healthcare delivery to patients in need of health services in the country is under threat, as the doctor to patient ratio presently stands at one doctor to 6,000 patients as against one to 600 as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
By implication, the Nigeria health sector has been struggling to address the daunting public health challenges that has continued to weaken the system; maternal and child health indices have continued to remain dismal, there have been back to back outbreak of various infectious diseases in the last couple of years and universal access to quality health care is still at the lowest ebb as primary care centres (PHCs) that’s the cornerstone of healthcare, is in shambles due to acute shortage of personnel.
Consequently, this situation is affecting healthcare delivery, patient satisfaction, mortality and morbidity rates, and general health indices. Part of lack of patient confidence is seen in what is playing out in medical tourism, whereby every ‘Tom Dick and Harry’ jets out to seek care in foreign countries for ailments as common as tooth care. This has further left the country sapped economically as scarce foreign exchange that is supposed to boost the nation’s economy is gained by the nations providing the needed care abroad.
Speaking about the situation recently, Dr. Babajide Kehinde Saheed, the chairman of Medical Guild in Lagos State, said things have deteriorated to the level where some doctors were now developing serious health challenges. The Medical Guild is the association of all Medical and Dental practitioners employed by the Lagos State Government and an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
Giving insight into some of the factors why things have deteriorated this far, President of the NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile said although, Africa head of states at a meeting in Abuja had pledged to commit 15 per cent of yearly budget to health so as to revamp the health sector, “unfortunately, Nigeria has never had anything close to that. We have regularly had less than five per cent of the budget put to health.” Meanwhile, he noted that population growth have since been on the increase. For instance, Faduyile noted that when Nigeria had its independent in 1960, he nation’s population was about 45 million. Today, the people are about 200 million.
He said, “What we have expected with regard to population has not been in place.”
He said, “Primary healthcare centres (PHCs) that is supposed to take care of majority of Nigerians is in shambles. Local governments in conjunction with the states governments that are expected to fund PHCs have abandoned them, leaving them in very poor state. Based on this, he stressed that the nation’s health sector has not done well.
On brain drain, Faduyile lamented that state governments were not opening space for the employment of doctors. “It is a common occurrence to get to a facility where you ought to find 10 medical officers, to find one only.
“Funding remuneration for doctors and other health workers is abysmally poor compared to what they get outside this country.”
Speaking further, he said inter-professional disharmony has caused a lot of havoc in the health sector. What the NMA has done is to sit down with other health workers to relate with ourselves while down-playing divisions with a view to serve our patients better. So far, we have been able to engage the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and that of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and I can tell you that we are doing very well.
The president of the NMA said the issue of professional disharmony would finally be tabled at the forthcoming National Health Summit of the NMA coming up in Abuja from November 4 to 8 where all the issues would be tackled.
While calling on governments at all level to meet the health needs of the people, he urged them to make the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) mandatory. “If the governments can achieve these three things: the NHIS, brain drain and fix the PHCs, the health sector will move forward.”
The National Vice Chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Dr. Obinna Ogbonna said looking at where the achievement of the nation in time past, it was clear that instead of making progress the country was retrogressing. “In the early 1960s Nigeria was among the first three nations of the world, but these days, it was third from behind. It shows that Nigeria has lost it all.
According to Ogbonna, “The infrastructure we are using are dilapidated; we do not have modern equipment to use. Well trained personnel are moving out of the country as they step out they become the best wherever they are in the developed world.
He said, “While the people are saying medical service is a social service, the government is going into privatisation, concessioning some of the teaching hospitals. They want to sell it to some private owners, but will poor Nigerians be able to afford care provision from such privately owned facilities?”
Responding Ogbonna said if truly medical services were a social service the governments needed to render to the nation, let them fund the health institutions adequately.
On his part, Saheed lamented that the federal and state governments were not serious about health care because it is not a profitable venture. On the contrary, he urged the governments to show seriousness about health.
According to him, the current “residency training, NHIS, health policy were nothing to write home about.”
He advised the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector, bringing stakeholders to fashion out the way forward, the basis of which is to make the PHC work followed by the secondary care level.”
According to Saheed, making the tertiary facilities functional will take care of medical tourism. “Each of the geo-political region should have a specific health care speciality services such as cardiology, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, among others, to curb medical tourism.”
Birth registration, key to child development
Sharon Oladiji is a child protection specialist in UNICEF. In this interview, she highlights the importance of registering the birth of children, the role of birth registration in improving child health, how numerous kids miss out from needed health and social benefits based on lack of registration. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
What is the situation of birth registration in Nigeria?
When you look at the importance of birth registration itself to a country, we can tag it as having vital statistics. You get vital statistics through data and in through registration. We found that millions of children that were born at a particular time in Nigeria were not registered because parents don’t know the importance of registering the birth of their children.
So, when you don’t know your number, you cannot plan. Starting from a day old child, when you give birth to a child you know the child needs immunisation then after two weeks, after three months, after six months, after nine months. So, if you don’t know the age of your child, how do you even know which vaccination to get?
For the health care sectors, even if you don’t know the number of children that are born per time, how do you preposition vaccination? So the issue with registering birth and determining age of children is key to national development.
If I take it a bit further, when you look at the education sector, if you give birth to two million children this year, in three years’ time, they should be in kindergarten. Hence, you should know that in five years’ time they should be in primary school and in ten years time they should be exiting to go to secondary school, but if you don’t know the number then that means you cannot increase classrooms, you cannot increase teachers and you cannot increase facilities. So, this is why we have issues with planning for our children.
To take it further, a child born 20 years ago by now should be thinking of maybe graduating and the smart ones graduate at 2021 and join the workforce. However, when they were born if hey were not registered they will all be out there looking for jobs and looking for what to do. So, it affects the development of a nation broadly.
Even within the family, you need to plan for your children. You know your capacity so that registration to me is a sub-stratum of planning and development in any nation in families, in communities and when you register birth of children, and you have the data.
Let me take it to elections. Now in the next four years, we should be thinking of the Permanent voters card (PVC) cards. So, if we don’t even know the number of children that are now 13 years, that will be 17 years at that time, how do you preposition the PVCs today? Now if you look at the work force, there are people in the work force that probably don’t have birth certificates when they were entering. They just did age affidavit. You find young people out there, who are smart and are capable to go into the workforce but within our workforce there are people that we don’t even know their age nor what their retirement age will be. So, you have old people still staying there when the young people are available.
So, for us, the issue with birth registration is fundamental to any national planning or development in the country. Nigeria being the kind of population that we have is also affecting Africa, not just about Nigeria.
We are looking at global implication of civil registration and vital statistics and then come into Lagos, look at the population of Lagos, you can see that we need planning; we need registration. We even need to be sure of our numbers to be able to develop.
What’s the take home message?
The National Population Commission (NpopC) has been constitutionally mandated to register children.
We should look for them; we should not seat at the fence. We should know that when I give birth to my baby I should register its birth.
The health care workers that are taking delivery of babies need to know that this child must not leave the health center without being registered and we’ve done a lot of capacity building, building partnership between the NpopC and the health care sectors to be able to emphasise as a health worker to have that mind to know that this child must be registered. Hence, they should link me up with the NpopC that are in all local government areas (LGA).
Parents don’t need not to wait until your child is going to secondary school, until your child is going abroad to start running around for birth registration. We found that across board people don’t even know the importance of registering the birth of their children. So, they don’t do it.
An unregistered child in legal terms is not existing. The record of that child is nowhere in the world. And when you register the child you know its place. You know the local government it comes from. You know the parents. You know the location. You know where that child is coming from. Hence a child that is unregistered that doesn’t have this kind of record in legal terms is not existing.
What is the number of people that are not registered in Nigeria and in Lagos?
We have this National Demographic Health Survey of 2013, which made it only 30 per cent, but we also have the UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey of 2017, which made the average national under five. We work with under 5, the reason being that idealy, a child should be registered when born. So, its part of a kind of failure in our system that we wait to register so within the work we are doing, we have extended. NpopC is also interested in registering the birth of all children under 17. But now, the counting based on the verifiable empirical data that is brought out by the multiple indicator cluster survey supported by UNICEF and the National Bureu of Statistics (NBS) is giving us like 46 per cent under five children are registered in Nigeria. Hence, the remaining 54 per cent are not registered.
What are the issues surrounding low birth registration and what is the way forward?
Let us start with the civil society; let people know they must register their children. Let the health care actors and NpopC will forge stronger leakages between them because most babies are born in the hospitals, but we also have communities where some don’t really access health care service. So, children born in rural communities, slums, urban slums, very rural slum mountainous areas are completely cut off from being registered because a lot of them don’t access health care services and secondly they don’t even have the opportunity to be reached.
So, we are hoping with the media, because even if people don’t watch television, at least they listen to the radio, they should seek registration services that we have in all local government areas (LGAs). There are 774 LGAs and in Lagos we have numbers of LG’s that people need to go and register their children. People just need to know that they need to go and register their children. So, we are looking at traditional institutions, religious institutions to be able to tell the congregations that birth registration is important.
Our traditional rulers are key influencers in communities and the societies; we are looking towards them to be able to tell the members of their communities the importance of birth registration. Recently, we brought community leaders across Lagos together to show them importance and they had commitment to tell their community members to register. What we are saying is that the way we did with HIV/AIDS where there was so much talk and publicity about it, we hope and pray we can do the same for birth registration where people know what to do and where to go.
What to do is register the birth of your child and where to go is the NpopC offices that we have in health centers and in every LGA.
How much are parents supposed to pay to get their children registered ma?
The NpopC has waved fees for birth registration. So, if you are under 17 years, birth registration is free.
Some of these people living in the slums and under the bridges have more children than we can think of and they may not want to go to the hospital for birth registration. Is there something government can do to track them?
We are also supporting the NpopC to do what we call active registration. So, the agency is employed to do passive and active registration. The passive is where you sit in your office and you expect people to come, but there is a lot we are doing to make sure that they do active registration. There is something we do whereby you have a coverage. If you are in Shomolu, for instance, as a registrar you have a kilometer range that is your coverage. So, what we are doing is to get these people get up and do active registration and I think this is also where the media comes in to speak even to the NpopC to do active registration. We have situations where registrars have come out to do house to house registration. It’s tedious; it’s cumbersome, but this is what we are advocating even with the national population commission.
Are you saying that people who did not register their birth should have affidavit. Are you saying that a birth certificate is better than an affidavit?
No embassy collects age affidavit. They don’t even collect any kind of birth certificate. The birth certificate embassies collect must be from the NpopC because they appreciate the constitutionality of the NpopC, but if you are above 17, the NpopC also gives letters of attestation. In that case, you pay for that because you left something like that undone for like 17 years. That is the only time age affidavit makes sense. We hope to find a way to advocate that no child should use any age affidavit. It is unfair for that child because your age affidavit. The record of that child is nowhere in the globe with age an affidavit.
We are particular about birth registration. What about death registration?
I am happy that you are talking about death registration. A lot of things that are affecting our death registration has do with social norms and cultural beliefs and the issue surrounding death. Within the United Nation (UN) system, we have the World Health Organisation (WHO), that is also interested in death registration. Similarly, the health care sector is interested in death registration because when you register death, especially the causes of death, you are helping a lot of people to stay alive. Let me give you an example: a woman has been looking for a child for so long. She got pregnant and gave birth to a child and the child dies. Now, the first thing in her mind is not to register that child. So, what we need to do with death registration is to break down a lot of social norms that hinder registering deaths. In some religious connotation, when somebody dies, you have to bury them immediately. So, you are not thinking of registering the death. If we want to move forward, we must move forward.
Late presentation hinders childhood cancer cure rate
Medical experts recently raised hope that rate of survival among persons that suffer childhood cancers could indeed be increased significantly provided patients present the ailment early, follow treatment through as well as get needed support.
A Heamatology Oncologist, Prof Edamisan Temiye from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), who made this known, however lamented that late presentation of cancers makes the cure rate to be low in the country.
He spoke during the awareness walk (Walkaton) to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is commemorated worldwide in September.
Describing what is meant by late presentation, he said when a disease was starting and was not causing pain nor disturbing, many affected persons usually ignore the disease. By the time the cancer starts causing pain, the person is in trouble and cure may not be available any more even when the fellow goes outside the country for treatment.
“Once the cancer is in stages three to four, it becomes a challenge to cure. So, presenting late makes the cure rate to be low in Nigeria.”
Also, high rate of poverty in Nigeria and non-availability of support care like health insurance similarly make cancer treatment too expensive and inaccessible, further reducing rate of cure.
In addition, he said the culture and belief system was also massively affecting the way we address cancer, while limiting rate of cure. “We see people that are diagnosed with some very severe and life-threatening diseases, but religious leaders commonise the ailments, while influencing patients and their families to take to prayer houses.
He added, “By the time they come back to hospitals, they are gone. These affect treatment outcome in our environment and we need to deal with that.” On the contrary, Temiye advised persons that develop cancers to present early in hospitals and to support treatment.
According to the haematology oncologist, if a support system should be available just like they are in advanced countries where they do not pay directly for the treatment of cancers, about 90 per cent of persons with cancers survive.
On the contrary, in Nigeria he lamented: “I will say survival rate in Nigeria is below 20 per cent.”
On her part Dr. Mrs Nneka Nwobbi, founder, Children Living with Cancer Foundation (CLWCF), said the foundation had been around for 16 years and had done the awareness walk annually, while giving support to families whose children have cancer. She said, “A child that has cancer does not just have cancer alone; the whole family is affected.”
“With me are three cancer survivors who have undergone one form of cancer treatment or the other and to the Glory of God, they are alive and well today.”
Nwobbi appealed to well meaning individuals, public and private companies to reach out with support for children that have cancers.
She explained that the beginning of September, the CLWCF has had events up till the last week when the foundation held the walk which brought together for the walk students, childhood cancer patients and their families, concerned persons and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
The walk, which kicked off from LUTH at 8am took participants through Ojuelegba in Surulere, Lagos to the National Stadium and back to LUTH. Fliers on signs and symptoms of childhood cancers were distributed to commuters.
She disclosed that on September 20 and 21 there was equally an exhibition with 60 works done by children who had cancer and other children born across Nigeria. “We normally do this every year, exhibiting works with the theme ‘Colours of Hope’ for every child who has cancer.”
Sterling Bank’s HEART initiative receives Osinbajo’s commendation
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Sterling Bank Plc’s HEART initiative for its strategic intervention in key sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.
The HEART of Sterling is an initiative of Sterling Bank Plc that focuses investments on five key sectors of the economy. The sectors are Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
The Vice President gave the commendation during a tour of the bank’s exhibition pavilion at the ongoing 12th annual Banking and Finance Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja.
Osinbajo who sought to know more about the interventions of Sterling Bank, particularly in the areas of agriculture and renewable energy, urged the bank to sustain the momentum and do more to assist the Federal Government in ensuring the growth of the economy.
General Manager (GM), Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, told the vice president who was at the bank’s pavilion that the bank was committed to the development of the Nigerian economy through its HEART of Sterling initiative. She said this explained why the bank also decided to sponsor the conference organised with the theme: “The Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry – 360 Degrees.”
Speaking to journalists at the end of the vice president’s visit to the stand, Bakare said the bank was well positioned to provide for the needs of customers in the 21st century.
According to her, the three pillars of Sterling Bank are agility, digitisation and specialisation. “Agility in terms of how we respond quickly to customers’ needs and how we become a solutions provider even before the customer thinks about it. You won’t be able to solve a customer’s problem if you don’t have expertise in that area.
“And on digitisation, it is either you digitise or you die. The banking system is getting away from brick and mortar and it’s getting to a situation whereby people go on their apps and want to be able to do their basic business of banking and we are truly positioned for that.”
She said: “Our strategy at Sterling Bank is more about impactful banking. It is not only about making money; it is about how we impact our environment. If I am able to make an impact in your life, you would remember me as a bank, and then you can decide that you want to have a relationship with me.
“We are a leading bank on agriculture in Nigeria. In fact, we were one of the first banks to partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the Anchor Borrowers Scheme.”
“On renewable energy, we believe that the provision of alternative energy in the economy will help us boost our economy more. In the retail space, we are the first bank that came up with easing how people actually have access to money.”
MRTBN shuts down 300 fake physiotherapy facilities
…tasks FG on establishment of rehabilitation centres
In its efforts to curb operations of fake physiotherapists in the country, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTBN), said it has closed down no fewer than 300 fake physiotherapy facilities in the country.
The registrar and Chief Executive Officer MRTBN, Dr. Olufunke Akanle made this known in Abuja recently, at the 2nd International Conference of Medical Rehabilitation Professionals (ICMRP), with the theme, “Strategic Initiatives for Sustainable Medical Rehabilitation Services in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.’
While explaining that physiotherapy centres running without qualified or licensed physiotherapists were shut down, she revealed that some fake physiotherapists were presently being prosecuted in various courts of law, especially in the South South and South Western geopolitical regions were cases of quacks were more prevalent.
In her words: “There are two types of quacks; one who practices what he is not trained to practice and the other practices what he is not licensed to practice. We are dealing with them together.
We have a lot of establishment claiming they have physiotherapy services and when you go in there you discover they don’t have physiotherapist in the center.
“In the South West and South South, we have closed about 300 facilities. We have arrested and prosecuting people who claim they are physiotherapists. We also have some non governmental organisations (NGO) which claimed they have physiotherapists. Those that we need to arrest we hve arrested them.
“Some individuals who refused to renew their licences, we have also written to their management to tell them that such individuals should not be promoted except they renew their licences.”
Olufunke who raised concerns over the poor medical rehabilitation services in the country, stressed that it was long over due for Nigeria to establish standard rehabilitation centres in the six geopolitical zones, to help reduce the prevalent rate of disabilities by boosting early identification and intervention in disability cases.
“Government needs to establish medical rehabilitation centers in all the six geopolitical zones in the country. This is one of the things as a board we have recommended to the Federal Government.”
“The objective of having a well rehabilitation center is to reduce prevalence of disabilities because it comprises of early intervention and the treatment of rehabilitation because some conditions that could have been prevented were not prevented as at when due,” she added.
Garlic: Nature’s powerful antibiotic
Garlic was widely consumed in ancient Greek and Rome. Aristotle recommended garlic for those who wish to remain strong and healthy. The Roman soldiers were fond of planting garlic in vegetable pots near their abode since they believed that eating garlic would improve their fighting spirit. The father of modern medicine, Hippocrates, prescribed raw garlic for bronchitis. The tomb of the Egyptian king, Tutankhmen, was said to contain six bulbs of garlic, perhaps to ward off dangers on his way to the other world.
Greek athletes were given garlic to chew before competitions in Olympic Games to make them run faster or excel. In ancient Greek, those who smelt of garlic were not allowed to enter the temple of Greek gods.
In the middle ages, physicians used a mask smashed with garlic when treating patients with infectious diseases. In Ayurvedic medicine, garlic is called rashona, meaning, “lacking one taste.” This refers to the fact that garlic possesses all the other five tastes, namely, pungent (root), bitter (leaf), astringent (stem), saline (stem), sweet (seed), but “lacking in one taste,” sourness.
When garlic is eaten, its odour impregnates all the body secretions: breath, sweat, urine, belches, saliva, and even the milk of breastfeeding mother. The peculiar smell of garlic is due to the presence of diallyl disulphide, an enzyme derived from alliicine, which is a by-product of alliinase.
Garlic contains alliin, niacin, and vitamins A1, B1, B2. As volatile substances, alliin and diallyl dysulphur easily permeate all body organs and tissues, making it impossible to hide the smell. The body organs, which benefit most from garlic, are the organs of elimination such as the lungs, bronchi, liver, kidneys and the skin.
Methods of applying garlic
Method one
Swallow four cloves of garlic three times daily, the same way as you swallow tablets or capsules. This is by far the simplest and most convenient way to take garlic. It also solves the problem of the smell. However, note that anything less than the stated 12 cloves daily will give very little therapeutic effect.
Method two: Mash three bulbs of garlic and soak in one bottle of hot water overnight. Drink a glassful thrice daily.
Method three: Blend 10 bulbs of garlic with two bottles of honey. Please do not add water. Drink two dessertspoons three times daily.
Medicinal properties of garlic Antibiotic: Garlic is one of the most effective natural antibiotics there are. It is scientifically proven that garlic works powerfully against the following bacteria: Escherichia coli, which causes intestinal dysbacteriosis and urinary infections, salmonella typhi, which causes typhoid fever, shigella dysenteriae, which causes bacillus dysentery, staphylococcus & streptococcus, which cause inflammation of the genital organs, damaged sperm cells, and skin infections and blemishes. Unlike synthetic antibiotics, garlic has no side effect whatsoever.
Hypolidemic: Garlic is found to lower noxious cholesterol level in the blood. This makes it indispensable for many Nigerians who consume a lot of fat, palm oil, and butter. Over-consumption of palm oil is partly responsible for cases of high cholesterol level in Nigerians today, thereby increasing the risk of heart problems. God has given us garlic as a remedy for this ailment.
Anti-diabetec: Combined with other herbs, garlic has proved useful for lowering blood sugar. Those who are afraid of developing diabetes because of the fact that their parents are diabetic should make friend with garlic, as it is very good prevention against diabetes.
Anti-tumour: Garlic strengthens the blood cells that protect the body against a microorganism. If these cells are weak, the body becomes prone to viral infections, such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, pneumonia and cough. Garlic also destroys cancerous cells in the body. It is no wonder that the people of central Asia, who are reputed to be great consumers of garlic, live longest and recorded the lowest incidence of cancer.
In Nigeria, cases of cancer, especially of the breast, are increasing daily. I wish to suggest that our women should take garlic as much as possible. Garlic will act as good prevention against cancer as well as help in dissolving cancerous tumours.
Anti-hypertensive: Garlic has been a beckon of hope for hypertensive patients all over the world. It not only helps to regulate blood pressure but also helps to keep it normal.
Worms: Garlic is very good against intestinal worms. Follow method two or three above. Garlic is also good for Indigestion, as it promotes catabolism [waste excretion]. Follow any of the three recipes above.
For various illnesses such as bronchial infections, diarrhoea, general weakness, tiredness, lack of appetite, arthritis, convulsion and epilepsy, garlic is your best bet.
Smokers and alcoholics can also benefit immensely from garlic. I have used garlic therapy to treat many smokers and alcoholics, and the result has been impressive.
In the first place, garlic takes care of the ailments often associated with drinking and smoking, namely, hypertension, kidney and liver problems and lungs infections. Garlic helps to overcome the urge to smoke or drink, perhaps because of its peculiar odour. For smokers, I often recommend chewing three cloves of garlic three times daily, while drinkers blend garlic, carrot and honey and water together. The dosage is one glass thrice daily.
Doctors to Lagosians: Hold govt responsible for collapse of health services
Medical doctors under the employ of Lagos State government Wednesday raised the alarm over what they described as the imminent collapse of health services due to an acute shortage of doctors in hospitals across the state.
While raising the alert at a press conference in Lagos Wednesday, the doctors under the auspices of Medical Guild pointed out that Lagosians should hold the Lagos State Government responsible as medical services have deteriorated to the level where some doctors were developing serious health challenges.
The Medical Guild is the association of all medical and dental practitioners employed by the Lagos State Government and an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
The medical doctors queried the authenticity of medical service from a sick doctor, adding that due to the shortage a single doctor now sees more than 100 patients a day.
Still warning that health services in Lagos would soon collapse if nothing was done urgently, they recounted that: “This avoidable situation is affecting healthcare delivery, patient satisfaction, mortality and morbidity rates and general health indices.
“If nothing is done about this shortage coupled with brain drain with respect to the medical profession in Nigeria, the health service in Lagos State will soon collapse.”
According to the Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr. Babajide Saheed, “We have less than 2,000 doctors in LASUTH, but we need about 4,000 to take care of the expansion and some specialisation that was happening there. Generally, in the last two years, about 300 doctors were employed; roughly 160 have left the service. For instance, at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Mainland, four doctors were employed, but six have left. Two from the newly employed and four from the number employed earlier.”
Saheed consequently urged the Lagos State Government to urgently replace exited doctors as well as recruit fresh doctors to take care of the new hospitals and maternal and child centres across the state.
On the issue of Primary HealthCare (PHC), the Chairman of Medical Guild urged the government to ensure that each PHC has at least a medical doctor in order to reduce pressure on the secondary and tertiary health institutions, and for the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
“The Guild also frowns at a situation in which public – private partnerships were instituted in some PHCs. We believe that individuals participating should build new health centres or hospitals to complement the inadequacy of PHCs in the state and that government, especially local governments should rehabilitate and equip two PHCs in a year.”
Speaking in similar vein, the Vice Chairman of the Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo identified emigration of doctors as the greatest challenge facing healthcare in Lagos, hence, the need to give incentives to doctors that are staying back as well as those deployed to rural far-to-reach areas.
“In the United Kingdom (UK), there are over 200,000 registered doctors, but here we have never crossed 42,000 and out of that number half are practising abroad. We have never crossed that. It is a bad situation.
“We need to find ways to encourage those that are staying behind. Many doctors are still here because of patriotism.
“Most of the doctors practicing here are coming down with mental health issues and cardiovascular issues.
“Again, no country can get it right without functional PHCs and 90 per cent of patients are at the PHC level,” he said.
FACH advocates natural family planning, chastity
In order to help the young person’s navigate social problems arising from over-dependence on technology including drug addiction, pornography, sexual abuse, among others, stakeholders at a recent conference have advocated the use of natural family planning to help them sustain good health in marriage relationship as well as to space their children.
Also, the stakeholders have stressed the need to live a life of chastity both as singles and married couples.
They made the call at a recent conference with the theme: “Responding to the Challenges of Youth, Family and Society: The Millenial’s Response.”
The event was organised by the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), at the University of Lagos recently. FACH is a civil society organisation, making society more humane, promoting family and African cultural values
Some of the resource persons at the event were Professor of Performance Studies and Arts Administration, Sola Fosudo, Imam Gidado Taofiq Miqdad, Director of Islamic Affairs and Chief Imam of the Nigerian Navy, Ms Nkem Agboti, a cooperate lawyer and a volunteer with FACH, Dr. Nkechi Asogwa, a director of FACH, among others.
The event was attended mostly by students from secondary schools and higher institutions. One hundred and sixty-one participants attended the conference.
In her presentation, a model, speaker, digital influencer and Stanford Certified Nutrition Expert, Nicole Chikwe, who urged the participants and other young persons to practice natural family planning only, said this practice must be done by marriage couples only.
Chikwe said: “Sex is meant to be between a husband and a wife, for procreation, unity and bonding.”
She, however, stressed: “Even within marriage, we are called to life of chastity. Unless you want to have children every year, which is fine, too, but if not, you must abstain from sex at certain period of the month, which is the natural family planning method.”
In effect, she reasoned that adopting the natural family planning could help to space and time births of babies.
On her part, Dr. Asogwa, who spoke on the side lines of the conference, highlighted some of the problems facing young persons as peer pressure, dependence on hard drugs, sexual abuse and pornography.
She added: “Quite a lot of young people get carried away with living imaginary life online.”
Asogwa said: “We get to hear of deaths from abortions, even when it is carried out by medically qualified professionals. We see that girls could die from abortion not only in this country but in the world at large.
“We are looking at things that harm these young people and suggesting how we can help them and their parents. That is why we believe that the family is key in solving these problems.”
For her, the consequence of sex was pregnancy. However, to prevent pregnancies, she said, “What we under the umbrella of FACH can offer is chastity and value education.”
Giving the background to some problems facing young persons, Agboti said: “Nowadays we are in an era where almost every underage person have been exposed to pornography, where we don’t have the right curricular being taught in schools and youths are not getting appropriate information in some of the subjects.”
‘No proof’ red meat causes cancer, controversial study claims
A controversial new study has claimed people should continue to enjoy steak, sausages and bacon as there is no proof red meats cause cancer.
Researchers branded the evidence linking red meat with serious health problems as weak and that eating up to four portions of red and processed meat per week on average posed no risk.
Their new guidance flies in the face of recommendations from health organisations including the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), which warns to avoid processed meat altogether or eat very little of it, while limiting red meat to about three portions a week.
The WCRF gathered a team of organisations – including from the World Health Organisation – to hit back at the latest findings, saying there is good evidence of a link between red and processed meat and bowel cancer.
At present, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) recommends that anyone who eats more than 90g of red or processed meat per day should try to cut down to 70g or less, reports the Evening Standard.
In 2015, the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer said consumption of red meat is “probably carcinogenic” to humans, whereas processed meat is considered “carcinogenic”.
World Contraception Day: Young people need quality information for informed choices – Expert
Majority of young people in Nigeria are not empowered with quality information to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.
These are contained in a statement issued by Programme Director, Development Communication Network (Devcoms), Mr Akin Jimoh to mark the 2019 World Contraceptive Day, which is commemorated on September 26.
As the country commemorates this year’s World Contraception Day with the theme: ‘It’s Your Life, It’s Your Responsibility,’ there is an urgent need to improve awareness of the importance of abstinence as well as contraception to enable young people make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health, he said.
To boost Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) and to also serve as a method to curb population explosion, Development Communications Network (Devcoms) Programme Director Akin Jimoh, says “abstinence is a priority recommended means for young people but in reality for a number of this group the increase in the use of contraception will help curb teenage pregnancies and eliminate a scenario whereby a baby who is supposed to still be under the tutelage of her mother is expecting another baby in her womb”.
According to him, lack of education about responsible sexuality poses a threat to the lives of the girl child in Nigeria.
Should Nigeria refuse to take action on unwanted and underage pregnancies the country will continue to have high rate of unsafe abortion as reported in several studies, Jimoh stated.
The 2018 Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020 (PMA2020) Abortion Survey Results states that about four to six per cent of women of reproductive age had a likely abortion in the 12 months prior to the study indicating that 1.8 to 2.7 million abortions occur annually in Nigeria.
However, he reasoned that family planning allows the woman to rest between pregnancies in order to regain her health and strength and enable her to have a healthy child and thereby reducing the incidence of maternal mortality in Nigeria.
Bless-me Ajani, the Youth Programme Officer, Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) 2, Lagos asserted that: “One thing that still echoes very loudly are the numerous barriers and challenges young people face in accessing contraception information and services.”
