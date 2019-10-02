DSS arrests Maina for alleged fraud

T

here are indications that a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, may have been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was learnt that Maina was picked up at a hotel in Abuja, shortly after he arrived the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A senior security source, who confirmed Maina’s arrest to our correspondent yesterday, said the development was a product of “intelligence report”.

“Contrary to reports that the man was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it was actually state operatives that took him in,” the source said.

The source expressed the hope that the DSS would hand him over to the EFCC, for possible prosecution.

The EFCC had, sometime in 2017, declared Maina wanted over alleged failure to honour an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

On July 21, 2015, the commission instituted a criminal charge against the former PRTT chairman before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maina had, however, succeeded in obtaining an order restraining the EFCC from declaring him wanted.

Barring any change, the former pension boss may be brought to face a 24-count charge bordering on alleged procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

As at the time of filing this report, our correspondent learnt that Maina was still being held by the state security.

Efforts to get confirmation from the DSS failed, as its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, had yet to reply to a message.

