Don’t Get Mad, Get Even: Wale Ojo’s directorial debut premieres
The much anticipated movie, Don´t get mad, get even directed by Nollywood star actor, Wale Ojo, premiered in Lagos on Sunday.
It is the latest cinema project from the stable of RGD Media Productions. “Don´t Get Mad, Get Even”, features array of notable actors such as Jide Kosoko, Patience Ozokwor, Afeez Oyetoro, Ayo Adesanya, Femi Jacobs, Nancy Isieme, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Kenneth Okolie, Toyin Abrahams, Jumoke George. It is Wale Ojo’s debut as Director.
“Don´t Get Mad, Get Even” is a gripping story about two brothers, Jaiye and Juwon Kuti. Their relationship becomes estranged when the younger brother, Juwon, dropped out of school to pursue a music career. The elder brother, Jaiye, goes on to become a university professor. He breaks all contacts with Juwon, who he considers to be a bitter disappointment and an embarrassment. Over the years and as a result of tough economic situations, Jaiye, had to move into Juwon’s house, who has become a very successful music producer. The film revolves around their conflicting lifestyles. Both brothers are complete opposites with nothing in common. Jaiye, the elder brother is an uptight, religious and cautious man, while Juwon is a very adventurous and an unrelenting casanova, who believes he is God´s special gift to all women until he met Ada.
For the Executive Producer, Mr. Raphael Dedenuola, “Don´t get mad, get even” said an intriguing romantic comedy that is extremely hilarious and entertaining and will surely cheer you up even in difficult or stressful situations.
“In a country like Nigeria, where people are grappling with so much challenges and problems every day, comedy and humor is the best and only antidote.”
Cee-C goes braless in new photo
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C goes braless in dazzling suit baring her cleavage in a beautiful new photo. She shared charming photos with the caption: “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same! STAY FOCUSED!”
BBNaija: Ex-housemate Ike hints on proposing to Mercy
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ike, has left many fans excited after he hinted on proposing to his lover and BBNaija finalist, Mercy.
While many fans of BBNaija are yet to get over the union of 2018 BBNaija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A who met in the house, it appears the BBNaija cupid is at it again and this time, ex-housemate, Ike and finalist, Mercy, are its target.
During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan professed their love for Ike and went on to plead with him not to disappoint Mercy.
Responding to the comment, he simply wrote, “Never that.” He however left fans excited about the future of their relationship as he added a ring emoji to the statement, hinting that he may propose to her after the show.
This isn’t the first time Ike is hinting on making Mercy his wife.
A while back in the house, he confessed how much he loved Mercy and told her that he wants to marry her. The young man begged her not to hurt him and also opened up about the relationship he has with his parents.
As expected, his exit from Big Brother Naija House was followed with a mix of hugs and tears from Mercy, definitely not the birthday gift she was expecting. There’s no doubt that the resident gangsta and Igwe Tupac will be greatly missed by all.
“I’m so excited to see some money coming soon,” he told Ebuka as he climbed the stage. Ike also revealed that he noticed Mercy the moment he came into the House but he always had a feeling that he would be with her.
Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart is Nigeria’s submission for the Oscar
‘Lionheart’, a directorial debut movie by Genevieve Nnaji, veteran Nigerian actress, has been selected to represent Nollywood at the 2020 Oscars.
The Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) announced it as the country’s submission to the ‘International Feature Film’ category of award — 13 months after the critically acclaimed film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The announcement comes shortly after NOSC had recently commenced a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers within the country and in the diaspora.
Since the 12-man committee was inaugurated in 2014, this would be the first time a movie from Nigeria would be making it to the Oscars as previous entries received by NOSC have not met the basic criteria to be enlisted.
“Filmmakers are gradually taking the Oscar rules into consideration, and I have no doubt that it is going to be more competitive, going forward,” Chineze Anyaene, Nollywood film producer and director who chairs the committee, said.
“While we cannot say that what we have are the best that Nigeria is capable of producing, it is heart-lifting to know that, from the strength of the entries received this year, we are truly ready for the Oscars.”
‘Lionhaert’, produced by Chinny Onwugbenu and directed by Nnaji, was released worldwide on January 4, 2019, and acquired on September 7, 2018, as the first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.
Aside from Nnaji, those who participated in film are Pete Edochie, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, Chika Okpala, Kalu Ikeagwu, Sanni Mu’azu, Yakubu Mohammed, Ngozi Ezeonu, Peter Okoye (P-Square) and Chibuzor Azubuike (Phyno).
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US.
Government must re-invigorate arts, culture sector – NANTAP president
resident of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), has stressed to articulate a blueprint that will re-energize and re-invigorate the arts and culture sector. He noted that the development of the Nigerian state stalled decades back. “While it is true that Nigeria is a nation with great potentials, translating these potentials to concrete realities have eluded us. All the institutions seem to be crumbling rather than being strengthened. Our political, economic and social institutions inspire little or no confidence in the average Nigerian. Our Arts and Culture space is no exception. We cannot expect a strong arts and culture sector built by a government without any clear cut policy or structure put in place to grow it.
“When a government fails to understand the social relevance of the people’s arts and culture in their development, but sees only the contributions to the GDP it provides, then such a sector cannot grow. If government participation is as haphazard as has been experienced over the years, we cannot expect any growth. Government must go back to the drawing board to articulate a blueprint that will re-energize and re-invigorate the arts and culture sector do it to become relevant to our national identity and values,” Eboih said.
I wish Nigeria could go higher – Oyetoro
For Nollywood star, Afiz Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, despite the trajectory of the nation’s development, it has not been all bad. According to him, the nation has done well in some areas.
Oyeyoro said: “In some areas we have done well, in some areas we have not done well. Every country all over the world has challenges here and there. The ability to cope with those challenges and find solutions to them make them what they are today. So I think we are on the average. I just wish Nigeria a very wonderful independence. I wish that Nigeria could go higher; I wish our leaders would be more sincere. I wish they could be more considerate, they could allow positive conscience to rule over their persons so that what belongs to the masses – majority of the people – will go to the masses. It is just a matter of individual decision, that this is my country. At age 59, I want my country to achieve this. It is not only our leaders; individuals, what we are doing to ourselves, what we do to each other, which is also the same way what we are doing to the country. The individuals, from now, should know the leaders they want to allow to rule them.
“In the area of being together, irrespective of all the conflicts, irrespective of all the challenges, we are still together, still existing as a country. One percent of what is happening to Nigeria, if it happens to some countries in the world, we won’t hear of them again. But to the glory of God we are still together. That is one area that I think that we should say thank you God.
But in the area of leadership, it is a problem; corruption and insecurity. It is the corruption that causes all those things. If there is no corruption, the man in charge of security will be effective; the man in charge of light, the man in charge of water, the man in charge of the roads, will be there. Is it not corruption that makes somebody to pay 20 percent of total budget to somebody first. Then he himself will take about 30 percent of the total budget; then those that are going to implement the work for them will take about 20 percent. And at the end of the day, the fund will not be enough to carry out what they are supposed to do. So, the efficiency of individuals in charge of key areas of key areas of our development is dependent on how sincere and how honest those individuals are. If they are not corrupt, things will work out. So, once the corruption is off, Nigeria will grow very well.”
Not much to celebrate yet, says Sotimirin
Veteran actor, musician, Tunji Sotimiri, is obviously not impressed. He believed that Nigeria ought to have gone beyond this stage.
“I thought that we would have moved beyond what we have achieved now, reason being that we had everything planned and mapped out by our fathers, the Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and others, they had plans, they had principles that would bring all of us together as one people. But then, during the military era, we sort of were going different ways, there is huge corruption in the nation, and that has affected the political environment, which is not helping issues. It is ‘man-know-man’, and it is not supposed to be like that. As a citizen of this nation, you are supposed to enjoy the benefits and the welfare provided by the leadership. It is for all; it is not for a particular section of the country. But what we see is that you have to belong to a particular political party in other to enjoy the welfare of the nation. I think that is sad because our children seem to be confused about people that they hold in high esteem; they say: ‘These are our fathers, our mothers, our leaders and our elders. And we respect them.’ But then they get so disappointed that they are also saying they should also go into things that will help them to build their economic status. They feel that since the leaders, elders can’t do it for them; they should do things themselves their own way. That is why you find all kinds of people going into ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, and all of that, which we didn’t have before. People are kidnapping because the economy is so tough; things are hard. It is not an excuse, but then, it is a reason that they adduce for going into all of these.”
He added that something needs to be done drastically to correct this and ensure that every citizen has some kind of comfort; things will be provided for them. “For instance, I don’t support the idea of celebrating 100 days in office. Who is concerned about your 100 days? You don’t need to worry. We, the people, put you there; we will evaluate, access your performance. You don’t need to access your performance by yourself.”
Stakeholders divided over the need for celebration
“Nigeria is 25
The odds we did survived
Arise, salute the nation
Come join the celebration
The people united will never fall
The sun will shine and the rain will fall
On our land, vast and mighty
Richly blessed by the almighty
Like bees in the hive, they work so hard to make the honey flow
But not without the use of the hoe
Arise, salute the nation, come join the celebration…”
he above song by music maestro, Bongos Ikwe, which was the theme song for the 25th independence anniversary of Nigeria, not only called for celebration but also underscored the need for peaceful coexistence, industry, and patriotism.
It also serves as a reminder that over three decades after, “not much has changed”.
Yesterday marked 59 years of Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule. The Federation of Nigeria was granted full independence on 1 October 1960 under a constitution that provided for a parliamentary government and a substantial measure of self-government for the country’s three regions. Much was expected of the nation as the most populous country in the continent, especially given her rich and diverse human and natural resources. Added to this is her rich cultural heritage.
However, since then, the nation is grappling with challenges of development – socio-political, cultural and economic.
For stakeholders, especially in the arts and culture, ‘Nigeria @ 59’ calls for sober reflection rather than celebration. They, however, expressed hope of a greater Nigeria, if the leaders are honest, patriotic and committed.
Ajai-Lycett: No cause for celebration
For veteran actress, Mrs. Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, given the nation’s current situation, there really is no cause for any celebration. She noted that the country is not where it ought to be at 59.
“What is there to celebrate? Is it that our girls are going into prostitution in Italy? Or that our children are being sold into slavery in Libya?
“I think we are in a mess. And it is not just our leaders; it is also about the followers, because our leaders do not come from Mars. So, it is not a matter of leaders alone.
“We are under siege, with the rising cases of killings and kidnapping,” she said.
We’ll overcome our challenges – Oni
Renowned scholar and technical theatre expert, Prof. Duro Oni said there is reason to be thankful, in spite of the developmental various challenges. According to him, those challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria.
“That we are still one country and we are still alive, we have to continue to thank God for that. There are challenges, and the challenges are not limited to Nigeria. If you look at what is going on in Britain, with Brexit and the Parliament, and even the United States, if you look at what is going on there, impeachment and all of that. So the entire world is going through challenges and we will continue to hope that all of those challenges, we overcome them,” Prof. Oni said.
Fosudo: Nigeria on way to getting it right
For Veteran actor and theatre scholar, Prof. Sola Fosudo, there is lot still to do as a nation.
“I think it will not be too good to just say that we haven’t done anything at all as a country. I think we have come a long way. But if we really want to be truthful with ourselves, I think in terms of development, we have a lot still to do as a nation. I don’t want to sound as if I am criticizing the present administration, but before they came in there had been a lot of decay in terms of infrastructure and also in terms of the economy. They came in and it seems as if they hadn’t done anything in the last five or six years. So, I think Nigeria is on the way now to getting it right.”
R Kelly lawyers argue for bail ‘because he can’t see two girlfriends in jail’
R Kelly’s lawyers are asking a judge to reconsider granting him bail because he is only able to see one girlfriend at a time in jail, according to US media.
The disgraced singer faces a number of sex-related charges in Chicago and New York, and was refused bail following a court hearing in Chicago in July.
A request to reconsider granting the 52-year-old bail was filed on Monday in New York, where he is charged in connection with a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls, the Chicago Tribune has reported.
The motion is reported to include the complaint that only one person unrelated to Kelly can visit him at a time over 90 days – so just one of the two women who lived with him before he was jailed can visit during that period.
The motion was filed by attorney Steven Greenberg, CNN reports, and states: “His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit.
“In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.
“No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”
Greenberg also argued that Kelly is not a flight risk and does not pose a threat to his alleged victims.
The R&B singer is detained in Chicago, so even if the New York judge – who is set to consider the motion on Wednesday – grants bond, the Chicago judge would also have to agree before he can be released.
Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was first arrested on sex-related charges in 2002 after a video allegedly showing him having sex with a 14-year-old girl was sent to the Chicago Sun-Times.
He was acquitted in 2008 after lengthy delays, in part due to the girl deciding not to testify in court, reports Sky News.
However, police arrested him again in February and he has been charged with multiple offences throughout the year.
Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
Sade Adu’s transgender son thanks mum for supporting his dream
Sade Adu’s transgender son has shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the soul singer as he completes his transition from female to male. Izaak Theo Adu, born Mickailia “Ila” Adu, has spent the past six months in recovery after undergoing phalloplasty surgery, the reconstructive procedure typically undergone by transgender and non-binary people.
After returning home to his family, Izaak shared a sweet photo of himself hugging Sade, 60, along with a message praising the iconic singer for her unwavering support. In the Instagram post, Izaak wrote: ‘It’s been a long hard road but we did it!
We are coming home. Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.
Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens #mumma #lioness #queen#iloveyou.’ Izaak is Sade’s only child from her former relationship with reggae music producer Bob Morgan. In 2016, Izaak came out as transgender to coincide with National Coming Out Day. Back in July, Izaak shared photos from his hospital bed in the midst of his gender re-assignment surgery and described the process as ‘painful and emotionally exhausting’.
‘This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol)’ he told his Instagram followers. ‘I often ask myself “why the f**k do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.’ Sharing some inspirational words from his father Bob, he continued: “My dad always says ‘keep your eyes on the horizon’ and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me. I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten.’
Nigerians jolted as Mad Melon of Danfo Driver fame dies suddenly
Observers of the Nigerian music terrain have been thrown into mourning since Thursday when the death of Mad Melon, one-half of popular music duo, Danfo Driver, was announced.
The death of the singer, one of those known to have come out of Ajegunle, was announced by veteran Galala singer, Daddy Showkey. Born Omeofa Oghene, the late musician was popularly known as Mad Melon and reportedly passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Taking to Instagram, 49-yearold Daddy Showkey made the announcement late morning on Thursday, writing: “Can somebody tell me that is not true that we just lost Mad Melon DANFO Driver pls.”
Known for their signature Galala-infused music, the duo achieved fame for their hit single titled “Danfo Driver” in the early 2000s during the era of a Galala dance form known as Suo which is captured in the song. The duo made a stop at an event in Lagos last year, accusing former MMMG act, Tekno, of sampling another of their hit song, “Kpolongo” in his new single titled ‘Jogodo” without permission. Since the news of the death hit public waves, Nigerians across various social media platforms, have been paying tribute to him.
Davido Waltz To Hollywood With Debut In “Coming To America 2”
You’d most likely remember this catch phrase; “Good morning my neigbours!” and if you do, here’s to remind you that is one of the most famous scenes from “Coming To America”. It is no longer news that a sequel to the 1988 American romantic comedy, which featured Eddie Murphy is in the making.
What is news, however, is that Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, will be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel; “Coming To America 2“.
This information was made known by Ghanaian/ Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson. Blackson took to his twitter page to state that Davido revealed to him that he had a performance appearance in the upcoming movie: “Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie.” In the sequel, former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queen’s native named Lavelle.
Honouring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will be reprising their roles of Prince Akeem and his BFF Semmi. Other returning cast members are James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, Louie Anderson as Maurice and Vanessa Bell Calloway – as Imani Izzi. They will be joined by Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.
I wanted to use police truck when shooting Naira Marley’s video –TG Omori
With many music videos to his credit all bearing the tag line, “SHOT AND CHOPPED BY TG OMORI”, a new music video director is stamping his imprint in the hearts and minds of followers and observers of the Nigerian music terrain. The 24-year-old videographer and music video director is clearly punching above his weight. With real names being Thank God Omori Jesam, TG Omori is not your conventional Nigeria videographer and he made that known in this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA. Born on June 8, 1995 to Elder Omori Ubi and Grace Omori, TG Omori hails from Cross-River State in Nigeria and with a flair for filmmaking from childhood, he was inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, which gave him the urge to start up as a young director at the age of 15 while directing stage plays in his school and church
In terms of taking directing from the point of fantasy to going professional, what is your story?
Having graduated from Kuramo College in 2012 and convinced about what I was out to achieve, I headed to Pencil Film Institute in Lagos for a year and later graduated at the age of 18, which made me the youngest professional filmmaker in Nigeria at that point.
Regarding music video directing, I got my break with ES PLUS’ “Respect A Woman” video in 2015 and through the works that followed I have been able to carve a niche for myself as a creative millennial making me the best known for my unique camera angles, storytelling and fashionable lifestyle. So far, what does your profile look like which videos have you directed and who have you worked with? My directing career has pushed me to do major works including building an outstanding portfolio in video direction for different African artistes among which are Kenya’s rap, Khaligraph Jones for my GWALA Video, RudeBoy (formerly of P Square)’s IFAI Video, Reminisce artiste’s OJA Video, YCEE’s MY SIDE video, Dj Ecool’s KILODE video, Naira Marley’s AM I A YAHOO BOY video and a host of many others.
What would you say are some of the things that set you apart from other video directors in this era?
I would say my unique sense of style coupled with the aesthetics that follow up in the music videos set me apart from the conventional outlook of video directors in Nigeria. Feedback I have gotten is that my music videos are quick to notice at a glance. Once an individual becomes conversant with m y works owing to the subtle colour grading and visual perspective that I try to apply in every work. Thankfully, people have noticed and in December 2018, I was regarded as the future of Nigerian music visuals and praised for my impact in clinical finesse of Afro beat visuals from Nigeria to the world by TRACE NAIJA.
What’s your opinion about the recent allegation by Pretty Mike that video directors take advantage of video vixens by sleeping with them before giving them shots at appearing in videos?
Well, video directors are humans like everybody else and their individual sexual conduct depends on them. But because one director is asking you for sex-for-roles doesn’t mean all other directors are doing that. Well if I was the one on that table (since he mentioned names) I would probably sue him or something but thank God I have a different drive about what I want to be known for. Define your sense of style compared to other video directors when they’re on set My sense of style is to stay very different and stand out from the crowd. you would notice that I wear a lot of jewelry because I am quite bubbly and flashy to a fault. Video directing doesn’t limit me f r o m becoming as jigg y as I want to. I am trying to make a statement that you can be a creative director and still stay fly.
How does it feel shooting Naira Marley’s “Am I A Yahoo Boy?”
video considering the controversy it has garnered now? Well I woke up to a DM from Naira Marley 4 days before the video shoot asking “AM I A YAHOO BOY? Lol” I replied with a laughing emoji and he asked for my Whatsapp contact.
Then he sent the song asking for a video direction to it. Considering the controversy behind the song and all, It wasn’t really so crazy to crack out an idea for it because basically, all the song was talking about is Marley trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster. I thought of getting a police truck but considering the short notice I had to film this which was between 3days, I was only left with an option of hiring a bullion van and brand it to look like a police armoured tank.
Had to build a car-wash set and tagged it No Mannaz and we shot it on a Sunday. The video was a quick one shot in 6 hours, featuring Zlatan and special appearances from his friends and fans. The whole idea behind the video was to give a visual representation that my client is just trying to clear the air that he is not a fraudster.
What has been your driving force and who do you look up to in the industry?
Well, my driving force has always been my hunger for greatness and changing the visual game for better and paving the way for more young directors to stay confident and pursue their interest. How was it working with Peter Okoye and Reminisce, 2 of the biggest artistes in Nigeria? It was an honour having to work with these legends. I was overwhelmed by the level of confidence they had in me and how they let me express myself without questioning. It was a wonderful feeling.
