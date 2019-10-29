Eagles must maintain momentum – Adepoju

Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju, has charged the Super Eagles to maintain the momentum as the coaches continue to build a future team for the country. Adepoju said with the performance against Ukraine and Brazil in recent friendly games, the players had shown that they are coming of age. According to him, the performances in the friendlies would be nothing if they fail to get result against Benin and Lesotho in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“The team is in the right direction and they will be full of confidence after the back-to-back draws against Ukraine and Brazil,” he said. “They should be consistent and keep on improving on what they have been doing at the moment and I see them getting the result against Benin and Lesotho.

They should go for victory and play as they have been doing in recent times. “Nigerians are looking up to them and they must not disappoint because nobody will remember the results against Ukraine and Brazil respectively if they didn’t get satisfactory results against Benin at home and Lesotho away next month.” Speaking further with New Telegraph, the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan General Manager said Nigeria should forget about what happened with the CHAN team, who failed to qualify for the tournament organised for players playing in their home leagues.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles team B lost 4-3 on aggregates to the Sparrow Hawks of Togo in the final round of the qualifiers and failed to qualify for Cameroon 2020. Meanwhile, the Nigeria LaLiga Amabassador, has applauded the organiser of the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League, claiming the league is another avenue to unearthed talents for the country. Adepoju said:

“This is a championship to be applauded because it gives another opportunity for talents to be unearthed. “I will have to praise the organisers for a wonderful job. It has improved from what we saw last year and I know it will keep improving. There are so many talents coming out of the competition which is a good one for Nigeria as a country.”

