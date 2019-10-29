Metro and Crime
DPO injured as police, IPOB clash in Ebonyi
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpirikpiri Police Division, Ebonyi State, CSP John John, on Sunday evening escaped death when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents clashed.
The clash occurred at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. IPOB members were said to be having their convention in the school when the police got wind of it and stormed the area. This led to a bloody clash between the security agents and the proscribed group.
The DPO, John, who was attacked with stones and other dangerous weapons, is said to be nursing injuries he sustained in the melee. However, the police arrested an Abakalikibased legal practitioner, Mr. Orogwu Cyril Ndubuisi, and his fiancé, who were said to be with the IPOB members during their meeting in the school.
Five other IPOB members were also arrested while many of the members fled. Ndubuisi and his fiancé, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, are planning to wed on December 12, 2019. They reportedly took their wedding invitation card to IPOB members for distribution during the meeting.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the IPOB members started attacking the security agents immediately they sighted them.
The PPRO said the IPOB member hit John with heavy stones on the head, adding that he would have died but for the helmet he was wearing and bulletproof vest he also wore. She said: “Why are they saying police burst into where they were holding meeting? Are they supposed to hold a meeting in Nigeria when they are declared proscribed? In law, there is what is called an unlawful assemblage. Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) assembled unlawfully and the information got to us, that was on October 27, 2019 at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by 2.50p.m. On receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder of our command, in active collaboration of other security agencies, went to the place. “We thought that IPOB members were just normal people that gathered together to have unlawful meeting even when they know they are not lawful in Nigeria. But yesterday was very different. As soon as police got to the area, to their greatest surprise, Mr. John John, the DPO of Kpirikpiri Division, was seriously attacked. If not because he was seriously kitted as a policeman having his helmet on him and his bulletproof, he would have been killed. By now you would have just heard that a Chief Superintendent of Police is dead. “Their lawyer, who was with the IPOB members, was arrested. I talked with him and I was surprised that he denied being their legal adviser. He said he was taking their briefs. I don’t know the difference between a legal adviser and somebody who takes a brief on organisation… “Many of them ran away but we were able to arrest at least six of them; they are in custody. They are fully dressed in IPOB uniform.”
Again, gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu
G
unmen have abducted the Catholic Priest of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu.
Madu, Vice Rector, Queen of Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was reportedly kidnapped at the gate of the institution on Monday by gunmen.
The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview yesterday.
Achi said he was yet to get details of the abduction, which he described as “shocking and terrifying”.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, has confirmed the kidnap.
The PPRO, who confirmed the incident on the phone, said that the command was tracking the kidnappers.
He said: “The priest was kidnapped on Monday while he was coming out from his school located at Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area. But I can assure you that the police, in collaboration with the Army and local vigilantes were combing the forest in the area.”
Amaraizu dismissed insinuations that the kidnappers were herdsmen, saying that their identity were yet to be ascertained.
Some reverend fathers were attacked, kidnapped or assassinated in Enugu about three months ago, among other victims, leading to tight security measures being put in place by the state government.
The measures included the establishment of Forest Guards and reinvigoration of Neighbourhood Watch Vigilante Services and joint security air surveillance of forests in the state.
Meanwhile, the state government expressed concern about the priest’s abduction.
It charged the police and other security agencies to ensure that the priest was rescued unhurt.
The government added that it “will leave no stone unturned to make sure that he regains his freedom”.
Flood sacks 100,000 people in Benue villages
…varsity students lose property
M
ore than 100,000 people, including students of the Benue State University (BSU), were yesterday rendered homeless as flood ravaged seven local government areas.
The flood, which many believed, came as a result of the release of water from the neighbouring Lagdo Lake in Cameroon, was accompanied by a downpour which started on Sunday and continued intermittently on Monday and yesterday.
Property worth billions of naira belonging to victims and academic documents of the students as well as food items and livestock of the people were destroyed by the disaster.
When our correspondent visited some of the affected areas, hordes of the displaced persons were seen evacuating their belongings to safer areas.
It was learnt that farmlands, as well as harvested rice, cassava and potatoes were also washed away.
The local government areas worse hit are Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Agatu, Buruku, Makurdi and Guma, the local government where Governor Samuel Ortom hails from.
In Ukum Local Government Area, our correspondent was told that the flood which came through River Loko, a tributary of River Katsina-Ala, destroyed more than 50 houses especially at Amaafu, while in Logo, home of former Governor Gabriel Suswam, many houses collapsed and thousands of people were displaced in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Ward.
A 400 Level student of Business Management at the BSU, Mr. Patrick Lawrence, told journalists that most of his academic documents, food items and clothes were washed away by the flood.
Also, a 300 Level student of the College of Education, Oju, in the Department of Primary Education Studies, Mr. Austine Beer, said he did not sleep through the night trying to salvage his household items.
The Dean, Students’ Affairs of the university, Prof. Terwase Kerker, who owns a housing estate where students take up accommodation, said over 25 occupants, mainly students, were trapped in the flood.
Kerker said the disaster came when most students were siting for their examinations, adding that they would be badly affected due to the trauma of the flood and the examination condition they found themselves.
A 67-year-old farmer, Josephine Tyongi, told New Telegraph that she did not know where to relocate to. She appealed to the state government to come to their assistance.
The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said government had already put in place adequate measures to contain the situation.
Shior said all affected victims had been directed to move to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market where displaced persons are camped.
He said: “All those displaced as a result of the flood disaster are expected to relocate to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market as the place has been prepared for them.
“The government took this measure because we are hoping that the water may not stay there for long and so, as soon as the water recedes, those who can return to their homes can go.”
Customs seizes N2.7bn expired rice at Lagos Port
…also, 21 containers of Tramadol, others
N
igeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday announced the seizure of 33 containers of smuggled foreign rice at the Tin Can Island Port valued at N2.713 billion.
The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who announced the seizures during a press briefing in Lagos, disclosed that the rice, which preliminary investigation revealed was imported from Thailand and China, was marked by the importers as Nigerian brand.
The CG added that the rice had expired since May 2018.
According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service will seize any rice imported through the Nigerian seaports because in the past three to four years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not issued any Form M to rice importers.
He said: “Form M is the only legal instrument for importation in this country, so if it was not issued to you, it means your importation did not pass through legal process and Customs will seize.”
Ali attributed the huge seizure to the desperation of smugglers to get the goods to their warehouses in Nigeria after they could no longer be able to smuggle them into the country through the land borders because of the ongoing ‘Exercise Swift Response’ of the Nigerian security agencies led by the NCS.
The CG disclosed that additional 21 containers comprising unregistered pharmaceuticals like tramadol and performance-enhancing drugs; used tyres, vegetable oil and second-hand clothing were intercepted by Customs operatives in the Lagos Ports.
According to him, the seizures contravened the provisions of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, Sections 46 and 161.
He added: “Specifically, we are aware that the partial closure of the land borders has resulted in the diversion of some cargoes back to our seaports.
“While we welcome this development which no doubt will boost our revenue, improve our trade facts and figures and sustain our diversification efforts; realising that there may be possible backslash to the closure of the land borders, I directed all seaports and airports to beef up their surveillance and intercept any illicit and prohibited consignment for which attempt for their smuggling may be made through these entry points.
“This decision was made considering that those consignments may have been paid for and the importers will devise means to ensure that they are delivered to their warehouses in Nigeria.
“One significant finding about this seizure is that all the rice is expired or about to expire. Also remarkable is the seizure of tramadol variants and unregistered performance-enhancing drugs among the pharmaceutical.
“Recall that in the past, the service has raised the alarm and drew attention of the general public to the fact that most of the imported rice are expired. This seizure has further shown that the smugglers will stop at nothing to bring into the country these items that are not fit for human consumption.”
Ali said efforts were on to arrest the people behind the smuggling going by the various addresses on the bags of rice and contacts on importation documents.
Yellow fever claims 18 lives in Katsina
A
t least 18 people have died out of 47 cases of yellow fever recorded in Katsina State.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday.
Mustapha, however, denounced media report that yellow fever has claimed 115 lives in Matazu Local Government Area.
The permanent secretary described the report as baseless and untrue, adding that even the outbreak in Danmusa Local Government Area claimed the lives of only six people.
According to him, the ministry, as part of efforts to curtail the epidemic, has completed the vaccination of over 6.3 million people against the outbreak of the disease in the state.
He said: “As a preventative measure, government has provided seven million doses of vaccines, out of which over 6.3 million people between nine months and 44 years old have been vaccinated against the scourge.”
Mustapha explained that in Danmusa, when the case was first reported, eight persons were brought to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Katsina for referral, six people lost their lives.
He noted that already, 11 samples of the specimens had been forwarded to the medical laboratory in Lagos and Abuja for the confirmation of the disease. According to him, five have been proven to be negative, while the results of the others are being awaited.
On the alleged outbreak of polio, the permanent secretary said the state has been polio free in last three years.
South Africa returnee jailed 38 years for drug trafficking
J
ustice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a South Africa returnee, Raji Issa Adio, to 38 years imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Adio was found guilty of a three-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of 5.10 kilogrammes of heroin slammed on him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
The convict was first arraigned before the court on December 7, 2017. He, however, denied all the charges.
Trial subsequently commenced in the matter with the NDLEA calling witnesses and tendering 13 exhibits among which are the banned drugs seized from the convict, his international passport, test analysis of the seized drugs as well as some foreign currencies.
Adio testified to prove his innocence.
However, in his judgement, Obiozor held that the prosecution had proved all the allegations as contained in the charge against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.
He consequently sentenced Adio to 15 years imprisonment each on counts one and three, and eight years jail term on count two.
According to the judge, the jail terms will run concurrently starting from September 3, 2017, when the convict was first arrested.
Obiozor, however, gave the convict an option of N1.5 million fine on count one and count three respectively, but he imposed no option of fine on count two.
In the charge, NDLEA alleged that the convict on or about September 2, 2017, while, in South Africa, conspired with two residents of South Africa, whose names were given as Segun and Eddie (now at large) to import the banned drugs into Nigeria.
The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 11(d), 11 (a) and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
Widow ingests 60 wraps of heroin
A
irport Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 54-year-old widow, who is a mother of six, for allegedly ingesting 60 wraps of heroin.
The command also arrested a 45-year-old man for the ingestion of 93 wraps of cocaine during the outward of passengers to board a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt.
Briefing journalists on the arrest, the NDLEA Airport Commander, MMIA, Garba Ahmadu, said the widow, Alhaja Sulaimon Kudirat Adunni, had with difficult excreted 28 wraps out of the 60 ingested.
According to him, Adunni’s life is currently in danger because of the remaining wraps.
Ahmadu noted that Adunni, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, a day after her arrest on October 26, developed complications, vomited two wraps of suspected substance resulting from irritation and stomach discomfort.
The commander said the suspect had coughed intermittently before she vomited and fainted in the process.
He said: “She was promptly rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching hospital (LASUTH). The suspect was examined by a team of medical specialists, ultrasound scan performed and CT scan was later recommended, which was immediately carried out on the suspect.”
The commander added that after she was certified stable, the suspect was taken back to custody for further investigation in order to unravel other possible associates linked to the case.
Ahmadu promised that the suspect was kept under strict observation for possible excretion of the remaining 32 wraps.
The second suspect, Adindu Obinna Hyacinth, from Nnewi, Anambra State, the commander said, was fortunate to excrete the 93 wraps ingested as one of the wrap was in the process of almost unwrapping in his stomach.
He said: “The suspect made the first excretion of 35 wraps of suspected hard drugs and it was observed that one of the wraps excreted was almost unwrapped.
“The management promptly referred the suspect for medical attention at LASUTH. The suspect was observed at the hospital by a team of medical specialists and later administered some medications.
“Subsequently, he excreted a total of 93 wraps of suspected hard drugs with a total weight of 1.620kg.”
Adunni said she was given the drug to take to London by one Mukaila who was introduced to her by a friend.
She said she was promised N1 million.
But Hyacinth said because someone stole his N6 million he decided to embark on the journey.
He said one Chuks promised him 3,000 Euros if he successfully took the drugs to Frankfurt.
EFCC arraigns Offa Poly lecturer for ’employment scam’ in Ilorin
*Remanded in prison custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arraigned one Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, a lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State on “Offences bordering on Employment Scam and obtaining money under false pretence.”
While arraigning the accused on Tuesday on a nine-count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the high court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, the anti-graft agency revealed that the defendant who is a lecturer in the Accounting Department at the Federal Polytechnic, had at different times in 2019 defrauded many job seekers, mainly couples under a false pretence of helping them to secure employments at the institution.
Count one of the charge stated: “That you Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between June and July 2018 at Offa, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N600,000 from one Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi by false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi and his wife, Amubiaya Remi Janet which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14, 2006.”
Count nine of the charge also stated: “That you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between December, 2018 and February 2019 at Offa within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N550,000from one Mustapha Kabir by false pretence that you were in charge of Employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and you obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Mustapha Kabir and his wife, Jimoh Ganiyatu which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No 14 , 2006.”
The 36-year-old lecturer, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.
Flood: 228 inmates flee Kogi prison
At least, 228 inmates escaped when flood accompanying yes-terday’s morning heavy rain in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, sacked the Medium Federal Prison at Koton Karfe. A section of the prison collapsed after it was heavily flooded, while other houses around the prison and its environs were submerged by the flood.
The rain started early yesterday morning, leading to the collapse of a section of the prison yard, which gave the inmates an opportunity to flee. A witness told our correspondent that the rain was very heavy and it fell for several hours. The acting Chief Imam of Koton- Karfi Karfi Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu, told journalists that River Osuku overshot its banks, flooded and destroyed many houses, including the prison, which led to the escape of some inmates. At press time, no prison official was on ground to comment on the incident. But a source close to the Nigeria Correctional Service disclosed that over 100 out of the 228 of the inmates, who escaped, had been rearrested.
Bandits kill three, kidnap six in Niger
Bandits numbering over 20 have killed at least three people during attacks on communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The bandits also kidnapped six others and rustled not less than 1,200 cattle in the incident which occurred at the weekend. Some of the communities, according to report, are Beri Kargo, Kini, Anguwan Makaranta and Shema.
The bandits operated under the cover of darkness, shooting sporadically into the air to scare the villagers. The bandits avoided areas where military operations were ongoing, which explained why they escaped without arrest.
The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said government had despatched officials of the agency to the local government to distribute relief materials to the victims. He said: “We have a marching order from Mr Governor to provide relief materials to the victims.
Three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been set up at Jigiwa, Gurmana and Allawa; each accommodating not less than 1,000 displaced people.” Inga, who declined to comment on the casualty figure, said the items distributed to the IDPs yesterday included 80 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize and 15 bags of beans, 60 cartons of ‘macaroni’ and 150 cartons of noodles. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, did not react to the incident but promised to get back to our correspondent. Other items were 15 packets of table spoons, 150 mosquito nets, 10 cartons of Maggi cubes, one bundle of mats and blankets each, as well as bags of salt, among others.
The village head of Kuta Yanmah, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture. Abdullahi, however, pleaded with government to improve on the security architecture in the area.
